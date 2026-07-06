Who is Krishna Mohan, named Ram Temple Trust's interim general secretary after Champat Rai's resignation?

Following his appointment, Krishna Mohan said he would focus on strengthening the Trust's internal systems and ensuring that the alleged lapses are addressed.

Krishna Mohan has an extensive administrative and public service background. A graduate of Lucknow University, he has served in the Atomic Energy Department and later joined the Indian Forest Service (IFS), retiring from the Maharashtra cadre after holding senior positions.

The announcement comes after the Trust accepted the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra in accordance with its constitution amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged theft during the counting of donations.

Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri said Krishna Mohan has been given the additional responsibility of serving as the interim general secretary until a new appointment is made.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has appointed Krishna Mohan from Hardoi as its interim general secretary after accepting the resignation of Champat Rai, a key organisational change announced by the Trust on Monday.

After being given the responsibility, Mohan said that there were “certain shortcomings” in the system which were exploited by others and that his “primary endeavour will be to plug the loopholes and rectify errors'.

"I have been entrusted with the responsibility of discharging the duties of general secretary in an acting capacity until a new general secretary is appointed. Anyone found guilty in this matter, we will insist and remain firm in our insistence that they receive appropriate punishment in accordance with justice. We are all deeply pained by the events that have transpired; everyone has suffered, including the devotees of Ram," Krishna Mohan said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"I will make every effort to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future. The prevailing atmosphere has somewhat tarnished the image of our Trust, giving rise to a sense of mistrust within society. We will take all necessary steps to dispel this negative perception and rebuild trust within the community...” he added.

‘Hurt, saddened’ Speaking on the outcomes of the Trust meeting, Giri stated that they were “hurt” and “saddened” but accepted the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra.

“We are primarily distressed by the very fact that such an atmosphere was allowed to develop here. However, the reality is before us, and it is our duty to reflect upon it. Consequently, even before the scheduled date, we gathered today in a state of deep contemplation and sorrow,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)