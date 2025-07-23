Best branded smartwatches under 5000 with BT calling, sports modes, Fitness tracking and more

Looking for a branded smartwatch that offers Bluetooth calling, fitness tracking, and multiple sports modes, without going over budget? You’re in the right place. Smartwatches are now everyday tools for staying active, connected and on schedule. And now you don’t have to spend a fortune to get quality features. Get top notch features in the best branded smartwatches under 5000.

Several trusted brands are offering impressive smartwatches under ₹5000 that pack in all the essentials: AMOLED displays, heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, step counting, and even voice assistance.

With reliable performance, smooth connectivity, and a sleek build, these are smartwatches that actually deliver value. Check out our top picks for the best branded smartwatches under ₹5000 you can buy in July 2025.

This branded smartwatch adds value where it matters, your daily routine. At under 3000, it gives you quick access to updates, lets you take calls from your wrist, and tracks your health without the extra fuss.

The 1.96-inch AMOLED screen makes everything look clear at a glance, while its unique features like Lumilert and Lumiping make interactions easier and more personal. For buyers looking at best smartwatches under 5000, this one's smart in both price and purpose.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch AMOLED with Always-On Display Dial Material Premium Metallic Build with Functional Crown Notifications Lumilert (personalised alerts) + Lumiping (emoji replies) Strap Type Nylon and Silicone (interchangeable) Calling Support Bluetooth calling smartwatch feature enabled Reasons to buy Lets you reply with emojis directly from watch Bright AMOLED screen with AOD for glanceable info Reasons to avoid No in-built GPS Limited third-party app integration Click Here to Buy Noise Ultra 3 Luminary with Indias 1st Ever Personalised Notification Alerts (Lumilert), 1.96 AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Dial, Send Upto 5 Emojis (Lumiping), Health Suite (Jet Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find this smartwatch well-designed with a bright AMOLED display and useful features, but report mixed reviews on durability, battery, and strap quality.

Why choose this product?

It’s a smart companion for calls, health, and updates—all under ₹3000 without compromising brand quality.

The Fastrack Radiant FX2 is built for people who want their watch to keep pace with their day. From answering calls hands-free to tracking health and staying updated on the move, it handles daily demands without needing your phone in hand. This branded smartwatch combines toughness, clarity, and control—perfect for users balancing work, workouts, and everything between. Among the best smartwatches under 5000, it offers solid utility without cutting corners.

Specifications Display 2.04-inch AMOLED, 60Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness Build Rugged metal alloy case with crown control Calling Bluetooth calling smartwatch with mic support Battery Life 3–5 days, magnetic fast charging Health Tracking SpO2, heart rate, stress, sleep, women’s wellness Reasons to buy Large display makes notifications and calls easy to manage Premium metal build feels durable and looks bold Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky for smaller wrists No in-built GPS for route tracking Click Here to Buy Fastrack Radiant FX2 2.04 AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, Voice Assistant, Functional Crown, Metal Alloy Case, 100+ Sports Modes, SpO2, AOD – Smartwatch for Men and Women (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the smartwatch’s sturdy build, stylish design, and features, but report mixed experiences with battery, sensors, connectivity, and charging speed.

Why choose this product?

It blends durable design with practical smart features, making it one of the best smartwatches under 5000 today.

If you're exploring branded smartwatches under 5000, Titan Zeal delivers real value, not just specs. Its Bluetooth calling feature lets you take calls hands-free while commuting or cooking. The AMOLED display offers better outdoor visibility, making everyday use effortless. Health and fitness tracking helps you stay aware of your sleep, stress, and hydration—without reaching for your phone. It’s a stylish timepiece that adds functionality without complicating your day.

Specifications Display 1.85-inch AMOLED with 600 nits brightness Battery Up to 7 days, fast charging in 1.5 hours Health Features SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking, stress monitor Connectivity Bluetooth calling, smart assistant, music/camera control Build Aluminium case, Panda Glass, IP68 water resistance Reasons to buy Bluetooth calling adds everyday convenience Health monitoring helps build better routines Reasons to avoid Battery life drops quickly with calling enabled AMOLED screen attracts smudges easily Click Here to Buy Titan Zeal 1.85 AMOLED Metal Case Smart Watch with BT Calling, SpO2, 100+ Sports Modes, Auto Sports Recognition, Fast Charging Smartwatch for Men & Women with – Brown Leather Strap (Rose Gold)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like the smartwatch’s look and display, but report poor accuracy, weak battery, GPS issues, app syncing troubles, and slow charging performance.

Why choose this product?

It balances smart features with day-to-day utility, ideal for users seeking branded smartwatches under 5000 without compromises.

