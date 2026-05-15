Android tablet vs iPad in 2026: Which one handles AI, work, and gaming better for your money?
These Android tablets and iPads are ideal for students, working professionals and gamers and they are available with an exchange bonus of up to ₹41,500.
Our Picks
Best for daily usage
Entry level iPad
Best for work - Android
Best for Work - Apple
Best in Class - Android
Best in Class - Apple
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best for daily usageLenovo Idea Tab Pro with Paper-Like Anti Glare 12.7" 3K 144 Hz Display & Pen Plus (Matte Edition)| 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM|10200mAh with 45W Charger|MediaTek Dimensity 8300|4 JBL SpeakersView Details
Entry level iPadApple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — YellowView Details
Best for work - AndroidOnePlus Pad 3 World's Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 13.2" 3.4k Screen, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 8 Speakers, AI, 12140 mAh Battery, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM WiFi, Storm BlueView Details
Best for Work - AppleApple iPad Air 27.59 cm (11″) (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128 GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space GrayView Details
Best in Class - AndroidSamsung Galaxy Tab S11 with AI, Hexagonal S-Pen in-Box, 27.8 cm (11 Inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, GrayView Details
₹94,499
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The Android tablet vs iPad debate (like smartphones), has been going on forever. In 2026, this debate is getting tougher than ever as Android tablets have finally caught up to iPads. The 'tech gap' that once made iPads the obvious premium choice for a lot of buyers has narrowed down significantly as Android tablets from companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and Lenovo now deliver flagship-level performance and smarter productivity tools.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
That said, specifications alone don’t tell the full story anymore. Tablet available in the market right offer far more than top notch specs. They offer AI-powered note-taking feature, laptop-like multitasking, console-grade gaming, and accessories that can replace a traditional work setup. Whether you’re a student looking for a laptop pocket-friendly laptop alternative, a working professional looking for a device to help you power through your daily multi-tasking needs, or a gamer looking for travel-friendly gaming device, both iPad and Android tablets have something for everyone. Here are our top iPad and Android tablets that give users more choice and take the debate a step ahead.
Best Android tablets, iPads for work and gaming in India
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro features a slim metal design body that feels premium. It comes with a 12.7-inch 3K display that delivers sharp visuals and its Dolby Vision support enhances colour accuracy and contrast. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor and it runs Android 14 with 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates. It comes with Lenovo’s productivity software tools that handle tasks such as multitasking, note-taking, and entertainment with ease. It also gets support for Stylus support.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good product quality
Good display
Great sound
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise this tablet's display and sound. They also appreciate its overall product quality. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and sound.
ENTRY LEVEL IPAD
2. Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Yellow
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The 11th generation Apple iPad features a slim aluminium chassis with a lightweight 477g body. On the front you get an 11-inch Liquid Retina display that delivers sharp visuals with vibrant colours, and Apple’s True Tone technology, which automatically adjusts colour temperature for more natural and accurate viewing in different lighting conditions. It is powered by the A16 chip that lets this iPad handle multitasking, note-taking, casual editing, and OTT apps with ease. It runs iPadOS that adds meaningful productivity with split-screen multitasking. You also get Apple Pencil support, which is ideal for students and everyday usage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth performance
Vibrant display
Premium design
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the iPad's top-notch quality, fast performance, and excellent Liquid Retina display. Buyers have also appreciated its appearance. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and display.
The OnePlus Pad 3 features a sleek all-metal chassis with a 13.2-inch 3.4K display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate delivers that ultra-smooth visuals. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and it runs OxygenOS. It comes with OnePlus AI, which brings productivity focused features like AI Summary, AI Translation, AI Speak & AI Writer, and a Dedicated AI button on keyboard for easy Google Gemini activation. It is backed by a massive 12,140mAh battery and it comes with eight-speaker setup for powerful audio.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great sound quality
Vibrant display
Excellent performance
Long battery life
Reason to avoid
Average screen brightness
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet's performance and battery life. Buyers have also praised its display. However, some have reported issues with its display brightness.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.
BEST FOR WORK - APPLE
4. Apple iPad Air 27.59 cm (11″) (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128 GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray
The Apple iPad Air 11-inch offers a premium design with serious performance. It comes with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display that delivers sharp visuals and True Tone technology for more natural, colour-accurate viewing. It is powered by Apple’s M3 chip, which brings Apple Intelligence features to this tablet. This chip also lets this iPad handle demanding workflows and multitasking effortlessly. It runs iPadOS and it gets Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard support, which transforms it into a capable productivity machine for creators, professionals, and students. It is ideal for working professionals and creators.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth lag-free performance
Vibrant display
Premium design
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the iPad's performance, product quality and display. Buyers have also appreciated its premium appearance.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, design and display.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is one of the best tablets available in the market. It comes with ultra-slim Armour Aluminium chassis that houses a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. This display offers exceptional colour accuracy with vivid contrast and HDR support. It is powered by a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor and enhanced by Galaxy AI features. It is ideal for gamers, creators, video editors and for AI intensive workloads.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth performance
Bright and vibrant display
Premium and durable design
Reason to avoid
Large size may feel cumbersome for handheld usage
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise this tablet's design and performance. They have also appreciated its premium appearance.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, design and display.
The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch is Apple’s most powerful tablets and it is built for creators and professionals who demand desktop-grade performance in a highly portable design and gamers. It comes with an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR 120Hz ProMotion display that delivers industry-leading colour accuracy and life-like visuals. It is powered by the new M5 chip, which handles 4K editing, AI workflows, multitasking, and console-grade gaming effortlessly. This chip also brings Apple Intelligence capabilities to this iPad. It runs iPadOS and it supports Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ultra-smooth performance
Bright and vibrant display
Premium and durable design
Reason to avoid
Expensive
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise this iPad's premium design. They also appreciate its performance and vibrant display.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, design and display.
Top 3 features of Android tablets, iPads for work and gaming in India
|NAME
|DISPLAY
|OS
|BATTERY
|Lenovo Idea Tab Pro
|12.7-inch 3K LCD, anti-glare paper-like display, Dolby Vision
|Android 14
|10,200mAh
|Apple iPad 11
|11-inch Liquid Retina, 2360 x 1640 pixels, True Tone, 500 nits
|iPadOS
|All day battery life
|OnePlus Pad 3
|13.2-inch 3.4K LCD, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision
|OxygenOS
|12,140mAh
|Apple iPad Air
|11-inch Liquid Retina display, 2360 x 1640 resolution, P3 Wide Colour
|iPadOS
|Up to 10 hours of battery life
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S11
|14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+
|Android 14
|11,200mAh
|Apple iPad Pro
|11-inch Ultra Retina XDR (Tandem OLED), ProMotion 120Hz,
|iPadOS
|Up to 10 hours battery life
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The Research
I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of tablets, both Android tablets and iPads across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display tech, battery, performance, and AI-based productivity features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Ganjoo
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More