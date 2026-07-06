Ram temple offerings controversy sparks battle for political narrative

The alleged embezzlement of devotees’ offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has opened an unexpected political front in Uttar Pradesh—a battle over who owns the Ayodhya narrative. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has moved swiftly by ordering a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and promising strict action, seeking to ensure the controversy does not slip into the opposition’s hands ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. While the SIT probe may take time to establish the money trail and identify those responsible, the chief minister’s prompt action has enabled him to retain the political initiative amid mounting allegations of financial irregularities. (File)

Yogi’s swift intervention has allowed him to apparently seize the political initiative, even as the alleged embezzlement threatens to snowball into a controversy that could hand the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress fresh ammunition against the ruling BJP.

While the SIT probe may take time to establish the money trail and identify those responsible, the chief minister’s prompt action has enabled him to retain the political initiative amid mounting allegations of financial irregularities.

Yogi and the Gorakhnath Math have remained closely associated with the Ram temple movement. As chief minister, he has projected himself as one of the strongest political faces of the cause and has made a record number of visits to the temple. He has also cultivated a new brand of Hindutva politics, symbolised by the use of bulldozer action against criminals and the mafia. His government may now adopt the same approach against those accused in the alleged embezzlement. The Ayodhya Development Authority has reportedly issued a demolition notice for an under-construction property linked to one of the accused.

The chief minister has also left no opportunity to target the opposition, reminding people of the SP’s and the Congress’s roles during the Ram temple movement to argue that they have no moral authority to speak on the issue. As the BJP and the opposition trade barbs, the focus remains on the alleged embezzlement, posing a challenge to the saffron brigade—the BJP and Sangh Parivar—in claiming the moral high ground following the construction of the Ram temple.

Questions are now being raised over why the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust failed to establish a foolproof system to manage and secure devotees’ offerings even nearly two-and-a-half years after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi consecrated the idol of Ram Lalla at the newly built temple on January 22, 2024.

As the controversy escalates, it has the potential to reshape the political discourse ahead of the 2027 UP assembly elections. Until now, the opposition had largely relied on issues such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the caste census to target the BJP. Rising inflation, fuelled by higher fuel prices following the US-Iran conflict, has added another issue. The alleged embezzlement of temple offerings could now emerge as another significant weapon in the opposition’s arsenal.

Whether the SP and the Congress can effectively capitalise on these issues remains to be seen during the 2027 election campaign. SP president Akhilesh Yadav has already promised that if voted to power, his party would develop Ayodhya into a “peerless” and “inimitable” sacred city.

“With devotion and integrity, we take this pledge that by forming a new government, we shall develop Ayodhya into a peerless and inimitable sacred city, where devotees from across the world will experience the unparalleled essence of true spirituality. With the blessings of the Lord, we shall restore and flourish the eternal ethos of Ayodhya as the Siyaram Dham—imbued with faith and devotion, unwavering belief, and genuine sentiment. Through this, we shall also re-establish the traditional pride and rights of the residents of Ayodhya,” Yadav said.

Yogi was quick to hit back, reminding Akhilesh of the Samajwadi Party government’s handling of the Ram temple movement and the police firing on kar sevaks.

“Akhilesh ji, You don’t worry about Ayodhya, repent. Have darshan of Lord Shri Ram Lalla at least once. At the very least, this will bring you good sense... Come, let’s speak openly that just like the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi liberation movement, a campaign should also be run for the liberation of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi…” said Yogi.

Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president Vijay Pathak said those who politics over the issue had done so even during the Ram temple movement. “Lord Ram is not an issue of politics for the BJP, and action based on available evidence is being taken against those responsible for any wrongdoings,” he added.

Prof Badri Narayan, a political analyst, said the Uttar Pradesh government had taken strong and sincere action, showing its capability to handle such issues.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is strongly countering the opposition, which is trying to give the issue a political twist. Yogi is effectively countering the opposition’s accusations. The opposition is consistently trying to make the issue political and will attempt to raise the same in the lead-up to the 2027 UP elections. Whether the opposition can build on the narrative will be known in coming months,” he said.