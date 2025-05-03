Unexpected price drop on smartwatch during Amazon Summer Sale: Up to 60% off and more with bank offers on top brands
May 03, 2025 07:00 PM IST
Smartwatches are available on massive price drop of up to 60% during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung and more
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹23,795
|
|
|
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smartwatch, Sports Watch with Natural Titanium Case with Navy Ocean Band. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Bright Retina Display View Details
|
₹89,900
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹20,499
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Silver Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹20,499
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Blue Cloud Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹23,499
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹20,499
|
|
|
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant View Details
|
₹47,599
|
|
|
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smartwatch, Sports Watch with Black Titanium Case with Black Ocean Band. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Bright Retina Display View Details
|
₹89,900
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹21,299
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details
|
₹34,240
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹17,399
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs View Details
|
₹36,499
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details
|
₹29,899
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, White) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & AGEs View Details
|
₹33,500
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹17,399
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details
|
₹50,999
|
|
|
Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Slate and Shadow Gray View Details
|
₹20,500
|
|
|
Garmin Forerunner 165, Running Smartwatch with GPS, Colorful AMOLED Display, Training Metrics and Recovery Insights, (Black/Salte Gray) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Garmin Forerunner 265 Running Smartwatch - Black and Powder Gray View Details
|
₹52,990
|
|
|
Garmin Instinct 2, Graphite Smartwatch, Built-in Sports Apps and Health Monitoring, Ultratough Design Features, Graphite View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
GARMIN Forerunner 55, GPS Running Watch with Daily Suggested Workouts, Up to 2 weeks of Battery Life, AQUA View Details
|
₹18,500
|
|
|
Garmin Forerunner 255 Music, WiFi, GPS, Black, KOR/SEA View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
Garmin Venu Sq 2, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Music, Ivory/Peach Gold, KOR/SEA View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
Garmin Venu Sq 2, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Light Gold and White Cream Gold View Details
|
₹20,500
|
|
|
Garmin Vivoactive 5, Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch, AMOLED Display, Up to 11 Days of Battery |Slate Aluminum Bezel with Black Case and Silicone Band View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar - Tactical Edition, Rugged Hybrid Smartwatch with Solar Charging Capabilities, Tactical-Specific Features, Analog Hands and Digital Display,Black View Details
|
₹68,990
|
|
|
Garmin Lily 2, Small and Stylish Smartwatch, Hidden Display, Patterned Lens, Up to 5 Days Battery Life, Coconut Cream Gold View Details
|
₹33,490
|
|
|
boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
boAt New Launch Ultima Prime smartwatch with 1.43” AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Modes, Watch Face Studio (Onyx Black) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Boat Storm Call 3 w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation, 1.83 (4.6 cm) HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, Crest+ OS, QR Tray, Watch Face Studio, Coins, Emergency SOS Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
boAt New Launch Storm Infinity w/15 Days Extensive Battery fueled by Huge 550mAh Battery, Fast Charge, 1.83”(4.65cm)HD Display, Functional Crown, BT Calling, Smart watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01”(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
Boat Wave Sigma 3 w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation, 2.01 (5.1 cm) HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, Crest+ OS, QR Tray, Watch Face Studio, Coins, Emergency SOS Smart Watch for Men & Women(Sapphire Breeze) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
boAt New Launch Ultima Ember Smartwatch w/ 1.96” (4.97 cm) AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Custom Watch Faces (Mist Blue) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85 AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android (Arctic Weave), Multicolor View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch with 1.85 AMOLED Display, BT Calling, New DIY Watch Faces, Ultra Personalization with Smart Dock, Productivity Suite, 100 Sports Modes and More (Rainbow Weave), Multi View Details
|
₹2,998
|
|
|
NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Midnight Blue) View Details
|
|
|
|
Fastrack Limitless Glide Smart Watch, Advanced UltraVU HD Display, SingleSync BT Calling, Advance Chipset, 85+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, AI Voice Assistant, 24 * 7 Health Suite, IP67 (Beige) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display, 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes and Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Black) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Fastrack Limitless Glide Smart Watch, Advanced UltraVU HD Display, SingleSync BT Calling, Advance Chipset, 85+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, AI Voice Assistant, 24 * 7 Health Suite, IP67 (Blue) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch, 2.01 UltraVU Display, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 110+ Sports Modes, 200+ Smartwatch Faces, Upto 7 Day Battery, AI Voice Assistant (Blue) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smartwatch|1.91 Ultravu with Rotating Crown|60 Hz Refresh Rate|Advanced Chipset|Singlesync Bt Calling|Nitrofast Charge|100+ Sports Mode|Upto 5 Day Battery|Ip68,Wine Red View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Fastrack New Astor FS1 PRO Smart Watch, Large Super AMOLED Display (1.97) AOD, AI Voice Assistance, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Teal) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
View More Products