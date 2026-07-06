Portugal vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Cristiano Ronaldo guide Portugal past unbeaten Spain?

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Portugal vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal face Spain in the Round of 16.

Portugal vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: It is only the Round of 16, we haven't even reached the quarter-finals yet! But here we have a blockbuster showdown between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington. Both sides are pre-tournament favourites and will be gunning for glory. Roberto Martinez's Portugal somehow managed to edge past Croatia in their Round of 32 encounter. It was a controversial affair as Goncalo Ramos scored the winner in stoppage time in a 2-1 win. Croatia were also denied a goal towards the end in a controversial decision. Although Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the second half from the penalty spot, the striker hasn't been able to perform to his full ability. He scored a brace against Uzbekistan. But his performance in other games, including the win against Croatia, has left many fans urging Martinez to pick Ramos instead. On the other hand, Spain has been in good form. Despite failing to score against Cape Verde in their opener in a 0-0 draw, there is no doubt that they can beat any opposition on their day. Spain is unbeaten in their last 34 matches (25 wins, 9 draws). ...Read More

Although Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the second half from the penalty spot, the striker hasn't been able to perform to his full ability. He scored a brace against Uzbekistan. But his performance in other games, including the win against Croatia, has left many fans urging Martinez to pick Ramos instead. On the other hand, Spain has been in good form. Despite failing to score against Cape Verde in their opener in a 0-0 draw, there is no doubt that they can beat any opposition on their day. Spain is unbeaten in their last 34 matches (25 wins, 9 draws).