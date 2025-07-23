Best branded smartwatches under 5000 with BT calling, sports modes, Fitness tracking and more
Check out the best branded smartwatches under 5000 with Bluetooth calling, fitness tracking, perfect for style, health, and smart connectivity on a budget.
Our Pick
Best pick under 5000
Best display
Best value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best pick under 5000Noise Ultra 3 Luminary with Indias 1st Ever Personalised Notification Alerts (Lumilert), 1.96 AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Dial, Send Upto 5 Emojis (Lumiping), Health Suite (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Fastrack Radiant FX2 2.04 AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, Voice Assistant, Functional Crown, Metal Alloy Case, 100+ Sports Modes, SpO2, AOD – Smartwatch for Men and Women (Black) View Details
|
₹4,699
|
|
|
Best displayTitan Zeal 1.85 AMOLED Metal Case Smart Watch with BT Calling, SpO2, 100+ Sports Modes, Auto Sports Recognition, Fast Charging Smartwatch for Men & Women with – Brown Leather Strap (Rose Gold) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Fastrack Limitless Fs2 Pro Smart Watch View Details
|
|
|
|
Best value for moneyboAt New Launch Ultima Ember Smartwatch w/ 1.96” (4.97 cm) AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Custom Watch Faces (Rose Gold) View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Titan Crest 1.43” AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, AI Morning Briefs, Functional Crown, Health Tracking, Aluminium Body, 100+ Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women - Rose Gold Mesh Strap View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43 AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch View Details
|
|
|
|
Boult Newly Launched Pyro Smartwatch 1.43 AMOLED Screen, BT Calling 5.3, 600 Nits Brightness, IP68, 150+ Watchfaces, 120+ Sports Modes, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring (Charcoal Black) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
Looking for a branded smartwatch that offers Bluetooth calling, fitness tracking, and multiple sports modes, without going over budget? You’re in the right place. Smartwatches are now everyday tools for staying active, connected and on schedule. And now you don’t have to spend a fortune to get quality features.
Several trusted brands are offering impressive smartwatches under ₹5000 that pack in all the essentials: AMOLED displays, heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, step counting, and even voice assistance.
With reliable performance, smooth connectivity, and a sleek build, these are smartwatches that actually deliver value. Check out our top picks for the best branded smartwatches under ₹5000 you can buy in July 2025.
This branded smartwatch adds value where it matters, your daily routine. At under 3000, it gives you quick access to updates, lets you take calls from your wrist, and tracks your health without the extra fuss.
The 1.96-inch AMOLED screen makes everything look clear at a glance, while its unique features like Lumilert and Lumiping make interactions easier and more personal. For buyers looking at best smartwatches under 5000, this one's smart in both price and purpose.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lets you reply with emojis directly from watch
Bright AMOLED screen with AOD for glanceable info
Reasons to avoid
No in-built GPS
Limited third-party app integration
Noise Ultra 3 Luminary with Indias 1st Ever Personalised Notification Alerts (Lumilert), 1.96 AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Dial, Send Upto 5 Emojis (Lumiping), Health Suite (Jet Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users find this smartwatch well-designed with a bright AMOLED display and useful features, but report mixed reviews on durability, battery, and strap quality.
Why choose this product?
It’s a smart companion for calls, health, and updates—all under ₹3000 without compromising brand quality.
The Fastrack Radiant FX2 is built for people who want their watch to keep pace with their day. From answering calls hands-free to tracking health and staying updated on the move, it handles daily demands without needing your phone in hand. This branded smartwatch combines toughness, clarity, and control—perfect for users balancing work, workouts, and everything between. Among the best smartwatches under 5000, it offers solid utility without cutting corners.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large display makes notifications and calls easy to manage
Premium metal build feels durable and looks bold
Reasons to avoid
Slightly bulky for smaller wrists
No in-built GPS for route tracking
Fastrack Radiant FX2 2.04 AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, Voice Assistant, Functional Crown, Metal Alloy Case, 100+ Sports Modes, SpO2, AOD – Smartwatch for Men and Women (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users praise the smartwatch’s sturdy build, stylish design, and features, but report mixed experiences with battery, sensors, connectivity, and charging speed.
Why choose this product?
It blends durable design with practical smart features, making it one of the best smartwatches under 5000 today.
If you're exploring branded smartwatches under 5000, Titan Zeal delivers real value, not just specs. Its Bluetooth calling feature lets you take calls hands-free while commuting or cooking. The AMOLED display offers better outdoor visibility, making everyday use effortless. Health and fitness tracking helps you stay aware of your sleep, stress, and hydration—without reaching for your phone. It’s a stylish timepiece that adds functionality without complicating your day.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bluetooth calling adds everyday convenience
Health monitoring helps build better routines
Reasons to avoid
Battery life drops quickly with calling enabled
AMOLED screen attracts smudges easily
Titan Zeal 1.85 AMOLED Metal Case Smart Watch with BT Calling, SpO2, 100+ Sports Modes, Auto Sports Recognition, Fast Charging Smartwatch for Men & Women with – Brown Leather Strap (Rose Gold)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users like the smartwatch’s look and display, but report poor accuracy, weak battery, GPS issues, app syncing troubles, and slow charging performance.
