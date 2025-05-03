Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Bumper discount of up to 70% off on the best chimneys from Elica, Glen and other trusted brands

This Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is about to make your kitchen experience cooler (literally!). If you’re tired of battling cooking smells and steam, it’s time to grab the best chimneys at unbeatable prices. With sleek and efficient models from Faber, Elica, and Hindware, your kitchen will not only look fabulous but also stay fresh. These chimneys come with all the bells and whistles: filterless designs, auto-clean magic, and smart motion sensor controls. Plus, the price drops are so good, you’ll wonder why you didn’t do it sooner. Upgrade your kitchen game, breathe easy, and enjoy the Amazon Great Summer Sale with the best chimneys at jaw-dropping prices. Get the best chimney deals now in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Banks offers and exclusive discounts on the best chimney during the Amazon Sale 2025:

₹1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value ₹5,000.

10% Instant Discount up to ₹1,750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card 6-month and above EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value ₹5,000.

10% Instant Discount up to ₹1,750 on HDFC Bank Debit Card 6-month and above EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value ₹5,000.

No Cost EMI options

Check out the best chimney on Amazon Great Summer Sale:

The Amazon Sale 2025 brings unbeatable deals on the best chimney options, and the Elica 90 cm Autoclean model stands out with its high performance and sleek design. It offers powerful 1350 m³/hr suction, a filterless setup with an oil collector tray, and motion-sensing touch controls for a hassle-free experience. Perfect for 3–5 burner stoves, this curved glass chimney adds a modern touch to your kitchen. Backed by a 15-year motor warranty, it’s built for long-lasting use.

Specifications Size 90 cm Annual Energy Consumption 160 Watts Special Feature LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Dimensions 42.6D x 90W x 47.5H cm Click Here to Buy Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Upgrade your kitchen with the Faber 60 cm Autoclean Chimney during the Amazon Sale 2025. This sleek black chimney packs a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity and comes with baffle filters for better efficiency. It features touch and gesture controls, mood lighting, and an autoclean alarm to make your cooking experience smooth and hassle-free.

Specifications Size 60 cm Filter Baffle Filter Suction capacity 1500 m³/hr Noise 59 dB Click Here to Buy Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black

Bring home the Crompton QuietPro Plus 90 cm Chimney this Amazon Sale 2025 and enjoy powerful performance with minimal noise. Featuring a strong 1800 m³/hr suction and smart BLDC motor, it keeps your kitchen air clean while operating 10 dB quieter than conventional chimneys. Its Intelligent Auto-Clean kicks in every 30 hours and Smart On feature activates the chimney when it senses heat. With filterless design, gesture control, and sleek black finish, this could be the best chimney for a modern kitchen.

Specifications Size 90 cm Special Feature Intelligent Auto Clean, BLDC Motor, Filterless, Smart On Noise Level 46 dB Suction capacity 1800 m3/hr Click Here to Buy Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control CHD-QPPI90FLE-IND

With a suction power of 1200 m³/hr and a filterless design, the Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Chimney is one of the best picks during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. It efficiently removes smoke and grease while being easy to maintain. The built-in oil collector and auto-clean feature keep it fresh without hassle. Touch and motion sensor controls offer smooth operation, while its stylish black finish and curved glass design add a modern.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Capacity 1200 m3/hr Special Feature LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Noise Level 58 dB Click Here to Buy Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Livpure Fenix 75 cm chimney is a smart pick during the Amazon Sale 2025. It comes with a strong 1400 m³/hr suction that helps keep your kitchen smoke-free. Thanks to its filterless design and thermal auto-clean function, you won’t need to worry about frequent cleaning. The motion sensor control makes it easy to use, and the dual LED lamps light up your cooking area well.

