SAVE BIG on Amazon sale with up to 60% off on best air coolers from top brands like Bajaj, Symphony and others

ByIqbal
May 02, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Get the best air coolers during the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale. From compact to desert models, explore top-rated options at amazing prices and cool offers.

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】

₹5,624

GET THIS

Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler For Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

₹4,651

GET THIS

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey)

₹5,999

GET THIS

Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler For Home with 4-Side Aspen Pads, Powerful Double Blowers and Closable Louvers (55L, White)

₹12,599

GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey

₹5,219

GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Cruzo 25L Personal Air Cooler in Summer with exclusive Insect and Dust free Filter Technology | Ice Chamber & Honeycomb Pad | Inverter Compatible (Black & White)

₹4,849

GET THIS

Bajaj PMH 36 Torque 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room| Duramarine Pump with 2-Yr Pump Warranty| 3-Yr Warranty (1 Yr Std + 2 Yr Extn)| TurboFan Technology| Powerful Air Throw| 3-Speed Control| Portable

GET THIS

Bajaj Shield Series Arteon 55L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Dual Side Water Inlet | Inverter Compatible | 60Ft Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

₹10,599

GET THIS

Bajaj Shield Series Velar 70L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Inverter Compatible | 80Ft Air Throw | Dual Side Water Inlet | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

₹9,699

GET THIS

Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23L | Mini Cooler | Inverter Compatability | 20Ft Powerful Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

₹5,499

GET THIS

Bajaj TMH36 SKIVE TOWER AIR COOLER, 36 L, WITH ANTI-BACTERIAL TECHNOLOGY, 25 FEET POWERFUL AIR THROW, white

₹7,999

GET THIS

Bajaj DMH 95 95L Desert Air Cooler with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, Antibacterial Hexacool Technology, 100 feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Air Cooler for home

₹15,999

GET THIS

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White)

₹4,999

GET THIS

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White)

₹5,499

GET THIS

Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console and Low Power Consumption (75L, White)

₹12,499

GET THIS

Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (75L, White)

₹8,899

GET THIS

Symphony Diet 35T Personal Tower Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (35L, White)

Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler | With ice chamber | Densenest Honeycomb Pads | 190W Power Consumption | 1 Year Product Warranty by Orient | White

Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey

Orient Electric Tornado 65L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb Pads and 3650 mch high air delivery (Dark Grey)

₹9,990

Orient Electric Magicool Neo 50 L Desert Air Cooler with High Density Wood Wool Cooling Pads | Multi-directional Airflow | Versatile Placement | 1 Year Product Warranty | White

Orient Electric Stark 110 L Heavy Duty Commercial Air Cooler With 20 Fan | Aerofan Technology |High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Extra Powerful Air Throw & Auto Water Refill Technology| Grey

Orient Electric Orient Cd6501H Desert Air Cooler-65 Litres, Black

₹13,200

Orient Electric Ultimo 65L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb pads, Ice chamber & High Air Delivery | Desert Cooler for home (Grey)

₹12,999

Orient Electric Knight 70L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb pads, Ice chamber, Dust Filter & High Air Delivery | Desert Cooler for home (Grey)

₹15,999

Orient Electric Magicool Dx 50L Window Air Cooler For Home | Powerful Air Delivery With 3 Speed Controls | Woodwool Cooling Pads | Inverter Compatible | Special Fragrance Chamber | White

₹8,500

Havells Koolmate 40 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |Large Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology |4 N Castor wheel (White Grey)

₹6,299

Havells Brina Window Air Cooler - 50 Litres (White, Grey)

₹9,999

Havells Kalt 24L Personal Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | Low Noise, Knob Panel | Everlast Pump | 4 Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Heavy Duty (White/Champagne Gold)

Havells Kace 95L Desert Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Ice Chill Drip Technology, Ice Chamber | Bacteria Shield | Heavy Duty (White/Blue)

₹10,999

USHA Striker 70SD1 Desert Air Cooler for Home with Powerful Airflow, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, 11m Air Throw & Inverter Compatibility (70L, White)

₹10,283

USHA 45BD1 Desert Cooler - 45L, White

₹10,500

USHA LX CD 508 Desert Cooler - 50L, White

₹12,499

Usha Maxx Air 50 L Desert Cooler with Ultra Durable Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and EcoCool Honeycomb Pad(White/Black)

Usha Stellar 20SP1 Personal Cooler 20L Room Cooler (Multicolour)

₹8,119

Bsisme MiNi CoOlEr FoR RoOm CoOlInG MiNi CoOlEr AiR CoOlEr PoRtAbLe AiR CoNdItIoNeRs FoR HoMe OfFiCe ArTiC 3 In 1 CoNdItIoNeR MiNi CoOlEr HoUsMiNi CoLeR

₹739

View Details checkDetails

₹749

View Details checkDetails

₹669

Portable Air Conditioners - Small AC Quiet Personal Air Cooler,USB Powered Mini Desktop Cooling Misting Fan, 1 | 2 | 3 Timer 3 Smart Speeds,360°Adjustment Office, Home, Room, (Black)

₹899

Portable Air Conditioners - Small AC Quiet Personal Air Cooler,USB Powered Mini Desktop Cooling Misting Fan, 1 | 2 | 3 Timer 3 Smart Speeds,360°Adjustment Office, Home,Code Room (Multicolour)

₹649

COFENDY Portable Mini Cooler Rechargeable Air Conditioner Water Cooler Small AC for Office, Home Cooling, Summer Fan Hot or Cold USB Compatible Tumbler Bottle 3 Fast Speed (Small Cooler)

₹799

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is here with unbeatable deals on the best air coolers for every room and budget. From compact personal coolers to powerful desert models, top brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony, Orient, Hindware, and Havells have rolled out feature-rich options designed for Indian summers. Enjoy cool air with tech like honeycomb pads, ice chambers, remote controls, and anti-bacterial filters. Many coolers are also inverter-compatible and come with sleek, modern designs that blend into your space.

