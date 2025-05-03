Menu Explore
Unexpected price drop on smartwatch during Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 60% off and more with bank offers on top brands

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
May 03, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Smartwatches are available on massive price drop of up to 60% during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung and more

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹23,795

GET THIS

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smartwatch, Sports Watch with Natural Titanium Case with Navy Ocean Band. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Bright Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹89,900

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹20,499

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Silver Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹20,499

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Blue Cloud Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹23,499

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹20,499

GET THIS

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹47,599

GET THIS

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smartwatch, Sports Watch with Black Titanium Case with Black Ocean Band. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Bright Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹89,900

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹21,299

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details checkDetails

₹34,240

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹17,399

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs View Details checkDetails

₹36,499

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details checkDetails

₹29,899

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, White) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & AGEs View Details checkDetails

₹33,500

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹17,399

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details checkDetails

₹50,999

GET THIS

Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Slate and Shadow Gray View Details checkDetails

₹20,500

GET THIS

Garmin Forerunner 165, Running Smartwatch with GPS, Colorful AMOLED Display, Training Metrics and Recovery Insights, (Black/Salte Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

GET THIS

Garmin Forerunner 265 Running Smartwatch - Black and Powder Gray View Details checkDetails

₹52,990

GET THIS

Garmin Instinct 2, Graphite Smartwatch, Built-in Sports Apps and Health Monitoring, Ultratough Design Features, Graphite View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

GET THIS

GARMIN Forerunner 55, GPS Running Watch with Daily Suggested Workouts, Up to 2 weeks of Battery Life, AQUA View Details checkDetails

₹18,500

GET THIS

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music, WiFi, GPS, Black, KOR/SEA View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

GET THIS

Garmin Venu Sq 2, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Music, Ivory/Peach Gold, KOR/SEA View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

GET THIS

Garmin Venu Sq 2, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Light Gold and White Cream Gold View Details checkDetails

₹20,500

GET THIS

Garmin Vivoactive 5, Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch, AMOLED Display, Up to 11 Days of Battery |Slate Aluminum Bezel with Black Case and Silicone Band View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

GET THIS

Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar - Tactical Edition, Rugged Hybrid Smartwatch with Solar Charging Capabilities, Tactical-Specific Features, Analog Hands and Digital Display,Black View Details checkDetails

₹68,990

GET THIS

Garmin Lily 2, Small and Stylish Smartwatch, Hidden Display, Patterned Lens, Up to 5 Days Battery Life, Coconut Cream Gold View Details checkDetails

₹33,490

GET THIS

boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

GET THIS

boAt New Launch Ultima Prime smartwatch with 1.43” AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Modes, Watch Face Studio (Onyx Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

GET THIS

Boat Storm Call 3 w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation, 1.83 (4.6 cm) HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, Crest+ OS, QR Tray, Watch Face Studio, Coins, Emergency SOS Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

boAt New Launch Storm Infinity w/15 Days Extensive Battery fueled by Huge 550mAh Battery, Fast Charge, 1.83”(4.65cm)HD Display, Functional Crown, BT Calling, Smart watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

GET THIS

boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01”(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

GET THIS

Boat Wave Sigma 3 w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation, 2.01 (5.1 cm) HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, Crest+ OS, QR Tray, Watch Face Studio, Coins, Emergency SOS Smart Watch for Men & Women(Sapphire Breeze) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

boAt New Launch Ultima Ember Smartwatch w/ 1.96” (4.97 cm) AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Custom Watch Faces (Mist Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

GET THIS

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Noise Newly Launched Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85 AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android (Arctic Weave), Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

GET THIS

Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch with 1.85 AMOLED Display, BT Calling, New DIY Watch Faces, Ultra Personalization with Smart Dock, Productivity Suite, 100 Sports Modes and More (Rainbow Weave), Multi View Details checkDetails

₹2,998

GET THIS

NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

GET THIS

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Midnight Blue) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Fastrack Limitless Glide Smart Watch, Advanced UltraVU HD Display, SingleSync BT Calling, Advance Chipset, 85+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, AI Voice Assistant, 24 * 7 Health Suite, IP67 (Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GET THIS

Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display, 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes and Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

GET THIS

Fastrack Limitless Glide Smart Watch, Advanced UltraVU HD Display, SingleSync BT Calling, Advance Chipset, 85+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, AI Voice Assistant, 24 * 7 Health Suite, IP67 (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

GET THIS

Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch, 2.01 UltraVU Display, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 110+ Sports Modes, 200+ Smartwatch Faces, Upto 7 Day Battery, AI Voice Assistant (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GET THIS

Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smartwatch|1.91 Ultravu with Rotating Crown|60 Hz Refresh Rate|Advanced Chipset|Singlesync Bt Calling|Nitrofast Charge|100+ Sports Mode|Upto 5 Day Battery|Ip68,Wine Red View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

GET THIS

Fastrack New Astor FS1 PRO Smart Watch, Large Super AMOLED Display (1.97) AOD, AI Voice Assistance, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Teal) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

GET THIS
Looking to upgrade your wrist game? The Amazon Summer Sale has sprung a surprise with unexpected price drops on smartwatches from top brands. With discounts going up to 60%, plus additional savings through bank offers. Now’s the perfect time to snag that wearable you’ve been eyeing. Whether you're into fitness tracking, smart notifications, or sleek style, there’s something for everyone in this hot summer deal. Hurry though, this Amazon sale won’t last forever!

