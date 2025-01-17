A larger-than-life movie experience at home with the best 65-inch 4K TVs handpicked for you

Bring the magic of the big screen to your living room with our selection of the finest 65-inch 4K TVs. Offering breathtaking picture quality, vibrant colours, and immersive sound, these TVs are designed for an extraordinary viewing experience. Choose from trusted brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Acer, MI, and more, all known for their cutting-edge technology and superior craftsmanship. Whether you’re binge-watching your favourite series, enjoying live sports, or exploring blockbuster movies, these TVs deliver unmatched clarity and detail. Perfect for family nights or solo entertainment, they enhance every moment. Elevate your entertainment setup with these top picks, blending style and performance, ensuring a seamless upgrade for your home. Don’t wait; explore the best options now! Transform your home into a theatre with premium 65-inch 4K TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more.(AI generated)

Best 65-inch 4K TV brands

Brand Consumer Popularity Range of Products Sold Different Types of TVs Available Sony High Premium electronics, home appliances, TVs 4K UHD, OLED, Smart TVs, LED, QLED, Bravia series Hisense Growing Budget-friendly electronics and appliances 4K UHD, LED, Smart TVs, ULED Toshiba Moderate Electronics, home appliances 4K UHD, QLED, Smart TVs, LED TCL High Affordable electronics, home appliances 4K UHD, Smart TVs, LED, QLED, Android TV Xiaomi Growing Smartphones, smart home, electronics 4K UHD, LED, Smart TVs, Mi TV LG High Premium electronics, home appliances, TVs 4K UHD, OLED, Smart TVs, NanoCell, QLED Samsung Very High Premium electronics, home appliances, TVs 4K UHD, QLED, OLED, Smart TVs, Neo QLED, Crystal UHD, LED Vu Moderate to Growing Budget-friendly electronics, home appliances 4K UHD, QLED, Smart TVs, LED, Masterpiece Series

Top 3 features of the best 65-inch 4K TVs

Best 65-inch 4K TVs Refresh Rate Audio Features Special Features Sony BRAVIA 2 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 60Hz Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speaker MotionFlow XR, Apple Airplay Hisense E6N Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 60Hz Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X MEMC, Adaptive Light Sensor Toshiba C450NP Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 60Hz Dolby Atmos, Regza Power Audio MEMC, VRR TCL Metallic Bezel-Less Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 60Hz Dolby Audio MS12Y, 24W output AiPQ Processor, Micro Dimming Xiaomi X Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 60Hz 30W output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X Reality Flow MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 60Hz AI Sound, Virtual Surround 5.1 Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer, ALLM Samsung 65-inch D Series Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV 60Hz 20W output, Q-Symphony Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator, Filmmaker Mode Vu Masterpiece Frame Series 65-inch 4K QLED TV 144Hz 124W, Dolby Atmos, 2.1.2 CH AI Picture Engine, Game Mode Pro, Cricket Mode

The Sony BRAVIA 2 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers stunning visuals with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and advanced features. Perfect for family entertainment, it includes Google TV for easy navigation and smart assistant compatibility. With Dolby Audio and built-in Chromecast, this TV ensures an immersive viewing experience, ideal for movie nights or gaming enthusiasts. Its sleek design makes it a great gifting option for special occasions.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast Built-In Audio Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speaker Special Features MotionFlow XR, Apple Airplay Reasons to buy Exceptional 4K picture quality Smart features with Google Assistant Reasons to avoid The refresh rate is limited to 60 Hz Higher price compared to competitors Click Here to Buy Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)

The Hisense E6N Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers stunning visuals with 4K resolution and Dolby Vision for a vibrant experience. It's AI Sports Mode and Game Mode Plus enhance gameplay and sports viewing. The integrated Google Assistant and multiple streaming apps make it user-friendly. A budget-friendly choice, it’s perfect for modern households or as a thoughtful gift for entertainment lovers.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Voice Control Audio Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X Special Features MEMC, Adaptive Light Sensor Reasons to buy Budget-friendly with great features Dolby Atmos for immersive sound Reasons to avoid Installation service varies Refresh rate capped at 60 Hz Click Here to Buy Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)

The Toshiba C450NP Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV delivers stunning visuals with Quantum Dot Technology and Dolby Vision for vivid, lifelike colours. Its Dolby Atmos sound enhances the immersive experience, while VIDAA TV offers smooth navigation and app integration. Perfect for families or as a premium gift, this TV blends innovation and convenience seamlessly.

Specifications Display 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR 10 Smart Features VIDAA TV, Alexa, Screen Sharing Audio Dolby Atmos, Regza Power Audio Special Features MEMC, VRR Reasons to buy Vivid picture quality with QLED Smooth app navigation with VIDAA Reasons to avoid Mixed opinions on installation ease Colour accuracy concerns from some Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) C450NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65C450NP (Black)

The TCL Metallic Bezel-Less Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV combines a sleek design with impressive features like Google TV, HDR 10, and Dolby Audio for a rich viewing and sound experience. Its AI-enhanced processor ensures smooth operation, while eye-care features and app integration make it ideal for family entertainment or gifting purposes.

