Best AC in 2024: Discover top 9 ACs offering unmatched cooling comfort in 2024

As the summer season is going to be here in next 2 months, the search for the perfect AC has taken the center stage already. In the ever-evolving landscape of air conditioners, finding the right blend of coolness and innovation has become not just a preference but a necessity. However, with a plethora of options available, it has become extremely difficult to find out which one would suit your requirements the best. Therefore, to help you navigate the sea of options with ease, we present the ultimate guide to the best AC in 2024. This list will ensure that you are well-equipped to make an informed choice for the upcoming summer season. Best AC in 2024: Upgrade to brand new AC with advanced features for the coming season.

In a world where innovation is the key to optimal cooling, our curated list unveils the top 9 air conditioners poised to redefine comfort in 2024. Beyond the simple pursuit of cold air, these ACs are designed to offer unparalleled cooling comfort, setting new benchmarks for efficiency, functionality, and user experience. As you delve into our meticulously crafted list, each featured air conditioner is a testament to the advancements in cooling technology. From energy-efficient models to those boasting intelligent features, our compilation is a testament to the industry's dedication to enhancing the cooling experience.

Whether you prioritize sleek design, eco-friendly options, or powerful performance, our selection caters to diverse preferences, ensuring that your chosen AC aligns seamlessly with your unique needs. Don't let the heat catch you off guard. So, without any further ado, let's discover the best AC in 2024 where unmatched cooling comfort is not just a luxury but a necessity for a summer of cool and breezy living.

1. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2022 model, 5-in-1 convertible, Nano-Coated anti-viral filter AC 1T SIC 12TTC3-WWA, White)

Experience superior cooling with the Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. This 2022 model boasts a 5-in-1 convertible feature, allowing you to customize the cooling capacity. The nano-coated anti-viral filter ensures clean and healthy air. With a 100% copper condenser, anti-corrosive coating, and power-saving inverter technology, this AC guarantees longevity and efficiency. It come along with a 1 year warranty to help you ease the maintenance.

Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2022 model, 5-in-1 convertible, Nano-Coated anti-viral filter AC 1T SIC 12TTC3-WWA, White)

Brand: Godrej

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling power: 1 Ton

Special feature: Anti bacterial filter

Wattage: ‎3500 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Nano-Coated anti-viral filter for clean air. Relatively higher initial cost. 100% Copper Condenser ensures durability. Product dimensions may not fit small spaces. Power-saving inverter technology for efficiency. Requires professional installation for warranty validity.

2. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart AI Flexicool Hybridjet,Wi-Fi, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Anti-Viral Guard, Smart Energy Display, 2023 Model,INDUS DXI - CAI18IN5R32W0, Beige)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton star smart AC with AI flexicool cooling efficiency offers unparalleled cooling for high temperatures in scorching summer. Boasting wi-fi connectivity and anti-viral guard, this latest model of split AC ensures a comfortable and healthy environment. With a convertible 6-in-1 inverter, smart energy display, and aqua clear protection, it offers energy savings, longevity, and low maintenance.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart AI Flexicool Hybridjet,Wi-Fi, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Anti-Viral Guard, Smart Energy Display, 2023 Model,INDUS DXI - CAI18IN5R32W0, Beige)

Brand: Carrier

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Cooling power: 5280 Watts

Special feature: Wi-fi enabled

Wattage: 1310 W‎

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Flexicool hybrid jet technology for energy efficiency. Relatively high initial cost. Enhanced indoor air quality. Requires a stable Wi-Fi connection for smart features. Durable and low-maintenance condenser.

3. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, Smart Ready, Turbo Cool, ID418YNU, 2023 Model, White)

Sleep in the cooling comfort of the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 star inverter split AC. Boasting a 5-in-1 convertible cooling feature, it adapts to your needs with ease. The smart ready technology enables operation through the Blue Star app or voice commands via Alexa or Google Home. Anti-corrosive blue Fins shield against harsh elements, ensuring longevity. Stabilizer-free operation and a sleek design make this AC a perfect blend of performance and convenience.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, Smart Ready, Turbo Cool, ID418YNU, 2023 Model, White)

Brand: Blue Star

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Cooling power: 1.5 Ton

Special feature: Wi-fi enabled

Wattage: 5050 W

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5 different capacities for personalized comfort. Additional charge for smart features Can be operate through the Blue Star app or voice commands. Available only in white colour Has a quieter operation, minimizing disturbances. Not the most compact design

4. Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter 2023 Model, S3K1PP0, White)

The Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star split AC is a powerful cooling solution designed for medium-sized rooms. With a 6th Sense technology and a 4-in-1 convertible feature, it adapts to varying cooling needs. The Intellisense inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency, while the 100% copper condenser coil guarantees superior cooling with minimal maintenance. The sleek design, hidden display, and gas leak indicator enhance both functionality and aesthetics.

Specifications of Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter 2023 Model, S3K1PP0, White)

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 1 Tons

Cooling power: 3.6 Kilowatts

Special feature: 6th Sense, 4 in 1 Convertible

Wattage: 1070 W

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient 6th Sense technology Relatively higher noise level (34 dB) 4-in-1 Convertible for flexible cooling Limited coverage for medium-sized rooms Stabilizer-free operation Moderately heavy (30 kg 500 g)

5. Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with additional AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU12YKYWA,2023 Model, White)

The Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star wi-fi inverter smart split AC has an amazing cooling efficiency and cutting-edge design. This AC showcases a versatile 7 in 1 convertible feature alongside an extra AI Mode, dynamically adjusting fan speed based on room temperature predictions for optimal cooling. With a PM 0.1 air purification filter, it ensures a supply of dust-free, clean air. Experience seamless control through the MirAie mobile app and voice commands via Alexa and Hey Google. The inclusion of a copper condenser coil guarantees superior cooling performance with minimal maintenance.

