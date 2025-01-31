Best 32 inch TVs in 2025: Big entertainment in a size that fits anywhere, compact yet feature-rich for better viewing

Looking for a TV that fits your space but doesn’t skimp on features? The best 32 inch TVs in 2025 are here to offer you just that. These TVs pack a punch, delivering impressive visuals and sound, all within a size that’s ideal for smaller rooms or apartments. They may be small, but they’re designed to give you a satisfying viewing experience for everything from binge watching your favourite shows to enjoying sports or movies. Best 32 inch TV in 2025 makes every scene come to life.

What makes these TVs stand out is the balance they strike between size and performance. They’re easy to set up in any space while still delivering sharp images, smooth motion, and clear sound. Plus, they come equipped with all the features you need to stay connected, from smart TV capabilities to multiple connectivity options. In a world where we all want more without taking up too much space, these 32 inch TVs are the perfect fit for your entertainment needs.

We understand the importance of finding the right TV for your space, so we’ve curated the best options. Take a look and see which one suits your needs. Big entertainment doesn’t always need a big screen!

Looking for the best 32 inch TVs in 2025? The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV is a strong choice with clear picture quality, WebOS for smooth streaming, and built-in apps like Netflix and YouTube. AI Sound enhances audio based on what you watch, while Dynamic Tone Mapping improves visuals. With voice control and multiple connectivity options, it offers a seamless experience. If you want a smart TV that fits anywhere, this is worth considering.

Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎19.4 x 71.6 x 47.4 cm; 3.68 kg Memory Storage Capacity: 4 GB Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎1.5 GB RAM memory maximum size ‎1 GB Hardware Interface: Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor: ‎LG Processor Reasons to buy Clear HD Ready display WebOS with built-in apps Reasons to avoid Not Full HD resolution Limited advanced features Click Here to Buy LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)

What are buyers saying on amazon?

Many buyers appreciate the picture quality and smooth WebOS interface. Some feel the sound could be better, but overall, it's a solid smart TV for the price.

Why choose this product?

If you are looking for the best 32 inch TVs in 2025, this LG model offers a smooth smart TV experience, decent picture quality, and easy streaming, making it a reliable pick.

Sony Bravia 32 inch TV offers a clear HD display, Google TV for easy access to apps, and Dolby Audio for immersive sound. With Motion flow XR, fast-moving scenes stay smooth, making it ideal for sports and movies. Voice control with Google Assistant makes navigation effortless. If you're looking for one of the best 32 inch TVs in 2025, this is a strong choice with balanced picture and sound quality.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 7.5 x 73 x 43.7 cm; 4.8 kg Operating System: ‎Google TV Hardware Interface: ‎Bluetooth, USB, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor: ‎X-Reality PRO Resolution: ‎768p Reasons to buy Crisp HD display with HDR support Google TV with voice control Reasons to avoid No Full HD resolution Limited HDMI ports Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W825 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers appreciate the picture clarity and smooth streaming experience. Some mention that the sound quality is better than most in this range.

Why choose this product?

If you want a trusted brand with good picture and sound, Sony Bravia 32 inch TV is a reliable option with Google TV and smooth visuals. Top option if you are looking for best 32 inch TV in 2025.

Redmi Xiaomi 32-inch Fire TV brings a smooth viewing experience with an HD display and Dolby Audio. It runs on Fire OS, giving easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, and more. Alexa voice control makes navigation simple, while multiple connectivity options ensure flexibility. If you're looking for one of the best 32 inch TVs in 2025, this is a budget-friendly option with smart features and clear visuals.

Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎8 x 71.6 x 42.27 cm; 3.83 kg Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB Ram Memory Installed Size:‎ 1 GB Operating System: FireOS Hardware Interface: ‎Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet, HDMI, 3.5mm Audio Reasons to buy Fire OS with Alexa support Good sound with Dolby Audio Reasons to avoid No Full HD resolution Ads on Fire TV interface Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on amazon?

Most buyers like the smooth interface and picture clarity for the price. Some feel the Fire TV interface has too many ads.

Why choose this product?

If you want an affordable smart TV with Alexa and easy streaming, Redmi Xiaomi 32-inch Fire TV is a solid pick.