Specifications Display 4K UHD LED, HDR 10 Smart Features Google TV, 2GB RAM, Google Assistant Audio Dolby Audio MS12Y, 24W output Special Features iPQ Processor, Micro Dimming Reasons to buy Excellent value for money Sleek design and smooth performance Reasons to avoid Mixed feedback on installation Occasional speed concerns Click Here to Buy TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black)

The Xiaomi X Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV delivers vibrant visuals with 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Wide Color Gamut technology. Its Google TV platform and Chromecast ensure seamless streaming, while 30W Dolby Audio enhances sound quality. With a sleek design and multiple connectivity options, it's a value-packed option for home entertainment or gifting during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10 Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, MEMC Engine Audio 30W output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X Special Features Reality Flow MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode Reasons to buy Excellent picture clarity Feature-rich and modern design Reasons to avoid Mixed feedback on sound quality Occasional speed issues reported Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L65M8-A2IN (Black)

The LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV combines a sleek design with advanced features like Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10, HLG, and AI Sound. Powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, it enhances your viewing experience with 4K upscaling and immersive sound. With WebOS 23, AI ThinQ, and support for numerous streaming apps, it's an excellent choice for home entertainment and gifting during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG Smart Features WebOS 23, AI ThinQ, Unlimited OTT Apps Audio 20W output, AI Sound, Virtual Surround 5.1 Special Features Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer, ALLM Reasons to buy Great picture quality and AI features Versatile streaming support Reasons to avoid Mixed opinions on remote control Installation and performance issues Click Here to Buy LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The Samsung 65-inch D Series Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV features 4K resolution with Crystal Processor for vivid, sharp images. Its UHD dimming, Motion Xcelerator, and HDR support enhance viewing experiences. The smart TV includes Bixby, Web Browser, and connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. With a one-year warranty and exceptional picture quality, it’s a great choice for streaming and gaming.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD, HDR, UHD Dimming Smart Features Bixby, SmartThings Hub, Web Browser Audio 20W output, Q-Symphony Special Features Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator, Filmmaker Mode Reasons to buy Excellent colour quality and sharpness Great value for money Reasons to avoid Mixed reviews on sound quality Performance and functionality issues Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)

The Vu 65-inch Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV delivers exceptional picture quality with 4K Quantum Dot technology, a 144Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision. Its AI picture engine, alongside Cinema and Cricket modes, makes it perfect for movie lovers and sports fans. With 3GB RAM, 16GB storage, and HDMI 2.1, it ensures smooth gaming and streaming. The Armani Gold aesthetics and bezel-less design enhance its premium appeal.

Specifications Display 4K Quantum Dot, 144Hz VRR, HDR10+ Sound 124W, Dolby Atmos, 2.1.2 CH Smart Features Google TV, Voice Control, 3GB RAM, 16GB Storage Special Features AI Picture Engine, Game Mode Pro, Cricket Mode Reasons to buy Superb picture quality and sound Excellent for gaming with HDMI 2.1 Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to some options Some users may not need all smart features Click Here to Buy Vu 164cm (65 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 65MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold)

How do I choose the best 65-inch 4K TV for my needs?

Consider your viewing preferences, such as picture quality, smart features, and sound options. Look for a TV with a high refresh rate, HDR support, and a user-friendly interface for streaming.

Is 4K resolution enough for a 65-inch TV?

Yes, 4K resolution is ideal for a 65-inch TV, providing sharp and detailed images. It enhances your viewing experience, especially for streaming, gaming, and watching UHD content.

What should I look for in a 65-inch TV for gaming?

For gaming, prioritize a high refresh rate (120Hz or higher), low input lag, HDR support, and HDMI 2.1 for smooth gameplay and vibrant graphics. Look for Game Mode features for enhanced performance.

Best 65-inch 4K TVs: FAQs What is the difference between 4K UHD and 8K TVs? 4K UHD TVs have a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, offering vivid detail and sharp images. 8K TVs have four times the pixel count of 4K, delivering ultra-high definition with 7680 x 4320 pixels, but content availability and pricing are higher.

What features should I look for in a 65-inch 4K TV? Look for features like HDR (High Dynamic Range) for better colour and contrast, smart TV capabilities, voice control, and refresh rates (e.g., 120Hz) for smoother motion.

Which is better: OLED or LED for a 65-inch TV? OLED TVs offer superior contrast, deeper blacks, and better colour accuracy. LED TVs are more affordable and offer good brightness and energy efficiency. OLED is ideal for picture quality, while LED offers good value.

Are smart features essential in a 65-inch 4K TV? Yes, smart features like built-in apps (Netflix, Amazon Prime), voice assistants (Google Assistant, Alexa), and streaming capabilities enhance usability and convenience.

