Ram Temple trust meet LIVE: Trust chairman issues first statement ahead of key meeting amid donation row
Ram Temple trust meet LIVE: In a significant development ahead of the meeting scheduled for 3pm today, President of Ram Temple trust Nritya Gopal Das issued his first statement on the donation theft controversy.
- 3 Mins agoTrust to hold a presser after meeting, says treasurer Govind Dev Giri
- 15 Mins agoPetitioner says High Court may take up donations case today
- 26 Mins ago2 trust members' resignations to dominate today's meet
- 27 Mins agoWho will be attending today's meeting?
- 38 Mins agoTrust chairman Nritya Gopal Das issues first statement
Ram Temple trust meet LIVE updates: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust will be meeting at around 3pm on Monday to deliberate on the resignations submitted by its members Champat Rai and Anil Mishra. The meeting also assumes significance because it comes amid the ongoing investigation into allegated embezzlement or theft of donations made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya....Read More
In a significant development ahead of the meeting, President of Ram Temple trust Nritya Gopal Das issued his first statement on the donation controversy. “I am deeply saddened by the alleged theft of devotees' offerings at the temple of Shri Ramlalla Sarkar. Whoever has committed this sinful act should be awarded the strictest punishment,” Das said.
So far, eight arrests have been made in the case and the temple trust's former general secretary Champat Rai has also appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as part of the probe.
Here are big developments on the donation row so far:
Eight arrests so far: There are eight people accused in the donation case and all of them have been arrested. They are: Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu, Anukalp Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Karunesh Pandey, Manish Yadav, Lavkush Mishra, Ramashankar Mishra, and Subhash Srivastava. Tinnu is reportedly considered a close of Champat Rai.
First statement by trust chairman: Ram Temple trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das issued his first remarks on the ongoing donation controversy. He called for strict punishment for those involved in the alleged embezzlement of funds. “I have complete faith in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that every person involved in this wrongdoing, in any manner whatsoever, will be brought to justice and punished in accordance with the law,” he said.
Varanasi firm's role in focus: Amid the ongoing probe, HT recently found that six of the eight men arrested in connection with the irregularities were employed by a Varanasi-based security agency. The agency was hired by the State Bank of India (SBI), Naya Ghat Branch, Ayodhya for the cash-counting process, said Gaurav Singh, the owner and director of Sainik Security Services, Varanasi.
Who will be attending today's meet? The meeting will begin at 3pm at the Yatri Suvidha Kendra in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex. All trust members are expected to attend it. Senior advocate and trustee K Parasaran, along with some other members, will participate virtually.
Ram Temple trust meet LIVE: Trust to hold a presser after meeting, says treasurer Govind Dev Giri
Ram Temple trust meet LIVE: Ram Temple trust's treasurer Govind Dev Giri has reportedly said that the members will hold a press conference after the meeting. "I am not going to say anything right now. I will meet you tonight after today's meeting. I am here for three days. I will sit down with all of you and discuss everything. There will be a press conference after the meeting," he said, as quoted by ANI.
Ram Temple trust meet LIVE: Petitioner says High Court may take up donations case today
Ram Temple trust meet LIVE: Ahead of the Ram Temple trust meeting, Mohit Ashok, the petitioner who has filed a plea in the high court regarding the donation issue has expressed hope that the plea could be taken up today. “We are very hopeful that cognisance will be taken because the petition was filed on the 12th, and today is the 6th, so, effectively, nearly a month has passed; perhaps 6 days remain,” he told news agency ANI.
Ram Temple trust meet LIVE: 2 trust members' resignations to dominate today's meet
Ram Temple trust meet LIVE: The resignations tendered by Ram Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai and fellow trustee Anil Mishra will be discussed in the Ram Mandir trust meeting in Ayodhya today.
Ram Temple trust meet LIVE: Who will be attending today's meeting?
Ram Temple trust meet LIVE: The meeting will begin at 3pm at the Yatri Suvidha Kendra in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex. All trust members are expected to attend it. Senior advocate and trustee K Parasaran, along with some other members, will participate virtually.
Ram Temple trust meet LIVE: Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das issues first statement
Ram Temple trust meet LIVE: Ahead of the key meeting of the temple trust, its chairman Nritya Gopal Das issued his first statement on the ongoing donation row. “I have complete faith in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that every person involved in this wrongdoing, in any manner whatsoever, will be brought to justice and punished in accordance with the law,” he wrote.