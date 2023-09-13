Best 1 ton AC in India 2023: 10 options to beat summer blues
1 ton AC makes for a perfect pick for small spaces. If you're looking for options, then this buying guide will help you discern better which one to opt for.
We all want an air conditioner to beat the summer blues. Whether you are a working professional who is working from home or a homemaker who spends the majority of the day in the kitchen, we all need a good AC with great cooling properties to keep ourselves cool and comfortable. Besides, one will agree that when a person is in a cool and comfortable space, then the productivity quotient or level also goes up. Before buying an air conditioner one has to see the size of the space where one wants to install the AC. If the space is relatively small, then 1 ton AC can be the best pick. The benefit of 1 ton AC is that it consumes much less power in comparison to other air conditioners which have a greater capacity.
In case you are looking to install an AC in a small room - be it in your household or your workplace, then we have curated a list of 1 ton ACs which are supremely efficient. They come with high cooling properties and you will be able to save on your electricity bill as well. Take a look at the curated options below.
Havells-Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Element Series 5 in 1 Convertible Inverter Split AC 2023 Model (GLS12I5FWGEV, White)
This 1 ton AC from Havells-Lloyd is a powerhouse of cooling efficiency. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures cost-effective operation. The 5-in-1 convertible mode offers flexibility in cooling, catering to various room sizes and temperature preferences. Thanks to its smart 4-way swing through horizontal and vertical louvers, the AC spreads cool air uniformly throughout the room. It is a good option to consider.
Specifications:
- Cooling Capacity: 1 ton
- 5-in-1 Convertible Inverter
- 5 Star Energy Rating
- Element Series for enhanced performance
- Elegant White design
- Advanced cooling technology
Cellcronic 1 Ton Hot and Cold Wi-Fi Smart Split AC
Cellcronic's 1 ton AC is not just about cooling; it's about smart, versatile comfort. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control it from your smartphone. The 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling, and the PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter keeps your indoor air fresh and healthy. This AC is 32% more efficient than your normal air conditioner and 13% efficient as compared to a 5 star inverter air conditioner.
Specifications:
- Cooling and heating capability
- 1 ton capacity
- Wi-Fi Smart Control
- Copper condenser for efficient cooling
- 4-way swing for even air distribution
- PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter
Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC
The Voltas 1 ton AC stands out with its 5-star energy rating, ensuring substantial electricity savings. It features a 5-in-1 adjustable mode, allowing you to customize your cooling experience. The anti-dust filter keeps the air clean and healthy. The copper condenser coil ensures better cooling and requires low maintenance. It also prevents the system from rust and corrosion.
Specifications:
- Cooling Capacity: 1 ton
- 5 Star Energy Rating
- Inverter technology for efficient cooling
- 5-in-1 Adjustable Mode
- Copper condenser for enhanced performance
- Anti-dust filter for air purification
Haier 1 Ton 4 Star, WiFi, Inverter Split AC
This 1 ton AC from Haier offers a blend of advanced features and energy efficiency. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control it remotely. The convertible 7-in-1 cooling modes adapt to your comfort needs, and the antibacterial feature ensures clean and healthy air. It ensures fast cleaning and comes with a 4 star energy rating.
Specifications:
- Cooling Capacity: 1 ton
- 4 Star Energy Rating
- Inverter technology for energy savings
- Convertible 7-in-1 Cooling Modes
- Copper condenser for efficient performance
- Antibacterial feature for clean air
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi, Inverter Split AC
Godrej's 1 ton AC is designed to provide robust cooling performance even in extreme temperatures up to 52°C. It offers Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control and boasts 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes to suit your preferences. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms and comes with a three star energy rating.
Specifications:
- Cooling Capacity: 1 ton
- 3 Star Energy Rating
- Wi-Fi connectivity for smart control
- Heavy-duty cooling at high temperatures
- 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes
- Copper condenser for efficient cooling
Panasonic 1 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner
Panasonic's 1 ton AC offers a comprehensive package of advanced features. It includes a 7-in-1 convertible mode with an additional AI mode for intelligent cooling. The Twin Cool technology ensures efficient performance, while the PM 0.1 Air Purification guarantees clean air. It comes with an air purification filter as well.
Specifications:
- Cooling Capacity: 1 ton
- 4 Star Energy Rating
- Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control
- 7-in-1 convertible mode with AI
- Twin Cool technology for efficient cooling
- PM 0.1 Air Purification for clean air
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC
Carrier's 1 ton AC focuses on providing efficient cooling with features like Auto Cleanser and an Economic Sleep Mode. The high-density filter effectively traps dust particles for improved air quality. It's a reliable choice for those seeking a balance between performance and energy efficiency. It has a 3 star energy saving rating.
