Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, ASUS Vivobook 15, and more laptops get up to 31% discount in Amazon sale

ByAishwarya Panda
May 01, 2025 01:31 PM IST

Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering massive discounts on laptops from brands like Lenovo, ASUS, HP, and others.

View More Products view more product right image

Amazon has commenced its awaited Great Summer Sale for all users from May 1. Therefore, it is officially time to empty your wishlists and fill your Amazon cart with all the desired products. The e-commerce giant is providing massive discounts on electronics products across brands and categories, allowing buyers to get products at a reasonable price. If you are someone who’s looking for a feature-filled smartphone, then we have listed the top 5 laptops which you can buy during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. These laptops are not only available at a huge discounted price, but also offer impressive features.

Check out the latest Amazon sale deals on these top 5 laptop models.
Check out the latest Amazon sale deals on these top 5 laptop models.

Also read: Best time to buy a PS5? Up to 52% discount on gaming consoles in Amazon sale- Check deals

Amazon sale: Top 5 laptops to buy

ASUS Vivobook 15: This laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display that offers a 60Hz refresh rate, offering great visuals and smooth navigation. The ASUS Vivobook 15 is powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H processor paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop originally retails for Rs.69990. However, during the Amazon sale, it's available at a 26% discount with an effective price of just Rs.51990.

Loading Suggestions...

HP 15: Another feature-filled smartphone to consider is the HP 15, which is powered by a 14-core Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD storage. The laptop is backed by a 41Wh battery offering a lasting battery life. The HP 15 is priced at Rs.85312, but you can get it at a 24% discount with an effective price of Rs.64990 during the Amazon sale.

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more mobiles at up to 37% discount in Amazon sale

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Next laptop on the list we have is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, which features a 15.3-inch FHD display offering crisp visuals. For seamless multitasking and productivity, the laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7-13620H processor paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is priced at Rs.89390, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.61990 during the Amazon sale.

Loading Suggestions...

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: This is another great option to consider as your laptop upgrade. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor paired with an AMD Ryzen AI NPU that offers up to 50 TOPS. Users can also access Copilot+ PC capabilities with a laptop, making it a great choice. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is priced at Rs.153890, however, buyers can get it for the discounted price of Rs.123427.

Loading Suggestions...

Mobile finder: iPhone 16 LATEST price, specs and all details

ASUS Gaming V16: Lastly, we have the ASUS Gaming V16, which is perfect for gamers and multitaskers. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core 5 Processor 210H processor paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for enhanced performance and visuals. It offers 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB storage, which is enough to store apps, files, games, etc. The ASUS Gaming V16 is now available at a discounted price of Rs.79990 during Amazon sale.

Loading Suggestions...
News / Technology / Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, ASUS Vivobook 15, and more laptops get up to 31% discount in Amazon sale
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