Why choose this product?
It balances smart features with day-to-day utility, ideal for users seeking branded smartwatches under 5000 without compromises.
Fastrack FS2 Pro doesn’t just offer features, it simplifies how you manage your day. With Bluetooth calling, a bright AMOLED display, and fitness tracking, you stay connected and aware—without pulling out your phone every minute.
Ideal for those who multitask, this branded smartwatch under 5000 gives you updates, reminders, and activity insights right on your wrist. It brings convenience to your routine, whether you're working out or just commuting.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright, crisp display visible even outdoors
Call and text features reduce screen dependency
Reasons to avoid
Limited battery life if calling is used often
No built-in GPS for location tracking
Fastrack Limitless Fs2 Pro Smart Watch
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users like the smartwatch’s design and pricing, but report poor battery life, screen failures, connection issues, and mixed opinions on touch and features.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it makes everyday tasks smarter, quicker, and more hands-free at this price point
Looking for branded smartwatches under 5000 that do more than just tell time? The boAt Ultima Ember helps you stay on top of calls, daily steps, and workout goals without reaching for your phone. It supports Bluetooth calling and fitness nudges that keep you active throughout the day. Its AMOLED display and crown dial make it simple to operate, even on the go. A great pick for anyone juggling work, health, and personal life.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Calling feature is practical for hands-free communication
Bright display is easy to read even outdoors
Reasons to avoid
UI may lag slightly under heavy usage
Limited app ecosystem compared to premium models
boAt New Launch Ultima Ember Smartwatch w/ 1.96” (4.97 cm) AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Custom Watch Faces (Rose Gold)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users praise the smartwatch’s vibrant display, durable build, and health features, but report mixed reviews on app performance and overall value for money.
Why choose this product?
It’s a stylish and practical Bluetooth calling smartwatch that fits right into your active lifestyle, all under 5000.
The Titan Crest brings everyday convenience straight to your wrist. From morning briefings to Bluetooth calling, it helps you stay ahead without reaching for your phone constantly. It fits seamlessly into both work and workout routines. For those searching for branded smartwatches under 5000, this watch balances utility, build quality, and thoughtful features, giving your day structure, awareness, and timely nudges—something the best smartwatches should actually do.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Personalized AI morning briefs keep you informed
Solid build quality and elegant mesh strap design
Reasons to avoid
AI features may lag on older smartphones
Call clarity can drop outdoors
Titan Crest 1.43” AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, AI Morning Briefs, Functional Crown, Health Tracking, Aluminium Body, 100+ Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women - Rose Gold Mesh Strap
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users find the smartwatch visually appealing with a good display, but report poor accuracy, weak GPS, syncing issues, and mixed build quality feedback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it adds real-life convenience, style, and practical health support without costing a fortune.
Looking for a branded smartwatch under ₹5000 that turns heads and keeps you on track? The Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro is built for the stylish professional. Its 1.43” AMOLED display with adaptive AOD, metal build, and a functional crown that brings elegance and efficiency to your wrist. From Bluetooth calling and voice assistance to 24x7 wellness tracking and 100+ watch faces, it’s designed to impress and perform. If you want smart features without compromising on looks, this one's a top contender.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium stainless steel body with rich display
BT calling + smart assistant boosts workday productivity
Reasons to avoid
No in-built GPS
Slightly bulky for smaller wrists
Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43 AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users find the smartwatch fast, stylish, and great value for money, with many appreciating its professional appearance and impressive display quality.
Why choose this product?
It blends premium looks with productivity-focused features—ideal for working professionals, fitness lovers, and anyone who wants a reliable smartwatch under ₹5000 from a trusted brand.
If you want a branded smartwatch that actually helps you get things done, the Fastrack Limitless FS2 Pro is a smart pick. From calls and texts to workouts and stress tracking, this watch does more than just sit pretty on your wrist. It gives you quick access to what matters, especially if you're always on the move. For those eyeing branded smartwatches under 5000 with Bluetooth calling, this one’s a reliable companion.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Built-in mic and speaker for seamless BT calling
Fast charging gives 1-day backup in just 10 minutes
Reasons to avoid
Some features work better on Android than iOS
Display may feel bulky on smaller wrists
Boult Newly Launched Pyro Smartwatch 1.43 AMOLED Screen, BT Calling 5.3, 600 Nits Brightness, IP68, 150+ Watchfaces, 120+ Sports Modes, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring (Charcoal Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users praise the smartwatch’s AMOLED screen, premium design, fast Bluetooth, and accurate tracking, calling it feature-rich and great value for everyday use.
