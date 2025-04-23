Best AC under 35000 for this summer season: Top 8 picks we suggest from brands like Voltas, Carrier and more

Staying cool and comfortable becomes a top priority with soaring temperatures, and investing in the right air conditioner is essential. With numerous options flooding the market, finding the best AC under ₹35,000 can be overwhelming. To simplify your search, we’ve curated a list of the top 8 air conditioners from renowned brands like Voltas, Carrier, Godrej, Lloyd, Hitachi, and Blue Star. Get an AC under ₹ 35000 and save money on energy bills.

These models combine energy efficiency, advanced features, and durability to suit diverse needs and room sizes. Whether you’re looking for smart Wi-Fi-enabled ACs, convertible cooling modes, or long-lasting warranties, our recommendations have got you covered. This is our detailed guide to discover the perfect AC for your home this summer season!

The Voltas 1.5 Ton AC is a versatile cooling solution with a 4-in-1 adjustable mode for customized comfort. Its inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency, while the copper condenser offers durability and rust resistance.

With high-ambient cooling up to 52-degrees Celsius, it’s perfect for extreme climates. Though cooling speed and noise vary, its sleek design and value for money make it a reliable choice for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111–150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.81, 975.26 kWh/year) Warranty 1 year (product), 10 years (compressor), 5 years (PCB) Features Anti-dust filter, stabilizer-free operation (183V–240V), 2-way air swing Reasons to buy Customizable cooling modes Durable copper condenser with anti-corrosion properties Works efficiently in extreme temperatures Reasons to avoid Mixed reviews on cooling speed and noise levels Installation delays reported Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra CAW, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Cools rooms quickly and looks sleek, but installation and noise levels vary.

Why choose this product?

Offers flexibility, durability, and energy savings, backed by a 10-year compressor warranty.

The Carrier 1.5 Ton AC is a tech-savvy cooling solution with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to control it remotely via your smartphone or voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home. Its 6-in-1 convertible cooling technology lets you adjust cooling capacity (from 40% to 110%) based on room size or heat load, ensuring energy savings of up to 50%.

The PM 2.5 filter and anti-corrosion blue-coated copper condenser enhance air quality and durability, making it ideal for extreme climates (up to 52-degree Celsius). With features like stabilizer-free operation and refrigerant leakage detection, it’s a smart, reliable choice for modern homes.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111–150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.9, 952.68 kWh/year) Warranty 1 year (product), 10 years (compressor), 5 years (PCB) Condenser 100% Copper with anti-corrosion blue coating Features Wi-Fi enabled, PM 2.5 filter, refrigerant leakage detector, auto cleanser, stabilizer-free operation (135V–280V), 2-way air swing, sleep mode, turbo cool Reasons to buy Advanced 6-in-1 convertible cooling modes for energy savings Smart features like Wi-Fi and voice control for convenience Corrosion-resistant blue-coated copper coil ensures durability Effective cooling even in extreme temperatures (up to 52°C) Reasons to avoid Mixed feedback on noise levels and lag during operation Remote control functionality criticized by some buyers Reports of defective units or poor installation experiences Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Smart features like Wi-Fi and PM 2.5 filter are impressive, but some units are defective or noisy.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its smart connectivity, advanced cooling options, and durable design, making it perfect for tech enthusiasts looking for energy efficiency and convenience.

The Godrej 1.5 Ton AC is a reliable cooling solution with a 5-year comprehensive warranty, offering peace of mind for long-term use. Its 5-in-1 convertible cooling technology allows you to adjust cooling capacity (40%–110%), ensuring energy savings and customized comfort. The hydrophilic blue fins on the copper condenser enhance durability and performance, even in high temperatures (up to 52°C).

With features like anti-microbial self-clean technology and i-Sense remote sensing, it ensures clean air and precise cooling tailored to your location. While installation and service experiences vary, its low noise levels and sleek design make it a great value-for-money option.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111–150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 4.1, 905.41 kWh/year) Warranty 5 years (comprehensive), 10 years (compressor), 5 years (PCB) Condenser 100% Copper with hydrophilic blue fins Features Anti-microbial self-clean, i-Sense technology, R32 refrigerant, anti-freeze thermostat, stabilizer-free operation Reasons to buy Extended 5-year comprehensive warranty for hassle-free ownership Quiet operation and fast cooling performance Low maintenance with durable copper condenser Reasons to avoid Mixed feedback on installation and service quality Reports of defective remotes or outdoor units Noise levels vary, with some finding it louder than expected Click Here to Buy Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White)

What are buyers are saying on Amazon?

