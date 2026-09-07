Premium accessories from Logitech: Top 10 picks for work, gaming, study and everyday productivity

Premium Accessories from Logitech: Upgrade your workspace with thoughtfully designed tools for seamless daily tasks. (AI Generative Image) By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less Make your next Purchase at ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Premium accessories from Logitech can add comfort, convenience and better control to everyday computing. From keyboards and mice to webcams and other peripherals, Logitech offers a wide range of devices designed to complement laptops and desktops. With thoughtful designs, reliable connectivity and features aimed at improving productivity, these accessories can be useful for work, study, gaming and entertainment. Choosing the right accessory often comes down to how you use your computer and the features you value most. Premium Logitech accessories can be a worthwhile upgrade for users looking for a more refined setup, whether that means a comfortable keyboard for long work sessions, a responsive mouse for precise control or a webcam for clearer video calls. Here are some premium options worth considering for your setup.

The Logitech MX Vertical is an ergonomic wireless mouse designed for comfortable everyday computing. Its sculpted shape supports a more natural hand position while providing precise optical tracking for smooth cursor control. It can connect wirelessly through Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz receiver, making it suitable for laptops and desktops. With broad operating system compatibility and a practical design, it is suited to work, browsing and productivity tasks.

Specifications Compatibility: Laptops and desktop computers Setup: Plug-and-play Connectivity: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless OS support: Windows and macOS Reasons to buy Ergonomic hand position Precise optical tracking Reason to avoid Premium price point Vertical design takes adapting

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its comfortable grip, ergonomic design and smooth tracking for extended computer use. Why choose this product? Choose it for ergonomic comfort, wireless connectivity and precise control during everyday computing.

2. Logitech MX Keys Mini Wireless Keyboard Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Logitech MX Keys Mini is a compact wireless keyboard designed for comfortable everyday typing. Its low-profile keys offer a smooth typing experience, while backlighting helps with visibility in different lighting conditions. The compact form factor makes it suitable for desks with limited space and mobile workstations. With wireless connectivity and broad compatibility, it can be used for work, study, browsing and general productivity across compatible devices.

Specifications Compatibility: Laptops, desktops and Macs Setup: Plug-and-play Connectivity: Bluetooth wireless connectivity OS support: Windows, macOS and Linux Reasons to buy Compact space-saving design Comfortable low-profile keys Reason to avoid No numeric keypad Premium price point

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its compact design, comfortable keys, backlighting and reliable wireless performance. Why choose this product? Choose it for compact typing, wireless convenience and a refined design suited to modern workspaces.

The Logitech Brio 100 is a Full HD webcam designed for video calls, online meetings and streaming. It delivers 1080p video and includes a built-in microphone for clear communication. Auto-light balance helps improve visibility in varying lighting conditions, while the privacy shutter offers added camera protection when not in use. Its compact design and USB connectivity make it suitable for everyday use with laptops and desktops.

Specifications Compatibility: Laptops, desktops and monitors Setup: Plug-and-play USB setup Connectivity: USB-A wired connection OS support: Windows, macOS and ChromeOS Reasons to buy Full HD video Built-in privacy shutter Reason to avoid Fixed mounting design USB-A connection only

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its video quality, easy setup, microphone and value for everyday video calls. Why choose this product? Choose it for Full HD video, automatic light correction and convenient privacy protection.





The Logitech MK250 is a compact wireless keyboard and mouse combo designed for everyday computing. Its space-saving design suits home, office and study setups, while Bluetooth connectivity enables convenient wireless use. The keyboard provides a familiar typing layout, and the accompanying mouse offers practical navigation. Compatible with multiple devices, this combo is suitable for laptops, desktops, tablets and Macs, making it a versatile choice for everyday productivity.

Specifications Compatibility: Laptops, desktops, Macs and iPads Setup: Easy Bluetooth pairing Connectivity: Bluetooth wireless connection OS support: Windows, macOS, iPadOS Reasons to buy Compact wireless setup Keyboard and mouse included Reason to avoid No numeric keypad Bluetooth-dependent connectivity

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its compact design, comfortable typing and convenient wireless connectivity. Why choose this product? Choose it for a compact keyboard-mouse setup with versatile Bluetooth connectivity across compatible devices.

