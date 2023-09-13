Best 1 ton AC in India 2023: 10 options to beat summer blues

We all want an air conditioner to beat the summer blues. Whether you are a working professional who is working from home or a homemaker who spends the majority of the day in the kitchen, we all need a good AC with great cooling properties to keep ourselves cool and comfortable. Besides, one will agree that when a person is in a cool and comfortable space, then the productivity quotient or level also goes up. Before buying an air conditioner one has to see the size of the space where one wants to install the AC. If the space is relatively small, then 1 ton AC can be the best pick. The benefit of 1 ton AC is that it consumes much less power in comparison to other air conditioners which have a greater capacity.



In case you are looking to install an AC in a small room - be it in your household or your workplace, then we have curated a list of 1 ton ACs which are supremely efficient. They come with high cooling properties and you will be able to save on your electricity bill as well. Take a look at the curated options below.



A good 1 ton AC with powerful cooling properties is ideal for small spaces. (Pexels)

Havells-Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Element Series 5 in 1 Convertible Inverter Split AC 2023 Model (GLS12I5FWGEV, White)

This 1 ton AC from Havells-Lloyd is a powerhouse of cooling efficiency. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures cost-effective operation. The 5-in-1 convertible mode offers flexibility in cooling, catering to various room sizes and temperature preferences. Thanks to its smart 4-way swing through horizontal and vertical louvers, the AC spreads cool air uniformly throughout the room. It is a good option to consider.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1 ton

5-in-1 Convertible Inverter

5 Star Energy Rating

Element Series for enhanced performance

Elegant White design

Advanced cooling technology

Cellcronic 1 Ton Hot and Cold Wi-Fi Smart Split AC

Cellcronic's 1 ton AC is not just about cooling; it's about smart, versatile comfort. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control it from your smartphone. The 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling, and the PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter keeps your indoor air fresh and healthy. This AC is 32% more efficient than your normal air conditioner and 13% efficient as compared to a 5 star inverter air conditioner.

Specifications:

Cooling and heating capability

1 ton capacity

Wi-Fi Smart Control

Copper condenser for efficient cooling

4-way swing for even air distribution

PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter

Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1 ton AC stands out with its 5-star energy rating, ensuring substantial electricity savings. It features a 5-in-1 adjustable mode, allowing you to customize your cooling experience. The anti-dust filter keeps the air clean and healthy. The copper condenser coil ensures better cooling and requires low maintenance. It also prevents the system from rust and corrosion.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1 ton

5 Star Energy Rating

Inverter technology for efficient cooling

5-in-1 Adjustable Mode

Copper condenser for enhanced performance

Anti-dust filter for air purification

Haier 1 Ton 4 Star, WiFi, Inverter Split AC

This 1 ton AC from Haier offers a blend of advanced features and energy efficiency. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control it remotely. The convertible 7-in-1 cooling modes adapt to your comfort needs, and the antibacterial feature ensures clean and healthy air. It ensures fast cleaning and comes with a 4 star energy rating.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1 ton

4 Star Energy Rating

Inverter technology for energy savings

Convertible 7-in-1 Cooling Modes

Copper condenser for efficient performance

Antibacterial feature for clean air

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi, Inverter Split AC

Godrej's 1 ton AC is designed to provide robust cooling performance even in extreme temperatures up to 52°C. It offers Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control and boasts 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes to suit your preferences. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms and comes with a three star energy rating.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1 ton

3 Star Energy Rating

Wi-Fi connectivity for smart control

Heavy-duty cooling at high temperatures

5-in-1 convertible cooling modes

Copper condenser for efficient cooling

Panasonic 1 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner

Panasonic's 1 ton AC offers a comprehensive package of advanced features. It includes a 7-in-1 convertible mode with an additional AI mode for intelligent cooling. The Twin Cool technology ensures efficient performance, while the PM 0.1 Air Purification guarantees clean air. It comes with an air purification filter as well.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1 ton

4 Star Energy Rating

Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control

7-in-1 convertible mode with AI

Twin Cool technology for efficient cooling

PM 0.1 Air Purification for clean air

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

Carrier's 1 ton AC focuses on providing efficient cooling with features like Auto Cleanser and an Economic Sleep Mode. The high-density filter effectively traps dust particles for improved air quality. It's a reliable choice for those seeking a balance between performance and energy efficiency. It has a 3 star energy saving rating.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1 ton

3 Star Energy Rating

Auto Cleanser for maintenance

Economic Sleep Mode for energy savings

High-density filter for dust filtration

White, sleek design

ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2 Way Swing, Dust Filter, 2023 Model, IR123DAS, White)

