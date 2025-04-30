Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts at midnight for Prime members: Up to 75% off on laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Apr 30, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Amazon Prime members enjoy a big advantage with 12 hours of early access to the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Up to 75% off on top brands like Apple, HP, and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office) View Details checkDetails

₹49,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹83,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab M11|8 Gb Ram,128 Gb ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% Ntsc,400 Nits Fhd Display|Wi-Fi Only|Micro Sd Support Upto 1 Tb|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Rear Camera,Green View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GOVO GoSurround 220 16W Bluetooth Sound bar, 2000 mAh Battery, 2.0 Channel with 52mm Drivers, Multicolor LED Lights with TWS, AUX, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam, 4K 30fps or 1080p 60fps, STARMIS CMOS Sensor, 8MP, 100 deg Diagonal Field of View, autofocus, Dual mic, Universal mounting Clip, Tripod Mount, 360 deg Swivel, 90 deg tilt View Details checkDetails

₹15,844

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell S2721HNM 27/68.96 cm FHD IPS Monitor|Titan Grey|75Hz|99% sRGB|4 ms|Brightness 300 cd/m2| Low Blue Light Tech|3-Sided bezelless|HDMI x2| Tilt Adjustment|Contrast Ratio 1000:1|Dell Display Manager View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 22 Hours Battery, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- White View Details checkDetails

₹4,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Insta360 ONE X2 360 Degree Waterproof Action Camera,5.7k 360 Capture| FlowState Stabilization| Ultra Bright Screen |Touch Screen |AI Editing|Live Streaming, Webcam|Voice Control | Optical Zoom, Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Everycom EC-58 58mm (2 Inches) Direct Thermal Printer- Monochrome Desktop (1 Year Warranty) (USB) View Details checkDetails

₹1,895

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office) View Details checkDetails

₹49,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹83,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Intel 13th Gen i5 EvoTM 39.6cm(15.6) Super Amoled 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop (16 GB/512GB SSD/Windows11/MS Office/Backlit KB/Fingerprint Sensor/Graphite/1.46Kg),NP750QFG-KA2IN View Details checkDetails

₹99,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H AI Laptop, 12 Tops (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Windows 11, Silver, 1.65kg, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd1197TU View Details checkDetails

₹71,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Ryzen 5 5625U 15.6 (39.6cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Grey/1.6Kg), 82XM00QDIN View Details checkDetails

₹42,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu View Details checkDetails

₹50,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ835WS View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Thin 15, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/MSO 2021/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg) B12UCX-2471IN View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Thin 15, Intel 12th Gen. Core i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B12UC-1692IN View Details checkDetails

₹59,777

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, Thin & Light Laptop,15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-NJ542WS View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, Thin and Light Laptop, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/42WHr /Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK325WS View Details checkDetails

₹32,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cyborg 15 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H,Built-in AI, 40CM Gaming Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/Translucent Black/1.9Kg), A1VFK-049IN View Details checkDetails

₹95,161.29

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Omen, AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs/16.1(40.9cm) AI Gaming Laptop 7Ms Response Time(8gb RTX 4060/16GB DDR5/SSD,1TB) FHD,IPS,165Hz,300Nits(win11,Black,2.32kg),Xd0020Ax View Details checkDetails

₹108,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer ALG Intel Core i5-13th Gen 13420H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB DDR6(16 GB RAM/512GB SSD) FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, 144Hz,Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99kg, AL15G-53, Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹63,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Smartchoice Victus Gaming Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H,6GB RTX 4050 GPU,15.6-inch(39.6 cm),FHD,IPS,144 Hz,16GB DDR4,1TB SSD,Backlit KB,B&O (Win 11,MSO,Blue,2.37 kg),fa1317TX View Details checkDetails

₹82,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV00BHIN, 100% sRGB Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹77,787

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab M11|8 Gb Ram,128 Gb ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% Ntsc,400 Nits Fhd Display|Wi-Fi Only|Micro Sd Support Upto 1 Tb|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Rear Camera,Green View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹18,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹20,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Pad 29.49Cm (11.61 Inch) LCD Display, 12Gb Ram,256Gb Storage, Mediatek Dimensity 9000, Android 13.1, 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Atmos, Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing Tablet, Green View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell S2721HNM 27/68.96 cm FHD IPS Monitor|Titan Grey|75Hz|99% sRGB|4 ms|Brightness 300 cd/m2| Low Blue Light Tech|3-Sided bezelless|HDMI x2| Tilt Adjustment|Contrast Ratio 1000:1|Dell Display Manager View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,839

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BenQ GW2790 27 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS A3402, 23.8 FHD, 13th Gen, Intel Core i5-1335U, All-in-One PC (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/White/5.4 Kg),with Wireless White Keyboard & Mouse, 3 Years Warranty, A3402WVA-WPC005WS View Details checkDetails