Specifications:
- Cooling Capacity: 1 ton
- 3 Star Energy Rating
- Auto Cleanser for maintenance
- Economic Sleep Mode for energy savings
- High-density filter for dust filtration
- White, sleek design
ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2 Way Swing, Dust Filter, 2023 Model, IR123DAS, White)
ONIDA's 1 ton AC offers efficient cooling with its inverter technology. The 2-way swing ensures uniform air distribution, and the dust filter keeps the air clean and free of impurities. It's an excellent choice for those seeking budget-friendly inverter cooling. You can enjoy a manufacturer warranty of 1 year on product and 5 years on compressor.
Specifications:
- Cooling Capacity: 1 ton
- 3 Star Energy Rating
- Inverter technology for energy savings
- 2-way swing for uniform cooling
- Dust filter for clean air
- Sleek white design
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC
Samsung's 1 ton AC features innovative Wind-Free Technology for gentle and consistent cooling. With a convertible 5-in-1 cooling mode, it adapts to your needs. The Easy Filter Plus with Anti-Bacteria function ensures clean and healthy air circulation. Powered with 23,000 micro holes, you will enjoy powerful and gentle cooling.
Specifications:
- Cooling Capacity: 1 ton
- 3 Star Energy Rating
- Wind-Free Technology for gentle cooling
- Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode
- Easy Filter Plus with Anti-Bacteria feature
- Sleek White design
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration
The Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (2023 Model, CWCVBH-VQ1W123, White) is a remarkable addition to the world of home cooling appliances. This cutting-edge air conditioner boasts a range of innovative features and advanced technologies that make it an excellent choice for maintaining a comfortable indoor environment while ensuring the air you breathe is clean and healthy.
Specifications:
Advanced Inverter Technology
7-Stage Air Filtration
Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling
100% Copper Condenser Coil
Best three features
Product Name
Feature 1
Feature 2
Feature 3
|Havells-Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Element Series AC
|5-in-1 Convertible Inverter
|5 Star Energy Efficiency Rating
|Advanced Element Series Technology
|Cellcronic 1 Ton Hot and Cold Wi-Fi Smart Split AC
|Wi-Fi Connectivity
|4 Way Swing
|PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter
|Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|5-in-1 Adjustable Mode
|Copper Condenser Coil
|Anti-dust Filter
|Haier 1 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC
|Wi-Fi Connectivity
|7-in-1 Convertible Cooling Modes
|Antibacterial Coating
|Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC
|Wi-Fi Connectivity
|5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Modes
|Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52°C
|Panasonic 1 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC
|Wi-Fi Connectivity
|7-in-1 Convertible Cooling Modes
|AI Mode with Twin Cool Technology
|Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC
|Auto Cleanser
|Economic Sleep Mode
|High-Density Dust Filtration
|ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|Inverter Technology
|2 Way Swing
|Dust Filter
|Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter AC
|Wind-Free Technology
|Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Modes
|Easy Filter Plus (Anti-Bacterial)
|Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|7-Stage Air Filtration with PM 2.5 Filter
|4-in-1 Convertible Modes
|100% Copper Condenser Coil
Pros and Cons
Product Name
Pros
Cons
|Havells-Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Element Series AC
|- 5-in-1 Convertible Inverter, 5 Star Energy Efficiency, Advanced Element Series Technology
|- Higher initial cost
|Cellcronic 1 Ton Hot and Cold Wi-Fi Smart Split AC
|- Wi-Fi Connectivity, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter
|- Pricey, May require professional installation
|Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|- 5-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Copper Condenser Coil, Anti-dust Filter
|- Moderate energy efficiency
|Haier 1 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC
|- Wi-Fi Connectivity, 7-in-1 Convertible Cooling Modes, Antibacterial Coating
|- Slightly lower star rating
|Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC
|- Wi-Fi Connectivity, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52°C
|- Lower energy efficiency
|Panasonic 1 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC
|- Wi-Fi Connectivity, 7-in-1 Convertible Cooling Modes, AI Mode with Twin Cool
|- Pricey, Complex features
|Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC
|- Auto Cleanser, Economic Sleep Mode, High-Density Dust Filtration
|- Fixed speed, limited flexibility
|ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|- Inverter Technology, 2 Way Swing, Dust Filter
|- Lower energy efficiency
|Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter AC
|- Wind-Free Technology, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Modes, Easy Filter Plus (Anti-Bacterial)
|- Moderate energy efficiency
|Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|- 7-Stage Air Filtration with PM 2.5 Filter, 4-in-1 Convertible Modes, 100% Copper Condenser Coil
|- Moderate energy efficiency
Best value for money
The Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC stands out as the best value for money in this category. With its 5-star energy efficiency, copper condenser coil, and versatile 5-in-1 adjustable modes, it offers excellent cooling performance and energy savings without breaking the bank.
Best overall product
The Panasonic 1 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner takes the crown for the best overall product. Featuring Wi-Fi connectivity, 7-in-1 convertible cooling modes, and advanced AI mode with Twin Cool, it offers a comprehensive set of features and cutting-edge technology for superior cooling and convenience.
How to find the best air conditioner?
When choosing the right air conditioner, consider the product's energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and features like Wi-Fi connectivity and air purification. Assess your budget and long-term energy savings to make an informed decision. Additionally, read user reviews and consult experts for insights into performance and reliability.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.