Fastrack FS2 Pro doesn’t just offer features, it simplifies how you manage your day. With Bluetooth calling, a bright AMOLED display, and fitness tracking, you stay connected and aware—without pulling out your phone every minute.

Ideal for those who multitask, this branded smartwatch under 5000 gives you updates, reminders, and activity insights right on your wrist. It brings convenience to your routine, whether you're working out or just commuting.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch Super AMOLED arched screen Bluetooth Calling SingleSync BT calling with favourite contacts Battery NitroFast charging, 1-day charge in 10 mins Fitness Modes 110+ sports modes, 24x7 health tracking Compatibility Works with both Android and iOS Reasons to buy Bright, crisp display visible even outdoors Call and text features reduce screen dependency Reasons to avoid Limited battery life if calling is used often No built-in GPS for location tracking Click Here to Buy Fastrack Limitless Fs2 Pro Smart Watch

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like the smartwatch’s design and pricing, but report poor battery life, screen failures, connection issues, and mixed opinions on touch and features.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it makes everyday tasks smarter, quicker, and more hands-free at this price point

Looking for branded smartwatches under 5000 that do more than just tell time? The boAt Ultima Ember helps you stay on top of calls, daily steps, and workout goals without reaching for your phone. It supports Bluetooth calling and fitness nudges that keep you active throughout the day. Its AMOLED display and crown dial make it simple to operate, even on the go. A great pick for anyone juggling work, health, and personal life.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch AMOLED, 368x448p resolution Calling Feature Bluetooth calling with up to 20 contact saves Sports Modes 100+ activity options Battery Life Up to 5 days Controls Functional crown, music and camera control Reasons to buy Calling feature is practical for hands-free communication Bright display is easy to read even outdoors Reasons to avoid UI may lag slightly under heavy usage Limited app ecosystem compared to premium models Click Here to Buy boAt New Launch Ultima Ember Smartwatch w/ 1.96” (4.97 cm) AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Custom Watch Faces (Rose Gold)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the smartwatch’s vibrant display, durable build, and health features, but report mixed reviews on app performance and overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

It’s a stylish and practical Bluetooth calling smartwatch that fits right into your active lifestyle, all under 5000.

The Titan Crest brings everyday convenience straight to your wrist. From morning briefings to Bluetooth calling, it helps you stay ahead without reaching for your phone constantly. It fits seamlessly into both work and workout routines. For those searching for branded smartwatches under 5000, this watch balances utility, build quality, and thoughtful features, giving your day structure, awareness, and timely nudges—something the best smartwatches should actually do.

Specifications Display 1.43” AMOLED, 550 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate Bluetooth Calling Single Sync BT Calling with voice assistant Build Aluminium body with mesh strap, IP68 water resistance Battery Life Up to 7 days on typical use Fitness Features Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress monitoring, 100+ sports modes Reasons to buy Personalized AI morning briefs keep you informed Solid build quality and elegant mesh strap design Reasons to avoid AI features may lag on older smartphones Call clarity can drop outdoors Click Here to Buy Titan Crest 1.43” AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, AI Morning Briefs, Functional Crown, Health Tracking, Aluminium Body, 100+ Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women - Rose Gold Mesh Strap

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the smartwatch visually appealing with a good display, but report poor accuracy, weak GPS, syncing issues, and mixed build quality feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it adds real-life convenience, style, and practical health support without costing a fortune.

Looking for a branded smartwatch under ₹5000 that turns heads and keeps you on track? The Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro is built for the stylish professional. Its 1.43” AMOLED display with adaptive AOD, metal build, and a functional crown that brings elegance and efficiency to your wrist. From Bluetooth calling and voice assistance to 24x7 wellness tracking and 100+ watch faces, it’s designed to impress and perform. If you want smart features without compromising on looks, this one's a top contender.

Specifications Display 1.43” AMOLED with Adaptive Always-On Display Calling SingleSync Bluetooth Calling + AI Voice Assistant Health Tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress tracking Design Premium stainless steel case, 100+ watch faces Battery Up to 5 days (typical use) Reasons to buy Premium stainless steel body with rich display BT calling + smart assistant boosts workday productivity Reasons to avoid No in-built GPS Slightly bulky for smaller wrists Click Here to Buy Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43 AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the smartwatch fast, stylish, and great value for money, with many appreciating its professional appearance and impressive display quality.

Why choose this product?

It blends premium looks with productivity-focused features—ideal for working professionals, fitness lovers, and anyone who wants a reliable smartwatch under ₹5000 from a trusted brand.

