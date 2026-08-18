Nepalese woman run over by speeding taxi in Mohali

A 35-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding taxi while crossing the road near Mohali City Centre market on August 14. The taxi driver allegedly fled the spot, leaving her injured on the road. Police are examining closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage from nearby showrooms and traffic lights to identify the taxi and its driver. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The IT City police have registered a case under various sections on a complaint by the woman’s husband and launched an investigation.

Police are examining closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage from nearby showrooms and traffic lights to identify the taxi and its driver.

The deceased, Lakshmi Thapa, a native of Doti district in Nepal, lived in a rented accommodation in Bakarpur village. Her husband, Praveen, 30, works as a cook in Sector 114, while Lakshmi cleaned flats and properties in Sector 82.

According to police, the accident took place around 9.20 pm when Lakshmi was returning home after work. She was initially taken to a private hospital and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh, where she died around 6 am the next day.

Praveen told police that he had spoken to Lakshmi about five minutes before the accident. Shortly afterwards, a stranger called him from her phone and informed him about the accident.

Police said the vehicle involved was an Ertiga taxi. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.