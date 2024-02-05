 Best AC brands in India: Your guide to cooling comfort, top 7 picks - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Best AC brands in India: Your guide to cooling comfort, top 7 picks

Best AC brands in India: Your guide to cooling comfort, top 7 picks

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 05, 2024 07:13 AM IST

Explore the best AC brands in India with our detailed guide. Find the perfect cooling solution tailored as per your needs, ensuring comfort and efficiency.

Welcome to the definitive guide on the best AC brands in India. As the temperature rises, choosing the right air conditioner becomes crucial for a comfortable living space. In this article, we'll explore seven top-notch AC brands available on Amazon, evaluating their key features, specifications, and pros and cons. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced technology, or affordability, we've got you covered.

Take a look at these top 7 AC brands in India for efficient cooling experience.(Pexels)
Take a look at these top 7 AC brands in India for efficient cooling experience.(Pexels)

In the scorching Indian summers, an air conditioner is more than a luxury; it's a necessity. With options ranging from LG and Lloyd to Voltas and Panasonic, making the right choice can be overwhelming. Let's delve into the details of each brand and product, helping you make an informed decision based on your unique requirements.

1.LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Model: TS-Q19YNZE)

B0CQHQZZVC

LG's Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling with anti-virus protection, ensuring a healthy environment. With a convertible feature and energy efficiency, it stands out in the market.

Specifications for LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Model: TS-Q19YNZE)

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Anti-Virus Protection: Yes

Convertible Feature: Yes

ProsCons
Efficient coolingSlightly expensive
Anti-virus protection 
Energy-saving 

2.Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Model: GLS18I3FWAGC)

B0CCY3HLCV

Lloyd's Inverter Split AC with anti-viral technology provides efficient cooling and a healthy environment. Its convertible feature and affordability make it a reliable choice.

Specifications for Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Model: GLS18I3FWAGC)

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Anti-Viral Technology: Yes

Convertible Feature: Yes

ProsCons
 AffordableLimited additional features
Anti-viral technology 
convertible feature 

3.Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC (Model: 173V Vectra Platina)

B0BRJ7N92P

Voltas offers adjustable cooling with the 173V Vectra Platina. With a 3-star rating, it balances efficiency and cost-effectiveness, making it a popular choice.

Specifications for Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC (Model: 173V Vectra Platina)

Cooling Capacity: 1.4 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Adjustable Inverter Technology: Yes

Additional Features: Vectra Platina

Pros Cons
Adjustable coolingLimited advanced features
Energy-efficient 
Cost-effective 

4.Daikin 0.75 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Copper Split AC (Model: FTL28U)

B09R4SF5SP

Daikin's Fixed Speed Copper AC provides efficient cooling with a durable copper condenser. Its compact size and fixed speed operation make it suitable for smaller spaces.

Specifications for Daikin 0.75 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Copper Split AC (Model: FTL28U)

Cooling Capacity: 0.75 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Copper Condenser: Yes

Fixed Speed Operation: Yes

ProsCons
Compact designLimited cooling capacity
Durable copper condenser 
Energy-efficient 

5. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Model: CU-NU18YKY5W)

B0BRJ1973T

Panasonic's Inverter Split AC boasts additional purification features for enhanced air quality. With a 5-star rating, it combines efficiency and advanced technology.

Specifications for Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Model: CU-NU18YKY5W)

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Additional Purification: Yes

ProsCons
High energy efficiencyRelatively higher price
Additional purification 
Advanced technology 

6.Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Model: AR18CYNZABE)

B0BRQD9Y92

Samsung's 5 Star Inverter AC ensures energy efficiency with anti-bacterial features. Its convertible mode and sleek design make it a top choice for modern homes.

Specifications for Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Model: AR18CYNZABE:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Anti-Bacteria Features: Yes

Convertible Mode: Yes

ProsCons
Energy-efficientHigher initial cost
Anti-bacterial features 
Sleek design 

7.Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Model: IC312YNU)

B0BW9LCFRH

Blue Star's Inverter Split AC offers stable cooling with an integrated stabilizer. Its 3-star energy rating ensures an optimal balance between efficiency and cost.

Specifications for Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Model: IC312YNU):

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Integrated Stabilizer: Yes

ProsCons
Stable coolingLimited additional features
Integrated stabilizer 
Energy-efficient 

3 best features for you

Features

LG

Lloyd

Voltas

Daikin

Panasonic

Samsung

Blue Star

Cooling Capacity1.5 Ton1.5 Ton1.5 Ton0.75 Ton1.5 Ton1.5 Ton1.5 Ton
Energy Efficiency3 Star3 Star3 Star3 Star5 Star5 Star3 Star
Inverter TechnologyYesYesAdjustable InverterFixed SpeedYesYesYes
Additional FeaturesAnti-VirusAnti-ViralVectra PlatinaCopper CondenserAdditional PurificationAnti-BacteriaIntegrated Stabilizer

Best value for money:

Among the featured products, the Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC stands out as the best value for money. Combining adjustable cooling, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, it strikes the perfect balance for those seeking a budget-friendly yet feature-packed option.

Best overall product:

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC takes the crown as the best overall product. With top-notch energy efficiency, anti-bacterial features, and a sleek design, it offers a perfect blend of performance and modern aesthetics.

How to find the perfect product:

When selecting the perfect AC, consider factors such as energy efficiency, additional features, and your budget. Assess the pros and cons of each product, focusing on your specific needs. The Samsung AC, with its advanced technology and stylish design, is an excellent choice for those prioritizing innovation and aesthetics.

In conclusion, this guide aims to simplify your decision-making process when choosing the best AC for your needs. Evaluate the features, weigh the pros and cons, and make an informed purchase to stay cool and comfortable this summer.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