If you want a branded smartwatch that actually helps you get things done, the Fastrack Limitless FS2 Pro is a smart pick. From calls and texts to workouts and stress tracking, this watch does more than just sit pretty on your wrist. It gives you quick access to what matters, especially if you're always on the move. For those eyeing branded smartwatches under 5000 with Bluetooth calling, this one’s a reliable companion.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch Super AMOLED Arched Resolution 410 x 502 Bluetooth Calling SingleSync BT with Quick Replies Battery Life Up to 5–7 days, NitroFast Charging Sports Modes 110+ options and 200+ watch faces Reasons to buy Built-in mic and speaker for seamless BT calling Fast charging gives 1-day backup in just 10 minutes Reasons to avoid Some features work better on Android than iOS Display may feel bulky on smaller wrists Click Here to Buy Boult Newly Launched Pyro Smartwatch 1.43 AMOLED Screen, BT Calling 5.3, 600 Nits Brightness, IP68, 150+ Watchfaces, 120+ Sports Modes, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring (Charcoal Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the smartwatch’s AMOLED screen, premium design, fast Bluetooth, and accurate tracking, calling it feature-rich and great value for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

It combines utility, design, and brand value for anyone seeking the best smartwatches under 5000 with BT calling.

Do smartwatches under ₹ 5000 support voice assistants like Alexa or Google?

Some smartwatches under ₹5000 now come with built-in support for voice assistants, mainly through Bluetooth connection with your phone. While these aren't as fast or advanced as those in premium models, you can still perform basic tasks like setting reminders, checking the weather, or controlling music. Brands like Noise and Fire-Boltt have introduced models with voice assistance in this budget. Just ensure your smartwatch clearly lists this feature before buying.

How long does the battery last in smartwatches under ₹ 5000?

Battery life varies by brand and usage, but most smartwatches under ₹5000 offer 5 to 10 days of battery on a single charge with regular use. Features like Bluetooth calling and always-on display can drain the battery faster. Look for watches with optimised battery modes if you want longer usage. Brands like boAt and Noise offer models with decent battery backup in this range, perfect for daily wear without frequent charging.

Factors to consider while buying the best smartwatches under 5000

Display Quality: A smartwatch should have a bright, sharp display for easy viewing indoors and outdoors. AMOLED or full-touch HD screens offer better clarity, smoother visuals, and make everyday use more enjoyable. Bluetooth Calling: If you want hands-free calling from your wrist, make sure the smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling. Check for a built-in mic and speaker, call log access, and smooth connectivity with your smartphone for a seamless experience. Fitness & Health Features: Smartwatches under ₹ 5000 now come with solid health tracking—like SpO2, heart rate, sleep monitoring, and sports modes. Choose one that covers the essentials and gives real-time insights to support your daily wellness routine. Battery Life: Go for a watch that lasts at least 5–7 days on a single charge. Features like Bluetooth calling and Always-On Display can drain power faster, so check user reviews to know what real-world battery life looks like. Comfort & Build Quality: A good smartwatch should feel comfortable for all-day wear and be sturdy enough to handle rough use. Look for metal or premium plastic builds, water resistance and adjustable straps that suit your style.

Top 3 features of the best branded smartwatches under 5000

Best branded smartwatches under 5000 Display Battery Life Build Quality Fastrack FS2 Pro 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched 5–7 days, NitroFast Charging Functional crown, premium body Titan Zeal 1.85" AMOLED, 600 nits brightness Up to 7 days, 1.5h fast charge Aluminium case, Panda Glass, IP68 rating Fastrack Radiant FX2 2.04" AMOLED, 60Hz, 500 nits brightness 3–5 days, magnetic fast charge Rugged metal alloy case, crown control boAt Ultima Ember 1.96" AMOLED, 368x448 resolution Up to 5 days Crown dial, durable strap Fastrack Limitless FS2 Pro (2nd ref) 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched 5–7 days, NitroFast Charging Metal body, crown control Titan Crest 1.43" AMOLED, 550 nits, 60Hz refresh Up to 7 days (typical use) Aluminium body, mesh strap, IP68 Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43" AMOLED with Adaptive AOD Up to 5 days Stainless steel case, functional crown Fastrack Smartwatch under 3000 (unnamed) 1.96" AMOLED with Always-On Display Up to 5 days Metallic build, nylon + silicone strap

FAQs on best branded smartwatches under 5000 Are AMOLED displays available under ₹ 5000? Yes, some smartwatches under ₹5000 now offer AMOLED or high-quality HD displays for better clarity and vibrant visuals.

Do these watches support fitness tracking? Absolutely! You’ll find features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, step count, and multiple sports odes.

How long does the battery last in smartwatches under ₹ 5000? Most branded smartwatches in this range offer 5–7 days of battery life with regular use, and around 2–3 days with calling features on.

Are smartwatches under ₹ 5000 waterproof? Many watches offer IP67, IP68, or 5ATM water resistance, making them safe for everyday splashes, rain, and light workouts.