Why choose this product?
It combines utility, design, and brand value for anyone seeking the best smartwatches under 5000 with BT calling.
Do smartwatches under ₹5000 support voice assistants like Alexa or Google?
Some smartwatches under ₹5000 now come with built-in support for voice assistants, mainly through Bluetooth connection with your phone. While these aren't as fast or advanced as those in premium models, you can still perform basic tasks like setting reminders, checking the weather, or controlling music. Brands like Noise and Fire-Boltt have introduced models with voice assistance in this budget. Just ensure your smartwatch clearly lists this feature before buying.
How long does the battery last in smartwatches under ₹5000?
Battery life varies by brand and usage, but most smartwatches under ₹5000 offer 5 to 10 days of battery on a single charge with regular use. Features like Bluetooth calling and always-on display can drain the battery faster. Look for watches with optimised battery modes if you want longer usage. Brands like boAt and Noise offer models with decent battery backup in this range, perfect for daily wear without frequent charging.
Factors to consider while buying the best smartwatches under 5000
- Display Quality: A smartwatch should have a bright, sharp display for easy viewing indoors and outdoors. AMOLED or full-touch HD screens offer better clarity, smoother visuals, and make everyday use more enjoyable.
- Bluetooth Calling: If you want hands-free calling from your wrist, make sure the smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling. Check for a built-in mic and speaker, call log access, and smooth connectivity with your smartphone for a seamless experience.
- Fitness & Health Features: Smartwatches under ₹5000 now come with solid health tracking—like SpO2, heart rate, sleep monitoring, and sports modes. Choose one that covers the essentials and gives real-time insights to support your daily wellness routine.
- Battery Life: Go for a watch that lasts at least 5–7 days on a single charge. Features like Bluetooth calling and Always-On Display can drain power faster, so check user reviews to know what real-world battery life looks like.
- Comfort & Build Quality: A good smartwatch should feel comfortable for all-day wear and be sturdy enough to handle rough use. Look for metal or premium plastic builds, water resistance and adjustable straps that suit your style.
Top 3 features of the best branded smartwatches under 5000
Best branded smartwatches under 5000
Display
Battery Life
Build Quality
|Fastrack FS2 Pro
|1.96" Super AMOLED Arched
|5–7 days, NitroFast Charging
|Functional crown, premium body
|Titan Zeal
|1.85" AMOLED, 600 nits brightness
|Up to 7 days, 1.5h fast charge
|Aluminium case, Panda Glass, IP68 rating
|Fastrack Radiant FX2
|2.04" AMOLED, 60Hz, 500 nits brightness
|3–5 days, magnetic fast charge
|Rugged metal alloy case, crown control
|boAt Ultima Ember
|1.96" AMOLED, 368x448 resolution
|Up to 5 days
|Crown dial, durable strap
|Fastrack Limitless FS2 Pro (2nd ref)
|1.96" Super AMOLED Arched
|5–7 days, NitroFast Charging
|Metal body, crown control
|Titan Crest
|1.43" AMOLED, 550 nits, 60Hz refresh
|Up to 7 days (typical use)
|Aluminium body, mesh strap, IP68
|Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro
|1.43" AMOLED with Adaptive AOD
|Up to 5 days
|Stainless steel case, functional crown
|Fastrack Smartwatch under 3000 (unnamed)
|1.96" AMOLED with Always-On Display
|Up to 5 days
|Metallic build, nylon + silicone strap
Similar articles for you
Smartwatch with leather straps look elegant on both him and her: Top 10 options for your wrist
Luxury smartwatches vs budget smartwatches: What do premium models offer that others don’t, and are they worth it?
Smartwatches under ₹45000 come with style and elegance for all: Top 10 options to upgrade
Best smartwatches in 2025: Top 10 feature-rich picks with AI assistant, AMOLED display, and health tracking features
Unexpected price drop on smartwatch during Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 60% off and more with bank offers on top brands
FAQs on best branded smartwatches under 5000
- Are AMOLED displays available under ₹5000?
Yes, some smartwatches under ₹5000 now offer AMOLED or high-quality HD displays for better clarity and vibrant visuals.
- Do these watches support fitness tracking?
Absolutely! You’ll find features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, step count, and multiple sports odes.
- How long does the battery last in smartwatches under ₹5000?
Most branded smartwatches in this range offer 5–7 days of battery life with regular use, and around 2–3 days with calling features on.
- Are smartwatches under ₹5000 waterproof?
Many watches offer IP67, IP68, or 5ATM water resistance, making them safe for everyday splashes, rain, and light workouts.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.