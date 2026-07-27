Real impact of employment starts with the first job

India's employment story is increasingly being evaluated not only by the number of jobs being created, but also by how effectively those jobs prepare young people for long-term careers. As industries evolve and workplace expectations change, the first job has become far more than an entry point into employment. It is where professional identity, workplace behaviour and future employability begin to take shape. Employment

For millions of young Indians, the first formal job is their first experience of working in a structured environment, collaborating with teams, serving customers, receiving feedback and taking ownership. These early experiences often determine how confidently they navigate future opportunities. The quality of a first job, therefore, deserves as much attention as the quantity of jobs being created.

India's labour market continues to show encouraging progress. According to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2025, the overall unemployment rate stands at 3.1%, while youth unemployment (15–29 years) has declined to 9.9%. However, urban youth unemployment remains significantly higher at nearly 19%, underlining the need for greater access to quality employment opportunities for young people entering the workforce. While these figures indicate positive momentum, they also highlight the importance of ensuring that employment serves as a platform for learning, skill development and long-term career progression, rather than simply income generation.

A first job develops capabilities that classrooms alone cannot fully replicate. It teaches accountability, communication, teamwork, adaptability and resilience through everyday workplace experiences. More importantly, it helps young people understand what it means to be part of a professional environment--meeting expectations, collaborating with diverse teams, solving problems in real time and taking ownership of outcomes.

These early experiences often shape an individual's confidence as much as their competence. For many first-time professionals, the workplace is where they learn to receive feedback, build customer empathy, manage time effectively and navigate challenges with composure. These are transferable skills that remain relevant across industries and throughout their careers.

Working closely with young people beginning their professional journeys through corporate initiatives, we have seen how structured entry-level roles, supported by training and mentorship, can unlock confidence and capability in ways that extend far beyond the workplace. This is especially meaningful at a time when, across all household income quartiles, a growing share of young men cited financial constraints as a reason for discontinuing their education between 2017 and 2023. When organisations invest in learning from day one, they are not simply filling entry-level positions; they are building a future-ready talent pipeline.

The impact of a first job extends well beyond the individual employees’ capability building. It also often marks the beginning of financial independence, strengthens household stability and inspires greater aspirations within families and communities. For first-generation professionals, organised employment can become a powerful catalyst for social mobility, encouraging younger siblings and peers to pursue education, skills and formal careers. The value of these opportunities is therefore measured in the stability and aspiration they create for themselves and their families.

Preparing young people for the workforce cannot be the responsibility of educational institutions alone. Employers have an equally important role in bridging the gap between education and employment through structured onboarding, workplace mentoring, continuous learning and clearly defined career pathways.

As organisations compete for future-ready talent, the most successful employers will be those that view entry-level hiring as the beginning of a learning journey rather than the end of a recruitment process. Investing in first-job experiences strengthens both individual careers and organisational capability.

India's demographic dividend will be realised not only through higher employment, but through stronger transitions from education to meaningful work. The real impact of employment begins with the first job where skills are applied, confidence is built and careers take shape. As businesses, educators and policymakers work together to prepare the next generation, strengthening first-job pathways should be recognised as an investment in India's long-term economic competitiveness.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India, North and East and lead, Youth initiative.