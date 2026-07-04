Modern tablets have come a long way, and some can now replace your laptop
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is live, making it a great time to pick up a tablet that can handle work, study and entertainment without needing a laptop.
Our Picks
Best deal
Best performance
Keyboard included
Value for money
Budget friendly
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best dealSamsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, GrayView Details
Best performanceOnePlus Pad 4, Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Platform, 33.53cm 13.2" 3.4K Screen, 144Hz Adaptive, 8 Speakers, AI Powered, PC-Level Productivity, 13,380 mAh Battery, 8GB + 256GB, WiFi,Dune GlowView Details
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6eView Details
₹34,499
Keyboard includedBrave Ark (SmartChoice) Android Tablet with Pen + BT-Keyboard| 12.95"(32cm) 2.8K 144Hz Display| Snapdragon 8s Gen 3| AI-Enabled|12GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Segment's Biggest 14550mAh Battery| 8 Speakers|WiFiView Details
₹40,999
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen+Keyboard |12.7" Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers| USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|TealView Details
₹56,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
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Modern tablets are now launching with massive displays, with more than 12-inch screens becoming quite common. I recently tried replacing my work laptop with a tablet and found that, while it cannot completely replace your work laptop, it definitely has its own advantages. And if your work usage matches what a tablet is capable of, it can easily replace your work laptop.
Here, I have put together a quick list of the latest tablets with large displays that can easily replace your laptop for most tasks. The best part is that the Amazon Prime Day Sale is live now, so you can grab your favourite tablet at a massive discount during this time.
BEST DEAL
1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a premium mid-range tablet designed for productivity, creativity and entertainment. Its large 12.4-inch display, bundled S Pen and IP68-rated build make it suitable for students, professionals and creators. With 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, expandable memory and Samsung's polished software experience, it offers reliable performance for note-taking, multitasking, streaming and everyday work while remaining durable enough for travel.
Specifications
BEST PERFORMANCE
2. OnePlus Pad 4, Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Platform, 33.53cm 13.2" 3.4K Screen, 144Hz Adaptive, 8 Speakers, AI Powered, PC-Level Productivity, 13,380 mAh Battery, 8GB + 256GB, WiFi,Dune Glow
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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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The OnePlus Pad 4 targets power users looking for flagship performance in a premium Android tablet. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, a sharp 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz display and eight speakers, it delivers an immersive multimedia and gaming experience. Its massive 13,380mAh battery, AI features and PC-level productivity tools also make it an excellent choice for work, content creation and multitasking. You cab grab this tablet at huge discount during the Amazon Sale.
Specifications
3. Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro combines strong performance with productivity-focused features at an attractive price. It includes a bundled Pen Plus, a smooth 12.7-inch 3K 144Hz display and the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset for efficient multitasking. AI features, quad JBL speakers, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and a large battery make it well suited for entertainment, digital art, studying and professional workloads.
Specifications
KEYBOARD INCLUDED
4. Brave Ark (SmartChoice) Android Tablet with Pen + BT-Keyboard| 12.95"(32cm) 2.8K 144Hz Display| Snapdragon 8s Gen 3| AI-Enabled|12GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Segment's Biggest 14550mAh Battery| 8 Speakers|WiFi
The Brave Ark Android Tablet is built for users who want flagship hardware and accessories in one package. It ships with both a stylus and Bluetooth keyboard, making it ideal for productivity. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, it also offers a large 12.95-inch 2.8K 144Hz display, eight speakers and an enormous 14,550mAh battery for extended work and entertainment sessions. Prime day will bring down the price of this tablet even more using supported credit card.
Specifications
5. Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen+Keyboard |12.7" Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers| USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a flagship Android tablet designed for professionals and creators. It bundles both a pen and keyboard while offering a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, generous 16GB RAM and a vibrant 12.7-inch 3K 144Hz display. USB 3.0 with DisplayPort output, AI features and premium build quality help transform it into a capable laptop alternative for demanding users.
