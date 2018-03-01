Shilpa Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari’s boho-chic outfits need to be in your ethnic wear wardrobe

Actor Shilpa Shetty is a fashion chameleon. One moment she’s gliding down the red carpet in très chic dresses or wowing in separates and sarees that every girl wishes for. The next she’s bursting onto our fashion radar with her stylish hippy boho look.

On Monday, for her appearance on dancing reality TV show, Super Dancer 2, Shilpa ditched tailored separates for vibrant prints, debuting a modern boho-style dressing. The actor — dressed in a matching charcoal and blush-hued set by Punit Balana that paired a full-sleeved crop top with a long, floaty skirt — demonstrated how ladylike flourishes can elevate a whimsical, romantic ensemble.

Her silver jewellery was the ideal topper bringing balance to her free-spirited printed co-ords from the designer’s spring/summer 2018 collection, titled, Bagru. Azotiique earrings, kadas and nose pin from Silver House, Curio Cottage rings and golden juttis from Fizzy Goblet lent a feminine and dressy appeal to the ensemble, and yet it was something that wouldn’t be out of place at a day event. She topped off her look with kohl-lined eyes, pale pink lips, dewy make-up and glossy beach waves.

Need more ideas?

Another actor who made a case for boho-chic style on Tuesday was Aditi Rao Hydari. Whether she’s caught in a stunning off-duty look or is dressed to the nines for the red carpet, there’s just something captivating about Aditi’s style that has us all trying to keep up. And the Padmaavat star’s eye-catching maroon and beige floral print ensemble, also from Punit Balana’s fresh-of-the runway, Bagru line, showed of her uncanny knack for putting together ensembles that feel traditional and modern at the same time.

We could use some serious festive inspiration from Aditi’s stylish combo, which we love because it elongates her overall frame — despite the fact that the shorter flared kurta silhouette hit right at her thigh and is paired with a matching floor-sweeping gathered sharara-style bottom.

Her heavy-bordered matching dupatta lifted her breezy separates into high-fashion territory. Meanwhile, her polki jhumkas and bangles from Joolry By Karishma Mehra gave off a royal-esque vibe. The star tucked her hair behind her ears, showing off her stunning earrings and kept the make-up neutral, adding some colour with brick red lips.

