Best TVs under 20000 with crisp visuals, clear audio, smart features, and easy setup for effortless viewing

Shopping for the best TVs under ₹20,000 can be a game of balancing features with budget. While you might expect only the basics at this price point, today’s TVs surprise us with displays that deliver impressive clarity, smart connectivity for easy streaming, and sound quality that fills the room. Brands are pushing boundaries in this segment, offering value-packed models that cater to casual viewers and movie buffs alike. But how do you separate a TV worth buying from one that just looks good on paper? Looking for the best TVs under ₹ 20000? Here’s your guide.(Pexels)

This article narrows it down for you. We’re not just listing popular names; we’re digging into practical features like remote responsiveness, app compatibility, and panel quality that matters in everyday use. If you’ve been stuck in decision fatigue or unsure what’s genuinely good in this price range, this guide brings clarity. Let’s look beyond the buzzwords and help you pick a TV that truly works for you.

Let's discuss each TV in a detailed way.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV is an excellent pick for small-sized spaces, offering just what’s needed for casual viewing. Its HD-ready display balances colour and clarity for enjoyable TV time, if you’re watching movies or live sports. With WebOS, accessing apps like Netflix or YouTube is intuitive and hassle-free. The Dolby Audio-supported speakers ensure sound matches the visuals, adding depth to every scene. Ideal for bedrooms or small apartments, it’s one of the best TVs under ₹20000, offering quality visuals and clear audio for a satisfying viewing experience.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Smart OS: WebOS with built-in apps

Audio: 10W speakers with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi

Processor: Quad-core for seamless app navigation

Design: Dark Iron Grey finish

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Easy-to-use WebOS platform Limited to HD resolution Crisp sound with Dolby Audio Not suitable for large rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the smooth interface and sound quality as key positives, especially for smaller rooms. Some, however, feel the HD resolution is a bit dated but acknowledge it’s good for the price.

Why choose this product?

This LG TV strikes a great balance between quality and simplicity, making it a smart choice for those seeking reliable features in a budget-friendly package.

Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV is a solid choice for those seeking a dependable smart TV. Featuring an HD Ready display, it delivers sharp visuals for everyday viewing. The Android TV platform ensures easy access to popular apps like Netflix and YouTube, while built-in Google Assistant allows for voice control and smooth navigation. A great choice for essential features at an affordable price, making it one of the best TVs under ₹20000.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Smart Features: Android TV, Google Assistant

Audio: 20W speakers

Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi

Processor: Quad-core

Design: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Easy-to-use Google Assistant Only HD Ready (not Full HD) Access to popular apps like YouTube Limited sound quality for larger rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers like the convenience of voice control through Google Assistant, and the TV's easy navigation. However, some users feel the sound quality could be better, especially in larger spaces.

Why choose this product?

This Xiaomi Smart TV is a solid option for budget-conscious buyers seeking a smart experience. With the Android TV platform and Google Assistant, it simplifies the viewing experience while remaining affordable.

Also Read: Best 43 inch TV: Top 10 choices for immersive viewing, advanced smart features, and HD picture quality

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a user-friendly experience with its HD Ready display and smart features. With access to streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube, it brings entertainment right to your living room. The TV’s simple interface and clean design make it easy to navigate through content, while the built-in speakers deliver clear sound for an enjoyable viewing experience. It's a great choice for anyone looking a simple and user-friendly smart TV experience, making it one of the best TVs under ₹20000.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Smart Features: Tizen OS, Samsung Apps Store

Audio: 20W sound output

Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi

Processor: Quad-core

Design: Glossy Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid User-friendly interface with Tizen OS Resolution is limited to HD Ready Easy access to popular streaming apps Sound quality could be improved for larger spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the simple setup and easy navigation with the Tizen OS, making it great for everyday use. Some reviews mention that while the picture quality is good, it could be better for larger rooms or more detailed content.

Why choose this product?

The Samsung 32-inch TV offers easy access to all your favourite streaming platforms, perfect for smaller spaces. It’s a reliable choice for budget-conscious buyers who want a straightforward smart TV experience without the extra frills.

Also Read: Looking for the best TV? Check out the top 10 options to choose from in India for high quality viewing

Loading Suggestions...

The TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B takes your viewing experience to the next level with its large screen and near-borderless design. Its Full HD display brings every scene to life, while the Android TV platform puts a world of entertainment at your fingertips. In case you're watching your preferred shows or streaming movies, this TV offers a bright, vivid picture that fills the room. It’s the ideal choice for those who want a blend of big screen appeal and smart features without spending too much amount.

Specifications of TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV:

Screen Size: 101 cm (40 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Smart Features: Android TV, Google Assistant

Audio: 20W sound output

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi

Processor: Quad-core

Design: Metallic Bezel-Less

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bezel-less design maximizes screen space Sound quality may not suit larger rooms without external speakers Full HD clarity for a crisp, sharp picture App selection may feel limited compared to premium models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers are impressed by the TV's sharp picture quality and stylish bezel-less design. However, some feel the sound could be improved, especially in bigger rooms, but overall, the value for money is appreciated.

