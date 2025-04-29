Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 starting May 1: Expected deals and offers on AC, washing machine, refrigerators and more

ByAmit Rahi
Apr 29, 2025 11:31 AM IST

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is starting on May 1. Expect deals on smart TV, washing machine, AC and more. Get ready to upgrade your home with massive discounts.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Active Fresh Blue Light) View Details checkDetails

₹53,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Fenix 60 Cm 1400 m3/hr T-Shape | Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector |10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch & Gesture Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,589

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Koolmate 40 L Desert Air Cooler for Home| Powerful Air-Delivery|Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads Technology |Large Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology |4 N Castor wheel (White Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹6,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 88 L | 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA) View Details checkDetails

₹36,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V Vectra CAE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q14YNZE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹40,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹61,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt) View Details checkDetails

₹27,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 240 L, 2 Star, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-252EGS-P, Moon Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹21,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

₹39,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹109,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹72,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, Shiny Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹35,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹28,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 9 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Executive SXN 9014K, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Rich Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 7 kg, Eco Bubble Techn, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,219

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Ginie Neo Personal Air Cooler - 10L, White and Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹5,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj DMH90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE70BKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹36,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹13,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 139 cm (55 inches) OLED B4 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B46LA View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vu 108cm (43 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43QLED25 View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BK, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,455

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 60 Cm 1200 M3/Hr, Autoclean Chimney||Filterless|| 8Yr On Motor, 2Yr Comprehensive Warranty||Italian Design - Made In India (HOOD VENICE In HC SC FL LG 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Light Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney || Baffle Filter || 12 years warranty on Motor|| Motor- 250 Watt (HOOD MARS PB BF BK 60, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is set to start on May 1, bringing unbeatable offers across a wide range of home appliances, including smart TVS, washing machines, air conditioners, coolers and chillers. Shoppers expect impressive discounts, bundle deals and exchange offers.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Exclusive deals on large appliances
Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Exclusive deals on large appliances

The sale will also feature special bank offers with additional savings on select credit and debit cards, and easy, no-cost EMI options for added convenience. Whether you are upgrading your living space or preparing for the summer heat, this sale promises something for everyone. Stay tuned for early access deals and lightning offers on top-rated appliances.

Top deals

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Branded ACs starting at 26490 from Amazon Great Summer Sale

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers branded air conditioners starting from just 26490. Choose from top names featuring the latest technology, energy-saving ratings and fast cooling. Attractive exchange offers, bank discounts and easy EMI plans make it the perfect opportunity to beat the heat affordably with a reliable AC upgrade.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Refrigerator starting at 9990 during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, refrigerators start at just 9990. From compact models for small spaces to large double-door designs, shoppers can find appliances packed with smart cooling features. Additional benefits include exchange offers, bank discounts and no-cost EMI options to make your purchase even more budget-friendly.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Washing machines starting at 7790 during Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings washing machines starting at a budget-friendly 7790. Choose from semi-automatic to fully automatic models from trusted brands. Buyers can enjoy great deals with additional bank offers, exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options, making it easier to upgrade to efficient, feature-rich washing solutions.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Save up to 57% on Air cooler during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Air coolers are available with up to 57% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Perfect for the approaching summer heat, these deals cover top brands known for powerful cooling, energy efficiency and durability. Additional offers like bank discounts and EMI schemes make it even easier to stay cool this season.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 50% off on smart TVs during Amazon Sale 2025

Smart TVs are up for grabs with up to 50% off during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. From 4K Ultra HD models to OLED and Android TVs, shoppers can explore a range of options. Extra bank offers, exchange deals and no-cost EMI plans further enhance the affordability of these upgrades.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Kitchen Chimneys are available with a discount of 72% during Amazon Sale 2025

Kitchen chimneys are seeing massive discounts of up to 72% during Amazon Sale 2025. Improve your kitchen’s hygiene and style with leading brands offering advanced suction technologies. Buyers can also benefit from added savings through credit card offers, exchange deals and easy monthly instalments during the sale.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best AC under 35000 for this summer season: Top 8 picks we suggest from brands like Voltas, Carrier and more

Best refrigerators under 25000 in April 2025: Top 10 budget-friendly single and double door refrigerators

Best automatic washing machines in April 2025: Top 10 models with advanced features, energy efficiency and great value

Best smart TV in April 2025 for superior entertainment at home: Top 10 picks with good picture and sound quality

FAQs

  • When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 start?

    The sale begins at 12 PM on 1st May 2025. Amazon Prime members receive early access starting at midnight on 30th April.

  • Are there any bank offers during the sale?

    Yes, HDFC Bank customers can avail a 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Additional discounts are available through partner banks.

  • What EMI options are available?

    Amazon offers no-cost EMI options on a wide range of products, with plans starting as low as 99 per day.

  • Are exchange offers applicable during the sale?

    Yes, customers can benefit from exchange offers, receiving up to 55,000 off on select products when trading in eligible items. ​

  • Which product categories are included in the sale?

    The sale features significant discounts on smart TVs, washing machines, air conditioners, coolers, chillers, kitchen chimneys, smartphones, and more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 starting May 1: Expected deals and offers on AC, washing machine, refrigerators and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On