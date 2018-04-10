You’ll want to zoom in on Shilpa Shetty’s skirt because the details deserve to be seen

After making countless stylish appearance in everything from gowns, sarees, palazzo pants and pantsuits to maxi and denim skirts, we’re betting it’s hard for Shilpa Shetty Kundra to remember all the looks she wore. But her latest is absolutely unforgettable.

In an Instagram post she shared on Monday, the style-setting actor put a picture wearing a high-slit skirt from French label Jacquemus’ spring/summer 2018 collection. Shilpa put a good portion of her body on display, wearing a strappy Massimo Dutti top and a ruffled asymmetric skirt from Jacquemus that exposed her thigh on one side, while appearing somewhat modest on the other. It is priced at €590 (Rs47,395).

The skirt, featuring a flounced trim for playful volume, drapes around the waist in the style of a summery sarong. It is sexy for sure, but the uplifting shade of yellow and a laid-back white top balanced that vibe. She accessorised with dainty Swarovski jewellery and a pair of white Kurt Geiger pumps.

If you’re on a mission to upgrade your wardrobe this season, try picking up a feminine skirt like Shilpa’s for an effortless piece that can be paired with a casual tee or sheer tucked-in blouse for one very stylish outfit.

Shilpa’s skirt is made to draw attention to your lower half. And if your frame is straight up and down with fewer curves you’ll be happy to have it in your closet. Because you’ll do best in such a skirt — one that has ruffles or asymmetrical details or anything that creates the illusion of curves or a wider bottom. You can mix and match with boots to stay warm or wear sandals for a more laid-back look. If you’re feeling extra frisky, toss on a cropped leather jacket for a bit of edge.