Why choose this product?

For those who want a spacious screen with smart features and Full HD visuals, the TCL 40-inch TV delivers exactly what you need. It’s a solid choice for viewers who prefer a large, immersive screen at a budget-friendly price. This is one of the best option to consider if you are looking for a best TV under ₹20000.

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV brings entertainment to life with its large screen and sharp Full HD display. It’s a smart TV that pairs the best of both worlds; a sleek design with the power of Google TV, offering seamless access to your preferred content. Regardless of you're streaming shows, playing games, or watching sports, this TV provides a sharp, clear picture with smooth navigation. It's ideal for those looking for a blend of size, smart features, and budget-friendly pricing.

Specifications of Acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 100 cm (40 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Search

Audio: 20W output

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi

Processor: Quad-core

Design: Black with slim bezel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Google TV platform with easy app access Sound may not suffice in larger rooms Full HD clarity for great visuals Limited advanced features compared to higher-end models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sharp picture quality and user-friendly interface of the Acer Google TV. Some mention the sound could be better for larger spaces, but overall, it offers great value at its price point.

Why choose this product?

With its large screen and smart features, the Acer 40-inch TV is a solid choice for those who want a simple, yet feature-packed TV for everyday entertainment at a reasonable cost.

Also Read: Best 4K smart TVs: Top 9 models from the best TV brands like Sony, LG and more for a cinematic experience

Loading Suggestions...

The VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED provides a wide screen with a frameless design, fitting seamlessly into any room. With Full HD resolution, this TV delivers clear, sharp visuals for various types of content. It also comes with Android Smart TV capabilities, providing easy access to a variety of apps, streaming services, and voice commands, making it a suitable choice for anyone looking for a simple TV with practical features.

Specifications of VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 109 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Smart Features: Android TV, Google Assistant

Audio: 20W sound output

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi

Processor: Quad-core

Design: Frameless

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Frameless design adds to the aesthetics Sound quality may not be sufficient for larger rooms Android TV with access to a variety of apps No 4K support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the sharp picture quality and the simple setup process. Some note that the sound may not be loud enough for large spaces, but they appreciate the Android features and sleek design.

Why choose this product?

The VW 43-inch Playwall TV offers clear visuals and smart features at an affordable price. It’s a good option for those who want a large screen TV with easy access to streaming apps and basic smart functions.

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV is built for those who enjoy streaming and entertainment in high-quality clarity. With Android 14 and 16GB storage, you’ll have quick access to all your favourite apps and media. The 30W Dolby Audio ensures that the sound matches the visuals, creating a complete experience. If you’re after a smart TV that balances screen size, storage, and sound quality, this Acer model is worth considering as one of the best TVs under ₹20000.

Specifications of Acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 109 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Smart Features: Android 14, Google Assistant

Storage: 16GB

Audio: 30W Dolby Audio

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Design: Slim, Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Android 14 with smooth app access Full HD resolution may not suit all users 16GB storage for more media space Audio could be loud but not sufficient for large rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed by the smooth Android interface and the combination of 30 watts Dolby Audio and Full HD resolution for enjoyable viewing. A few mention the sound quality in larger rooms as a minor concern.

Why choose this product?

This LED Google TV offers an excellent mix of storage, sound, and smart features, making it a great choice for casual TV watchers and streaming enthusiasts. Its Android 14 operating system adds an extra layer of convenience, making this a valuable addition to your home.

Loading Suggestions...

The Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E43N Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV provides crisp, detailed visuals with its Full HD resolution. Ideal for users who want an uncomplicated viewing experience, it comes with Google Smart TV features for quick access to a wide range of apps and content. Its slim black design integrates well with any home setup, making it a great choice for enjoying movies, TV shows, and more among the best TVs under ₹20000.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E43N Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Google Play Store

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Audio: Standard Audio

Design: Black, Slim Bezels

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Google Smart TV with easy navigation Audio may not be powerful in larger rooms Full HD display offers clear visuals Limited advanced picture settings

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers really liked the simple setup, intuitive interface, and reliable streaming performance. However, some have mentioned that the sound quality could be better in larger rooms.

Why choose this product?

This Hisense model strikes a balance between affordability and smart TV features, making it an excellent option for everyday entertainment needs. The Full HD resolution and Google TV integration are key highlights.

Loading Suggestions...

The Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is an ideal choice for those looking for an easy-to-use TV with essential features. It offers clear picture quality in HD, making it a good fit for everyday viewing. With Fire TV built-in, you can quickly access various apps and streaming services, ensuring you can enjoy your favourite content. The design is simple, blending well with most spaces in your home.

Specifications of Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready

Smart Features: Fire TV, Built-in Apps

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Audio: 20W Output, Dolby Audio

Operating System: Fire OS

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Easy access to streaming apps Limited to HD Ready resolution Simple setup and intuitive interface May not be suitable for larger rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the value and ease of use, highlighting the Fire TV integration for streaming. However, some mention that the sound quality could be better for larger rooms.

