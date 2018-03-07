Shilpa Shetty’s saree is all things sexy, sultry, and slick. See pics

Shilpa Shetty just wore the saree to end all sexy sarees. The actor shot for her TV show Super Dancers 2 on Monday wearing a showstopping ensemble that was sure to turn heads, even if totally void of colour.

Shilpa sported a sexy fresh-off-the-runway striped gold metallic saree from designer Shweta Kapur’s label 431_88 that left us wondering if she’d been dipped in a precious metal.

Shilpa’s latest showstopping ensemble was definitely not for wallflower types. (Instagram/ theshilpashettykundra)

The queen of high-glam stunned in a sculpted charcoal saree she draped as a skirt sans pallu and paired with a bustier-style blouse covered entirely with beads and black feathers in a similar hue.The playful skin-baring silhouette made for a more spirited approach to dressing for evening, a vibe Shilpa accented with her playful feathered top.

Shilpa paired her saree with a bustier-style bouse covered entirely with beads and fantastical black feathers at the hem. (Instagram/ theshilpashettykundra)

Shilpa added a tiny bit of colour by styling her sultry ensemble with intricate diamonds and emeralds — Mahesh Notandass earrings, Renu Oberoi bracelet and ring from Farah Khan World. But aside from these small details, the Bollywood stunner was decked out in head-to-toe monochrome. She topped off her look with smoky eyes, glossy pink lips, dewy make-up and sleek straight hair.

The playful skin-baring silhouette made for a more spirited approach to dressing for evening, a vibe Shilpa accented with her playful feathered top. (Instagram/ sheetal_f_khan)

Shilpa’s latest #OOTD (outfit of the day) was definitely not for wallflower types, but the statement blouse may just be an ideal conversation-starter for the party circuit — you know, for those of us who aren’t Shilpa and need some extra help.

The actor is often spotted in something out-of-the-ordinary and sexy: It’s become her signature look. Some of the star’s latest notable looks included the hauntingly romantic lilac sari-inspired gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock, the whimsical charcoal and blush-hued matching crop top and maxi skirt set by Punit Balana and the printed green-coloured coordinate set — top, matching cowl pants and draped dupatta — from designer label Roshni Chopra Design.

See these gorgeous looks, below.

(Instagram/ theshilpashettykundra)

If you thought Indian wear was only for elaborate and festive occasions, Shilpa Shetty’s Punit Balana ensemble will prove you wrong. Her silver jewellery was the ideal topper bringing balance to her free-spirited printed co-ords from the designer’s spring/summer 2018 collection, titled, Bagru.

(Instagram/ theshilpashettykundra)

Shilpa went all summery and spring-y on us, looking ace in this seriously stylish three-piece, from designer label Roshni Chopra Design. It is an awesome way to wear fun prints, which, in case you haven’t noticed, is another trend we’re completely obsessed with at the moment. This look is ideal for the summer and would look great in the office too.

(Instagram/ theshilpashettykundra)

There are actually two special details about Shilpa’s embellished Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit, which require a closer look. First, the saree-looking outfit is actually a gown! The second detail? Check out the feather appliques around the hem of the gown trailing behind her elegantly. We’re swooning.

