Shilpa Shetty’s summery denim mini skirt-white tee look is what you need right now
Though denim is certainly a wardrobe essential, the heavy fabric is often hard to sport during summer. But don’t give up on your indigo love too soon. Take a cue from actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s outfit and you can rock your denim in style, even on those days when the Sun’s beating down on you mercilessly.fashion and trends Updated: Apr 02, 2018 13:59 IST
Summer is almost here. And while the rising mercury may inspire many to reach for their denim shorts, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is here to offer a more chic alternative: The denim skirt. When the actor and reality TV judge stepped out in Mumbai on Sunday, she offered an easy, warm-weather look to emulate, just in time for summer.
Shilpa’s blue button-front mini skirt is perfect for those sticky, hot summer days with its light and classic denim wash. She wore a white Topshop tee (priced at Rs640) with subtle rose embroidery detail on the front and added a Chanel sling to take the look to the next level. By taking an effortless yet polished approach, Shilpa kept the effect from feeling contrived.
The trendy white Gucci sneakers (Rs51,195) with ‘Blind for Love’ cloud and lip appliques kicked the casual vibe up a notch. Too many accessories would have been overkill, but a silver watch and dark sunglasses had that subtle street-wear sensibility Shilpa has championed, no matter the season.
If scoring the same off-duty look as Shilpa isn’t your thing, and you want new ways to wear the denim skirt, then slip into a cami top, throw on a shirt as a jacket and accent with matching accessories. Or you could abandon button-front styles for a distressed retro style, whether with graffiti, patchwork pockets, or an asymmetrical hem.
