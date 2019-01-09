Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal in glittery nude and gold lehenga. See pics

Sonam Kapoor’s stunning lehenga by designer label Good Earth is rife with wedding fashion inspiration. We’ve had our eyes on Sonam’s style for a while now, but the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor’s latest look not only has the expected dose of glitz and glam, but is filled with bridal inspiration. Sonam Kapoor’s lehenga, which she wore for a wedding in Mumbai on Monday, is dripped with delicate head-to-toe embellishments. Transparency is a clear theme in the romantic nude and gold lehenga, which would be a fitting choice for daring brides craving something a bit sexy for their wedding festivities. Sonam Kapoor’s illusion lehenga shows off the perfect amount of skin — not too much and not too little. See what we mean in Sonam’s photos ahead:

Sonam Kapoor’s lehenga by Good Earth is perfect for a confident bride

Made from see-through fabrics, Sonam Kapoor’s lehenga is adorned with glistening beadwork, appliqués, gold embroidery and gota details

A lehenga with alluring see-through details is likely not the first style you had in mind for your pre-wedding or post-wedding celebrations. But believe us when we tell you it’s a gorgeous and dramatic option if you embrace the look with thoughtful silhouettes and design details, like Sonam Kapoor has done with her wedding-ready look. Her bespoke lehenga is from Good Earth’s first couture collection, The Miniaturist. Sonam’s lehenga is perfect for a confident bride, as the silhouette hugs her curves and shows off her figure. Made from see-through fabrics that are skillfully adorned with glistening beadwork, appliqués, gold embroidery and gota details, Sonam’s ensembles interestingly pairs a ghaghra and plunging neck blouse with a coordinated sheer kurti and dupatta. Feast your eyes on some more photos of Sonam Kapoor’s lehenga:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja pose in their wedding outfits. Anand is wearing Raghavendra Rathore

Sonam Kapoor’s earrings, necklace and bracelet, borrowed from her mother, Sunita Kapoor, are fit for a princess

Sonam Kapoor’s lehenga is dripped with delicate head-to-toe embellishments

Sonam Kapoor’s ethnic Indian ensemble has an ethereal goddess vibe. It certainly makes for a bold look, but not indecent. Sonam’s peek-a-boo lehenga is illusory without feeling like she’s baring it all. The longer sleeves on the choli are a great way to balance the dupatta and kurti with sheer elements. The idea is to choose a style that’s properly lined or juxtaposed with weightier fabrics. Sonam Kapoor’s extravagant earrings, necklace and bracelet, borrowed from her mother, Sunita Kapoor, are also fit for a princess. Sonam’s elegant bangles and rings from Amrapali Jewels also stand out. Whether you’re newly engaged or looking for beauty inspiration, Sonam Kapoor’s gorgeous hair and beauty look will also interest you. Instead of a sleek low bun, Sonam gave a modern twist to the classic chignon with a laid-back hairstyle that was accentuated with tiny blooms. We can’t get enough of Sonam Kapoor’s statement-making red pout and rose-flushed cheeks, which effortlessly compliment her glamorous outfit.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 11:18 IST