The Acer 32-inch V Pro Series QLED TV delivers bright visuals with its Google TV interface and Android 14, providing a smooth and user-friendly experience. Its 30 W Dolby Audio fills the room with clear sound, while the 16GB of storage offers ample space for your favourite apps and content. If you're considering one of the best 32 inch TVs in 2025, this model stands out with its excellent picture quality, powerful sound, and smart features, all at a budget-friendly price.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 8.45 x 71.57 x 42.4 cm; 3.85 kg Memory Storage Capacity: ‎16 GB Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎1.5 GB Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali G31 MP2, Open GL ES3.2 Special Features: Frameless Design, Google with Android 14, QLED, Micro dimming, Mali G31 MP2, Open GL ES3.2, IFSE, 178° Wide Viewing Angle Screen Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels Reasons to buy QLED display for vivid colours Google TV with Android 14 Reasons to avoid No Full HD resolution Some apps may not be pre-installed Click Here to Buy Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | 16GB Storage | 30W Dolby Audio

What are buyers saying on amazon?

Buyers on Amazon appreciate the picture clarity, smooth performance, and loud speakers. Some mention minor app compatibility issues.

Why choose this product?

This Acer 32 inch TV is a solid choice if you want a budget-friendly QLED with smart features and good sound.

The Toshiba 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV offers a simple, yet reliable viewing experience. It comes with Android TV, giving you access to popular apps and streaming services right at your fingertips. The HD Ready resolution ensures clear visuals for everyday watching. Perfect for those looking for one of the best 32 inch TVs in 2025, this model fits smaller spaces without compromising on features or usability.

Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎8.3 x 72.6 x 46 cm; 3.9 kg Item model number: ‎32V35MP Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB Ram Memory Installed Size: 1 GB Hardware Interface: Bluetooth, HDMI, 2.5mm Audio, USB 2.0 Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Arm Mali-G52 Special Features: ‎Official Android TV 11(R) | Built-in Assistant | RAM: 1GB | ROM 8 GB | Quad Core Processor Reasons to buy Affordable and budget-friendly option Built-in Smart Android TV with access to popular apps Reasons to avoid HD Ready resolution may not be ideal for all viewers Sound quality could be improved Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV’s user-friendly interface and smart features, especially for compact spaces. Some have mentioned that the sound could be improved given the price.

Why choose this product?

This 32 inch TV offers a budget-friendly option with smart features, making it ideal for smaller rooms or casual viewing. It’s a great choice if you're looking for a functional, space-saving TV without breaking the bank.

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV offers clear visuals and smart features for an affordable price. With access to a variety of apps and content, it’s a great choice for casual viewing and smaller spaces. Its compact design and easy setup make it a convenient addition to your home. If you’re looking for one of the best 32 inch TVs in 2025, this model provides a solid viewing experience with minimal fuss.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 3.31 x 20.09 x 17.36 cm; 5.1 kg Operating System: WebOS Hardware Interface: USB, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor: ‎LG Graphic Processor Tuner Technology: ‎ATSC Compatible Devices: ‎Gaming Console Screen Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels Reasons to buy Budget-friendly with smart features Easy to set up and use Reasons to avoid Sound quality may not be impressive for some users Limited advanced features compared to premium models Click Here to Buy LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

What buyers are saying on amazon?

Buyers like the easy setup and smooth interface. The image quality is appreciated, especially for its size. Some, however, feel the sound could be better for the price.

Why choose this product?

This 32 inch TV provides a solid combination of smart features and good picture quality at an affordable price. It's an excellent option for those looking for an easy-to-use TV in smaller spaces.

The Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV offers a smooth and enjoyable viewing experience with easy access to popular apps and streaming platforms. The Google Assistant integration helps you control the TV with voice commands, while its simple design fits well in any room. Consider this TV if you're looking for one of the best 32 inch TVs in 2025. This model offers convenience and solid picture quality at an affordable price.

Specifications Memory Storage Capacity: ‎16 GB Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎1.5 GB Operating System Google TV Hardware Interface: USB Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Quad Core A55 Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels Reasons to buy Budget-friendly with Google Assistant integration Easy setup and access to popular streaming apps Reasons to avoid Sound quality may not be sufficient for some users Limited sound output for a larger viewing area Click Here to Buy Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV TH32MS660DX (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Many buyers appreciate the clear picture quality and voice control feature. Some mention that the sound could be better for its size and price.

