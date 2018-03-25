Shilpa Shetty is a master at dressing sultry. This Manish Malhotra gown proves it

There are plenty of stylish women whose wardrobes we’d love to raid: Deepika Padukone’s, with all her Sabyasachi Mukherjee designs. Alia Bhatt’s, with her carefree yet stylish gear. But if your goal is to give any outfit a sexy twist, you’d likely find what you’re looking for in actor Shilpa Shetty’s closet. This is, after all, the same star who changed our idea of the typical saree for life and has mastered the art of tastefully going quirky.

Proving once again that she manages to make everything — even basic gymwear — look sexy, the actor left us thoroughly impressed with her custom-made saree gown by ace designer Manish Malhotra. For her appearance as a judge on reality TV show, Super Dancers 2, on Friday, Shilpa wore a sparkling burgundy gown that came complete with a plunging sweetheart neckline and bold slit so the actor could show off her strappy heels. She played up the elegance with diamond and ruby jewellery — necklace from Araya, earrings from Jaipur Jewels, rings and bracelet from Mahesh Notandass and Renu Oberoi, respectively.

But this jaw-dropping saree-gown was definitely not the only tight-fitting number we’ve seen Shilpa stun in. Don’t get us wrong, she looks just as stunning in traditional sarees and modish pantsuits, but if we have to come up with a list of Shilpa’s best looks, we love her unexpected dresses more, like the drool-worthy Falguni and Shane Peacock saree gown with a combination of silver, feather, fringe embellishments.

We love a woman who isn’t afraid to experiment with her fashion, and that is something Shilpa has down to a science. It really wasn’t hard to come up with a list of her sexiest looks — from just plain sultry to out-of-this-world sexy. We think you too will have fun browsing through some of the most memorable dresses Shilpa has worn: Take your time to appreciate these looks, and take notes, because she knows how to rock each of them flawlessly.

Shilpa didn’t just woo us with the colour of this saree from 431-88 By Shweta Kapur , the extraordinary feather and sequin detail had us speechless.

Insert endless fire emoji here, because that’s how hot Shilpa looked in this Monisha Jaisingh saree.

This Ragini Ahuja saree was sexy, sultry, and fabulous on Shilpa.

It was all about the legs for Shilpa in this shimmery Reem Acra dress.

Take a moment to savour how much sexiness Shilpa was oozing in this Tarun Tahiliani cocktail saree.

Stop what you’re doing and just admire Shilpa’s Qbik striped saree with a handcrafted embroidered corset.

