Missing important calls during workouts? Get yourself a smartwatch with Bluetooth calling
Most smartwatches comes with a Bluetooth calling feature but which one to buy? These are the best options to consider.
Our Picks
Best overall
Value for money
Budget friendly
Premium features
Premium design
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallSamsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Smartchoice) (Silver, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep and Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68View Details
Value for moneyNoise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent with Noise AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Chrome Black)View Details
₹7,999
Budget friendlyRedmi Move Smartwatch | 1.85" AMOLED (390×450, 600 nits) | Bluetooth Calling | 140+ Sports | 24×7 HR & SPO₂ | AOD | Up to 14-Day Battery | HyperOS (Blue Blaze Strap)View Details
₹2,499
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96" Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, BlackView Details
Premium featuresOnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS, 5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Black Steel)View Details
₹13,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Reaching for your phone during workouts, driving or meetings is not always convenient, especially when important calls arrive unexpectedly. This is one reason Bluetooth calling smartwatches have become far more popular, allowing users to answer and manage calls directly from their wrist without constantly checking their phone.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Modern smartwatches now offer much more than just calling support. Buyers can also get AMOLED displays, health tracking, voice assistants and long battery life across different price ranges. Premium models from brands like Samsung and Apple, along with affordable options from Noise and boAt, are also seeing discounts during the ongoing sale. To help you choose the right option, we have shortlisted the best Bluetooth calling smartwatches for everyday use.
Samsung Watch 6 Classic is a premium offering from the brand and comes with Bluetooth calling. Since this watch is two generation old right now, it is available at such a great price. It is perfect choice if you already own a Samsung smartphone because you will be able to experience all the Samsung exclusive feature. WearOS is smooth and if you don't want to pair it with a phone, you can use it standalone because it is an LTE model.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium rotating bezel experience
Smooth calling and app performance
Reason to avoid
Battery life could be better
Works best mainly with Samsung phones
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the smooth calling quality, premium stainless steel build, and fluid interface. Many also like the rotating bezel and accurate health tracking features.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you want a premium Android smartwatch with dependable calling features and polished software experience.
VALUE FOR MONEY
2. Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent with Noise AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Chrome Black)
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
This Noise Pro smartwatch focuses heavily on Bluetooth calling while keeping the overall experience simple for daily use. The watch includes a built-in speaker and microphone that handle quick calls reasonably well indoors and during travel. Alongside calling support, it offers fitness tracking, multiple sports modes, SpO2 monitoring, and a large display suited for notifications. Battery backup is one of its stronger points for regular users. The interface stays straightforward, making it suitable for users upgrading from basic fitness bands.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good battery backup for calling usage
Simple and beginner-friendly interface
Reason to avoid
Limited third-party app ecosystem
UI animations can feel basic
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the loud calling speaker and long battery backup. Many users also appreciate the comfortable fit and easy-to-use interface.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you need affordable Bluetooth calling with decent battery life and practical fitness features.
This Redmi smartwatch combines Bluetooth calling with a slim lightweight design that feels comfortable for all-day use. The rectangular display offers good visibility for notifications, call alerts, and health tracking stats. Calling quality remains clear enough for quick conversations indoors, while features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sports modes cover regular fitness needs. Redmi also focuses on battery efficiency, allowing several days of use between charges. The overall software experience feels clean and easy to navigate for first-time smartwatch users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight and comfortable design
Clear and sharp display quality
Reason to avoid
Limited premium smartwatch features
Calling volume may feel average outdoors
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the lightweight feel, clear display, and stable Bluetooth calling support during everyday use.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you prefer a lightweight calling smartwatch with clean software and practical daily features.
The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is built around everyday convenience, especially for users looking for Bluetooth calling without spending heavily. Calls can be answered directly from the watch through the built-in microphone and speaker, which helps during office work or commuting. The display remains bright enough for outdoor visibility, while noise reduction support improves call clarity slightly. Health tracking features include heart rate, sleep tracking, and fitness monitoring. Combined with long battery life, it works well as a dependable everyday smartwatch.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good calling convenience for daily use
Reliable battery backup
Reason to avoid
Basic UI customisation options
Limited app ecosystem
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the battery life and stable Bluetooth calling experience. Many users also mention the display quality and comfortable design positively.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you want reliable Bluetooth calling and practical smartwatch features without a complicated interface.