Massive discount alert!! Amazon Summer Sale slashes prices on smartwatches
Massive discount alert!! Amazon Summer Sale slashes prices on smartwatches

Exclusive offers on budget laptops during Amazon Summer Sale

HDFC Bank Offers:

  • Flat Discount: Up to INR 750 off on card purchases (min. INR 5000).
  • EMI Discount (6+ months): 10% off up to INR 1750 on credit/debit cards (min. INR 5000). Additional flat discounts on higher value EMI purchases.
  • Non-EMI Discount: 10% off up to INR 1250 on credit cards (min. INR 5000). Additional flat discounts on higher value non-EMI purchases.

How to Avail: Select eligible HDFC card at checkout.

Other Offers:

  • Amazon Pay ICICI Card: Up to 5% cashback.
  • Amazon Pay Later: INR 50 cashback on INR 199+ orders.
  • EMI: No Cost EMI (Bajaj Finserv), interest savings on select cards.

Score up to 20% off on premium Apple watches:

Apple Watches combine premium design, powerful features, and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, making them a top choice for smartwatch buyers. From fitness tracking and heart-rate monitoring to quick notifications and Siri support, they offer both style and substance. During the Amazon Summer Sale, attractive discounts and bank offers make Apple Watches more accessible, making it the ideal time to invest in a high-quality wearable that enhances your daily life.

Best deals on Apple watches during the Amazon Sale 2025:

Samsung watch on your mind? Get up to 60% off on top selling models during Amazon Great Summer Sale

Samsung smartwatches aren’t just wrist candy — they’re wrist geniuses. Whether you're smashing fitness goals or dodging boring meetings with a quick glance at your wrist, these wearables do it all with flair. And guess what? The Amazon Summer Sale is your backstage pass to grab them at jaw-dropping prices. With stylish designs, long battery life, and Galaxy ecosystem magic, the Amazon Sale 2025 is your moment to flex smart — literally.

Top discounts on Samsung smartwatches during the Amazon Summer Sale:

Premium Garmin watches at more than 30% off during the Amazon Summer Sale

Garmin smartwatches are built for those who live life on the move. Whether it's conquering trails, tracking marathons, or diving deep underwater. Known for their rugged durability, GPS accuracy, and advanced fitness and health tracking, Garmin watches are a favorite among athletes and adventure lovers. During the Amazon Summer Sale, these high-performance wearables come with exciting discounts, making the Amazon Sale 2025 the perfect opportunity to gear up with a watch that truly goes the distance.

Best deals on Garmin smartwatches during Amazon Summer Sale

boAt smartwatches offering big price drop of more than 80% during the Amazon Summer Sale

boAt has rapidly sailed to the top of India’s consumer gadgets market, winning hearts with its stylish, affordable, and feature-packed smartwatches. The brand has redefined tech for the masses, making smart wearables accessible to every corner of the country, without burning a hole in the pocket. Now, with massive discounts during the Amazon Summer Sale, these already budget-friendly watches become even more irresistible. The Amazon Sale 2025 is your moment to join the boAt wave!

Top deals on boAt smartwatches during the Amazon sale

Get up to 80% off on Noise smartwatches during the Amazon Sale 2025

Noise smartwatches have quietly become the loudest disruptors in India’s wearable scene — and honestly, it’s well deserved. They strike that perfect balance between good looks, practical features, and wallet-friendly pricing. Whether you're a fitness newbie or someone who just wants smarter notifications on the go, Noise makes it easy to dive in. With the Amazon Summer Sale in full swing, and mega deals as part of this Amazon Sale 2025, now’s the best time to make some smart (watch) noise.

Here are the top offers on Noise smartwatches:

Up to 60% off and more on Fastrack smartwatches during the Amazon Great Summer Sale

Fastrack started as a bold, youthful lifestyle brand — and true to its spirit, it evolved with the times. Understanding that today’s buyers want more than just style, Fastrack brought its signature edgy designs into the world of smartwatches, blending fashion with functionality. Their wearables now offer everything from fitness tracking to notification support, all wrapped in a design-first package. With prices slashed during the Amazon Summer Sale, the Amazon Sale 2025 is the perfect moment to level up your wristwear.

More deals on Fastrack smartwatches on Amazon Sale 2025:

FAQs on smartwatches

  • Are smartwatches compatible with all smartphones?

    Most smartwatches work with both Android and iOS, but some features may be limited depending on the device.

  • Can smartwatches track health metrics accurately?

    Yes, they offer reliable tracking for heart rate, sleep, and workouts, though they're not substitutes for medical devices.

  • Do smartwatches require a SIM card?

    Only LTE-enabled models need a SIM for calling; others connect via Bluetooth to your phone.

  • How long does a smartwatch battery last?

    Battery life varies—basic models last several days, while feature-rich ones may need daily charging.

  • Are smartwatches waterproof?

    Many are water-resistant, ideal for rain or workouts. Check IP rating for swim-proof capabilities.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

