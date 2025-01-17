Menu Explore
A larger-than-life movie experience at home with the best 65-inch 4K TVs handpicked for you

Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Jan 17, 2025 05:48 PM IST

Experience cinematic visuals at home with the best 65-inch 4K TVs. Enjoy top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more, handpicked for you.

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹76,990

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹49,999

TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) C450NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65C450NP (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹59,999

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L65M8-A2IN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹44,999

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹62,990

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹65,990

Vu 164cm (65 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 65MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

Bring the magic of the big screen to your living room with our selection of the finest 65-inch 4K TVs. Offering breathtaking picture quality, vibrant colours, and immersive sound, these TVs are designed for an extraordinary viewing experience. Choose from trusted brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Acer, MI, and more, all known for their cutting-edge technology and superior craftsmanship. Whether you’re binge-watching your favourite series, enjoying live sports, or exploring blockbuster movies, these TVs deliver unmatched clarity and detail. Perfect for family nights or solo entertainment, they enhance every moment. Elevate your entertainment setup with these top picks, blending style and performance, ensuring a seamless upgrade for your home. Don’t wait; explore the best options now!

Transform your home into a theatre with premium 65-inch 4K TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more.(AI generated)
Best 65-inch 4K TV brands

BrandConsumer PopularityRange of Products SoldDifferent Types of TVs Available
SonyHighPremium electronics, home appliances, TVs4K UHD, OLED, Smart TVs, LED, QLED, Bravia series
HisenseGrowingBudget-friendly electronics and appliances4K UHD, LED, Smart TVs, ULED
ToshibaModerateElectronics, home appliances4K UHD, QLED, Smart TVs, LED
TCLHighAffordable electronics, home appliances4K UHD, Smart TVs, LED, QLED, Android TV
XiaomiGrowingSmartphones, smart home, electronics4K UHD, LED, Smart TVs, Mi TV
LGHighPremium electronics, home appliances, TVs4K UHD, OLED, Smart TVs, NanoCell, QLED
SamsungVery HighPremium electronics, home appliances, TVs4K UHD, QLED, OLED, Smart TVs, Neo QLED, Crystal UHD, LED
VuModerate to GrowingBudget-friendly electronics, home appliances4K UHD, QLED, Smart TVs, LED, Masterpiece Series

Top 3 features of the best 65-inch 4K TVs

Best 65-inch 4K TVsRefresh RateAudio FeaturesSpecial Features
Sony BRAVIA 2 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV60HzDolby Audio, Open Baffle SpeakerMotionFlow XR, Apple Airplay
Hisense E6N Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV60HzDolby Atmos, DTS Virtual XMEMC, Adaptive Light Sensor
Toshiba C450NP Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV60HzDolby Atmos, Regza Power AudioMEMC, VRR
TCL Metallic Bezel-Less Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV60HzDolby Audio MS12Y, 24W outputAiPQ Processor, Micro Dimming
Xiaomi X Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV60Hz30W output, Dolby Audio, DTS-XReality Flow MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode
LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV60HzAI Sound, Virtual Surround 5.1Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer, ALLM
Samsung 65-inch D Series Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV60Hz20W output, Q-SymphonyCrystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator, Filmmaker Mode
Vu Masterpiece Frame Series 65-inch 4K QLED TV144Hz124W, Dolby Atmos, 2.1.2 CHAI Picture Engine, Game Mode Pro, Cricket Mode
The Sony BRAVIA 2 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers stunning visuals with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and advanced features. Perfect for family entertainment, it includes Google TV for easy navigation and smart assistant compatibility. With Dolby Audio and built-in Chromecast, this TV ensures an immersive viewing experience, ideal for movie nights or gaming enthusiasts. Its sleek design makes it a great gifting option for special occasions.

Specifications

Display
4K Ultra HD
Smart Features
Google TV, Chromecast Built-In
Audio
Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speaker
Special Features
MotionFlow XR, Apple Airplay

Reasons to buy

Exceptional 4K picture quality

Smart features with Google Assistant

Reasons to avoid

The refresh rate is limited to 60 Hz

Higher price compared to competitors

Click Here to Buy

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)

The Hisense E6N Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers stunning visuals with 4K resolution and Dolby Vision for a vibrant experience. It's AI Sports Mode and Game Mode Plus enhance gameplay and sports viewing. The integrated Google Assistant and multiple streaming apps make it user-friendly. A budget-friendly choice, it’s perfect for modern households or as a thoughtful gift for entertainment lovers.

Specifications

Display
4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision
Smart Features
Google TV, Chromecast, Voice Control
Audio
Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X
Special Features
MEMC, Adaptive Light Sensor

Reasons to buy

Budget-friendly with great features

Dolby Atmos for immersive sound

Reasons to avoid

Installation service varies

Refresh rate capped at 60 Hz

Click Here to Buy

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)

The Toshiba C450NP Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV delivers stunning visuals with Quantum Dot Technology and Dolby Vision for vivid, lifelike colours. Its Dolby Atmos sound enhances the immersive experience, while VIDAA TV offers smooth navigation and app integration. Perfect for families or as a premium gift, this TV blends innovation and convenience seamlessly.

