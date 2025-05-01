Menu Explore
Amazon Summer Sale LIVE for Prime members: Up to 75% off on water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and more

By Aishwarya Faraswal
May 01, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Amazon Summer Sale is offering exclusive deals with up to 75% off for Prime members on small appliances from top brands like Dyson, Crompton, Aquaguard and more

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is now live for Prime members, and it’s packed with solid deals on small appliances. If you've been planning to bring home a reliable water purifier, a powerful vacuum cleaner, or an air purifier that can handle rising pollution levels, this is the moment to make it count.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 offers some great deals on small home appliances.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 offers some great deals on small home appliances.

With discounts going up to 75%, trusted brands like Dyson, Aquaguard, Crompton, Eureka Forbes, and more are now available at some of their lowest prices this year. These aren’t just one-off flash deals; the savings stretch even further with bank offers like 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, and 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

With the right appliance at the right price, now’s a good time to tick some things off your wishlist. Keep an eye out—new deals could drop any moment.

Blockbuster deals during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Water Purifier at up to 75% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 75% off on water purifiers, and the deals are worth a serious look. From RO and UV models to copper-charged and advanced filtration systems, top brands like Aquaguard, HUL, Kent, and more are part of the sale. If clean drinking water has been on your home checklist, this is your chance to buy smart.

Prime members deals are already live, plus added benefits like 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, and 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI cards. Don’t wait—these deals won’t stick around for long.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Vacuum cleaner at up to 70% discount on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Vacuum cleaners are now up to 70% off during the Amazon Sale 2025, exclusively for Prime members. From cordless stick vacuums to deep-cleaning models for carpets and pet hair, top brands like Dyson, Eureka Forbes, and Philips are offering some of their best deals yet. This is a great time to pick a model that fits your space and cleaning needs—without burning a hole in your pocket.

As part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, you can also get 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMIs, plus 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI cards.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Microwaves at up to 30% discount

Microwaves are now up to 30% off as part of the Amazon Sale 2025, with early access deals already live for Prime members. This is a good time to get a reliable microwave for your kitchen, be it for quick meals, reheating, or cooking. The Amazon Great Summer Sale includes top models from brands like IFB, LG, and Panasonic at solid markdowns.

Add to that 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, plus 5% cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, and the savings stack up fast. Keep an eye out—stocks are moving quickly.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on fans, up to 60% off

Fans are going at up to 60% off in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, and it’s a solid time to grab one before peak heat kicks in. From BLDC fans to tower, pedestal, and table fans, top brands like Crompton, Havells, Usha, and more are part of the deal lineup.

Prime members deals are already live, plus bank offers like 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMIs, and 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards. These are not just seasonal deals, they’re practical buys that won’t stretch your budget. Stocks are moving fast, so don’t sit on it.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Air purifiers at up to 70% off

Looking for a solid deal on air purifiers? The Amazon Sale 2025 has kicked off early for Prime members, offering up to 70% off on top-rated models from brands like Dyson, Philips, and Honeywell. Whether you need one for a compact room or a large living space, the Amazon Great Summer Sale has plenty of well-reviewed options to pick from.

In addition to that, you get 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, and these Prime members deals start looking even better.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Mixer grinders at up to 65% off on Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is now live for Prime members, and mixer grinders are seeing big discounts, up to 65% off on top models from brands like Prestige, Philips, Butterfly, and Sujata. From compact mixers for everyday use to heavy-duty ones built for multitasking, there’s something for every kitchen.

As part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, Prime members can also enjoy 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and 5% cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. These Prime members deals won’t last long—shop early before stocks run out.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Air fryers at up to 70% discount on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

If an air fryer has been on your wishlist, now’s the time to buy. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is live for Prime members, offering up to 70% off on best-selling air fryers from brands like Philips, Havells, Agaro, and more.

Whether you’re cooking for one or prepping snacks for the family, you’ll find models that suit every need and budget. On top of that, get 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and 5% back on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

  • When does the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 start?

    The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is now live for Prime members. Non-Prime users will get access at 12 PM on 1st May.

  • What are the best deals to expect in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    The sale offers up to 75% off on electronics, home appliances, fans, coolers, laptops, ACs, refrigerators, and more. Brands like Havells, Dyson, Crompton, LG, Samsung, and Aquaguard are part of the sale.

  • Are bank offers applicable during the sale?

    Yes. Shoppers can avail 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions and 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

  • How long will the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 run?

    Amazon hasn't announced the exact end date yet, but deals are expected to last for several days with new offers dropping regularly.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

