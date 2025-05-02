SAVE BIG on Amazon sale with up to 60% off on best air coolers from top brands like Bajaj, Symphony and others
May 02, 2025 07:30 AM IST
Get the best air coolers during the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale. From compact to desert models, explore top-rated options at amazing prices and cool offers.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】
|
₹5,624
|
|
|
Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler For Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
|
₹4,651
|
|
|
Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey)
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler For Home with 4-Side Aspen Pads, Powerful Double Blowers and Closable Louvers (55L, White)
|
₹12,599
|
|
|
Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey
|
₹5,219
|
|
|
Hindware Smart Appliances | Cruzo 25L Personal Air Cooler in Summer with exclusive Insect and Dust free Filter Technology | Ice Chamber & Honeycomb Pad | Inverter Compatible (Black & White)
|
₹4,849
|
|
|
Bajaj PMH 36 Torque 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room| Duramarine Pump with 2-Yr Pump Warranty| 3-Yr Warranty (1 Yr Std + 2 Yr Extn)| TurboFan Technology| Powerful Air Throw| 3-Speed Control| Portable
|
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series Arteon 55L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Dual Side Water Inlet | Inverter Compatible | 60Ft Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
|
₹10,599
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series Velar 70L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Inverter Compatible | 80Ft Air Throw | Dual Side Water Inlet | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
|
₹9,699
|
|
|
Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23L | Mini Cooler | Inverter Compatability | 20Ft Powerful Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Bajaj TMH36 SKIVE TOWER AIR COOLER, 36 L, WITH ANTI-BACTERIAL TECHNOLOGY, 25 FEET POWERFUL AIR THROW, white
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Bajaj DMH 95 95L Desert Air Cooler with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, Antibacterial Hexacool Technology, 100 feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Air Cooler for home
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White)
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White)
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console and Low Power Consumption (75L, White)
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
Symphony Jumbo 75 XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (75L, White)
|
₹8,899
|
|
|
Symphony Diet 35T Personal Tower Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (35L, White)
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler | With ice chamber | Densenest Honeycomb Pads | 190W Power Consumption | 1 Year Product Warranty by Orient | White
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric Tornado 65L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb Pads and 3650 mch high air delivery (Dark Grey)
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
Orient Electric Magicool Neo 50 L Desert Air Cooler with High Density Wood Wool Cooling Pads | Multi-directional Airflow | Versatile Placement | 1 Year Product Warranty | White
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric Stark 110 L Heavy Duty Commercial Air Cooler With 20 Fan | Aerofan Technology |High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Extra Powerful Air Throw & Auto Water Refill Technology| Grey
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric Orient Cd6501H Desert Air Cooler-65 Litres, Black
|
₹13,200
|
|
|
Orient Electric Ultimo 65L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb pads, Ice chamber & High Air Delivery | Desert Cooler for home (Grey)
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Orient Electric Knight 70L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb pads, Ice chamber, Dust Filter & High Air Delivery | Desert Cooler for home (Grey)
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Orient Electric Magicool Dx 50L Window Air Cooler For Home | Powerful Air Delivery With 3 Speed Controls | Woodwool Cooling Pads | Inverter Compatible | Special Fragrance Chamber | White
|
₹8,500
|
|
|
Havells Koolmate 40 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |Large Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology |4 N Castor wheel (White Grey)
|
₹6,299
|
|
|
Havells Brina Window Air Cooler - 50 Litres (White, Grey)
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Havells Kalt 24L Personal Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | Low Noise, Knob Panel | Everlast Pump | 4 Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Heavy Duty (White/Champagne Gold)
|
|
|
|
Havells Kace 95L Desert Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Ice Chill Drip Technology, Ice Chamber | Bacteria Shield | Heavy Duty (White/Blue)
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
USHA Striker 70SD1 Desert Air Cooler for Home with Powerful Airflow, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, 11m Air Throw & Inverter Compatibility (70L, White)
|
₹10,283
|
|
|
USHA 45BD1 Desert Cooler - 45L, White
|
₹10,500
|
|
|
USHA LX CD 508 Desert Cooler - 50L, White
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
Usha Maxx Air 50 L Desert Cooler with Ultra Durable Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and EcoCool Honeycomb Pad(White/Black)
|
|
|
|
Usha Stellar 20SP1 Personal Cooler 20L Room Cooler (Multicolour)
|
₹8,119
|
|
|
Bsisme MiNi CoOlEr FoR RoOm CoOlInG MiNi CoOlEr AiR CoOlEr PoRtAbLe AiR CoNdItIoNeRs FoR HoMe OfFiCe ArTiC 3 In 1 CoNdItIoNeR MiNi CoOlEr HoUsMiNi CoLeR
|
₹739
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹669
|
|
|
Portable Air Conditioners - Small AC Quiet Personal Air Cooler,USB Powered Mini Desktop Cooling Misting Fan, 1 | 2 | 3 Timer 3 Smart Speeds,360°Adjustment Office, Home, Room, (Black)
|
₹899
|
|
|
Portable Air Conditioners - Small AC Quiet Personal Air Cooler,USB Powered Mini Desktop Cooling Misting Fan, 1 | 2 | 3 Timer 3 Smart Speeds,360°Adjustment Office, Home,Code Room (Multicolour)
|
₹649
|
|
|
COFENDY Portable Mini Cooler Rechargeable Air Conditioner Water Cooler Small AC for Office, Home Cooling, Summer Fan Hot or Cold USB Compatible Tumbler Bottle 3 Fast Speed (Small Cooler)
|
₹799
|
|