Specifications of Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with additional AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU12YKYWA,2023 Model, White)

Brand: Panasonic

Capacity: 1 Tons

Cooling power: 11772 British Thermal Units

Special feature: Filter for air purification

Wattage: 1095 W

7 in 1 convertible modes for versatile cooling. Not suitable for larger rooms (>120 sq ft). Smart AC features, Wi-Fi-enabled, and voice control. Higher annual power consumption (676.37 kWh). Copper condenser coil for better cooling Hidden display might be inconvenient for some users.

6. LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q13JNYE, White)

Your cooling experience is just about to get better with the LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL inverter split AC. This 2024 model features AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, ensuring flexible cooling capacity. The dual inverter compressor delivers efficient performance, and the HD filter with anti-virus protection ensures clean air. With a 4-way swing, VIRAAT mode, and noise level as low as 21 dB(A), it's designed for optimal comfort. The unit's copper build, ocean black protection, and gold Fin+ enhance durability, providing uninterrupted cooling even in extreme temperatures.

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q13JNYE, White)

Brand: LG

Capacity: 1 Tons

Special feature: Auto clean

Wattage: 938 W

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient dual inverter compressor Suitable for small rooms only (110-120 sq. ft.) HD filter with anti-virus protection Limited fan speed steps (6 in total) Ocean black protection for durability Higher noise level compared to some models

7. LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split Ac (Copper, Super Convertible 6-In-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q14YNZE, White)

LG's 1 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split AC ensures optimal cooling for small-sized rooms. With AI Convertible 6-in-1, it adapts to your needs, and the variable-speed compressor adjusts power based on heat load. The HD filter with anti-virus protection and copper with Ocean Black protection enhance durability. Enjoy a silent operation with 4-way swing and VIRAAT Mode. The unit is energy-efficient with a 5-star rating, and the R32 refrigerant is environmentally friendly.

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split Ac (Copper, Super Convertible 6-In-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q14YNZE, White)

Brand: LG

Capacity: 1 Tons

Cooling Power: 1 Tons

Special feature: Anti bacterial filter

Wattage: 850 W

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable build with Ocean Black protection Limited coverage for larger rooms Energy-efficient (5-star rating) Higher upfront cost compared to basic models

8. LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q24ENXE, White)

Transform your living space with the LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC, a cooling marvel designed for maximum comfort. The advanced AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling feature ensures adaptability, allowing you to customize the cooling capacity effortlessly. Its 4 way swing guarantees uniform cooling throughout expansive rooms, while the HD Filter with anti-virus protection ensures every breath is crisp and clean. This 2024 model, dressed in a chic white exterior, not only cools but elevates your surroundings.

Specifications of LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q24ENXE, White)

Brand: LG

Capacity: 2 Tons

Cooling power: 24000 British Thermal Units

Special feature: Silent mode, 4 way swing

Wattage: 2040 W

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4 way swing for uniform cooling in large rooms. Annual energy consumption is moderate. HD filter with anti-virus protection for cleaner air. Installation may require professional assistance.

9. Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 243V Vectra Elite, White)

Beat the summer heat with the Voltas 2 Ton 3 star inverter split AC. Boasting a variable speed compressor for efficient cooling, this AC offers 4 adjustable modes through remote control. The 3-star energy rating ensures cost-effective operation, while the copper condenser coil guarantees low maintenance and durability. With features like anti-dust filter, auto-restart, and R32 refrigerant for environmental consciousness, this AC provides a comprehensive cooling solution for large rooms.

Specifications of Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 243V Vectra Elite, White)

Brand: Voltas

Capacity: 2 Tons

Cooling power: 2 Kilowatts

Special feature: Dust filter

Wattage: 6000 W

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient variable speed compressor. Relatively heavy outdoor unit. Low maintenance with copper condenser coil. High noise level Eco-friendly R32 refrigerant for ozone layer conservation. Installation accessories may require additional purchases.

Top 3 features for you

Product name Capacity Wattage Best features Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3500 W 5-in-1 convertible, nano-coated anti-viral filter, 2022 model Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart AI Flexicool Hybridjet 1.5 Ton 1310 W 6-in-1 convertible, smart energy display, anti-viral guard Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5050 W 5-in-1 convertible cooling, smart ready, turbo cool Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.0 Ton 1070 W Convertible 4-in-1 cooling mode, HD filter Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1 Ton 1095 W 7-in-1 convertible, AI mode, PM 0.1 air purification filter LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 938 W AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, 4 way swing, HD filter LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 2.0 Ton 2040 W AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, 4 way swing, silent mode Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC 2 Ton 6000 W 4-in-1 adjustable mode, anti-dust filter

Best value for money

For those seeking optimal value, the Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star flexicool inverter split AC stands out. With its convertible 4-in-1 cooling modes, HD filter, and efficient performance, it offers a perfect balance of features without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC takes the crown as the best overall product. Boasting AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, and HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, it delivers top-notch performance, advanced features, and energy efficiency, ensuring a superior cooling experience.

How to find the best AC in 2024?

To find the best AC in 2024, consider factors like capacity, energy efficiency, and special features. Assess your room size, opt for a higher star rating for energy savings, and look for innovative features like convertible modes and advanced air purification. Reading user reviews, comparing brands, and checking for the latest technology advancements will guide you in making an informed decision tailored to your cooling needs.