Excellent cooling and quiet operation, but installation and service need improvement.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its 5-year warranty, customizable cooling modes, and durability, making it ideal for those seeking long-term reliability and energy efficiency.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton AC combines sleek design and advanced features like 5-in-1 convertible cooling and PM 2.5 + anti-viral filters for superior air quality. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on heat load, ensuring energy savings and consistent cooling. The blue fins evaporator copper coils resist corrosion, enhancing durability and performance, even at high ambient temperatures.

With a turbo cool mode and hidden LED display , it offers both functionality and aesthetics. While installation experiences are mixed, its quiet operation and cooling performance make it a strong contender for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111–150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.84, 956.79 kWh/year) Warranty 1 year (product), 5 years (PCB), 10 years (compressor) Condenser 100% Copper with blue fins coating Features Turbo cool, PM 2.5 filter, stabilizer-free operation (140–280V), auto-restart, hidden LED display Reasons to buy Advanced air filtration with PM 2.5 and anti-viral filters Quiet operation and sleek design Corrosion-resistant blue fins for durability Reasons to avoid Mixed reviews on installation quality Some reports of inconsistent cooling performance Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter,White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Fast cooling and sleek design, but installation can be hit or miss.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its superior air filtration, quiet operation, and durable design, making it perfect for health-conscious buyers with medium-sized rooms.

The Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star AC is an energy-efficient cooling solution designed for small rooms. Its 5-in-1 convertible cooling technology offers flexibility, allowing you to adjust cooling capacity for optimal energy savings. The anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter ensures clean air, while the inverter compressor provides consistent cooling even at high temperatures.

With a sleek design, low noise levels, and a 5-star energy rating , it’s an excellent choice for compact spaces. However, installation and functionality issues have been reported by some buyers.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton (up to 110 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 5 Star Warranty 1 year (product), 5 years (PCB), 10 years (compressor) Condenser 100% Copper Features Turbo cool, PM 2.5 filter, stabilizer-free operation, auto-restart, hidden LED display Reasons to buy Energy-efficient 5-star rating for lower electricity bills Advanced air filtration with PM 2.5 and anti-viral filters Sleek design and quiet operation Reasons to avoid Mixed feedback on installation and functionality Some reports of defective units Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Graphic Design,) (GLS12I5FWBEV)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Impressive cooling and energy efficiency, but installation and remote issues noted.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its energy efficiency, advanced air filtration, and compact design, making it ideal for small rooms and eco-conscious buyers.

The Carrier 1 Ton AC is a smart and energy-efficient cooling solution designed for small rooms. Its Wi-Fi connectivity allows remote control via smartphone or voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home. The 6-in-1 convertible cooling technology lets you adjust cooling capacity for optimal energy savings of up to 50%.

The PM 2.5 filter ensures clean air, while the anti-corrosion blue-coated copper condenser enhances durability and performance in rising temperatures. With features like stabilizer-free operation, refrigerant leakage detection, and auto cleanser, it’s a reliable and feature-packed choice for modern homes.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton (up to 110 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.9, 685.62 kWh/year) Warranty 1 year (product), 5 years (PCB), 10 years (compressor) Condenser 100% Copper with anti-corrosion blue coating Features Wi-Fi enabled, PM 2.5 filter, refrigerant leakage detector, auto cleanser, stabilizer-free operation (135V–280V), 2-way air swing, sleep mode, turbo cool Reasons to buy Advanced 6-in-1 convertible cooling modes for energy savings Smart features like Wi-Fi and voice control for convenience Corrosion-resistant blue-coated copper coil ensures durability Reasons to avoid Mixed feedback on noise levels and lag during operation Remote control functionality criticized by some buyers Click Here to Buy Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Smart features and good cooling performance, but some units are defective or noisy.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its smart connectivity, advanced cooling options, and durable design, making it perfect for tech enthusiasts looking for energy efficiency and convenience.

The Hitachi 1 Ton AC is a compact yet powerful cooling solution with Xpandable+ Technology for enhanced airflow and faster cooling. Its FrostWash Technology ensures odour-free and clean air, while the 4-way swing provides uniform cooling across the room.