The Logitech MX Master 4 is a right-handed wireless mouse designed for precise control and comfortable everyday computing. Its ergonomic shape supports extended use, while optical tracking enables smooth cursor movement across compatible surfaces. Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity provide flexible pairing options with supported devices. Designed for productivity, it suits professionals, students and home users seeking responsive navigation, convenient wireless operation and a comfortable desktop experience.

Specifications Compatibility: Laptops, desktops and tablets Setup: Easy wireless pairing Connectivity: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless OS support: Windows, macOS and Linux Reasons to buy Ergonomic right-handed design Flexible wireless connectivity Reason to avoid Premium price point Right-handed design only

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its ergonomic design, smooth tracking and versatile wireless connectivity. Why choose this product? Choose it for comfortable handling, precise control and flexible connectivity across compatible devices.

The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s is a compact wireless keyboard designed for comfortable everyday typing. Its laptop-style layout provides a familiar typing experience, while the slim form factor makes it easy to fit into smaller workspaces. Bluetooth connectivity supports convenient wireless use across compatible devices. With a durable build and simple setup, it is suitable for work, study, browsing and general productivity on laptops, desktops and tablets.

Specifications Compatibility: Laptops, desktops, Macs and tablets Setup: Plug-and-play Bluetooth setup Connectivity: Bluetooth wireless connectivity OS support: Windows, macOS, iPadOS Reasons to buy Compact space-saving design Comfortable laptop-style keys Reason to avoid No numeric keypad Bluetooth-only connectivity

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its compact size, comfortable typing, reliable Bluetooth connection and easy portability. Why choose this product? Choose it for compact wireless typing, multi-device compatibility and a comfortable, portable design.

The Logitech Brio 100 is a Full HD webcam designed for video calls, online meetings and streaming. It delivers 1080p video with a built-in microphone for clear communication. Auto-light balance helps improve visibility in varying lighting conditions, while the privacy shutter provides added camera privacy when required. Its USB-A connectivity and compact design make it suitable for everyday use with compatible laptops and desktops, supporting convenient video communication.

Specifications Compatibility: Laptops, desktops and monitors Setup: Plug-and-play USB setup Connectivity: USB-A wired connection OS support: Windows, macOS and ChromeOS Reasons to buy Full HD video Built-in privacy shutter Reason to avoid Fixed mounting design USB-A connection only

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its video quality, easy setup, microphone and privacy shutter for everyday video calls. Why choose this product? Choose it for Full HD video, light correction and convenient privacy protection.

The Logitech G304 LIGHTSPEED is a wireless gaming mouse designed for responsive control and everyday gaming. Its ambidextrous design suits different hand preferences, while the optical sensor offers adjustable sensitivity for precise movement. Six programmable buttons provide customisation for gaming and productivity tasks. Onboard memory allows settings to be retained for convenient use. Its lightweight construction and wireless design make it suitable for gaming, work and general computer use.

Specifications Compatibility: PCs, laptops and gaming systems Setup: Plug-and-play receiver setup Connectivity: 2.4GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless OS support: Windows and macOS Reasons to buy Six programmable buttons Adjustable 12000 DPI Reason to avoid No wired connectivity Gaming-focused design

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its lightweight design, responsive tracking, long battery life and reliable wireless performance. Why choose this product? Choose it for responsive gaming, customisable controls and dependable wireless performance.

The Logitech M650 Silent is an ergonomic wireless mouse designed for comfortable everyday computing. Its silent clicking helps reduce noise during use, while optical tracking provides smooth and precise cursor control. The ambidextrous design makes it suitable for different hand preferences, and its wireless connectivity supports convenient use without cables. Designed for productivity, browsing and general tasks, it offers a practical balance of comfort, functionality and quiet operation.

