 Discover best AC under ₹40000 for cool comfort, top 10 picks for you
News / Technology / Discover best AC under 40000 for cool comfort, top 10 picks for you

Discover best AC under 40000 for cool comfort, top 10 picks for you

ByKanika Budhiraja
Jan 29, 2024 04:01 PM IST

Best ACs under ₹40,000: Unearth the top 10 picks for budget-friendly comfort! Explore affordable AC options under ₹40,000 to beat the heat effortlessly.

Amidst the scorching embrace of summer's enthusiasm, when the sun reigns supreme and the air shimmers with heat, a collective yearning for solace emerges for a haven where the relentless warmth yields to cool respite. It's a quest for comfort, for a sanctuary from the relentless blaze of daylight. And in this pursuit, the unassuming yet essential air conditioner emerges as our stalwart companion.

Experience optimal cooling with the top 10 ACs, promising ultimate comfort and relief during the warm season.(Pexels)
Picture this: the mercury climbing relentlessly, beads of sweat trickling down your forehead like miniature rivers as you long for a respite from the oppressive heat. In these moments, the promise of cool comfort beckons, tantalizingly close yet seemingly elusive. But fear not, for amidst the myriad options, there lies a treasure trove of cooling solutions waiting to be unearthed.

Enter the realm of affordable luxury, where budget meets brilliance and comfort doesn't come with an exorbitant price tag. We invite you to embark on a journey through cooling wonders, where the best ACs under 40,000 await your discovery.

Imagine stepping into a world where every breath is a sigh of relief and the sweltering heat outside is a distant memory. With our curated selection of top 10 AC picks, your quest for excellent comfort finds its perfect match. From sleek designs to powerful performance, each unit promises to transform your space into an oasis of serenity.

But our exploration extends beyond mere functionality. It delves into personal preference, where cooling becomes an art form and comfort, an expression of individuality. Whether you seek the whisper-soft hum of a sleep-inducing breeze or the brisk blast of Arctic chill, our line-up caters to every inclination and requirement.

So, join us as we navigate the maze of options, where affordability meets efficacy and the pursuit of comfort knows no bounds. From cosy bedrooms to bustling living spaces, the promise of cool comfort awaits, beckoning you to embrace the chill and make every moment a refreshing retreat. Discover the best ACs under 40,000, and let the incredible journey begin.

1. Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with additional AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU12YKYWA,2023 Model, White)

B0BRJ5X198

Discover unparalleled comfort and convenience with the Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC. Its revolutionary 7-in-1 Convertible feature adjusts to your cooling requirements, while the added AI Mode optimizes performance. With a Copper Condenser and PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, it ensures efficient and clean cooling. Seamlessly control your AC remotely through Wi-Fi connectivity. Boasting a sleek design and advanced functionalities, the CS/CU-SU12YKYWA is the ideal selection for contemporary households seeking top-tier cooling solutions.

Specifications of Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with additional AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU12YKYWA,2023 Model, White):

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Wi-Fi Enabled: Yes

Copper Condenser: Yes

7 in 1 Convertible: Yes

AI Mode: Yes

PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter: Yes

Model: CS/CU-SU12YKYWA

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Wi-Fi enabled for remote controlMay be expensive for budget-conscious buyers
Advanced AI mode for optimal performanceComplex features may require learning curve
Copper condenser for efficient coolingLimited tonnage may not suit larger spaces
7 in 1 convertible feature for flexibility 

2. Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star ice Clean Xpandable Plus Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2023 Model, iZen 3400FXL, R32-RAS.G312PCAISF, Dual Gold)

B0BTVR3886

Enhance your cooling experience with the Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Ice Clean Xpandable Plus Inverter Split AC. Its innovative design, featuring the Ice Clean technology, ensures enhanced cooling efficiency while keeping energy consumption in check. Crafted with 100% Copper and equipped with a Dust Filter, it delivers clean and crisp air, perfect for your space. The iZen 3400FXL model, with its Dual Gold feature, signifies durability and performance. Embrace comfort and reliability with Hitachi's R32-RAS.G312PCAISF, setting new standards in cooling perfection.

