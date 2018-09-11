Sonam Kapoor flaunts her svelte figure in classic white dress with sexy neckline

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is never afraid to push it when it comes to her style — and we love her for that. Remember these designer dresses Sonam wore at Cannes Film Festival? What about her edgy, sporty looks from husband Anand Ahuja’s label Bhane? Well, Sonam went for it again, this time proving that an LWD (little white dress) can go a long way.

Sonam reinvented the LWD with a see-through dress by Emilia Wickstead, while out in Delhi on Sunday. While a monochromatic dress is mostly ladylike, Sonam’s translucent look revealed a more risqué side, despite its demure silhouette (full sleeves and ankle-length hem). Check out Sonam’s full look:

While Sonam’s striped organza dress with black piping plays with transparency, a nipped waist that billows out and blousy sleeves gathered for puffy effects add touches of volume and texture to her look. A plunging off-the-shoulder neckline keeps things racy. Just a little, though.

We love the way Sonam’s eye make-up compliments the colour of her dress, and how there’s just a dash of blush, then some subtle pink colour in her lips. Also, notice how Sonam isn’t wearing a lot of jewellery — just the earrings? We think her gold hoops from Jet Gems are the perfect choice for a dress as wow-worthy as this one. Sonam added a little more edge to the crisp white look with a pair of black Manolo Blahnik heels.

With Sonam’s curly hair in that high ponytail, she’s just a vision. It’s hard not to be obsessed with the way all the elements of Sonam’s look completely go together in perfect harmony. We can already envision wearing a similar dress with strappy heels for a date and flats for a weekend outing.

Remember: To keep your look from being too risqué, show some skin in strategic places, like Sonam did, and balance the statement piece with subtle accessories.



First Published: Sep 11, 2018 18:38 IST