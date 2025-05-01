Amazon Summer Sale LIVE for Prime members: Up to 75% off on water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and more
May 01, 2025 09:00 AM IST
Amazon Summer Sale is offering exclusive deals with up to 75% off for Prime members on small appliances from top brands like Dyson, Crompton, Aquaguard and more
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
₹5,299
|
DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details
₹24,999
|
Godrej 23 L Convection Microwave Oven With Stainless Steel Cavity, Digital Display and 205 Instacook Receipes (GME 523 CF1 RM, Floral Black) View Details
₹10,340
|
Coway AirMega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier for Home, Cleans upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (approx. 1.5-2 yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 with 99.999% efficiency, 7yrs Motor Warranty View Details
₹12,900
|
LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1) View Details
₹1,099
|
NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jar, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details
₹1,900
|
Faber 4L 1350W Digital Air Fryer| Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat| 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking| 12-Preset Menu, LED Display, Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, (Black)| FAF 4.0L AS BK View Details
₹3,490
|
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
₹7,199
|
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
₹13,199
|
Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details
₹14,499
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
₹8,499
|
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
₹8,299
|
|
Eureka Forbes 2 in 1 Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner 13,500 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, for Home Use, 16 ft Long Cord for Mobility, Easy Disposal (Red, Black) View Details
₹3,194
|
Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Blue, Cartridge, 0.54 Litre, 1 Count View Details
₹56,899
|
KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner 600W | Cyclone5 Technology and HEPA Filter | Bagless Design | Ideal for Floors, Curtains, Carpets, Sofa | Grey View Details
₹2,499
|
XABRCO Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use Wet and Dry with Blower || Portable 3IN1 Wireless with USB Rechargeable Traveling Vacuum Cleaner for Home/Car/Outdoor/Office (3, Large) View Details
₹999
|
Dyson Big Ball|Powerful Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | Free Serv |Powerful Suction for Whole Home deep Cleaning |Suitable for All Floors |1.6L Large bin and 22ft Long Cord with auto retraction View Details
₹27,453
|
Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner for Home 1400W Bagless -Eco Cyclone Pro|HEPA Filter|18 kPa Powerful Suction & High Energy Efficiency|5m Power Cord with Auto Cord Re-Winder|2 L Dust Collector (Red/Grey) View Details
₹3,794
|
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 12 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 12) View Details
|
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details
₹14,990
|
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details
₹13,490
|
Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details
₹10,790
|
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black) View Details
₹6,890
|
Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details
₹10,590
|
Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function) View Details
₹4,990
|
|
ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watt) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light |Remote| 3 Blade Energy Saving Ceiling Fan With 5 Years Warranty (Silver Blue) View Details
₹2,591
|
Bajaj Frore 1200 MM (48) 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Rust Free Coating For Long Life | High Air Delivery | 2-Yr Warranty 【Brown】 View Details
₹1,499
|
Longway Creta P1 1200 mm/48 inch Remote Controlled 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Rusty Brown, Pack of 1) View Details
₹1,899
|
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Misty Teal)-Newly Launched in 2025 View Details
₹3,399
|
atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details
₹3,599
|
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details
₹2,699
|
Orient Electric Uniquely Designed I Tome Pro 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | LED Indicator Lights, 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | High Air Delivery, 3 Years Warranty by Orient - Topaz Gold View Details
₹3,499
|
|
Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5 View Details
₹9,699
|
Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q400, From Hero Group, Up To 400 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, App & Voice Control, Filter Life 9000 Hrs, True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saving, Ultra Quiet BLDC Motor View Details
₹8,490
|
AiRTH Air Purifier for AC [Summer Version; when AQI<300], HEPA AC Filter for Home & Office, Upgrades AC into Air Purifier, Protection from PM2.5, PM10, Virus & Allergy, CAM-white View Details
₹2,199
|
Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Remote Control| 2 Year Warranty View Details
₹35,932.94
|
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details
₹5,250
|
LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier for Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 TrueHEPA Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty) View Details
₹6,349
|
Longway Super Dlx 4 Jar 750 Watt Mixer Grinder - Black & Grey | ABS body | Heavy Duty Motor | Nano-grinding technology | 304 Grade Stainless Steel Blade | Noise levels 80-90 DB |1 Years warranty View Details
₹1,499
|
Maharaja Whiteline Smart Mixer Grinder | 500-watt | 20000 RPM Motor Speed | Air Ventilation System | Stainless-Steel Jars & Blades | Unique Jar Flow Breakers | 2 Year Motor Warranty |Blue View Details
₹1,499
|
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details
₹2,800
|
|
Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder | Unique Coarse Mode for Silbatta-like Texture | Intelligent BLDC Motor | Safety Features | 4 Jars including Chopper | Hands-Free Operation (Sand Grey) View Details
₹6,999
|
Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey) View Details
₹1,999
|
Havells Capture 500 Watts 3 Jar Mixer Grinder|High Speed Mixie 21000 RPM Motor|Rust Resistant 304SS Blades| 1.5 Ltr Bigger Size Blending Jar| 1 Yr Manufacturer Warranty | Overheat Protection (Black) View Details
₹2,658
|
|
COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7 Litre) Black, 1500W Fast Cooking 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (CAF-L501) View Details
₹9,999
|
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black View Details
₹5,294.7
|
KENT Digi Plus Air Fryer | 4L Capacity & 1300W | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Rapid Heating | 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black View Details
₹3,299
|
Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details
₹3,799
|
INALSA Air Fryer Oven|16L, 1800W|Stainless Steel Body12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate,Roast& Reheat|10 Preset|Rotisserie & Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,Aero Crisp 16 View Details
₹9,995
|
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details
₹2,899
|
