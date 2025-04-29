Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 starting May 1: Expected deals and offers on AC, washing machine, refrigerators and more

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is set to start on May 1, bringing unbeatable offers across a wide range of home appliances, including smart TVS, washing machines, air conditioners, coolers and chillers. Shoppers expect impressive discounts, bundle deals and exchange offers. Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Exclusive deals on large appliances

The sale will also feature special bank offers with additional savings on select credit and debit cards, and easy, no-cost EMI options for added convenience. Whether you are upgrading your living space or preparing for the summer heat, this sale promises something for everyone. Stay tuned for early access deals and lightning offers on top-rated appliances.

Top deals

Branded ACs starting at ₹ 26490 from Amazon Great Summer Sale

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers branded air conditioners starting from just ₹26490. Choose from top names featuring the latest technology, energy-saving ratings and fast cooling. Attractive exchange offers, bank discounts and easy EMI plans make it the perfect opportunity to beat the heat affordably with a reliable AC upgrade.

Refrigerator starting at ₹ 9990 during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, refrigerators start at just ₹9990. From compact models for small spaces to large double-door designs, shoppers can find appliances packed with smart cooling features. Additional benefits include exchange offers, bank discounts and no-cost EMI options to make your purchase even more budget-friendly.

Washing machines starting at ₹ 7790 during Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings washing machines starting at a budget-friendly ₹7790. Choose from semi-automatic to fully automatic models from trusted brands. Buyers can enjoy great deals with additional bank offers, exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options, making it easier to upgrade to efficient, feature-rich washing solutions.

Save up to 57% on Air cooler during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Air coolers are available with up to 57% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Perfect for the approaching summer heat, these deals cover top brands known for powerful cooling, energy efficiency and durability. Additional offers like bank discounts and EMI schemes make it even easier to stay cool this season.

Up to 50% off on smart TVs during Amazon Sale 2025

Smart TVs are up for grabs with up to 50% off during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. From 4K Ultra HD models to OLED and Android TVs, shoppers can explore a range of options. Extra bank offers, exchange deals and no-cost EMI plans further enhance the affordability of these upgrades.

Kitchen Chimneys are available with a discount of 72% during Amazon Sale 2025

Kitchen chimneys are seeing massive discounts of up to 72% during Amazon Sale 2025. Improve your kitchen’s hygiene and style with leading brands offering advanced suction technologies. Buyers can also benefit from added savings through credit card offers, exchange deals and easy monthly instalments during the sale.

FAQs When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 start? The sale begins at 12 PM on 1st May 2025. Amazon Prime members receive early access starting at midnight on 30th April.

Are there any bank offers during the sale? Yes, HDFC Bank customers can avail a 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Additional discounts are available through partner banks.

What EMI options are available? Amazon offers no-cost EMI options on a wide range of products, with plans starting as low as ₹99 per day.

Are exchange offers applicable during the sale? Yes, customers can benefit from exchange offers, receiving up to ₹55,000 off on select products when trading in eligible items. ​

Which product categories are included in the sale? The sale features significant discounts on smart TVs, washing machines, air conditioners, coolers, chillers, kitchen chimneys, smartphones, and more.