Why choose this product?

This 32 inch TV is a solid option for those seeking a budget-friendly, easy-to-use smart TV with voice control and access to apps. It works well for everyday viewing in smaller spaces.

The VW Playwall Frameless Series 32 inch TV is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a space-saving option with solid features. With its Android interface, it offers easy access to popular streaming apps and services. The HD Ready display provides clear visuals, making it a good pick for smaller rooms. If you’re after one of the best 32 inch TVs in 2025 without a hefty price tag, this TV delivers practicality with an attractive frameless design.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 72 x 20 x 42 cm; 4.4 kg Memory Storage Capacity: ‎4 GB Operating System: Android Hardware Interface: ‎USB, Ethernet, HDMI, Composite Video Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali-400MP2 Reasons to buy Frameless design is stylish and compact Easy to set up and use with Android OS Reasons to avoid Picture quality may not be ideal for bright environments Limited advanced settings and features Click Here to Buy VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32F5 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the slim, modern design and straightforward setup. A few users note that the sound could be improved, especially for larger rooms.

Why choose this product?

It’s an affordable, smart 32 inch TV option for those who want a simple, easy-to-use device for casual viewing in smaller spaces.

The TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Smart Android LED TV features a 32 inch Full HD LED display with a bezel-less design, providing a larger screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. Powered by Android OS, it grants seamless access to popular streaming apps and Google Assistant integration. With a 60Hz refresh rate and 16W audio output, it ensures smooth performance for regular TV watching. This TV also supports HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi connectivity, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a reliable, budget-friendly smart TV.

Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎18 x 71.5 x 46.5 cm; 3.44 kg Memory Storage Capacity: 8 GB Ram Memory Installed Size: 1 GB Operating System: ‎Android Hardware Interface: USB, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G31MP2 @550MHz Reasons to buy Full HD resolution for sharper image quality Bezel-less design for a more immersive display Reasons to avoid Sound output may not suffice for larger spaces Limited advanced picture technologies Click Here to Buy TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5500AF (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the FHD clarity and the fast, responsive Android interface. Some users, however, find the sound output lacking in larger spaces.

Why choose this product?

This TV offers a well-rounded set of features, including Full HD resolution, a bezel-less screen design, and Android OS functionality; all at a competitive price.

The Sony Bravia 32 inch TV offers HD Ready resolution with a smart LED display. Running Google TV, it provides easy access to a variety of streaming apps and Google Assistant for voice control. With a 20 watts speaker output and DTS sound technology, it offers a decent audio experience. The TV's minimalist design allows it to fit seamlessly into any space, and its Google TV interface ensures a user friendly and smooth experience for entertainment.

Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎7.5 x 73 x 43.7 cm; 4.8 kg Operating System: ‎Google TV Hardware Interface: ‎Bluetooth, USB, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor: ‎X-Reality PRO Screen Resolution: ‎1366x768 Pixels Reasons to buy HD Ready resolution for clear image quality Google TV interface for easy app access Reasons to avoid Sound may not be sufficient for larger rooms Lacks advanced features like 4K or Dolby Vision Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W835 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the picture quality and smart features, especially for regular TV and streaming use. Some mention that the sound could be better for a more immersive experience.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for one of the best 32 inch TVs in 2025 with smart features and clear visuals, this model offers all of that with an intuitive interface and solid performance.

How important is smart TV functionality in a 32 inch TV in 2025?

Smart TV functionality has become a key feature even for 32-inch models in 2025. With built-in platforms like Google TV, Android, and Amazon Fire TV, users can stream content from services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube directly without needing additional devices. The inclusion of voice assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa adds extra convenience for easy control. For those looking to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options, a smart TV function in this size range is definitely a great asset.

How does the audio quality of a 32 inch TV affect its overall viewing experience?

The audio quality is an important aspect of the viewing experience, especially in smaller TVs. While 32 inch TVs generally have limited speaker output due to their size, many models now include features like Dolby Audio or DTS sound to improve clarity and bass. However, if you're looking for a more immersive audio experience, pairing the TV with an external soundbar or speaker system is a good idea. Always check reviews on sound quality before purchasing, as it can make a difference in your overall satisfaction.

