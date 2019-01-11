Sonam Kapoor’s dress looks like Priyanka Chopra’s red Dior gown from Jodhpur wedding reception. See pics

Sonam Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in a red gown that she donned for a friend’s wedding in Goa on Wednesday. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor was also drenched in a casual diamond choker that looked perfect teamed with her round sunglasses; her choice of accessories added a very retro feel to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding look. It has been more than a month, since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had two spectacular weddings in Jodhpur and multiple receptions in Mumbai and Delhi. And Sonam’s latest look from the Goa wedding festivities will remind you of the plunging neck red Dior gown Priyanka wore to the wedding reception that reportedly followed her and Nick’s marriage at Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 2.

Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s bright red gowns featured thin straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline and a full, floaty skirt. Both Sonam and Priyanka’s ball gowns put a modern spin on volume, creating contemporary silhouettes, romantic drama, and show-stopping features that any bride would be proud to flaunt at her wedding festivities. While Priyanka’s custom red tulle ball gown exudes a touch of whimsy and playfulness with a frilly voluminous skirt and corset inspired bodice, Sonam’s gown is unconventional and striking in its simplicity, thanks to its pleated skirt.

Like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra had worn a gorgeous diamond choker with her princess gown cut in a classic A-line ballgown style. Both actors pulled their hair back into elegant buns. Priyanka paired her custom tulle gown with sixteen carats of Chopard jewels, including a large diamond maangtika on her forehead, an extravagant choker necklace, and delicate drop earrings. At the wedding festivities in Jodhpur, Priyanka Chopra also wore bridal red and white bangles stacked on both wrists and her dazzling diamond engagement ring, and sported traditional elaborate mehendi designs on her hands.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 14:01 IST