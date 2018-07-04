Sara Ali Khan wore a yellow crop top with blue jeans, but it’s not as basic as you’d think
Sara Ali Khan rocked a statement yellow top by designer label Khosla Jani with blue jeans for a Kedarnath bash on Monday and it’s giving us all kinds of fashion goals.fashion and trends Updated: Jul 04, 2018 08:56 IST
Can’t beat the classics! Sara Ali Khan made a bold fashion choice by choosing to forgo any fancy cocktail dress or designer ensemble in favour of a more dressed-down, classic look at a bash to celebrate the completion of her upcoming film Kedarnath on Monday in Mumbai.
Sara opted for something we all have in our closest: A pair of blue jeans paired with a yellow top. But, trust us, this no-frills look proved anything but basic. Employing a pair of light-wash ripped jeans as her base, Sara slipped on a flirtatious structured crop top from fashion label Khosla Jani, which came with ruches, point smock detail and billowy three-quarter-sleeved.
Sara polished off the look with multi-coloured glitter-embellished heels from Poetic Licence Shoes. Her soft curls, kolh-rimmed eyes, neutral make-up, glossy lips and minimal jewellery gave the perfect finishing touches to her classic-meets-edgy jeans and top combo.
You’ve got several options if you want to attract attention with your outfit. You might, for example, reveal some skin or, do like Sara, and wear bright colours and statement shapes, especially when it comes to your sleeves. Simply throw a statement tops or shirts over your favourite jeans for an elevated weekend look, or wear it under a blazer for an office-appropriate outfit that’ll also work for after hours just fine.