Specifications of Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star ice Clean Xpandable Plus Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2023 Model, iZen 3400FXL, R32-RAS.G312PCAISF, Dual Gold):

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Copper Condenser: 100%

Dust Filter: Yes

Model: iZen 3400FXL

Refrigerant: R32

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Ice Clean technology for enhanced coolingMay not be budget-friendly for some buyers
100% Copper condenser for efficient performanceAdvanced features may not be necessary for all users
Dust filter ensures clean and fresh airLimited tonnage may not suit larger spaces
Dual Gold signifies durability and reliabilityInstallation and maintenance costs could be higher

3. LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split Ac (Copper, Super Convertible 6-In-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q14YNZE, White)

B0CQHS4QR8

Dive into the pinnacle of cooling innovation with the LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split AC. Crafted with Copper for enduring performance, it guarantees efficient cooling in any ambiance. Experience seamless adaptability with the Super Convertible 6-In-1 Cooling feature, ensuring personalized comfort. Enjoy uniform cooling distribution with the 4-Way Swing, while the HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection ensures pristine air quality. Introducing the 2024 Model TS-Q14YNZE, where sophistication intertwines effortlessly with superior performance.

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split Ac (Copper, Super Convertible 6-In-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q14YNZE, White):

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: Dual Inverter

Copper Condenser: Yes

Super Convertible 6-In-1 Cooling: Yes

4 Way Swing: Yes

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection: Yes

Model: TS-Q14YNZE

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
AI Dual Inverter technology for efficient coolingMay be relatively expensive for budget-conscious buyers
Super Convertible 6-In-1 Cooling for versatile useAdvanced features may not be necessary for all users
4 Way Swing ensures uniform cooling distributionLimited tonnage may not suit larger spaces
HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection for clean airInstallation and maintenance costs could be higher

4. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, High-Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2023 Model, ESTER Exi - CAI18ER3R32F0, White)

B0BR5812CL

Introducing the Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC, an epitome of innovation and comfort. With its Copper construction, expect enduring performance and efficient cooling. The Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling feature adapts seamlessly to your needs, ensuring personalized comfort in every season. Equipped with a High-Density Filter and Auto Cleanser, it guarantees clean and fresh air with minimal maintenance. Step into the future of cooling with the 2023 Model ESTER Exi - CAI18ER3R32F0, where sophistication meets functionality in pristine white.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, High-Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2023 Model, ESTER Exi - CAI18ER3R32F0, White):

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: AI Flexicool Inverter

Copper Condenser: Yes

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling: Yes

High-Density Filter: Yes

Auto Cleanser: Yes

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
AI Flexicool Inverter for efficient coolingMay be relatively pricey for budget-conscious buyers
Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling for versatile useAdvanced features may not be necessary for all users
High-Density Filter ensures clean airLimited tonnage may not suit larger spaces
Auto Cleanser minimizes maintenance effortsInstallation and maintenance costs could be higher

 

Also Read: Portable AC under 40,000 promises effective cooling

 

5. Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC (Copper, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Smart Ready, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, 2023Model, IC312YNU, White)

B0BW9LCFRH

Enter a world of innovative cooling solutions with the Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC. Crafted with Copper and finished in pristine white, it's more than just an appliance; it's a symbol of sophistication. Equipped with Multi Sensors and Dust Filters, it guarantees optimal air quality while staying Smart Ready for effortless integration into your lifestyle. With features like Blue Fins and Self Diagnosis, the 2023 Model, IC312YNU, ushers in a new era of comfort and convenience in cooling technology.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC (Copper, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Smart Ready, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, 2023Model, IC312YNU, White):