Why choose this product?

The Redmi Xiaomi Fire TV is a good option for those who prefer simplicity in their TV experience and want smart features without the high price tag. Its solid picture quality and easy-to-navigate interface make it a good pick for everyday entertainment.

Loading Suggestions...

The Blaupunkt Cyber Sound G2 Series 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV offers a great viewing experience with clear picture quality and vibrant visuals. Its Dolby Digital Plus sound system provides a rich audio experience, making it a solid choice for movie lovers and music enthusiasts alike. With Android TV built-in, you can easily access streaming platforms, apps, and games, all controlled through a simple interface. The design fits well into any living room, making it one of the Best TVs under ₹20000.

Specifications of Blaupunkt Cyber Sound G2 Series 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Display Type: Full HD LED

Sound Output: 48W Dolby Digital Plus

Android TV: Yes

Built-In Apps: Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: 3 HDMI, 2 USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Clear Full HD display for an enjoyable view. No support for 4K resolution. Strong audio output with Dolby Digital Plus. Slightly higher price than others.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are praising the sound quality and picture clarity, making it a reliable choice for a pocket-friendly smart TV. However, some feel it lacks 4K support for the price.

Why choose this product?

This LED TV under ₹20000 offers a strong mix of sound and visuals, making it a smart choice for anyone looking to enjoy their content at a reasonable price.

Top 3 features of the best TVs under ₹ 20000:

Best TVs under ₹ 20,000 Screen Size Technology Used Special Features LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Smart TV, WebOS, ThinQ AI, DTS Virtual: X Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Google LED Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Android TV Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Tizen OS, 20W sound, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Air Play 2 TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 101 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart Android LED Google Assistant, Netflix, Android TV, Dolby Audio Acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV Android TV 10, Google Assistant, 16GB Storage, 30W Dolby Audio VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV 109 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android Smart LED Frameless design, Google Assistant, Android TV, Dolby Audio Acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 109 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV Android TV, 16GB Storage, 30W Dolby Audio Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E43N Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart Google LED Google Assistant, Android TV, Dolby Audio Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV Amazon Fire TV, Alexa, 20W sound Blaupunkt Cyber Sound G2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart Android TV Dolby Digital Plus, 48W sound output, Android TV

Best overall TV under ₹ 20000:

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV stands out as the best overall TV under ₹20,000. With HD Ready resolution, it delivers clear visuals for everyday viewing. The WebOS platform allows easy navigation to popular streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video. DTS Virtual: X ensures clear and immersive sound, while ThinQ AI brings voice control features for added convenience. With a simple design and reliable features, it's an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best budget-friendly TV under ₹ 20000:

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV is an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers who want reliable visuals and smart features. With HD Ready resolution, it provides crisp images for everyday content. The TV operates on Tizen OS, allowing easy access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and others. Dolby Digital Plus improves sound quality, providing a better audio experience. This model is a smart option for those looking for a value-for-money smart TV without compromising on essential features.

How do the sound quality and audio features of TVs under ₹ 20000 compare across different brands?

Sound quality in budget TVs varies, with many offering basic stereo audio. Some models feature Dolby Audio or DTS for better sound, but most still require external speakers or soundbars for an improved experience.

Which TV under ₹ 20000 offers the best connectivity options for external devices like gaming consoles and soundbars?

TVs from brands like Xiaomi and Samsung provide multiple HDMI ports, USB ports, and Bluetooth, making them ideal for connecting gaming consoles, soundbars, and other devices without hassle.

What are the differences in the smart TV operating systems and their ease of use for budget TVs under ₹ 20000?

Budget TVs generally feature Android TV, Tizen, or webOS. Android TV offers a broader app range, while Tizen and webOS provide simpler interfaces, focusing on ease of navigation and usability.

Similar stories for you:

Best TV to take your entertainment to the next level: Top 10 picks to enjoy your favourite movies and shows

Looking for the best TV? Check out the top 10 options to choose from in India for high quality viewing

Smart TV under ₹40000: Top 10 options to enjoy high definition content in the comfort of your home

Best Mi TV: Redefine entertainment standards with 6 remarkable picks, setting new benchmarks for immersive experiences

FAQs on the best TVs under ₹20000 What is the best TV under ₹ 20,000 for gaming? Look for a TV with low input lag and a high refresh rate for a smooth gaming experience.

Which TV under ₹ 20,000 offers the best sound quality? TVs with Dolby Audio or DTS Tru Surround technology typically offer better sound quality in this price range.

Do any TVs under ₹ 20,000 come with Google Assistant? Yes, many TVs under ₹20,000 come with built-in Google Assistant for easy voice control and navigation.

Which TV under ₹ 20,000 is best for streaming? A TV with built-in smart features and support for popular streaming apps is ideal for seamless streaming.

Can I connect a soundbar to a TV under ₹ 20,000? Most TVs in this range offer HDMI ARC or Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy to connect a soundbar.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.