Cool down with the best air coolers on Amazon Summer Sale 2025
Cool down with the best air coolers on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Banks offers and exclusive discounts on the best air coolers during the Amazon Sale 2025:

  • Prime Savings 500 Instant Discount on All Bank card transactions. Minimum purchase value 4999
  • 10% Instant Discount up to 1250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card Non-EMI. Minimum purchase value 3000
  • 10% Instant Discount up to 1750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card 6 months and above EMI. Minimum purchase value 3000
  • 10% Instant Discount up to 1750 on HDFC Bank Debit Card 6 months and above EMI. Minimum purchase value 3000
  • Additional Flat 500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card Non-EMI. Minimum purchase value 3000
  • No Cost EMI options

Here are some of the best air coolers for home on Great Summer Sale 2025:

Check out the best Bajaj air coolers at up to 50% off

Simple, smart, and dependable – that’s what Bajaj air coolers are all about. If you're shopping during the Amazon Summer Sale, this is a brand worth checking out. Bajaj offers a wide range of coolers, from personal to desert models, designed for Indian weather. Their TurboFan tech ensures fast and steady airflow, while antibacterial honeycomb pads provide clean and cool air. The compact designs fit easily in small apartments or offices, and larger models work great for big halls. Plus, they come with castor wheels for smooth movement. Bajaj combines strong performance with budget-friendly pricing, making them some of the best air coolers available in the Amazon Sale. With added deals, card discounts, and EMI offers, now’s the perfect time to bring home a Bajaj cooler and kick off your summer in style.

Explore the best Symphony air coolers at up to 40% off

Symphony air coolers have carved a niche with their focus on innovative design and efficient cooling. Their range spans personal, desert, and even outdoor coolers, often featuring sleek aesthetics and user-friendly features. Many Symphony models boast i-Pure technology, which includes multistage air purification filters for a healthier environment. Features like honeycomb pads, powerful fans, and low power consumption are common. Keep an eye out during the Amazon summer sale for attractive offers on Symphony's popular models like the Diet and Jumbo series, frequently recognised among the best air coolers for their blend of style and performance.

Discover the best Orient Coolers at up to 50% off

Orient air coolers from Orient Electric offer a spectrum of options designed to provide relief from the summer heat, combining performance with contemporary styling. Their selection includes personal, desert, and window coolers, equipped with features like honeycomb pads for efficient cooling and powerful air throw for wider coverage. Select models also come with inverter compatibility and auto-fill options for added convenience. As part of the Amazon Summer Sale, Orient air coolers come with attractive offers, making them one of the best air coolers for the season. Their durable body and low-maintenance design mean you can stay relaxed without constant check-ups. The Amazon Sale 2025 brings added savings, making now the right time to grab this power-packed cooler.

Best air coolers by Havells at up to 60% off

Havells air coolers present a sophisticated range, blending powerful cooling with elegant designs and advanced features. Their assortment includes personal, desert, and tower coolers, engineered with high-efficiency honeycomb pads and robust motors for superior air delivery. Many Havells models boast features like fully collapsible louvres, electronic panels with remote control, and even 2-in-1 convertible designs. Their different models are often highlighted as some of the best air coolers for their premium build quality and innovative features.

Find the best air coolers from Usha at up to 45% off

With a blend of innovation and high performance, Usha air coolers make a strong case during the Amazon Summer Sale. Compact and efficient, these are perfect for small rooms or individual use. Many models offer portability with castor wheels, letting you move them easily. Check the Amazon summer sale for deals on Usha's popular personal cooler range. They are often considered among the best air coolers for localised cooling and energy efficiency during the hot and humid months.

Here are some of the best portable air coolers on Great Summer Sale 2025:

Best air coolers

  • What is the difference between a personal cooler and a desert cooler?

    Personal coolers are compact and suitable for small rooms, while desert coolers are larger and work better in hot, dry areas with bigger spaces.

  • How much electricity does an air cooler consume?

    Air coolers are energy-efficient. Most models use between 100 to 200 watts, which is much lower than air conditioners.

  • Do air coolers work in humid climates?

    Air coolers work best in dry climates. In humid conditions, their cooling efficiency can reduce, but some models come with humidity control.

  • What type of water should be used in air coolers?

    Normal tap water works fine. However, if your area has hard water, clean the cooler more often to prevent scaling on the pads.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / SAVE BIG on Amazon sale with up to 60% off on best air coolers from top brands like Bajaj, Symphony and others
