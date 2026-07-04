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    Modern tablets have come a long way, and some can now replace your laptop

    The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is live, making it a great time to pick up a tablet that can handle work, study and entertainment without needing a laptop.

    Published on: Jul 04, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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    Our Picks

    Best deal

    Best performance

    Keyboard included

    Value for money

    Budget friendly

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best deal

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, GrayView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Best performance

    OnePlus Pad 4, Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Platform, 33.53cm 13.2" 3.4K Screen, 144Hz Adaptive, 8 Speakers, AI Powered, PC-Level Productivity, 13,380 mAh Battery, 8GB + 256GB, WiFi,Dune GlowView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6eView Details...

    ₹34,499

    ...
    Check Offers

    Keyboard included

    Brave Ark (SmartChoice) Android Tablet with Pen + BT-Keyboard| 12.95"(32cm) 2.8K 144Hz Display| Snapdragon 8s Gen 3| AI-Enabled|12GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Segment's Biggest 14550mAh Battery| 8 Speakers|WiFiView Details...

    ₹40,999

    ...
    Check Offers

    Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen+Keyboard |12.7" Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers| USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|TealView Details...

    ₹56,999

    ...
    Check Offers
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    A laptop isn't the only way to get work done anymore.
    A laptop isn't the only way to get work done anymore.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    Don't Delay Your Upgrade

    Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase

    Don't Delay Your Upgrade

    Modern tablets are now launching with massive displays, with more than 12-inch screens becoming quite common. I recently tried replacing my work laptop with a tablet and found that, while it cannot completely replace your work laptop, it definitely has its own advantages. And if your work usage matches what a tablet is capable of, it can easily replace your work laptop.

    Here, I have put together a quick list of the latest tablets with large displays that can easily replace your laptop for most tasks. The best part is that the Amazon Prime Day Sale is live now, so you can grab your favourite tablet at a massive discount during this time.

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a premium mid-range tablet designed for productivity, creativity and entertainment. Its large 12.4-inch display, bundled S Pen and IP68-rated build make it suitable for students, professionals and creators. With 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, expandable memory and Samsung's polished software experience, it offers reliable performance for note-taking, multitasking, streaming and everyday work while remaining durable enough for travel.

    Specifications

    Display
    12.4 inches
    Processor
    Exynos 1380
    RAM
    12GB
    Storage
    256GB (Expandable)
    Battery
    10,090mAh

    BEST PERFORMANCE

    2. OnePlus Pad 4, Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Platform, 33.53cm 13.2" 3.4K Screen, 144Hz Adaptive, 8 Speakers, AI Powered, PC-Level Productivity, 13,380 mAh Battery, 8GB + 256GB, WiFi,Dune Glow

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    The OnePlus Pad 4 targets power users looking for flagship performance in a premium Android tablet. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, a sharp 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz display and eight speakers, it delivers an immersive multimedia and gaming experience. Its massive 13,380mAh battery, AI features and PC-level productivity tools also make it an excellent choice for work, content creation and multitasking. You cab grab this tablet at huge discount during the Amazon Sale.

    Specifications

    Display
    13.2 inches
    Processor
    Snapdragon 8 Elite
    RAM
    8GB
    Storage
    256GB
    Battery
    13,380mAh

    The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro combines strong performance with productivity-focused features at an attractive price. It includes a bundled Pen Plus, a smooth 12.7-inch 3K 144Hz display and the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset for efficient multitasking. AI features, quad JBL speakers, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and a large battery make it well suited for entertainment, digital art, studying and professional workloads.

    Specifications

    Display
    12.7 inches
    Processor
    MediaTek Dimensity 8300
    RAM
    12GB
    Storage
    256GB
    Battery
    10,200mAh

    The Brave Ark Android Tablet is built for users who want flagship hardware and accessories in one package. It ships with both a stylus and Bluetooth keyboard, making it ideal for productivity. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, it also offers a large 12.95-inch 2.8K 144Hz display, eight speakers and an enormous 14,550mAh battery for extended work and entertainment sessions. Prime day will bring down the price of this tablet even more using supported credit card.

    Specifications

    Display
    12.95 inches
    Processor
    Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
    RAM
    12GB
    Storage
    256GB
    Battery
    14,550mAh

    The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a flagship Android tablet designed for professionals and creators. It bundles both a pen and keyboard while offering a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, generous 16GB RAM and a vibrant 12.7-inch 3K 144Hz display. USB 3.0 with DisplayPort output, AI features and premium build quality help transform it into a capable laptop alternative for demanding users.

