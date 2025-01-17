A larger-than-life movie experience at home with the best 65-inch 4K TVs handpicked for you
Experience cinematic visuals at home with the best 65-inch 4K TVs. Enjoy top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more, handpicked for you.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black) View Details
|
₹76,990
|
|
|
Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black) View Details
|
₹49,999
|
|
|
TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) C450NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65C450NP (Black) View Details
|
₹59,999
|
|
|
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black) View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L65M8-A2IN (Black) View Details
|
₹44,999
|
|
|
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details
|
₹62,990
|
|
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹65,990
|
|
|
Vu 164cm (65 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 65MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold) View Details
|
₹64,990
|
|
Bring the magic of the big screen to your living room with our selection of the finest 65-inch 4K TVs. Offering breathtaking picture quality, vibrant colours, and immersive sound, these TVs are designed for an extraordinary viewing experience. Choose from trusted brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Acer, MI, and more, all known for their cutting-edge technology and superior craftsmanship. Whether you’re binge-watching your favourite series, enjoying live sports, or exploring blockbuster movies, these TVs deliver unmatched clarity and detail. Perfect for family nights or solo entertainment, they enhance every moment. Elevate your entertainment setup with these top picks, blending style and performance, ensuring a seamless upgrade for your home. Don’t wait; explore the best options now!
Best 65-inch 4K TV brands
|Brand
|Consumer Popularity
|Range of Products Sold
|Different Types of TVs Available
|Sony
|High
|Premium electronics, home appliances, TVs
|4K UHD, OLED, Smart TVs, LED, QLED, Bravia series
|Hisense
|Growing
|Budget-friendly electronics and appliances
|4K UHD, LED, Smart TVs, ULED
|Toshiba
|Moderate
|Electronics, home appliances
|4K UHD, QLED, Smart TVs, LED
|TCL
|High
|Affordable electronics, home appliances
|4K UHD, Smart TVs, LED, QLED, Android TV
|Xiaomi
|Growing
|Smartphones, smart home, electronics
|4K UHD, LED, Smart TVs, Mi TV
|LG
|High
|Premium electronics, home appliances, TVs
|4K UHD, OLED, Smart TVs, NanoCell, QLED
|Samsung
|Very High
|Premium electronics, home appliances, TVs
|4K UHD, QLED, OLED, Smart TVs, Neo QLED, Crystal UHD, LED
|Vu
|Moderate to Growing
|Budget-friendly electronics, home appliances
|4K UHD, QLED, Smart TVs, LED, Masterpiece Series
Top 3 features of the best 65-inch 4K TVs
|Best 65-inch 4K TVs
|Refresh Rate
|Audio Features
|Special Features
|Sony BRAVIA 2 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|60Hz
|Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speaker
|MotionFlow XR, Apple Airplay
|Hisense E6N Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|60Hz
|Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X
|MEMC, Adaptive Light Sensor
|Toshiba C450NP Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
|60Hz
|Dolby Atmos, Regza Power Audio
|MEMC, VRR
|TCL Metallic Bezel-Less Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|60Hz
|Dolby Audio MS12Y, 24W output
|AiPQ Processor, Micro Dimming
|Xiaomi X Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV
|60Hz
|30W output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X
|Reality Flow MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode
|LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|60Hz
|AI Sound, Virtual Surround 5.1
|Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer, ALLM
|Samsung 65-inch D Series Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV
|60Hz
|20W output, Q-Symphony
|Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator, Filmmaker Mode
|Vu Masterpiece Frame Series 65-inch 4K QLED TV
|144Hz
|124W, Dolby Atmos, 2.1.2 CH
|AI Picture Engine, Game Mode Pro, Cricket Mode
The Sony BRAVIA 2 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers stunning visuals with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and advanced features. Perfect for family entertainment, it includes Google TV for easy navigation and smart assistant compatibility. With Dolby Audio and built-in Chromecast, this TV ensures an immersive viewing experience, ideal for movie nights or gaming enthusiasts. Its sleek design makes it a great gifting option for special occasions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Exceptional 4K picture quality
Smart features with Google Assistant
Reasons to avoid
The refresh rate is limited to 60 Hz
Higher price compared to competitors
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)
The Hisense E6N Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers stunning visuals with 4K resolution and Dolby Vision for a vibrant experience. It's AI Sports Mode and Game Mode Plus enhance gameplay and sports viewing. The integrated Google Assistant and multiple streaming apps make it user-friendly. A budget-friendly choice, it’s perfect for modern households or as a thoughtful gift for entertainment lovers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Budget-friendly with great features
Dolby Atmos for immersive sound
Reasons to avoid
Installation service varies
Refresh rate capped at 60 Hz
Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)
