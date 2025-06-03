Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
Smartwatch with leather straps look elegant on both him and her: Top 10 options for your wrist

By Boudhaditya Sanyal
Jun 03, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Smartwatch with leather straps look stylish and different from the conventional smartwatches. Choose from our selection and upgrade your tech wardrobe. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Highly bought on Amazon

NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

Unique design

itel Unicorn Smartwatch with Single chip BT Calling, 1.43 AMOLED Display, 500 Nits Brightness, Rotating Crown, IP68 Waterproof, 200+ Watch Faces, 100% Charging Approx 70 mins (Champagne Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹1,909

Reliable women's watch

Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Rose Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

Reliable brand

Titan Zeal 1.85 AMOLED Metal Case Smart Watch with BT Calling, SpO2, 100+ Sports Modes, Auto Sports Recognition, Fast Charging Smartwatch for Men & Women with – Black Leather Strap (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

Titan Traveller with 1.78 Superior AMOLED Display|Indias First FitVerse Smartwatch|Built-in GPS|SingleSync BT Calling|Built-in Alexa|Music Storage with TWS Connect|Body Energy Count,Brown View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Good mix of features

Amazfit GTR 4 New Smart Watch with 1.45” AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calls, Zepp Aura, HR, Sleep, Stress, SpO2 Monitoring, 150+ Sports Modes, GPS, Music Control, Alexa Built-in (Brown Leather) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Vibez by Lifelong Bold Smartwatch For Men Bluetooth Calling 1.32 HD Display|24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Tracking|Sports Mode|Sleep Monitor|IP67|7 days Battery Backup (VBSWM999, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

A smartwatch doesn't have to look bulky or boring. If you're after something stylish yet functional, leather strap smartwatches strike a perfect balance. They bring a classic, refined appeal that works just as well at a formal dinner as it does during a quick coffee run. Whether you're picking one for yourself or as a gift, these watches pair well with most outfits and come loaded with smart features, fitness tracking, notifications, voice assistants, and more. 

Smartwatches with leather straps are elegant.
Smartwatches with leather straps are elegant.

And yes, they suit both men and women equally well. If you’ve been avoiding smartwatches because of their sporty look, this list might just change your mind. Here are 10 leather strap smartwatches that prove you can wear tech without sacrificing elegance.

If you want a smartwatch that blends vintage charm with modern function, the NoiseFit Halo with its brown leather strap is worth a look. For clarity and outdoor readability, the always-on AMOLED display is exceptional. You’ll like the extended battery life if you often forget to charge your gadgets. It’s a good fit for casual users who want Bluetooth calling and fitness tracking in a stylish, budget-friendly package.

Specifications

Display
1.43” AMOLED with Always-On
Build
Premium metallic case, Vintage Brown leather strap
Battery Life
Up to 7 days on a single charge
Smart Features
Bluetooth Calling, Gesture Controls, 100 Sports Modes
Health Tracking
Heart rate monitoring, SpO2, sleep tracking

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Stylish leather strap and metal design

affiliate-tick

Clear, bright AMOLED screen

affiliate-tick

Long battery life

affiliate-tick

Feature-rich at a lower price point

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Step counter accuracy reported as inconsistent

affiliate-cross

Occasional display lag or blackouts

affiliate-cross

Mixed reviews on sound quality

NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the premium look, AMOLED clarity, and value. Complaints include inaccurate steps, occasional device issues, and inconsistent sound during calls.

Why choose this product?

Great for users wanting style, a solid feature set, and battery life without breaking the bank. Especially appealing for casual wear and everyday fitness tracking.

The itel Unicorn Smartwatch blends aesthetics and utility with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, rotating crown, and IP68 waterproofing. If you're someone who enjoys customizing your look, you'll love the pendant and strap combo. It suits users who want a sleek, budget-friendly watch with calling features and quick charging. Daily wearers will appreciate the 500-nit brightness, while casual fitness users can explore its practical health and tracking options.

Specifications

Display
1.43" AMOLED, 500 nits brightness
Calling
Single Chip Bluetooth Calling
Charging
100% in ~70 minutes
Water Resistance
IP68 rated
Design
Rotating crown, pendant + strap included

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Bright AMOLED screen

affiliate-tick

Elegant design with versatile strap and pendant

affiliate-tick

IP68 water resistance

affiliate-tick

Bluetooth calling support

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited long-term user feedback

affiliate-cross

No advanced health sensors mentioned

itel Unicorn Smartwatch with Single chip BT Calling, 1.43 AMOLED Display, 500 Nits Brightness, Rotating Crown, IP68 Waterproof, 200+ Watch Faces, 100% Charging Approx 70 mins (Champagne Gold)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the value, durable build, and display clarity. They like the dual-use design with pendant and strap, though deeper tech performance reviews are limited.

