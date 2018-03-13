Shilpa Shetty’s fairytale saree was heavy on the sparkle and tremendously gorgeous

Sequins and sparkles go together like salt and pepper, macaroni and cheese and fish and chips. And judging by actor Shilpa Shetty’s recent showing, embellishments are an adornment that’ll continue to shine in 2018.

On Monday, while shooting for her reality TV show Super Dancer 2, Shilpa shimmered in a glittering saree from ace designer Tarun Tahiliani: It was intricately embellished with crystals from Swarovski.

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Mar 12, 2018 at 4:45am PDT

Shilpa looked utterly dreamy and every inch a princess in the pretty saree with an artful frill hem that had fairy tale written all over it. She wore it with a strapless blouse that featured a sheer, embellished bodice and helped show a little skin in all the right places. The contoured draping of the saree further amplified the silhouette.

A post shared by Tarun Tahiliani (@taruntahiliani) on Mar 12, 2018 at 8:59am PDT

Looking like she could have been pulled directly out of a royal soiree, Shilpa worked the regal pastel-coloured drape with equally stunning diamond jewellery — drop earrings from Maliram Jewellers, bracelet from Archana Parasrampuria and an Anmol Jewellers ring.

A post shared by Tarun Tahiliani (@taruntahiliani) on Mar 12, 2018 at 8:56am PDT

Shilpa’s flesh-baring saree was a work of art and perfect for modern brides wanting to revisit old-school silhouettes with a few modern twists. Nothing is too extravagant, too glittery, too big or bold — especially when it comes to a wedding ensemble. And Shilpa’s feminine yet strong offering proves that.



So, if you want a saree as glamorous as a lehenga for your wedding reception or cocktail and have a confident, bold outlook in mind, a sparkly drape like Shilpa’s will certainly make your bridal look memorable.