Specifications

Display
4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR 10
Smart Features
VIDAA TV, Alexa, Screen Sharing
Audio
Dolby Atmos, Regza Power Audio
Special Features
MEMC, VRR

Reasons to buy

Vivid picture quality with QLED

Smooth app navigation with VIDAA

Reasons to avoid

Mixed opinions on installation ease

Colour accuracy concerns from some

Click Here to Buy

TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) C450NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65C450NP (Black)

The TCL Metallic Bezel-Less Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV combines a sleek design with impressive features like Google TV, HDR 10, and Dolby Audio for a rich viewing and sound experience. Its AI-enhanced processor ensures smooth operation, while eye-care features and app integration make it ideal for family entertainment or gifting purposes.

Specifications

Display
4K UHD LED, HDR 10
Smart Features
Google TV, 2GB RAM, Google Assistant
Audio
Dolby Audio MS12Y, 24W output
Special Features
iPQ Processor, Micro Dimming

Reasons to buy

Excellent value for money

Sleek design and smooth performance

Reasons to avoid

Mixed feedback on installation

Occasional speed concerns

Click Here to Buy

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black)

The Xiaomi X Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV delivers vibrant visuals with 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Wide Color Gamut technology. Its Google TV platform and Chromecast ensure seamless streaming, while 30W Dolby Audio enhances sound quality. With a sleek design and multiple connectivity options, it's a value-packed option for home entertainment or gifting during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Display
4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10
Smart Features
Google TV, Chromecast, MEMC Engine
Audio
30W output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X
Special Features
Reality Flow MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode

Reasons to buy

Excellent picture clarity

Feature-rich and modern design

Reasons to avoid

Mixed feedback on sound quality

Occasional speed issues reported

Click Here to Buy

Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L65M8-A2IN (Black)

The LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV combines a sleek design with advanced features like Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10, HLG, and AI Sound. Powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, it enhances your viewing experience with 4K upscaling and immersive sound. With WebOS 23, AI ThinQ, and support for numerous streaming apps, it's an excellent choice for home entertainment and gifting during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Display
4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG
Smart Features
WebOS 23, AI ThinQ, Unlimited OTT Apps
Audio
20W output, AI Sound, Virtual Surround 5.1
Special Features
Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer, ALLM

Reasons to buy

Great picture quality and AI features

Versatile streaming support

Reasons to avoid

Mixed opinions on remote control

Installation and performance issues

Click Here to Buy

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The Samsung 65-inch D Series Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV features 4K resolution with Crystal Processor for vivid, sharp images. Its UHD dimming, Motion Xcelerator, and HDR support enhance viewing experiences. The smart TV includes Bixby, Web Browser, and connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. With a one-year warranty and exceptional picture quality, it’s a great choice for streaming and gaming.

Specifications

Display
4K Ultra HD, HDR, UHD Dimming
Smart Features
Bixby, SmartThings Hub, Web Browser
Audio
20W output, Q-Symphony
Special Features
Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator, Filmmaker Mode

Reasons to buy

Excellent colour quality and sharpness

Great value for money

Reasons to avoid

Mixed reviews on sound quality

Performance and functionality issues

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)

The Vu 65-inch Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV delivers exceptional picture quality with 4K Quantum Dot technology, a 144Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision. Its AI picture engine, alongside Cinema and Cricket modes, makes it perfect for movie lovers and sports fans. With 3GB RAM, 16GB storage, and HDMI 2.1, it ensures smooth gaming and streaming. The Armani Gold aesthetics and bezel-less design enhance its premium appeal.

Specifications

Display
4K Quantum Dot, 144Hz VRR, HDR10+
Sound
124W, Dolby Atmos, 2.1.2 CH
Smart Features
Google TV, Voice Control, 3GB RAM, 16GB Storage
Special Features
AI Picture Engine, Game Mode Pro, Cricket Mode

Reasons to buy

Superb picture quality and sound

Excellent for gaming with HDMI 2.1

Reasons to avoid

Higher price compared to some options

Some users may not need all smart features

Click Here to Buy

Vu 164cm (65 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 65MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold)

How do I choose the best 65-inch 4K TV for my needs?

Consider your viewing preferences, such as picture quality, smart features, and sound options. Look for a TV with a high refresh rate, HDR support, and a user-friendly interface for streaming.

Is 4K resolution enough for a 65-inch TV?

Yes, 4K resolution is ideal for a 65-inch TV, providing sharp and detailed images. It enhances your viewing experience, especially for streaming, gaming, and watching UHD content.

What should I look for in a 65-inch TV for gaming?

For gaming, prioritize a high refresh rate (120Hz or higher), low input lag, HDR support, and HDMI 2.1 for smooth gameplay and vibrant graphics. Look for Game Mode features for enhanced performance.

Best 65-inch 4K TVs: FAQs

  • What is the difference between 4K UHD and 8K TVs?

    4K UHD TVs have a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, offering vivid detail and sharp images. 8K TVs have four times the pixel count of 4K, delivering ultra-high definition with 7680 x 4320 pixels, but content availability and pricing are higher.

  • What features should I look for in a 65-inch 4K TV?

    Look for features like HDR (High Dynamic Range) for better colour and contrast, smart TV capabilities, voice control, and refresh rates (e.g., 120Hz) for smoother motion.

  • Which is better: OLED or LED for a 65-inch TV?

    OLED TVs offer superior contrast, deeper blacks, and better colour accuracy. LED TVs are more affordable and offer good brightness and energy efficiency. OLED is ideal for picture quality, while LED offers good value.

  • Are smart features essential in a 65-inch 4K TV?

    Yes, smart features like built-in apps (Netflix, Amazon Prime), voice assistants (Google Assistant, Alexa), and streaming capabilities enhance usability and convenience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