Why choose this product?

A stylish and affordable choice for everyday use. Great if you want basic calling, bright visuals, and flexible wear options without overspending.

Noise Diva brings together elegance and utility with its diamond-cut dial, 1.1-inch AMOLED display, and dual strap options in leather and metal. If you want a smartwatch that doubles as a statement accessory, this one's for you. Ideal for daily wear and light workouts, it features Bluetooth calling, 24×7 health tracking, and a 4-day battery life, making it a practical yet glamorous pick for busy, style-conscious users.

Specifications

Display
1.1” AMOLED, Always-on Display
Straps
Mesh metal & leather options
Battery Life
Up to 4 days
Health Features
Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep, Female cycle tracking

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Elegant diamond-cut design

affiliate-tick

AMOLED screen with vibrant colors

affiliate-tick

Useful health tracking tools

affiliate-tick

Multiple strap options

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

ome complaints about durability and performance

affiliate-cross

Media volume could be louder

Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Rose Pink)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the premium design and vibrant display. It’s praised for ease of use and reliable heart rate tracking, though some users report functionality and fit issues over time.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for users who want a smartwatch that looks like jewellery but works like tech. It balances fashion, wellness, and core smartwatch features at a competitive price.

Titan Zeal combines classic styling with modern functionality, featuring a crisp 1.85-inch AMOLED screen and leather strap for a polished look. If you want a smartwatch that fits in both office and fitness settings, this delivers, offering AI-powered health tracking, auto sports recognition, and fast charging. With 7-day battery life, it's suited for users who want essential features without needing daily recharges.

Specifications

Display
1.85” AMOLED, 600 nits brightness
Health Suite
SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep, Stress, Women’s Wellness
Battery Life
Up to 7 days, 1.5-hour fast charging
Bluetooth Calling
SingleSync BT Calling
Build
Aluminium body, Panda Glass, IP68 water resistance

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large, bright AMOLED screen

affiliate-tick

Elegant leather strap

affiliate-tick

Fast charging and solid battery life

affiliate-tick

AI-driven fitness insights

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

GPS and pedometer reportedly inaccurate

affiliate-cross

Mixed reviews on battery longevity

Titan Zeal 1.85 AMOLED Metal Case Smart Watch with BT Calling, SpO2, 100+ Sports Modes, Auto Sports Recognition, Fast Charging Smartwatch for Men & Women with – Black Leather Strap (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the display and design, especially the premium look. Functionality reviews are mixed, many users report unreliable GPS and pedometer readings, affecting the experience for fitness-oriented buyers.

Why choose this product?

Best suited for those prioritising aesthetics and core health tracking. The AMOLED screen, fast charging, and leather strap make it a practical yet stylish choice for daily wear and occasional workouts.

Titan Traveller blends smart travel features with daily fitness support. If you're a multitasker who wants GPS, music storage, and calling in one device, this could fit the bill. With FitVerse running courses, Body Energy metrics, and built-in Alexa, it suits users who like structured workouts and voice-assisted functionality. The 1.78-inch AMOLED display and leather-style finish add a stylish touch, while TWS pairing boosts your on-the-go experience.

Specifications

Display
1.78-inch AMOLED, 368 x 448 resolution
Fitness Features
Built-in GPS, Body Energy Monitor, Auto Stress, Women’s Health
Connectivity
BT Calling + Music Storage + TWS Connect
Battery
NitroFast Charging, 7-day life (approximate)
Extras
Built-in Alexa, Camera/Music Control, 100+ Watch Faces

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Standout AMOLED display

affiliate-tick

Music storage with TWS support

affiliate-tick

Built-in GPS and guided workouts

affiliate-tick

Voice control via Alexa

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed reviews on accuracy and build quality

affiliate-cross

GPS and pedometer reportedly glitchy

Titan Traveller with 1.78 Superior AMOLED Display|Indias First FitVerse Smartwatch|Built-in GPS|SingleSync BT Calling|Built-in Alexa|Music Storage with TWS Connect|Body Energy Count,Brown

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the display quality and concept of built-in GPS and TWS support. But several find the GPS and pedometer unreliable, questioning the watch’s value at its price point.

Why choose this product?

Choose Titan Traveller if you want a smartwatch that combines fitness structure (FitVerse), voice assistance (Alexa), and entertainment (music storage) in a sleek design with a travel-friendly leather-style strap.

The Amazfit GTR 4 is a strong pick if you're looking for a feature-rich smartwatch with lasting battery life. Perfect for daily wear, travel, and workouts, it covers everything from Bluetooth calling and offline voice commands to high-precision GPS and 150+ sports modes. Its AMOLED display is crisp even in sunlight, and tools like Zepp Aura and one-tap health metrics make it ideal for those who prioritize wellbeing and convenience.