ONIDA's 1 ton AC offers efficient cooling with its inverter technology. The 2-way swing ensures uniform air distribution, and the dust filter keeps the air clean and free of impurities. It's an excellent choice for those seeking budget-friendly inverter cooling. You can enjoy a manufacturer warranty of 1 year on product and 5 years on compressor.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1 ton

3 Star Energy Rating

Inverter technology for energy savings

2-way swing for uniform cooling

Dust filter for clean air

Sleek white design

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC

Samsung's 1 ton AC features innovative Wind-Free Technology for gentle and consistent cooling. With a convertible 5-in-1 cooling mode, it adapts to your needs. The Easy Filter Plus with Anti-Bacteria function ensures clean and healthy air circulation. Powered with 23,000 micro holes, you will enjoy powerful and gentle cooling.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1 ton

3 Star Energy Rating

Wind-Free Technology for gentle cooling

Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode

Easy Filter Plus with Anti-Bacteria feature

Sleek White design

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration

The Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (2023 Model, CWCVBH-VQ1W123, White) is a remarkable addition to the world of home cooling appliances. This cutting-edge air conditioner boasts a range of innovative features and advanced technologies that make it an excellent choice for maintaining a comfortable indoor environment while ensuring the air you breathe is clean and healthy.

Specifications:

Advanced Inverter Technology

7-Stage Air Filtration

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

100% Copper Condenser Coil

Best three features

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells-Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Element Series AC 5-in-1 Convertible Inverter 5 Star Energy Efficiency Rating Advanced Element Series Technology Cellcronic 1 Ton Hot and Cold Wi-Fi Smart Split AC Wi-Fi Connectivity 4 Way Swing PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5-in-1 Adjustable Mode Copper Condenser Coil Anti-dust Filter Haier 1 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC Wi-Fi Connectivity 7-in-1 Convertible Cooling Modes Antibacterial Coating Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC Wi-Fi Connectivity 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Modes Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52°C Panasonic 1 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC Wi-Fi Connectivity 7-in-1 Convertible Cooling Modes AI Mode with Twin Cool Technology Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC Auto Cleanser Economic Sleep Mode High-Density Dust Filtration ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Inverter Technology 2 Way Swing Dust Filter Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter AC Wind-Free Technology Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Modes Easy Filter Plus (Anti-Bacterial) Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 7-Stage Air Filtration with PM 2.5 Filter 4-in-1 Convertible Modes 100% Copper Condenser Coil





Pros and Cons

Product Name Pros Cons Havells-Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Element Series AC - 5-in-1 Convertible Inverter, 5 Star Energy Efficiency, Advanced Element Series Technology - Higher initial cost Cellcronic 1 Ton Hot and Cold Wi-Fi Smart Split AC - Wi-Fi Connectivity, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter - Pricey, May require professional installation Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC - 5-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Copper Condenser Coil, Anti-dust Filter - Moderate energy efficiency Haier 1 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC - Wi-Fi Connectivity, 7-in-1 Convertible Cooling Modes, Antibacterial Coating - Slightly lower star rating Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC - Wi-Fi Connectivity, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52°C - Lower energy efficiency Panasonic 1 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC - Wi-Fi Connectivity, 7-in-1 Convertible Cooling Modes, AI Mode with Twin Cool - Pricey, Complex features Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC - Auto Cleanser, Economic Sleep Mode, High-Density Dust Filtration - Fixed speed, limited flexibility ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC - Inverter Technology, 2 Way Swing, Dust Filter - Lower energy efficiency Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter AC - Wind-Free Technology, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Modes, Easy Filter Plus (Anti-Bacterial) - Moderate energy efficiency Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC - 7-Stage Air Filtration with PM 2.5 Filter, 4-in-1 Convertible Modes, 100% Copper Condenser Coil - Moderate energy efficiency

Best value for money



The Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC stands out as the best value for money in this category. With its 5-star energy efficiency, copper condenser coil, and versatile 5-in-1 adjustable modes, it offers excellent cooling performance and energy savings without breaking the bank.

Best overall product



The Panasonic 1 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner takes the crown for the best overall product. Featuring Wi-Fi connectivity, 7-in-1 convertible cooling modes, and advanced AI mode with Twin Cool, it offers a comprehensive set of features and cutting-edge technology for superior cooling and convenience.

How to find the best air conditioner?



When choosing the right air conditioner, consider the product's energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and features like Wi-Fi connectivity and air purification. Assess your budget and long-term energy savings to make an informed decision. Additionally, read user reviews and consult experts for insights into performance and reliability.







