Amazon Great Summer Sale is here, bringing you massive discounts on the best TV: Expect up to 55% off from top brands

Get ready for the Amazon Great Summer Sale, kicking off on May 1. If you're thinking about upgrading your TV, this is the perfect time to make the move. This year, the sale brings you unbeatable deals on a wide range of the best TVs, featuring the latest advancements in display technology, smart features, and design. Save BIG on the best TVs at the Amazon Great Summer Sale

From stunning 4K resolution to immersive sound systems, you'll find everything you need to enhance your viewing experience, all at a discount of up to 55%. Be it a movie buff, gaming enthusiast, or sports fan, there's something for everyone in this Amazon summer sale 2025. Don't miss incredible deals at this Amazon sale 2025 to grab the best smart TVs at discounted prices.

The Redmi F Series 32 inch Smart TV comes with HD Ready clarity with a metal bezel-less design and vivid visuals powered by the Vivid Picture Engine. With Fire OS 7, voice remote with Alexa, and 12,000+ apps including Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube, it's built for seamless streaming. Enjoy rich sound with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, plus dual-band Wi-Fi and display mirroring for enhanced connectivity.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 768p Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

The LG Smart LED TV brings cinematic visuals home with its 4K Ultra HD display and Filmmaker Mode. Powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, it enhances clarity and audio using AI Sound and 4K upscaling. Enjoy endless entertainment via WebOS 23, personalised profiles and OTT apps. With Game Optimizer, ALLM, and Bluetooth Surround Ready, it's built for seamless viewing and gaming.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Click Here to Buy LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The Sony BRAVIA 2 Series K-43S20B features a 43-inch 4K LED display, offering vivid visuals powered by 4K Processor X1 and Motionflow XR 100 for smooth motion. This Google TV supports Chromecast, Google Assistant, and integrates seamlessly with Apple AirPlay/HomeKit. Enjoy immersive sound from Dolby Audio and 20W Open Baffle Speakers. ALLM, HDR10, and 4K X-Reality PRO enhance gaming and streaming experiences for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)

The Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV features Crystal Processor 4K and 4K Upscaling for stunning visuals. HDR 10+ and UHD Dimming enhance picture quality, while Motion Xcelerator ensures smooth action. The 20W sound output with Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound delivers immersive audio. Enjoy smart features along with seamless connectivity through Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB. Perfect for gaming with Auto Game Mode and VRR.

Specifications Display Technology UHD Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)

Dive into a world of stunning visuals and immersive sound with the Acer 55-inch Super Series 4K QLED Google TV. Experience breathtaking picture quality thanks to vibrant QLED technology, sharp 4K Ultra HD resolution, and wide 178° viewing angles. HDR10 and Dolby Vision bring scenes to life with incredible colour and contrast. Feel the power of rich audio with Dolby Atmos and an 80W sound output, driven by a smooth Quad-Core Processor.

Specifications Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Click Here to Buy Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55QDXGU2875AT (Black)

Featuring AI Sports Mode, Game Mode Plus, and VRR, the Featuring AI Sports Mode, Game Mode Plus and VRR, the Hisense 65-inch E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. The 24W output speakers with DTS Virtual X and Dolby Digital deliver immersive sound. Enjoy seamless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, and multiple HDMI/USB ports.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Click Here to Buy Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)

Get sharp 4K resolution and an enhanced picture with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR on the Xiaomi 55-inch X Pro. The 40W speakers deliver immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS-X sound. Google TV provides easy access to apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Connect effortlessly with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and multiple ports. Enjoy convenient voice control and automatic brightness adjustments.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, AV, Ethernet Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)

The TCL 40-inch Full HD Smart TV boasts a bezel-less design and enhanced picture quality with HDR10, AiPQ Engine, and Micro Dimming. Experience clear audio from its 19W Dolby Audio system. Powered by Android TV with a smooth Quad-Core Processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB ROM, it supports popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2 HDMI, and 1 USB, plus handy Screen Sharing and Multi View.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 1080p Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Click Here to Buy TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)

Expect stunning 4K QLED visuals with vibrant colours and HDR10+ support on the Vu 55-inch Vibe Series Google TV. Its integrated 88W soundbar with Voice Clarity and Dolby Audio that provides rich sound. Benefit from a bright IPS panel and AI-powered picture optimisation. Smart features include Google TV, Play Store, ActiVoice remote, special Game and Cricket Modes, along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, and 2 USB.

Specifications Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Click Here to Buy Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black)

The VW 55-inch Pro Series QLED Google TV brings vibrant 4K clarity with smooth visuals supported by ALLM and VRR. Its QLED screen and Full Array Local Dimming enhance colour and contrast. Enjoy immersive sound from the 2.1 channel system with Dolby Atmos. Navigate apps effortlessly via Google TV and voice remote. Multiple ports and wireless options ensure seamless connectivity.

Specifications Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Click Here to Buy VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 (Black)

Best TVs Do I need a separate streaming device with a smart TV? Generally no. The smart features are integrated. However, you can still use external devices if you prefer their interface or app selection.

Can I connect other devices to a smart TV? Yes, smart TVs have HDMI ports for connecting cable boxes, gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and USB ports for external drives

Is a smart TV easy to set up? Yes, with on-screen instructions for connecting to Wi-Fi and apps.

Can I browse the internet on a smart TV? Most have a built-in web browser, but functionality varies.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.