Specifications
VALUE FOR MONEY
6. OnePlus Pad 2 (12.1 Inch),12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate, 6 Speakers, 3K 12.1 Display, AI Features, 9610 mAh Battery, Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
The OnePlus Pad 2 delivers flagship-level performance in a sleek and lightweight design. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it features a 12.1-inch 3K 144Hz display, AI features and six speakers for immersive entertainment. With 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 9,610mAh battery, it comfortably handles gaming, productivity, content creation and everyday multitasking.
Specifications
BUDGET FRIENDLY
7. XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2") Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Graphite Grey
The Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display edition focuses on comfortable viewing with its anti-glare and anti-reflective screen. It combines a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor with a sharp 11.2-inch 3.2K display supporting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. HyperOS 2, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage provide a smooth software experience, making it a strong option for entertainment, studying and everyday productivity. Buy this affordable tablet at even better price during the Amazon sale.
Specifications
8. OnePlus Pad Go 2, [Smartchoice] | 30.73 cm (12.1 inch) 2.8K Display, Dolby Vision™, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Quad Speakers, AI, 10050 mAh Battery, 5G Tablet, 8GB RAM 256 GB Storage, Shadow Black
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a versatile tablet that balances entertainment, productivity and connectivity. Its 12.1-inch 2.8K 120Hz display, Dolby Vision support and quad speakers deliver an enjoyable viewing experience, while AI features and 5G connectivity add flexibility on the move. Backed by a 10,050mAh battery, it is well suited for students, professionals and frequent travellers.
Specifications
9. XIAOMI Pad 8 [Smartchoice] Flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K Display | 12GB, 256GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery | 68 Bn+ Colours HyperAI | Wi-Fi 7 | Graphite Grey
The Xiaomi Pad 8 is a flagship tablet offering premium performance in a slim metal body. It features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, an 11.2-inch 3.2K display, HyperAI features and Wi-Fi 7 for fast connectivity. With 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 9,200mAh battery, it is designed for gaming, creative work, streaming and demanding multitasking. Prime Day sale is the best chance to get this tablet at even better price tag.
Specifications
10. OnePlus Pad 3 World's Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 13.2" 3.4k Screen, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 8 Speakers, AI, 12140 mAh Battery, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM WiFi, Storm Blue
The OnePlus Pad 3 is OnePlus' flagship tablet, built around the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for exceptional performance. Its expansive 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz display, eight-speaker setup and AI-powered features create an outstanding entertainment and productivity experience. Combined with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a large 12,140mAh battery, it is ideal for professionals, gamers and content creators alike.
Specifications
Factors to consider when buying a tablet instead of a laptop
- Performance: Choose a processor that can comfortably handle multitasking and productivity apps.
- Keyboard support: A keyboard case can transform a tablet into a capable work device.
- Display: A larger, high-resolution display improves productivity and media consumption.
- Battery life: Look for all-day battery performance if you work or study on the move.
- Software features: Desktop modes, multitasking and stylus support can make a big difference.
Top 3 features of best tablets
|Tablet
|Display
|Processor
|Battery
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
|12.4-inch
|Exynos 1380
|10,090mAh
|OnePlus Pad 4
|13.2-inch
|Snapdragon 8 Elite
|13,380mAh
|Lenovo Idea Tab Pro
|12.7-inch
|MediaTek Dimensity 8300
|10,200mAh
|Brave Ark Android Tablet
|12.95-inch
|Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
|14,550mAh
|Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus
|12.7-inch
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|10,200mAh
|OnePlus Pad 2
|12.1-inch
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|9,610mAh
|Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display
|11.2-inch
|Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
|8,850mAh
|OnePlus Pad Go 2
|12.1-inch
|MediaTek Dimensity 8350
|10,050mAh
|Xiaomi Pad 8
|11.2-inch
|Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|9,200mAh
|OnePlus Pad 3
|13.2-inch
|Snapdragon 8 Elite
|12,140mAh
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More