The Toshiba C450NP Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV delivers stunning visuals with Quantum Dot Technology and Dolby Vision for vivid, lifelike colours. Its Dolby Atmos sound enhances the immersive experience, while VIDAA TV offers smooth navigation and app integration. Perfect for families or as a premium gift, this TV blends innovation and convenience seamlessly.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vivid picture quality with QLED
Smooth app navigation with VIDAA
Reasons to avoid
Mixed opinions on installation ease
Colour accuracy concerns from some
TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) C450NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65C450NP (Black)
The TCL Metallic Bezel-Less Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV combines a sleek design with impressive features like Google TV, HDR 10, and Dolby Audio for a rich viewing and sound experience. Its AI-enhanced processor ensures smooth operation, while eye-care features and app integration make it ideal for family entertainment or gifting purposes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent value for money
Sleek design and smooth performance
Reasons to avoid
Mixed feedback on installation
Occasional speed concerns
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black)
The Xiaomi X Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV delivers vibrant visuals with 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Wide Color Gamut technology. Its Google TV platform and Chromecast ensure seamless streaming, while 30W Dolby Audio enhances sound quality. With a sleek design and multiple connectivity options, it's a value-packed option for home entertainment or gifting during the Amazon Sale.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent picture clarity
Feature-rich and modern design
Reasons to avoid
Mixed feedback on sound quality
Occasional speed issues reported
Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L65M8-A2IN (Black)
The LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV combines a sleek design with advanced features like Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10, HLG, and AI Sound. Powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, it enhances your viewing experience with 4K upscaling and immersive sound. With WebOS 23, AI ThinQ, and support for numerous streaming apps, it's an excellent choice for home entertainment and gifting during the Amazon Sale.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great picture quality and AI features
Versatile streaming support
Reasons to avoid
Mixed opinions on remote control
Installation and performance issues
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
The Samsung 65-inch D Series Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV features 4K resolution with Crystal Processor for vivid, sharp images. Its UHD dimming, Motion Xcelerator, and HDR support enhance viewing experiences. The smart TV includes Bixby, Web Browser, and connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. With a one-year warranty and exceptional picture quality, it’s a great choice for streaming and gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent colour quality and sharpness
Great value for money
Reasons to avoid
Mixed reviews on sound quality
Performance and functionality issues
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)
The Vu 65-inch Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV delivers exceptional picture quality with 4K Quantum Dot technology, a 144Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision. Its AI picture engine, alongside Cinema and Cricket modes, makes it perfect for movie lovers and sports fans. With 3GB RAM, 16GB storage, and HDMI 2.1, it ensures smooth gaming and streaming. The Armani Gold aesthetics and bezel-less design enhance its premium appeal.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Superb picture quality and sound
Excellent for gaming with HDMI 2.1
Reasons to avoid
Higher price compared to some options
Some users may not need all smart features
Vu 164cm (65 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 65MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold)
How do I choose the best 65-inch 4K TV for my needs?
Consider your viewing preferences, such as picture quality, smart features, and sound options. Look for a TV with a high refresh rate, HDR support, and a user-friendly interface for streaming.
Is 4K resolution enough for a 65-inch TV?
Yes, 4K resolution is ideal for a 65-inch TV, providing sharp and detailed images. It enhances your viewing experience, especially for streaming, gaming, and watching UHD content.
What should I look for in a 65-inch TV for gaming?
For gaming, prioritize a high refresh rate (120Hz or higher), low input lag, HDR support, and HDMI 2.1 for smooth gameplay and vibrant graphics. Look for Game Mode features for enhanced performance.
Best 65-inch 4K TVs: FAQs
- What is the difference between 4K UHD and 8K TVs?
4K UHD TVs have a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, offering vivid detail and sharp images. 8K TVs have four times the pixel count of 4K, delivering ultra-high definition with 7680 x 4320 pixels, but content availability and pricing are higher.
- What features should I look for in a 65-inch 4K TV?
Look for features like HDR (High Dynamic Range) for better colour and contrast, smart TV capabilities, voice control, and refresh rates (e.g., 120Hz) for smoother motion.
- Which is better: OLED or LED for a 65-inch TV?
OLED TVs offer superior contrast, deeper blacks, and better colour accuracy. LED TVs are more affordable and offer good brightness and energy efficiency. OLED is ideal for picture quality, while LED offers good value.
- Are smart features essential in a 65-inch 4K TV?
Yes, smart features like built-in apps (Netflix, Amazon Prime), voice assistants (Google Assistant, Alexa), and streaming capabilities enhance usability and convenience.
