Shilpa Shetty’s chic summer outfit will look flattering on literally everyone

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s latest summer-ready ensemble will keep you looking stylish and fun in the hot weather, regardless of age or size. The House of Masaba outfit — a black and wheat-hue blouse with wrap-front detail and coordinated palazzo pants — flashes a little flesh, but manages to stay work-appropriate. It can take you from the office to the bar with just a swipe of lipstick.

Like a wrap dress, Shilpa’s top, which she wore at a BBC Earth event on Monday, wraps around the front and features a belt that cinches in the waist. The long loose sleeves add a certain whimsical quality and keep it chic (while balancing out the sexy neckline) and the adjustable tie lets her do it up as tight or as loose are she fancies. This top is actually a throw-on piece that’ll help you look put-together without even trying, whether it’s in the office with tailored trousers or with jeans or matching pants à la Shilpa.

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on Mar 26, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

But if you love wearing culottes in summer, it is Shilpa’s wide-leg pants that you’re going to love. Luxe and leg-elongating — especially with the high waist — these palazzos are all about elegance (and sneakily about comfort, too). The bonus? You can start adding similar wider legs and floor-skimming hems into your wardrobe right now for an alternative to maxi dresses at the office or a cocktail dress for events.

A post shared by Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas (@flowerchildbyshaheenabbas) on Mar 26, 2018 at 11:32pm PDT

After soaking up the fashion inspiration from Shilpa’s breezy look, we can now hardly bear the thought of pulling on a pair of restricting skinny jeans — on the weekends or otherwise. She chose nude Jimmy Choo heels and hoops and rings from Flowerchild by Shaheen Abbas to complete her perfect day-to-night look.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more