Specifications

Display
1.45” Ultra HD AMOLED, 331 PPI
Health Features
HR, SpO2, Stress, Sleep, Breathing (4-in-1 tap)
Smart Features
Alexa Built-in + Offline Assistant, Bluetooth Calling, Music Storage (470 songs)
GPS & Sports
Dual-band GPS + 150+ Sports Modes, 5 ATM Water Resistance
Battery Life
Up to 12 days (typical use)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Excellent display readability in sunlight

affiliate-tick

Strong battery life up to 12 days

affiliate-tick

Zepp Aura with AI sleep guidance

affiliate-tick

High-precision GPS + multiple satellite systems

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lacks third-party app support

affiliate-cross

Music storage limited to internal songs (no streaming)

Amazfit GTR 4 New Smart Watch with 1.45” AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calls, Zepp Aura, HR, Sleep, Stress, SpO2 Monitoring, 150+ Sports Modes, GPS, Music Control, Alexa Built-in (Brown Leather)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the premium display, extensive health and fitness tracking, and reliable battery life. They like the lightweight build and rich feature set, calling it great value for the price.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Amazfit GTR 4 if you want a reliable all-in-one smartwatch with excellent display clarity, long battery life, high-accuracy GPS, and wellness features that actually support your lifestyle.

The Vibez Bold Smartwatch is a practical pick for users who want Bluetooth calling, health tracking, and a sharp display, all without frequent recharging. With up to 7 days of battery life, it’s suitable for fitness enthusiasts and busy professionals alike. The 1.32-inch HD display is easy to view outdoors, and its 13 sports modes, SpO2 tracking, and heart rate monitoring offer solid support for everyday health management.

Specifications

Display
1.32” 360x360 HD screen with 3D UI
Health Features
Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitor
Smart Features
Bluetooth calling, music control, 24 watch faces
Fitness Tracking
13 sports modes including skipping, badminton, golf
Battery Life
7 days typical use

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Clean, bright HD display with good sunlight readability

affiliate-tick

Lightweight design with decent build quality

affiliate-tick

Bluetooth calling and music control

affiliate-tick

Decent battery life up to 7 days

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Sensors may not always be accurate

affiliate-cross

Mixed feedback on long-term reliability

affiliate-cross

Limited third-party app support

Vibez by Lifelong Bold Smartwatch For Men Bluetooth Calling 1.32 HD Display|24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Tracking|Sports Mode|Sleep Monitor|IP67|7 days Battery Backup (VBSWM999, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the smartwatch’s sleek design, long battery life, and feature set for the price. Some appreciate its workout features, though a few raise concerns about sensor performance and reliability.

Why choose this product?

Go for Vibez Bold if you're looking for an affordable, all-rounder smartwatch with calling support, fitness tracking, and good display clarity, especially if you prefer minimal charging and straightforward use.

Does a leather strap suit daily wear or is it more for formal occasions?

Leather straps are versatile but tend to elevate a look, making them ideal for formal or office settings rather than intense workouts or outdoor use.

Will the smartwatch’s leather strap hold up in humid or sweaty conditions?

Leather isn’t ideal for moisture. If you sweat heavily or live in a humid climate, consider watches with interchangeable silicone straps for workouts and leather for regular wear.

Is comfort compromised with leather straps compared to silicone or mesh?

Leather is comfortable for long wear but can feel stiff at first and isn’t as breathable as mesh or silicone, especially during high activity or in warmer environments.

Can a leather-strap smartwatch handle everyday rugged use?

While leather looks premium, it may show wear faster with daily rough use. If durability matters more than style, consider metal, mesh, or hybrid strap options.

Top 3 features of smartwatches with leather straps

Smartwatches with leather strapStrap TypeDisplayBattery Life
NoiseFit Halo (Vintage Brown)Leather (Vintage Brown)1.43' AMOLED, Always-onUp to 7 days
itel Unicorn (Champagne Gold)Leather-style with pendant1.43' AMOLED, 500 nitsApprox. 7 days
Noise DivaLeather & Mesh Metal options1.1' AMOLED, Always-onUp to 4 days
Titan Zeal (Black Leather)Black Leather Strap1.85' AMOLED, 600 nitsUp to 7 days
Titan Traveller (Brown)Brown Leather Strap1.78' AMOLED, 368x448 pixelsApprox. 7 days
Amazfit GTR 4 (Brown Leather)Brown Leather Strap1.45' AMOLED, 331 ppiUp to 12 days
Vibez Bold (Black)Leather-like (PU) Strap1.32' HD Display, 360x3607–10 days (claimed)

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