    Specifications

    Display
    12.7 inches
    Processor
    Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
    RAM
    16GB
    Storage
    256GB
    Battery
    10,200mAh

    The OnePlus Pad 2 delivers flagship-level performance in a sleek and lightweight design. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it features a 12.1-inch 3K 144Hz display, AI features and six speakers for immersive entertainment. With 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 9,610mAh battery, it comfortably handles gaming, productivity, content creation and everyday multitasking.

    Specifications

    Display
    12.1 inches
    Processor
    Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
    RAM
    12GB
    Storage
    256GB
    Battery
    9,610mAh

    The Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display edition focuses on comfortable viewing with its anti-glare and anti-reflective screen. It combines a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor with a sharp 11.2-inch 3.2K display supporting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. HyperOS 2, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage provide a smooth software experience, making it a strong option for entertainment, studying and everyday productivity. Buy this affordable tablet at even better price during the Amazon sale.

    Specifications

    Display
    11.2 inches
    Processor
    Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
    RAM
    12GB
    Storage
    256GB
    Battery
    8,850mAh

    The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a versatile tablet that balances entertainment, productivity and connectivity. Its 12.1-inch 2.8K 120Hz display, Dolby Vision support and quad speakers deliver an enjoyable viewing experience, while AI features and 5G connectivity add flexibility on the move. Backed by a 10,050mAh battery, it is well suited for students, professionals and frequent travellers.

    Specifications

    Display
    12.1 inches
    Processor
    MediaTek Dimensity 8350
    RAM
    8GB
    Storage
    256GB
    Battery
    10,050mAh

    The Xiaomi Pad 8 is a flagship tablet offering premium performance in a slim metal body. It features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, an 11.2-inch 3.2K display, HyperAI features and Wi-Fi 7 for fast connectivity. With 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 9,200mAh battery, it is designed for gaming, creative work, streaming and demanding multitasking. Prime Day sale is the best chance to get this tablet at even better price tag.

    Specifications

    Display
    11.2 inches
    Processor
    Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
    RAM
    12GB
    Storage
    256GB
    Battery
    9,200mAh

    The OnePlus Pad 3 is OnePlus' flagship tablet, built around the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for exceptional performance. Its expansive 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz display, eight-speaker setup and AI-powered features create an outstanding entertainment and productivity experience. Combined with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a large 12,140mAh battery, it is ideal for professionals, gamers and content creators alike.

    Specifications

    Display
    13.2 inches
    Processor
    Snapdragon 8 Elite
    RAM
    12GB
    Storage
    256GB
    Battery
    12,140mAh

    Factors to consider when buying a tablet instead of a laptop

    • Performance: Choose a processor that can comfortably handle multitasking and productivity apps.
    • Keyboard support: A keyboard case can transform a tablet into a capable work device.
    • Display: A larger, high-resolution display improves productivity and media consumption.
    • Battery life: Look for all-day battery performance if you work or study on the move.
    • Software features: Desktop modes, multitasking and stylus support can make a big difference.

    Top 3 features of best tablets

    TabletDisplayProcessorBattery
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+12.4-inchExynos 138010,090mAh
    OnePlus Pad 413.2-inchSnapdragon 8 Elite13,380mAh
    Lenovo Idea Tab Pro12.7-inchMediaTek Dimensity 830010,200mAh
    Brave Ark Android Tablet12.95-inchSnapdragon 8s Gen 314,550mAh
    Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus12.7-inchSnapdragon 8 Gen 310,200mAh
    OnePlus Pad 212.1-inchSnapdragon 8 Gen 39,610mAh
    Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display11.2-inchSnapdragon 7+ Gen 38,850mAh
    OnePlus Pad Go 212.1-inchMediaTek Dimensity 835010,050mAh
    Xiaomi Pad 811.2-inchSnapdragon 8s Gen 49,200mAh
    OnePlus Pad 313.2-inchSnapdragon 8 Elite12,140mAh

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    FAQs
    Yes, for web browsing, office work, studying, note-taking and entertainment, many modern tablets can comfortably replace a laptop.
    Yes, the sale is live with discounts, bank offers and exchange deals across several popular tablet brands.
    If you plan to work or study regularly, a keyboard accessory makes a tablet much more productive.
    A 11-inch to 13-inch tablet generally offers the best balance between portability and workspace.
    In many cases, yes. Tablets are lighter, easier to carry and often deliver longer battery life than traditional laptops.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    Home/Technology/Modern Tablets Have Come A Long Way, And Some Can Now Replace Your Laptop
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