₹71,980

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Smart Pixel 65 Inches 4K UHD Touch Screen UltraTouch Display Interactive Flat Panel Monitor 3840 x 2160 Pixels Android 14 Ideal for Schools,College,Institute,Home&Office|8GB 128GB| View Details checkDetails

₹78,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 Ryzen 5 7430U 23.8 FHD IPS 3-Side Edgeless All-in-One Desktop with Alexa Built-in (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/MSO 21/3Wx2 Speakers/HD Camera/USB Calliope Keyboard & Mouse) F0G1013EIN View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS A3402, 23.8 FHD, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1315U, All-in-One PC (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/White/5.4 Kg), with Wireless White Keyboard & Mouse, 3 Years Warranty, A3402WVA-WPC002WS View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Elite Silver) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹41,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Slate and Shadow Gray View Details checkDetails

₹20,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt New Launch Storm Infinity w/15 Days Extensive Battery fueled by Huge 550mAh Battery, Fast Charge, 1.83”(4.65cm)HD Display, Functional Crown, BT Calling, Smart watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt New Launch Nirvana Crystl, Transparent Case,Spatial Audio, ANC(~32dB), 100Hrs Battery,4Mics ENx, Dual Pair,App Support, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Quantum Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 22 Hours Battery, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- White View Details checkDetails

₹4,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition - Headphones with Hybrid ANC, 50 Hr Battery and Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth 5,990 Streaming and Crystal Clear Calls, Designed in Germany - Copper View Details checkDetails

₹12,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Blue View Details checkDetails

₹9,438

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (White) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57 View Details checkDetails

₹17,055

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 370 W 3.1 ch (HW-B650D/XL) Dolby Soundbar, Center Firing Speakers, Surround Sound Expansion, DTS Virtual:X, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical in (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GOVO Newly Launched Goloud 970 | 300W USB Portable Party Speaker with Powerful Pro Sound | Vibrant Dynamic Light Show | Illuminated Control Panel | Guitar & Mic - Input (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boult Newly Launched Bassbox X250 2.1 Channel Sound bar with 250W Output, Dolby Digital Surround Sound, BT V5.3, EQ Modes, Dedicated DSP, Multi-Connectivity HDMI ARC, USB, AUX, Optic Soundbar for TV View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Aavante Bar Azure Pro, 550 W Sound, 5.1CH with Wireless Rear Satellite Speakers, EQ Modes, BTv5.4,Multiple Ports, Master Remote, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Partybox 320, Portable Bluetooth 240W Party Speaker, AI Sound Boost, Futuristic Light Show, Multispeaker Connection by Auracast, Telescopic Handle & Wheels, Dual Guitar & Mic Inputs (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹44,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GOVO GoSurround 220 16W Bluetooth Sound bar, 2000 mAh Battery, 2.0 Channel with 52mm Drivers, Multicolor LED Lights with TWS, AUX, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Key11 Combo Rechargeable Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set, Bluetooth 5.3&2.4GHz Wireless,Type-C Fast Charging,Gradient Keys, Noiseless Typing, High Precision Mouse, for PC&Laptop(Purple) View Details checkDetails

₹1,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ant Esports H580 Gaming Headset with Microphone for PS4 PC Xbox one PS5 Switch Laptop, Over Ear Headphones Wired with Noise Cancelling Mic, 3.5m Audio Jack, 50mm Stereo Drivers, Led Light – Black View Details checkDetails

₹919

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam, 4K 30fps or 1080p 60fps, STARMIS CMOS Sensor, 8MP, 100 deg Diagonal Field of View, autofocus, Dual mic, Universal mounting Clip, Tripod Mount, 360 deg Swivel, 90 deg tilt View Details checkDetails

₹15,844

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Companion 203, 2.4GHz Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo, Copilot AI Key, 12 Multimedia Keys, 1600 DPI Mouse, Silent Operation, High Precision Sensor, for Windows & Mac (White+Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Printme Creative Stylus Pen for Touch Screens – Long Battery Life, Universal Compatibility for iPhone/iPad/Samsung/Huawei/Lenovo and Other iOS/Android Tablets, for Drawing and Writing View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech C270 HD Webcam, HD 720p/30fps, Widescreen HD Video Calling, HD Light Correction, Noise-Reducing Mic, for Skype, FaceTime, Hangouts, WebEx, PC/Mac/Laptop/MacBook/Tablet - Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,959

