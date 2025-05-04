Big price drop on Samsung TVs in Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Huge discounts on 4K, smart, and UHD models now

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is here, offering significant discounts on Samsung TVs. You can save up to 60% off on popular models including 4K, Smart, and UHD TVs. If you’ve been considering a new TV, now is the time to make the most of these amazing offers. Get the best deals on Samsung 4K, smart, and UHD TVs during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Enjoy discounts of up to 60% – Limited time only!

With options like Samsung QLED TVs, Neo QLED, and OLED models, you’re sure to find a TV that meets your needs. Don’t miss out on these deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Shop now and enjoy these savings before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends!

Exclusive bank discount offers and No Cost EMI options on Samsung TVs during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

HDFC Bank Offers:

Credit Card (Non-EMI Transactions) : 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on a minimum purchase value of INR 5000.

: 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on a minimum purchase value of INR 5000. Credit Card (EMI Transactions - 6 months and above) : 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1750 with a minimum purchase value of INR 5000.

: 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1750 with a minimum purchase value of INR 5000. Credit Card (EMI Transactions) : Additional INR 250 Instant Discount on a minimum purchase value of INR 7500.

: Additional INR 250 Instant Discount on a minimum purchase value of INR 7500. Credit Card (Non-EMI Transactions) : Additional INR 250 Instant Discount on a minimum purchase value of INR 7500.

: Additional INR 250 Instant Discount on a minimum purchase value of INR 7500. Debit Card (EMI Transactions - 6 months and above) : 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1750 with a minimum purchase value of INR 5000.

: 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1750 with a minimum purchase value of INR 5000. Credit Card (EMI Transactions - 6 months and above): Additional Flat INR 500 Instant Discount on a minimum purchase value of INR 24,990.

No Cost EMI Offers:

Bajaj FinServ EMI : No Cost EMI available for Bajaj FinServ EMI members.

: No Cost EMI available for Bajaj FinServ EMI members. For Non-Members: 3% back on EMI purchases. Not applicable on EMI orders and Amazon business transactions.

Cashback Offers:

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card for Prime Members: Get 5% cashback on eligible transactions.

Top deals on Samsung TVs during Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Top 10 best selling Samsung TVs for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a new TV? The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV is now available on Amazon Sale. Don’t miss your chance to grab it at a reduced price during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With detailed 4K clarity and smooth streaming, this Samsung TV brings your favourite shows to life just in time for the big seasonal offers.

Don't miss out on the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 as this Samsung Smart TV is now available at 40% off with big savings this season.

Specifications Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 50 Hz Special Features Crystal Processor 4K | 4K Upscaling | UHD Dimming | Motion Xcelerator Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Bring home cinematic moments with the Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Smart TV. With its Vivid Pro display and smooth visuals, your shows and sports look crisp and detailed. This model offers convenient features like built-in Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options to keep your setup simple and fast.

Now available during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, this TV is part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 deals. If you’ve been eyeing a bigger screen, this is your chance to get it during the Amazon Sale with up to 38% off.

Specifications Display Technology UHD Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 50 Hz Special Features Crystal Processor 4K | 4K Upscaling | UHD Dimming | Motion Xcelerator Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

If you’ve been planning to bring home a 55 inch TV, this Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV might be what you're looking for. With its clear picture, smooth motion, and streaming-ready features, it delivers a relaxed and enjoyable viewing time.

As part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you can catch this deal live under the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 banner. This TV is also included in the wider Amazon Sale event lineup. It’s a limited-time offer—so those waiting for solid deals should keep this one on their radar.

Specifications Refresh Rate 50 Hz Special Features Crystal Processor 4K | 4K Upscaling | UHD Dimming | Motion Xcelerator Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Aspect Ratio 16:9 Product Dimensions 6D x 123.4W x 71.1H Centimetres Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE70BKLXL (Black)

Check out some more Samsung 55 inch TVs:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Bring cinema-like clarity home with the Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Smart LED TV. Its display supports 4K resolution with UHD Dimming and Motion Xcelerator for smoother visuals. Connectivity is simple with HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi ports included.

This model is currently 32% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. You can also explore deals in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 or during the ongoing Amazon Sale for limited-time prices.

Specifications Display Technology UHD Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 50 Hz Special Features Crystal Processor 4K | 4K Upscaling | UHD Dimming | Motion Xcelerator Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Catch the amazing deals on the Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This TV features 4K resolution with QLED technology for vibrant visuals and sharp details. It supports various connectivity options like HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi, making it ideal for seamless streaming.

With a 41% discount, you can grab this model at an unbeatable price in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Don't miss the chance to buy this smart TV at a fantastic deal before the offer ends.