The inverter compressor adjusts power based on heat load, ensuring energy efficiency and consistent performance. With a 5-year comprehensive warranty and durable 100% copper condenser, it’s built to last. While installation experiences vary, its sleek design, quiet operation, and affordability make it an excellent choice for small rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton (up to 110 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star Warranty 5 years (comprehensive), 10 years (compressor), 5 years (PCB) Condenser 100% Copper Features FrostWash Technology, 4-way swing, Penta Sensor technology, silent operation, stabilizer-free operation Reasons to buy Compact design ideal for small rooms Advanced air filtration with FrostWash Technology Quiet operation and sleek aesthetics Reasons to avoid Mixed feedback on installation quality Click Here to Buy Hitachi 1 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D312PCBIBS, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Excellent cooling and energy efficiency, but installation and service need improvement.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its compact size, advanced air filtration, and quiet operation, making it ideal for small rooms and eco-conscious buyers.

The Blue Star 1.3 Ton AC is a versatile cooling solution with 5-in-1 convertible cooling technology, allowing you to adjust cooling capacity for customized comfort. Its anti-corrosive blue fins ensure durability, while the inverter compressor delivers energy efficiency and consistent performance.

With features like multi-sensors, dust filters, and turbo cool, it ensures clean air and rapid cooling. The 5-year comprehensive warranty adds peace of mind, though installation and service quality vary. Its ability to cool at high ambient temperatures makes it suitable for extreme climates.

Specifications Capacity 1.3 Ton (up to 110 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.85, 865.48 kWh/year) Warranty 5 years (comprehensive), 10 years (compressor), 5 years (PCB) Condenser 100% Copper with anti-corrosive blue fins Features 5-in-1 convertible cooling, multi-sensors, dust filters, turbo cool, stabilizer-free operation, hidden display Reasons to buy Versatile 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes Durable anti-corrosive blue fins Comprehensive 5-year warranty for hassle-free ownership Reasons to avoid Mixed feedback on installation and service quality Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Auto Defrost, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, IC315YNU,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good cooling and adjustable settings, but installation and remote issues noted.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its versatility, durability, and long warranty, making it ideal for those seeking flexibility and reliability in extreme climates.

What cooling capacity do I need for my room size?

For small rooms (up to 110 sq. ft.), opt for 1 Ton ACs like the Carrier 1 Ton or Hitachi 1 Ton . Medium-sized rooms (111–150 sq. ft.) require 1.5 Ton models like the Voltas 1.5 Ton or Lloyd 1.5 Ton , ensuring efficient cooling without overloading energy consumption.

How important is energy efficiency in choosing an AC?

Energy-efficient models like the Godrej 1.5 Ton (ISEER 4.1) or Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star reduce electricity bills significantly. If you live in hot climates or use the AC frequently, prioritize higher ISEER ratings and star ratings (3-Star or 5-Star) for long-term savings.

Should I invest in smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity?

If convenience matters, go for smart-enabled ACs like the Carrier Wi-Fi AC series. Features like remote control via apps or voice assistants enhance usability but come at a premium. Evaluate if these features align with your lifestyle before investing.

How critical is warranty and durability for long-term use?

Long warranties, like the Godrej 5-Year Comprehensive or Blue Star 60-Month Warranty, ensure peace of mind. Durable copper condensers with anti-corrosion coatings are ideal for harsh climates, minimizing maintenance costs and ensuring uninterrupted performance.

Top 3 features of the best AC under ₹ 35000

Best AC under ₹ 35000 Tonnage Energy Efficiency (Star Rating) Special Feature Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star (ISEER 3.81) 4-in-1 Adjustable Cooling Modes, Anti-dust Filter, High Ambient Cooling (52°C) Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star (ISEER 3.9) Wi-Fi Enabled, 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling, PM 2.5 Filter, Refrigerant Leakage Alert Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star (ISEER 4.1) 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Anti-Microbial Self-Clean, 5-Year Comprehensive Warranty Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star (ISEER 3.84) 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, PM 2.5 + Anti-Viral Filter, Turbo Cool Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 5 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, PM 2.5 + Anti-Viral Filter, Low Noise Level Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart AC 1 Ton 3 Star (ISEER 3.9) Wi-Fi Enabled, 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling, PM 2.5 Filter, Hidden Display Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3 Star 4-Way Swing, FrostWash Technology, Xpandable+ Technology Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.3 Ton 3 Star (ISEER 3.85) 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Anti-Corrosive Blue Fins, 60-Month Warranty