Are 32 inch TVs suitable for gaming in 2025?

Yes, 32 inch TVs are great for gaming, especially for casual or space-conscious gamers. Many models now offer fast refresh rates (60Hz or higher), low latency, and compatibility with gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. Some 32-inch models even support features like HDMI ARC and auto low latency mode (ALLM) for a smoother gaming experience. While larger screens might offer a more immersive experience, a 32 inch TV is perfect for those who prefer a more compact setup or are gaming in smaller rooms.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best 32 inch TV in 2025 from Amazon

When shopping for the best 32 inch TV in 2025, several key factors should guide your decision to ensure you get the most value for your money:

1. Display quality

For a TV in this size range, display resolution is essential. HD Ready (1366 x 768) is standard, but Full HD (1920 x 1080) offers sharper images and is better suited for detailed visuals, especially with streaming content. OLED, QLED, and LED backlit technologies can also influence color accuracy and brightness.

2. Smart TV capabilities

With the rise of streaming services, smart functionality is a must. TVs equipped with platforms like Google TV, Android TV, or Fire TV allow seamless access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime, often with built-in voice assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa for easy control.

3. Audio quality

Sound quality plays a significant role in enhancing your viewing experience. Look for models with higher audio wattage and support for Dolby Audio or DTS-HD for immersive sound. In smaller spaces, soundbar compatibility might be important to consider.

4. Connectivity options

Ensure the TV offers adequate connectivity options such as HDMI, USB ports, and Bluetooth support. HDMI 2.1 is recommended for better video and audio transfer, especially for gaming and future-proofing.

5. Brand reputation and customer reviews

Opt for well-known brands with a history of quality products. Reading Amazon reviews from other buyers can provide insights into reliability, ease of use, and real-world performance.

6. Price and value for money

While the price of a 32 inch TV is generally affordable, make sure to balance your budget with features that suit your needs. If you're looking for better display quality or smart features, evaluating price in relation to features will help you choose wisely.

7. Design and aesthetics

The design of the TV matters if it’s part of your home decor. Consider bezel-less or slim designs that can seamlessly blend into your living room or bedroom setup without taking up too much space.

Top 3 features of the best 32 inch TVs in 2025:

Best 32 inch TVs in 2025 Screen Resolution OS Special Features LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV HD Ready (1366 x 768) WebOS Smart TV, ThinQ AI, Netflix & YouTube ready Sony BRAVIA 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV KD-32W825 (Black) HD Ready (1366 x 768) Google TV Google Assistant, Netflix & YouTube streaming Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black) HD Ready (1366 x 768) Fire TV OS Alexa built-in, Amazon Prime, Netflix Acer 32-inch V Pro Series QLED TV HD Ready (1366 x 768) Android TV Dolby Audio, Google Assistant, 16GB Storage Toshiba 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP (Black) HD Ready (1366 x 768) Android TV Dolby Audio, Google Assistant LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV HD Ready (1366 x 768) WebOS Smart TV, ThinQ AI, Netflix & YouTube ready Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV TH32MS660DX (Black) HD Ready (1366 x 768) Google TV Google Assistant, Netflix & YouTube streaming VW Playwall Frameless Series 32-inch TV HD Ready (1366 x 768) Android TV Frameless design, Google Assistant, Netflix TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Smart Android LED TV 32S5500AF (Black) Full HD (1920 x 1080) Android TV Bezel-less design, Dolby Audio, Google Assistant Sony Bravia 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV HD Ready (1366 x 768) Google TV Google Assistant, Netflix & YouTube streaming

FAQs on the best 32 inch TVs in 2025 What screen resolution is ideal for a 32-inch TV in 2025? HD Ready (1366 x 768) is common, but Full HD (1920 x 1080) offers better clarity.

Which operating system is most common on 32 inch smart TVs? Android TV and Google TV are widely used for their extensive app support and features.

Is it worth buying a smart TV under 32 inches? Yes, a smart TV in this size offers access to popular streaming services like Netflix and YouTube.

Does the sound quality of a 32-inch TV matter? While small in size, TVs with Dolby Audio or similar sound technology offer better sound quality.

Are 32 inch QLED TVs available in 2025? Yes, some brands like Acer offer 32 inch QLED models with improved picture quality.

