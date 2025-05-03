Menu Explore
Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Bumper discount of up to 70% off on the best chimneys from Elica, Glen and other trusted brands

ByIqbal
May 03, 2025 09:00 AM IST

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings the best chimneys for your kitchen, offering filterless technology and auto-clean functions at unbeatable prices.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (Auto King, Motion Sensor, Made in India, 11° Filterless with Metallic Oil Collector, T Shape, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,050

GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances Regina BLDC 90cm | 1500 CMH | Filterless | Auto-Clean | T-shape | Motion Sensor, Touch Control | Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney with 12 Yrs on Motor & 3 Yrs on Product Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹19,590

GET THIS

Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney with 1439 m³/hr Suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean | Silent Kitchen Chimney With Baffle Filter (Black, CHD-ISC90BFE-IND) View Details checkDetails

₹11,649

GET THIS

Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

GET THIS

Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

GET THIS

Beyond Appliances Asteria 90cm 1408m³/hr, Filterless Autoclean Curved Kitchen Chimney with Smart Screen & Speakers (Touch Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,499

GET THIS

AMBBER Marvel Black Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney 60 CM 1250 m³/hr. Powerful Suction,3 Speed Push Button Control, Filter less Technology View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

GET THIS

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,299

GET THIS

Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,290

GET THIS

Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control CHD-QPPI90FLE-IND View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

GET THIS

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

GET THIS

Livpure Fenix 75 Cm 1400 m3/hr T-Shape || Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive), (Touch And Gesture Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,299

GET THIS

Faber 75cm 1500m3/hr BLDC Autoclean Chimney|Black Matt Filterless|Oil Collector|Touch & Gesture Control|9 Speed Control|LED|12 Yrs Warranty on Motor, 2 Yrs Comprehensive|HOOD IRIS BLDC FL HC BK IN 75 View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances Amyra BLDC 75cm | 1400 CMH | Filterless | Autoclean | Curved Glass | Motion Sensor, Touch Control | Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor, 3 Yrs on Product View Details checkDetails

₹14,390

GET THIS

INALSA Kitchen Chimney for Home Auto clean|Filterless Chimney|Motion Sensor & Touch Control|60 cm 1250 m³/hr Suction|7 Year Warranty On Motor (Zylo60BKMAC) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

GET THIS

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

GET THIS

Faber 60 Cm 1350 M3/Hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney,12 Yr Warranty On Motor (2 Yr Comprehensive), Itailan Design, (HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

This Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is about to make your kitchen experience cooler (literally!). If you’re tired of battling cooking smells and steam, it’s time to grab the best chimneys at unbeatable prices. With sleek and efficient models from Faber, Elica, and Hindware, your kitchen will not only look fabulous but also stay fresh. These chimneys come with all the bells and whistles: filterless designs, auto-clean magic, and smart motion sensor controls. Plus, the price drops are so good, you’ll wonder why you didn’t do it sooner. Upgrade your kitchen game, breathe easy, and enjoy the Amazon Great Summer Sale with the best chimneys at jaw-dropping prices.

Get the best chimney deals now in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025
Get the best chimney deals now in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Banks offers and exclusive discounts on the best chimney during the Amazon Sale 2025:

1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value 5,000.

10% Instant Discount up to 1,750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card 6-month and above EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value 5,000.

10% Instant Discount up to 1,750 on HDFC Bank Debit Card 6-month and above EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value 5,000.

No Cost EMI options

Check out the best chimney on Amazon Great Summer Sale:

The Amazon Sale 2025 brings unbeatable deals on the best chimney options, and the Elica 90 cm Autoclean model stands out with its high performance and sleek design. It offers powerful 1350 m³/hr suction, a filterless setup with an oil collector tray, and motion-sensing touch controls for a hassle-free experience. Perfect for 3–5 burner stoves, this curved glass chimney adds a modern touch to your kitchen. Backed by a 15-year motor warranty, it’s built for long-lasting use.

Specifications

Size
90 cm
Annual Energy Consumption
160 Watts
Special Feature
LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean
Dimensions
42.6D x 90W x 47.5H cm
Click Here to Buy

Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Upgrade your kitchen with the Faber 60 cm Autoclean Chimney during the Amazon Sale 2025. This sleek black chimney packs a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity and comes with baffle filters for better efficiency. It features touch and gesture controls, mood lighting, and an autoclean alarm to make your cooking experience smooth and hassle-free.

Specifications

Size
60 cm
Filter
Baffle Filter
Suction capacity
1500 m³/hr
Noise
59 dB
Click Here to Buy

Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black

Bring home the Crompton QuietPro Plus 90 cm Chimney this Amazon Sale 2025 and enjoy powerful performance with minimal noise. Featuring a strong 1800 m³/hr suction and smart BLDC motor, it keeps your kitchen air clean while operating 10 dB quieter than conventional chimneys. Its Intelligent Auto-Clean kicks in every 30 hours and Smart On feature activates the chimney when it senses heat. With filterless design, gesture control, and sleek black finish, this could be the best chimney for a modern kitchen.

Specifications

Size
90 cm
Special Feature
Intelligent Auto Clean, BLDC Motor, Filterless, Smart On
Noise Level
46 dB
Suction capacity
1800 m3/hr
Click Here to Buy

Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control CHD-QPPI90FLE-IND

With a suction power of 1200 m³/hr and a filterless design, the Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Chimney is one of the best picks during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. It efficiently removes smoke and grease while being easy to maintain. The built-in oil collector and auto-clean feature keep it fresh without hassle. Touch and motion sensor controls offer smooth operation, while its stylish black finish and curved glass design add a modern.