PREMIUM FEATURES
5. OnePlus Watch 2
The OnePlus Watch 2 feels more complete compared to many Android smartwatches in this segment, especially for calling and app usage. Bluetooth calling works reliably, while dual-chip architecture helps maintain smoother performance alongside improved battery life. The stainless steel build gives it a more premium look without feeling overly bulky. Features like Wear OS support, AMOLED display, fitness tracking, and fast charging add to the overall experience. It balances smartwatch functionality and battery efficiency better than many Wear OS alternatives.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong battery life for Wear OS
Premium build quality and smooth performance
Reason to avoid
Slightly bulky for smaller wrists
Premium pricing compared to fitness-focused watches
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fluid software experience, premium construction, and dependable Bluetooth calling quality. Battery backup also receives positive feedback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you want a polished Wear OS smartwatch with dependable calling and strong battery optimisation.
This Boat AMOLED smartwatch focuses on style and calling convenience while keeping health tracking features accessible for regular users. Bluetooth calling remains one of its key highlights, allowing users to manage quick conversations directly from the wrist. The bright AMOLED panel improves readability indoors and outdoors, while wellness tracking includes sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, and activity analysis. Its metallic finish gives it a slightly premium appearance, making it suitable for office wear and casual everyday usage alike.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stylish metallic design
Bright AMOLED screen quality
Reason to avoid
Limited advanced smartwatch apps
Fitness data accuracy can vary slightly
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the display brightness and stylish design. Many users also find the Bluetooth calling feature useful during daily routines.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you prefer a stylish calling smartwatch with a bright AMOLED display and everyday health features.
The Noise ColorFit Pro smartwatch combines Bluetooth calling with a lightweight sporty design aimed at fitness-focused users. Calls can be managed directly from the wrist, while the built-in speaker remains clear enough for short conversations. Noise also includes training analysis tools, heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and multiple workout modes. The display feels responsive during navigation, and battery backup comfortably handles several days of regular usage. Its overall approach focuses more on practicality and fitness convenience rather than premium smartwatch features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Useful fitness tracking tools
Comfortable lightweight design
Reason to avoid
Limited smart app support
Speaker loudness could improve outdoors
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fitness tracking features and lightweight feel. Many also mention stable calling support and decent battery life.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you need practical Bluetooth calling with fitness-focused features for daily usage.
This Amazfit smartwatch balances Bluetooth calling, battery efficiency, and fitness tracking better than many entry-level wearables. Calling quality remains reasonably stable for quick indoor conversations, while the AMOLED display improves readability for notifications and workout data. Amazfit also includes water resistance, health tracking, sleep monitoring, and long battery life that can comfortably outlast many Wear OS devices. The software feels lightweight and responsive, making it suitable for users who want smartwatch convenience without dealing with frequent charging.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong battery efficiency
Lightweight and responsive software
Reason to avoid
Limited advanced app ecosystem
Voice assistant integration feels basic
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the battery backup and lightweight design. Many users also mention smooth Bluetooth calling and reliable fitness tracking performance.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product if you want dependable Bluetooth calling and strong battery life in a lightweight smartwatch.
Factors to consider when buying a Bluetooth calling smartwatch
- Call quality: A smartwatch with good microphone and speaker quality provides clearer voice calls during daily use.
- Display type: AMOLED displays offer better brightness, sharper visuals and improved outdoor visibility compared to LCD panels.
- Battery life: Bluetooth calling can drain battery faster, so longer battery backup becomes important for regular usage.
- Health and fitness features: Look for heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and workout modes for better overall value.
- Comfort and build quality: Lightweight smartwatches with comfortable straps feel better during workouts and all-day wear.
Top 3 features of best Bluetooth calling smartwatches
|Smartwatches
|Display Type
|Key Feature
|Battery Backup
|Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic
|Super AMOLED
|Rotating Bezel
|Up to 40 Hours
|Noise Pro Smartwatch
|HD Display
|Long Battery
|Multi-Day
|Redmi Smartwatch
|HD Display
|Lightweight Design
|Multi-Day
|Redmi Watch 5 Lite
|HD Display
|Noise Reduction
|Long Lasting
|OnePlus Watch 2
|AMOLED
|Wear OS
|Extended Backup
|co-Designed AMOLED Watch
|AMOLED
|Metallic Design
|Multi-Day
|Noise ColorFit Pro
|HD Display
|Fitness Analysis
|Multi-Day
|Amazfit Smartwatch
|AMOLED
|Battery Efficiency
|Long Lasting
The research and expertise
I have been following the smartwatch and wearable technology segment for years, and during this time, I have compared everything from affordable fitness watches to premium smartwatches packed with advanced health and productivity features. I regularly track new launches and feature upgrades to understand which smartwatches genuinely improve the everyday user experience.
For this buying guide, I compared smartwatches based on health tracking accuracy, display quality, battery life, comfort, software features, calling support, and overall value for money. I also analysed buyers reviews on Amazon to understand real-world performance, durability, and long-term usability. After comparing the important features and user feedback, I shortlisted these smartwatches to help buyers choose the right wearable according to their needs and budget.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More