Jordan Henderson’s World Cup set to end in despair amid impending wrist surgery reports

If reports are to be believed, Jordan Henderson’s World Cup is as good as over thanks to a wrist injury he picked up this morning after England beat Mexico to reach the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Jordan Henderson's joy knew no bounds after the win. (AP)

The 36-year-old England midfielder celebrated hard following the final whistle and later tried to jump over the advertising hoardings, injuring his wrist in the process after a hand slip. The British media has reported he is expected to undergo surgery soon, which means it’s going to be the end of the road for him as far as his personal ambitions are concerned. Henderson, who was stretchered off after his injury, later went to hospital along with a staff member, and he is not back with the rest of the team members at their base in Kansas City.

Earlier, England coach Thomas Tuchel had given an update on the nature of Henderson’s injury. "He is at the moment in the hospital, it is quite a serious injury," Tuchel told reporters after England’s thrilling 3-2 win that set a round of 8 date with Erling Haaland’s Norway. "It doesn't fit with the rest of the evening. I don't know the procedure," he added.

Henderson’s injury is a big blow to England. He is the oldest and most experienced player in the Three Lions team. To date, he has featured in more than 90 games. Henderson has risen through various age-group English teams, and at present, he represents Brentford in the Premier League. However, it was at Liverpool a few years ago that he made his name, winning the league title as well as the Champions League as the captain of the side.

Veteran of four World Cups now “Henderson was seen on video hopping over an advertising board at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City as England headed towards their fans at one end of the stadium to sing "Wonderwall" by Oasis, which has become tradition for the Three Lions. However, Henderson's hand slipped, and he was in clear pain after trying to break his fall. Multiple teammates immediately called for medical assistance, and Henderson was later stretchered off the field.

“Henderson, 36, became the first Englishman to appear in four different World Cups when he came on against Panama during the group stage. He did not get into Sunday's game, but was shown a yellow card during the second half for actions on the sideline,” Reuters reported.