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam with Full Stereo Dual Built-in mics | FHD 1080P 2.1 Megapixel CMOS Camera |Ultra-Wide 95° Lens, 4X Digital Zoom | 360 Rotation | Flexible Mount | Cloud Grey View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Insta360 ONE X2 360 Degree Waterproof Action Camera,5.7k 360 Capture| FlowState Stabilization| Ultra Bright Screen |Touch Screen |AI Editing|Live Streaming, Webcam|Voice Control | Optical Zoom, Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoPro Hero13 Special Bundle Includes - Hero13 Action Camera, The Handler, 2 Enduro Batteries, 2 Curved Adhesive Mounts, 64GB MicroSD Card (1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty),Black View Details checkDetails

₹41,028

amazonLogo
GET THIS

70mai A810 True 4K HDR Dual Dash Cam, Built-in GPS Logger, ADAS, Sony Starvis2 IMX678, 150° Wide, Optional Parking Mode with Motion Detection & Time Lapse, Upto 256GB Supported View Details checkDetails

₹19,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DJI OSMO Mobile SE Intelligent Gimbal 3-Axis Phone Gimbal Portable and Foldable for Android & iPhone with ShotGuides Smartphone Gimbal with ActiveTrack 5.0 Vlogging Stabilizer YouTube Video, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹7,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Digitek® (DWM 101 Wireless Microphone System with ANC Noise Reduction, 360° Sound Capture, 100M Range, Upto 12 Hrs Working Time, for DSLR Camera, Android & iOS Smartphones, Seamless Audio Recording View Details checkDetails

₹4,389

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tapo TP-Link C200 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera| Alexa Enabled| 2-Way Audio| Night Vision| Motion Detection| Sound and Light Alarm| Indoor CCTV White View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

insta360 X4 Adventure Bundle- 8K Waterproof 360 Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, AI Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel View Details checkDetails

₹58,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹73,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Helett® H30Cpro Wireless(Bluetooth+USB)Thermal Label Printer with Inbuilt Paper Holder Compartment|4*6 Shipping Label &Barcode Label|203Dpi Resolution|152mm/s Speed|Connect Windows,Mac(1Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Everycom EC-58 58mm (2 Inches) Direct Thermal Printer- Monochrome Desktop (1 Year Warranty) (USB) View Details checkDetails

₹1,895

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong USB Direct Thermal Label Printer | 4x6 Black and White Shipping Barcode & Sticker Printer | Adjustable Paper Size | 203 DPI & 160 mm/s | Windows & Mac | Pen Drive | 1 Yr Manufacturer Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 22 ppm, 250-sheet Input Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 381U2A View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Wi-Fi, Network & Auto Duplex Printing View Details checkDetails

₹22,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home. View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WQ06B View Details checkDetails

₹4,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Get ready to kick off the hottest shopping season of the year with the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! This much-awaited shopping extravaganza is here to bring you the best deals, jaw-dropping discounts, and unbeatable offers across a range of electronics.

Amazon Great Summer Sale begins at midnight today for Prime members.
Amazon Great Summer Sale begins at midnight today for Prime members.

What makes it even more exciting? Amazon Prime members get exclusive 12-hour early access to all the deals which is tonight 12 AM onwards. That means you can grab top-rated products from brands like Apple, HP, Samsung, boAt, JBL and more at up to 75% off, before the rush begins. With lightning deals, limited-time offers, and special discounts on bestsellers, the Amazon Sale is the perfect time to shop for yourself and your loved ones.

Mark your calendars, fill your wishlists, and get ready to shop till you drop during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025!

Deals to wishlist right away | Amazon Summer Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Laptops at up to 45% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Need a laptop upgrade? The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has you covered with up to 45% off on top-rated laptops from brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS. From budget-friendly everyday machines to high-performance gaming rigs, there’s something for everyone. If you're a Prime member, you get a head start, access the deals from tonight 12 AM, a full 12 hours before others. Expect no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and extra bank discounts.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Gaming laptops deals: Up to 45% discount on Amazon Summer Sale May 2025

Gear up for battle-ready deals during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025! If you’ve been eyeing a high-performance gaming laptop, this is your cue, up to 45% off on top models from ASUS ROG, MSI, Lenovo Legion, HP Victus, and more. Think RTX graphics, high refresh rate displays, and next-gen cooling systems, all at unbeatable prices. Prime members can dive into the action early with midnight today, before the sale opens for all on 1st May at noon.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Grab tablets at up to 60% off

Need a tablet for reading, streaming, or productivity on the go, the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings you massive savings! Enjoy up to 60% off on bestselling models from Samsung, Lenovo, Apple, and more. From ultra-portable options to powerful devices with stylus support and long battery life, there’s something for every need. Prime members get early access from 1st May midnight, 12 hours before others. The Amazon Great Summer Sale also includes exchange deals, bank discounts, and EMI options, making this Amazon sale the perfect moment to grab a new tablet for less.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Deals on monitors and desktops on Amazon Great Summer Sale: Up to 50% off