Specifications

Size
60 cm
Suction Capacity
1200 m3/hr
Special Feature
LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean
Noise Level
58 dB
Click Here to Buy

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Livpure Fenix 75 cm chimney is a smart pick during the Amazon Sale 2025. It comes with a strong 1400 m³/hr suction that helps keep your kitchen smoke-free. Thanks to its filterless design and thermal auto-clean function, you won’t need to worry about frequent cleaning. The motion sensor control makes it easy to use, and the dual LED lamps light up your cooking area well.

Specifications

Size
75 cm
Noise Level
58 dB
Suction Capacity
1400 m3/hr
Special Feature
LED Lighting, Auto Clean
Click Here to Buy

Livpure Fenix 75 Cm 1400 m3/hr T-Shape || Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive), (Touch And Gesture Control, Black)

The Faber 75cm kitchen chimney is now available in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Equipped with a powerful 1500m³/hr BLDC motor, this sleek black matte, filterless design ensures efficient performance with an oil collector for easy maintenance. Control it effortlessly with touch and gesture controls across 9 speeds. Plus, enjoy peace of mind with a 12-year motor warranty and 2 years of comprehensive coverage.

Specifications

Size
75 cm
Capacity
1500 m3/hr
Noise Level
52 dB
Special Feature
Noise Reduction, LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean
Click Here to Buy

Faber 75cm 1500m3/hr BLDC Autoclean Chimney|Black Matt Filterless|Oil Collector|Touch & Gesture Control|9 Speed Control|LED|12 Yrs Warranty on Motor, 2 Yrs Comprehensive|HOOD IRIS BLDC FL HC BK IN 75

Bring home the Hindware Amyra 75 cm chimney during the Amazon Sale 2025 and enjoy a cleaner, quieter kitchen. It features a powerful 1400 m³/hr suction with a BLDC motor that saves energy while reducing noise. Its filterless design and thermal auto-clean system make maintenance super easy. A great pick with a 12-year motor warranty and stylish curved glass design.

Specifications

Size
75 cm
Suction capacity
1400 m3/hr
Special Feature
LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean
Noise Level
58 dB
Click Here to Buy

Hindware Smart Appliances Amyra BLDC 75cm | 1400 CMH | Filterless | Autoclean | Curved Glass | Motion Sensor, Touch Control | Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor, 3 Yrs on Product

The Inalsa 60 cm chimney is listed at an incredible discount on the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With a 1250 m³/hr suction, it tackles smoke and odour with ease. Its filterless design, touch + motion controls, and thermal auto-clean feature mean less mess and more comfort. This wall-mounted model also comes with LED lighting and a stylish black curved glass finish.

Specifications

Size
60 cm
Suction capacity
1250 m³/hr
Special Feature
Filteress Chimney, Oil Collector, Auto Clean, Motion Sensor
Noise Level
65 dB
Click Here to Buy

INALSA Kitchen Chimney for Home Auto clean|Filterless Chimney|Motion Sensor & Touch Control|60 cm 1250 m³/hr Suction|7 Year Warranty On Motor (Zylo60BKMAC)

The Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney offers powerful suction with a filterless design for easy maintenance. Featuring a sleek black curved glass finish, it suits 2-4 burner stoves. With 9-speed settings and touch + motion sensor controls, it operates quietly at 58 dB. The chimney includes an oil collection tray and 2 LED lamps.

Specifications

Size
60 cm
Suction capacity
1500 m3/hr
Special Feature
LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean
Noise Level
58 dB
Click Here to Buy

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control

The Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant Filterless Auto Clean Chimney combines sleek Italian design with powerful performance. With a suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr, it efficiently clears smoke and odors from your kitchen. The filterless design reduces maintenance, while the auto-clean function ensures easy upkeep. The chimney features touch and gesture control, offering convenience and ease of use.

Specifications

Size
60 cm
Suction capacity
1350 m³/hr
Special Feature
LED Lighting, Auto Clean
Noise Level
59 dB
Click Here to Buy

Faber 60 Cm 1350 M3/Hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney,12 Yr Warranty On Motor (2 Yr Comprehensive), Itailan Design, (HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Sale brings cool deals on the best ACs: SAVE up to 55% on top brands like Daikin, Lloyd and other top brands!

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, ASUS Vivobook 15, and more laptops get up to 31% discount in Amazon sale

SAVE BIG on Amazon sale with up to 60% off on best air coolers from top brands like Bajaj, Symphony and others

Grab up to 84% off on headphones, earbuds, and neckbands from boAt, Sony, JBL, Apple, and more with Amazon Sale offers

Get up to 12000 instant discount on refrigerators with Amazon sale: Top picks from Samsung, Whirlpool, and more

Best Chimney: Amazon Sale 2025

  • What is the Amazon Sale 2025 chimney discount?

    During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, you can grab the best chimneys at exciting discounts. Look out for offers on top brands like Faber, Elica, and Hindware for unmatched prices.

  • How do I choose the right chimney size?

    Chimney size depends on your stove size and kitchen layout. For a 2-4 burner stove, a 60cm chimney is ideal, while a 75cm or 90cm model works better for larger stoves.

  • What is the suction power I need in a chimney?

    A chimney with 1200 m³/hr or more is ideal for most kitchens, while heavy cooking may require 1500 m³/hr or higher.

  • Are filterless chimneys better than traditional ones?

    Filterless chimneys are easier to maintain as they don't require frequent cleaning. They use an oil collector to trap impurities, ensuring smooth airflow and less maintenance compared to traditional filter-based models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Bumper discount of up to 70% off on the best chimneys from Elica, Glen and other trusted brands
Follow Us On