Specifications Size 75 cm Noise Level 58 dB Suction Capacity 1400 m3/hr Special Feature LED Lighting, Auto Clean Click Here to Buy Livpure Fenix 75 Cm 1400 m3/hr T-Shape || Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive), (Touch And Gesture Control, Black)

The Faber 75cm kitchen chimney is now available in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Equipped with a powerful 1500m³/hr BLDC motor, this sleek black matte, filterless design ensures efficient performance with an oil collector for easy maintenance. Control it effortlessly with touch and gesture controls across 9 speeds. Plus, enjoy peace of mind with a 12-year motor warranty and 2 years of comprehensive coverage.

Specifications Size 75 cm Capacity 1500 m3/hr Noise Level 52 dB Special Feature Noise Reduction, LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Click Here to Buy Faber 75cm 1500m3/hr BLDC Autoclean Chimney|Black Matt Filterless|Oil Collector|Touch & Gesture Control|9 Speed Control|LED|12 Yrs Warranty on Motor, 2 Yrs Comprehensive|HOOD IRIS BLDC FL HC BK IN 75

Bring home the Hindware Amyra 75 cm chimney during the Amazon Sale 2025 and enjoy a cleaner, quieter kitchen. It features a powerful 1400 m³/hr suction with a BLDC motor that saves energy while reducing noise. Its filterless design and thermal auto-clean system make maintenance super easy. A great pick with a 12-year motor warranty and stylish curved glass design.

Specifications Size 75 cm Suction capacity 1400 m3/hr Special Feature LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Noise Level 58 dB Click Here to Buy Hindware Smart Appliances Amyra BLDC 75cm | 1400 CMH | Filterless | Autoclean | Curved Glass | Motion Sensor, Touch Control | Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor, 3 Yrs on Product

The Inalsa 60 cm chimney is listed at an incredible discount on the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With a 1250 m³/hr suction, it tackles smoke and odour with ease. Its filterless design, touch + motion controls, and thermal auto-clean feature mean less mess and more comfort. This wall-mounted model also comes with LED lighting and a stylish black curved glass finish.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction capacity 1250 m³/hr Special Feature Filteress Chimney, Oil Collector, Auto Clean, Motion Sensor Noise Level 65 dB Click Here to Buy INALSA Kitchen Chimney for Home Auto clean|Filterless Chimney|Motion Sensor & Touch Control|60 cm 1250 m³/hr Suction|7 Year Warranty On Motor (Zylo60BKMAC)

The Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney offers powerful suction with a filterless design for easy maintenance. Featuring a sleek black curved glass finish, it suits 2-4 burner stoves. With 9-speed settings and touch + motion sensor controls, it operates quietly at 58 dB. The chimney includes an oil collection tray and 2 LED lamps.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction capacity 1500 m3/hr Special Feature LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Noise Level 58 dB Click Here to Buy Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control

The Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant Filterless Auto Clean Chimney combines sleek Italian design with powerful performance. With a suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr, it efficiently clears smoke and odors from your kitchen. The filterless design reduces maintenance, while the auto-clean function ensures easy upkeep. The chimney features touch and gesture control, offering convenience and ease of use.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction capacity 1350 m³/hr Special Feature LED Lighting, Auto Clean Noise Level 59 dB Click Here to Buy Faber 60 Cm 1350 M3/Hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney,12 Yr Warranty On Motor (2 Yr Comprehensive), Itailan Design, (HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)

Best Chimney: Amazon Sale 2025 What is the Amazon Sale 2025 chimney discount? During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, you can grab the best chimneys at exciting discounts. Look out for offers on top brands like Faber, Elica, and Hindware for unmatched prices.

How do I choose the right chimney size? Chimney size depends on your stove size and kitchen layout. For a 2-4 burner stove, a 60cm chimney is ideal, while a 75cm or 90cm model works better for larger stoves.

What is the suction power I need in a chimney? A chimney with 1200 m³/hr or more is ideal for most kitchens, while heavy cooking may require 1500 m³/hr or higher.

Are filterless chimneys better than traditional ones? Filterless chimneys are easier to maintain as they don't require frequent cleaning. They use an oil collector to trap impurities, ensuring smooth airflow and less maintenance compared to traditional filter-based models.