Give your workspace or gaming setup a serious upgrade during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Expect big savings on monitors and desktops, with top brands like LG, Dell, HP, Acer, and Lenovo offering sleek displays, high refresh rates, and powerful processors at prices worth the grab. Looking for a wide-angle screen for editing or a compact desktop for home use, you’ll find the perfect fit. Prime members enjoy early access starting 1st May midnight, ahead of the official launch at noon on 1st May.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Smartwatches at up to 80% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Time to level up your fitness and style game! The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is offering up to 80% off on smartwatches from top brands like Noise, Fire-Boltt, boAt, Samsung, Apple and Amazfit. From health tracking and AMOLED displays to Bluetooth calling and long battery life, there’s a smartwatch for every lifestyle. Prime members can grab these deals starting tonight at 12 AM onwards. With limited-time lightning deals, no-cost EMI, and exciting Amazon sale discounts, the Amazon Great Summer Sale is the perfect time to strap on something smart and stylish for less.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Grab discounts up to 70% on headphones during Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings up to 70% off on premium and budget headphones alike. Whether you're after ANC-equipped over-ear headphones, low-latency wireless earbuds, or studio-grade wired options, brands like Sony, JBL, boAt, Sennheiser, and Noise have slashed prices. From gaming to workouts and travel, there’s a perfect pair for every use case. Prime members can access deals starting 1st May 12 AM, ahead of the official launch on 1st May noon.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Deals on speakers and soundbars on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Experience cinematic audio at home with top deals on speakers and soundbars during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Enjoy up to 65% off on Dolby Audio soundbars, portable Bluetooth speakers, and multi-channel home theatre systems from brands like boAt, JBL, Sony, Zebronics, and Blaupunkt. Upgrading your TV setup or want punchy bass for house parties, there’s a deal waiting. Prime members get early access from tonight 12 AM, ahead of the sale opening on 1st May noon.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Computer accessories like keyboards, mice, webcams and more on Amazon Sale 2025 at up to 75% off

Boost your productivity with massive discounts on essential computer accessories during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Get up to 75% off on high-definition webcams, wireless keyboards, precision mice, stylus pens, USB hubs, and more from trusted brands like Logitech, HP, Dell, and more. Ideal for remote work, online classes, or creative tasks. Prime members can unlock these deals early, starting tonight at 12 AM onwards. Enjoy bundled offers, cashback deals, and flexible EMIs during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, making it the right time to upgrade your work or study setup affordably.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Deals on cameras and accessories: Up to 60% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Capture life in stunning detail with up to 60% off on cameras and accessories during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Whether you’re a content creator, travel enthusiast, or photography pro, find DSLR, mirrorless, and action cameras from Canon, Sony, and GoPro at unbeatable prices. Prime members can shop these deals early from 1st May midnight, ahead of the public sale on 1st May noon. Don’t miss limited-time lightning deals, combo offers, and bank discounts in the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 60% off on printers

Work, study, or home use, the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers up to 60% off on a wide range of printers. From inkjet and laser printers to multifunction devices, you’ll find deals on top brands like HP, Canon, Epson, and Brother. Perfect for printing documents, photos, or even creative projects, these printers combine speed, quality, and efficiency. Prime members can take advantage of early access starting at midnight on 1st May. Don’t forget to check out exchange offers and bank discounts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

Amazon Great Summer Sale starts 1st May: Expect up to 75% off! Deals revealed on laptops, smartwatches and other gadgets

Great Summer Sale starts on May 1 at 12 PM! Expected deals on ACs, air coolers from LG, Samsung, Symphony revealed

Best portable keyboards for smooth typing anywhere: Top 9 options for work, travel, and everyday use

Sony loudspeakers for home audio will enhance your experience manifold: 6 popular options in 2025

Best soundbars in 2025 from top audio brands like Sony, JBL and many more: Expert recommendations for home

FAQs on Amazon Summer Sale

  • When does the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 start?

    The Amazon Summer Sale starts on 1st May at 12 noon for all shoppers.

  • Is there early access for Prime members?

    Yes, Prime members get 12 hours early access starting from midnight on 30th April.

  • What can I expect from the Amazon Summer Sale?

    You’ll find huge discounts on electronics, fashion, home appliances, smartphones, and more during the sale.

  • Do I need a Prime membership to shop early?

    Yes, only Amazon Prime members can access the sale early on 30th April midnight.

  • Are there bank offers during the sale?

    Yes, expect instant discounts and cashback offers from leading banks and card providers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts at midnight for Prime members: Up to 75% off on laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now