Sonam Kapoor’s boho-chic anarkali belongs to a wedding. Here’s how to wear yellow like a star

When actor Sonam Kapoor isn’t dressed to the nines in designer gowns, she dons some equally chic traditional Indian looks. We’re always on the hunt for the perfect easy (and beautiful) ethnic Indian ensemble to wear to formal events — family parties, weddings, and everything in between. Well, our search may officially be over — thanks to Sonam.

The newlywed star’s latest traditional look is one of her prettiest yet, and it happens to feature one of 2018’s loveliest, most popular colours: Yellow.

On Wednesday, Sonam posted pictures on Instagram of her posing in a gorgeous yellow Gaurang Shah outfit at Bintan Island, Indonesia. She made us do a double take with this one.

What we love most about Sonam’s effortless, understated kota jamdani look is that it can be dressed up or down for a multitude of events. Keep the look cool with minimal accessories and wear as is with sandals and no jewellery for a daytime soirée. Or add some statement, glam jewels, like Sonam did with her gold chandbali earrings from Amrapali Jewels, for a more formal wedding. Plus, the mustard colour works all year round.

Shades of yellow are all over everything, from pantsuits to sarees and even mini dresses right now. But the most beautiful way to wear them is undoubtedly on a flowing anarkali, as actor Alia Bhatt certainly seems to agree with. proof below.

So, how to wear yellow without looking over-the-top? Let these different celeb looks guide you:

Wearing a summery chikankari anarkali we totally need to get our hands on, actor Alia Bhatt looked like a bright ray of sunshine on a humid May night. Alia’s Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla design was embroidered with ivory flowers and accessorised with a pair of silver jhumkas and metallic flats. For more on her style, click here.

In May, actor Kangana Ranaut’s vibrant and flashy dress came direct from the Dior’s spring-summer 2018 collection. It featured a fanciful dragon motif and the word ‘positive,’ (and not to mention gorgeous colour choice) making her look effortlessly casual and youthful yet completely whimsical.. For more on her style, click here.

Proving a suit can be just as sexy and flattering as a dress, Miss World Manushi Chhillar wore this slit mustard pant set from Shivani Awasty in April. For more on her style, click here.

Actor Neha Dhupia sparkled in a sleeveless yellow Shantanu and Nikhil gown (from their spring summer 2018 collection, Tribe - The India Story) that complemented her glowy skin and tousled brown locks in May, 2018. Her gown was somewhere between a marigold and the shade of mustard. For more on her style, click here.

Employing a pair of light-wash ripped jeans as her base, in July, upcoming actor Sara Ali Khan slipped on a flirtatious structured crop top from fashion label Khosla Jani, which came with ruches, point smock detail and billowy three-quarter-sleeved. For more on her style, click here.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore this high-slit skirt from French label Jacquemus’ spring/summer 2018 collection in April. The bright ruffled asymmetric skirt from Jacquemus exposed her thigh on one side, while appearing somewhat modest on the other. It is priced at €590 (Rs 47,395). For more on her style, click here.