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Copper Condenser: Yes

Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling: Yes

Multi Sensors: Yes

Dust Filters: Yes

Smart Ready: Yes

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling for versatile useMay be relatively pricey for budget-conscious buyers
Multi Sensors ensure precise temperature controlAdvanced features may not be necessary for all users
Dust Filters maintain air qualityLimited tonnage may not suit larger spaces
Smart Ready for seamless integrationInstallation and maintenance costs could be higher

6. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18TINV3R32 WWD, White)

B0CGLDYHNH

Embrace unmatched cooling prowess with the Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC. Its Copper build promises durability while delivering heavy-duty cooling even at scorching temperatures of 52 degrees Celsius. The 2023 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18TINV3R32 WWD, clad in pristine white, signifies purity and sophistication. With its 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, experience adaptability like never before. This AC redefines comfort, offering a blend of efficiency and innovation that transforms any space into an oasis of cool tranquility.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18TINV3R32 WWD, White):

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Copper Condenser: Yes

5-in-1 Convertible Cooling: Yes

Heavy-duty cooling at 52 degrees Celsius: Yes

Model: AC 1.5T EI 18TINV3R32 WWD

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
5-in-1 Convertible Cooling for versatile useMay be relatively pricey for budget-conscious buyers
Heavy-duty cooling capability at extreme temperaturesAdvanced features may not be necessary for all users
Copper condenser ensures durabilityLimited tonnage may not suit larger spaces
3 Star energy rating balances performance and costInstallation and maintenance costs could be higher
Sleek white design adds elegance to spaces 

7. Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Graphic Design, GLS15I5FWGEV)

B0CJF2XT8L

Transform your cooling with the Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC. With its 5-in-1 Convertible feature, it adapts effortlessly to your needs. Crafted with 100% Copper and a captivating white with graphic design, it's both stylish and functional. Equipped with an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, it ensures clean, healthy air. The 2023 Model GLS15I5FWGEV embodies innovation, offering superior performance and elegance to your surroundings.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Graphic Design, GLS15I5FWGEV):

Capacity: 1.2 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Copper Condenser: Yes

5-in-1 Convertible: Yes

Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter: Yes

Model: GLS15I5FWGEV

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
5-in-1 Convertible for versatile coolingMay be relatively expensive for budget-conscious buyers
100% Copper ensures durabilityAdvanced features may not be necessary for all users
Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter for clean airLimited tonnage may not suit larger spaces
5 Star energy rating for energy efficiencyInstallation and maintenance costs could be higher

Also Read: Tackle Indian summer smartly with best ACs for 2024: Top 10 picks

8. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)

B09R4SF5SP

Introducing the Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC, a compact powerhouse of cooling comfort. This 2022 Model, FTL28U, in pristine white, offers efficient cooling with its Copper build and PM 2.5 Filter, ensuring clean and healthy air. Though fixed in speed, its performance is dynamic, providing reliable cooling in any setting. Embrace Daikin's precision engineering and reliability for enduring comfort in your space.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White):

Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Fixed Speed: Yes

Copper Condenser: Yes

PM 2.5 Filter: Yes

Model: FTL28U

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Copper condenser ensures durabilityMay not suit larger spaces
PM 2.5 Filter for clean and healthy airFixed speed may not offer flexibility for some users
Trusted Daikin reliability and engineeringAdvanced features may be desired by some users
3 Star energy rating for energy efficiencyLimited tonnage may not meet all cooling ne

9. Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC(Copper, Adjustable Cooling, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 173V Vectra Platina, White)

B0BRJ7N92P

Step into the world of superior cooling with the Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. This 2023 Model, 173V Vectra Platina, in elegant white, embodies innovation and reliability. Featuring a Copper build and Adjustable Cooling, it delivers customized comfort for your space. The Anti-dust Filter ensures fresh air, while Voltas' trusted engineering ensures longevity. Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and sophistication as Voltas reimagines cooling solutions to match your lifestyle and enhance your comfort.

