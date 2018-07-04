Sara Ali Khan wore a yellow crop top with blue jeans, but it’s not as basic as you’d think

Can’t beat the classics! Sara Ali Khan made a bold fashion choice by choosing to forgo any fancy cocktail dress or designer ensemble in favour of a more dressed-down, classic look at a bash to celebrate the completion of her upcoming film Kedarnath on Monday in Mumbai.

A post shared by Bollywood Dreamz (@_bollywood_villa_) on Jul 3, 2018 at 2:25am PDT

Sara opted for something we all have in our closest: A pair of blue jeans paired with a yellow top. But, trust us, this no-frills look proved anything but basic. Employing a pair of light-wash ripped jeans as her base, Sara slipped on a flirtatious structured crop top from fashion label Khosla Jani, which came with ruches, point smock detail and billowy three-quarter-sleeved.

A post shared by EatTweetBlog (@eattweetblog) on Jul 2, 2018 at 7:04am PDT

Sara polished off the look with multi-coloured glitter-embellished heels from Poetic Licence Shoes. Her soft curls, kolh-rimmed eyes, neutral make-up, glossy lips and minimal jewellery gave the perfect finishing touches to her classic-meets-edgy jeans and top combo.

A post shared by Bollywood Stylefile by Simi (@bollywoodstylefile) on Jul 3, 2018 at 2:45am PDT

You’ve got several options if you want to attract attention with your outfit. You might, for example, reveal some skin or, do like Sara, and wear bright colours and statement shapes, especially when it comes to your sleeves. Simply throw a statement tops or shirts over your favourite jeans for an elevated weekend look, or wear it under a blazer for an office-appropriate outfit that’ll also work for after hours just fine.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more