Specifications Compatibility: Laptops, desktops and tablets Setup: Easy wireless pairing Connectivity: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless OS support: Windows, macOS and Linux Reasons to buy Quiet clicking experience Ambidextrous ergonomic design Reason to avoid No rechargeable battery Limited gaming features

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its quiet clicks, comfortable design, smooth tracking and reliable wireless connectivity. Why choose this product? Choose it for quieter operation, ergonomic comfort and flexible wireless connectivity during everyday computing.



The Logitech Brio 100 is a Full HD webcam designed for video calls, online meetings and streaming. It delivers 1080p video with a built-in microphone for clear communication. Auto-light balance helps improve visibility in varying lighting conditions, while the privacy shutter provides added camera privacy. Its USB-A connectivity and compact design make it suitable for everyday use with compatible laptops and desktops, supporting convenient video communication.

Specifications Compatibility: Laptops, desktops and monitors Setup: Plug-and-play USB setup Connectivity: USB-A wired connection OS support: Windows, macOS and ChromeOS Reasons to buy Full HD video Built-in privacy shutter Reason to avoid Fixed mounting design USB-A connection only

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its video quality, easy setup, microphone and privacy shutter for everyday video calls. Why choose this product? Choose it for Full HD video, automatic light correction and convenient privacy protection. Why are Logitech products so expensive? Logitech products cost more due to premium build quality, reliable performance, advanced features, ergonomic designs, and extensive compatibility across devices. What gaming accessories does Logitech offer? Logitech offers gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, webcams, steering wheels, controllers, mousepads and microphones for immersive gaming experiences. What is the best high-end Logitech mouse? The Logitech MX Master 4 is currently Logitech’s high-end flagship productivity mouse. It features customisable haptic feedback, an 8,000 DPI sensor, MagSpeed scrolling, ergonomic design and enhanced wireless connectivity. Factors to keep in mind while choosing premium accessories from Logitech: Purpose: Choose accessories based on work, gaming, study or entertainment needs. Compatibility: Check support for your laptop, desktop, tablet or other devices. Connectivity: Consider Bluetooth, USB or wireless receiver options for convenience. Ergonomics: Look for comfortable designs suited to prolonged use. Build quality: Prioritise durable materials for long-term everyday usage. Features: Compare useful extras such as programmable buttons, backlighting or precision tracking. Battery life: Check battery performance for uninterrupted wireless usage. Size: Choose compact or full-sized accessories according to your workspace. Budget: Compare features and pricing before making a premium purchase. Warranty: Check warranty coverage for additional purchase protection.



3 best features of premium accessories from Logitech:

Product Usage Design Warranty Logitech MX Vertical Ergonomic Mouse Everyday computing Ergonomic vertical design Manufacturer warranty Logitech MX Keys Mini Wireless Keyboard Typing and productivity Compact, low-profile design Manufacturer warranty Logitech Brio 100 Full HD Webcam Video calls and streaming Compact webcam design Manufacturer warranty Logitech MK250 Bluetooth Wireless Combo Typing and navigation Compact keyboard-mouse combo Manufacturer warranty Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse Productivity and computing Right-handed ergonomic design Manufacturer warranty Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s Keyboard Typing and productivity Slim, compact design Manufacturer warranty Logitech Brio 100 Full HD Webcam Video calls and streaming Compact webcam design Manufacturer warranty Logitech G304 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse Gaming and productivity Ambidextrous lightweight design Manufacturer warranty Logitech M650 Silent Wireless Mouse Everyday computing Ambidextrous ergonomic design Manufacturer warranty Logitech Brio 100 Full HD Webcam Video calls and streaming Compact webcam design Manufacturer warranty

FAQs: Premium accessories from Logitech What premium accessories does Logitech offer? Logitech offers premium mice, keyboards, webcams, gaming accessories and wireless combos. Are Logitech premium accessories worth buying? They can be worthwhile for users seeking better comfort, durability and advanced features. Are Logitech accessories compatible with laptops? Yes, many Logitech accessories support laptops, desktops, tablets and other compatible devices. Do Logitech accessories support wireless connectivity? Many models offer Bluetooth or wireless receiver connectivity for convenient cable-free use. What should I consider before buying Logitech accessories? Consider compatibility, connectivity, ergonomics, features, build quality, battery life and warranty coverage.