Specifications Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 50 Hz Special Features Quantum Processor Lite 4K|Quantum HDR|4K Upscaling|Dual LED Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Aspect Ratio 16:9 Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL (Black)

Check out some more 65, 75 and 85 inch Samsung TVs:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Looking to elevate your viewing experience? The Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV is now available in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This TV offers a crisp 4K picture quality, providing sharp images and vibrant visuals for an exceptional viewing experience.

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, you can get this QLED Smart TV at a great discount. It features advanced QLED technology, ensuring brighter colours and a more dynamic display. Plus, with the convenience of Smart TV functionality, streaming your favourite content has never been easier.

Specifications Special Features Quantum Processor Lite 4K|Quantum HDR|4K Upscaling|Dual LED Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Aspect Ratio 16:9 Compatible Devices ‎Laptop, Gaming Console, Headphone, Smartphone, Speaker Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV is now available in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With its impressive 8K resolution, this TV offers ultra-crisp visuals, allowing you to enjoy a more lifelike viewing experience.

Seize the opportunity in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 to get this TV at an exclusive price. Equipped with Neo QLED technology, it brings exceptional picture quality and vibrant colours, making it a great addition to any home theater setup. It's on 36% off during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Refresh Rate 100 Hz Special Features Smart TV Features : Built-in Voice Assistant, Far-Field Voice Interaction | Supported apps: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, etc., Screen mirroring, Universal Guide, Media Home, Tap View, Mobile Camera Support, Music Wall, AI Speaker, Easy Setup, App Casting, Wireless DeX, SmartThings, Smart Hub, IoT Sensor, Web Browser Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN800CKXXL (Titan Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Experience stunning visuals with the Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) The Serif Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV, available during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This TV offers brilliant clarity, vibrant colours, and a sleek design that fits seamlessly into any room.

With its advanced features, it provides an exceptional viewing experience, making it perfect for movies, gaming, and streaming. Plus, with a limited-time 48% discount, you can get this top-tier TV at an unbeatable price during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Refresh Rate 60 Hz Special Features Music Wall, Remote Access, 360 Video, Ambient Mode+, Bluetooth, Wifi | Apps : Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5Music Wall, Remote Access, 360 Video, Ambient Mode+, Bluetooth, Wifi | Apps : Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5 Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Click Here to Buy Samsung 125 cm (50 Inches) The Serif Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA50LS01TAKLXL (White)

Loading Suggestions...

Experience the Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV, now available during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This TV delivers crisp, clear visuals with vibrant colours, making every scene come alive. It features a QLED panel for superior brightness and contrast, perfect for any entertainment setup.

Enjoy seamless streaming and smart features that bring your favourite shows, movies, and apps right to your fingertips. Grab this top-quality TV at 21% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025—don’t miss this limited-time offer!

Specifications Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 50 Hz Special Feature Quantum Processor Lite 4K | Dual LED | Supreme UHD Dimming | 4K Upscaling Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Click Here to Buy Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA50Q60DAULXL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Experience brilliant clarity and immersive sound with the Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Neo QLED TV. Its bright display and impressive visuals make your favourite content more engaging from every angle. With Smart Hub access, you can explore shows, apps, and voice assistants with ease.

Now live at 36% off as part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This deal is also featured in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 listings—ideal for buyers looking to bring home a premium TV experience. Early shoppers during the Amazon Sale window can make the most of these limited-time savings.

Specifications Display Technology Neo QLED Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 100 Hz Special Features Smart TV Features : Built-in Voice Assistant, Far-Field Voice Interaction | Supported apps: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, etc., Screen mirroring, Universal Guide, Media Home, Tap View, Mobile Camera Support, Music Wall, AI Speaker, Easy Setup, App Casting, Wireless DeX, SmartThings, Smart Hub, IoT Sensor Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN90CAKLXL (Carbon Silver)

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Bumper discount of up to 70% off on the best chimneys from Elica, Glen and other trusted brands

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Limited-time price cuts on double door refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Godrej – Up to 45% off

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Massive discounts revealed with up to 80% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Kent, and more

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Grab up to 50% off on washing machines from Samsung, LG, IFB front and top load models

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE for ALL: Avail up to 65% off on best selling TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and more brands

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is Live: Exclusive discounts on ACs, TVs, laptops, refrigerators and more

FAQs on Amazon Summer Sale 2025 on Samsung TVs Can I get QLED and Neo QLED Samsung TVs on Amazon Sale 2025? Yes, both QLED and Neo QLED models are part of the deal lineup.

Is no-cost EMI available on Samsung TVs during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025? Yes, no-cost EMI options are available on many Samsung TV models.

Will there be additional bank offers during the Amazon Sale 2025? Yes, instant discounts are available with select credit and debit cards.

Are the discounts applicable to all screen sizes? Deals cover various sizes, including 32", 43", 50", 55", and 65" models.

Is installation free for Samsung TVs bought during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025? Most models come with free standard installation by Samsung.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.