Specifications of Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC(Copper, Adjustable Cooling, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 173V Vectra Platina, White):

Capacity: 1.4 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Copper Condenser: Yes

Adjustable Cooling: Yes

Anti-dust Filter: Yes

Model: 173V Vectra Platina

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Adjustable Cooling for precise temperature controlMay not offer advanced features found in higher models
Copper condenser ensures durabilityLimited tonnage may not meet all cooling needs
Anti-dust Filter for clean and fresh airFixed energy rating may not offer maximum efficiency
Trusted Voltas reliability and engineering 

10. Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, CWCVBH-VQ1W183, White)

B094752MJ5

Indulge in unparalleled cooling performance with the Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. The 2023 Model, CWCVBH-VQ1W183, in chic white, is designed for perfection. With its 100% Copper construction and Convertible 4-in-1 functionality, it effortlessly adjusts to your cooling requirements. Experience superior air quality with the advanced 7-Stage Air Filtration, featuring a PM 2.5 Filter for clean and fresh air. Cruise sets a new standard for comfort and dependability, presenting innovative solutions to enhance your cooling journey.

Specifications of Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, CWCVBH-VQ1W183, White):

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Copper Condenser: Yes

Convertible 4-in-1: Yes

7-Stage Air Filtration: Yes

PM 2.5 Filter: Yes

Model: CWCVBH-VQ1W183

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
7-Stage Air Filtration for clean and fresh airMay be relatively pricey for budget-conscious buyers
Convertible 4-in-1 for versatile coolingAdvanced features may not be necessary for all users
100% Copper ensures durabilityLimited tonnage may not meet all cooling needs
PM 2.5 Filter for improved air qualityInstallation and maintenance costs could be higher

Best 3 features for you:

AC Brand & ModelCapacityEnergy RatingInverter Technology
Panasonic CS/CU-SU12YKYWA1 Ton3 StarWi-Fi Inverter Smart
Hitachi iZen 3400FXL1 Ton3 Starice Clean Xpandable Plus Inverter
LG TS-Q14YNZE1 Ton5 StarAI Dual Inverter
Carrier ESTER Exi - CAI18ER3R32F01.5 Ton3 StarAI Flexicool Inverter
Blue Star IC312YNU1 Ton3 StarConvertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter
Godrej AC 1.5T EI 18TINV3R32 WWD1.5 Ton3 Star5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Inverter
Lloyd GLS15I5FWGEV1.2 Ton5 StarInverter
Daikin FTL28U0.8 Ton3 StarFixed Speed
Voltas 173V Vectra Platina1.4 Ton3 StarInverter
Cruise CWCVBH-VQ1W1831.5 Ton3 StarInverter

Best value for money product:

The Panasonic CS/CU-SU12YKYWA stands out as the best value for money AC. With its Wi-Fi Inverter Smart technology, 3-star energy rating, and a 1-ton capacity, it offers efficient cooling and smart connectivity at an affordable price. Its PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter ensures clean and healthy air, making it a reliable choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking quality performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall product:

The LG TS-Q14YNZE emerges as the best overall AC, combining cutting-edge features with top-notch performance. With its AI Dual Inverter technology, 5-star energy rating, and a 1-ton capacity, it offers unparalleled cooling efficiency and energy savings. The Super Convertible 6-In-1 Cooling feature ensures adaptability, while the HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection guarantees clean and safe air, making it a standout choice for those seeking premium quality and innovation.

How to find the best ACs under 40,000 in India?

Finding the best AC under 40,000 involves considering key factors such as capacity, energy efficiency, and additional features. Look for ACs with inverter technology for energy savings, a higher energy rating for efficiency, and features like dust filters and anti-virus protection for improved air quality. Compare prices, brand reputation, and customer reviews to make an informed decision. Additionally, consider models like the Panasonic CS/CU-SU12YKYWA and Blue Star IC312YNU for their balance of performance and affordability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

