Best Lloyd 1 Ton AC for more efficient cooling and quieter operation with smart features: Top 6 picks

Lloyd's 1-ton air conditioners are designed with a variety of advanced features that enhance both performance and user experience. One prominent feature is the inclusion of inverter technology, which adjusts the compressor speed to match the cooling demand. This not only provides consistent temperature control but also significantly improves energy efficiency by reducing power consumption when full capacity is not needed​. Get superior cooling all season round with surging electricity bills with the best Lloyd 1 ton AC

Energy efficiency is a key aspect of Lloyd's AC units, with models available in different star ratings such as 3-star and 5-star. Higher star ratings indicate better energy performance, which translates to lower electricity bills. For instance, a 5-star rated model is highly efficient and consumes less power, making it a cost-effective choice over the long term.

Lloyd ACs also feature Wi-Fi connectivity in certain models, allowing users to control the unit remotely via a smartphone app. This smart feature offers convenience by enabling users to adjust settings, switch the unit on or off, and monitor performance from anywhere. This is particularly useful for maintaining a comfortable home environment even when you're not at home.

Another significant feature is the use of high-efficiency filters. These filters trap dust, pollen, and other airborne particles, thereby improving indoor air quality. So if you have been planning to buy a 1 ton AC, Lloyd is going to make a perfect choice. Here are a few Lloyd 1 ton ACs that you must consider before buying one for yourself.

Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, Anti-Viral+PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWSEA)

The Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (model GLS12I3FWSEA) is packed with advanced features that cater to efficient cooling and user convenience. This air conditioner has a cooling capacity of 3.55 kilowatts and is designed for medium-sized rooms up to 120 square feet. One of the standout features of this model is its 5 in 1 Convertible function, allowing it to operate at different capacities ranging from 20% to 100%, which can be controlled via the remote. The AC incorporates a Smart 4 Way Swing and Turbo Cool feature for rapid and uniform cooling. Its Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter ensures cleaner air by filtering out viruses and fine particles, enhancing indoor air quality.

Specifications of Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Brand: Lloyd

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 3.55 Kilowatts

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 698.49 kWh

ISEER Value: 3.93

Special Features: 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Turbo Cool, Low Gas Detection, Clean Filter Indication, Installation Check, Stabilizer Free Operation, Hidden LED Display

Refrigerant: R32

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling with 5-in-1 modes 3-star energy rating only Anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter for clean air Suitable for small to medium rooms Durable with anti-corrosion coating Initial setup cost

2. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC runs on modern air conditioning technology, delivering exceptional cooling performance and energy efficiency. Its advanced features include a Golden Fin Evaporator for superior cooling and longevity, coupled with an Anti-Viral Filter and PM 2.5 Filter to ensure cleaner and healthier air quality. The Smart 4 Way Swing system ensures even air distribution throughout the room, while the Turbo Cool function provides rapid cooling when needed. With a 5 in 1 Convertible mode, users can adjust the cooling capacity to suit their specific needs, from 30% to 110% capacity, via the remote control.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

Brand: Lloyd

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 3.5 Kilowatts

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 533.89 kWh

ISEER Value: 5.07

Special Features: Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Smart 4 Way Swing, Turbo Cool, 100% Copper, Low Gas Detection, Clean Filter Indication, Installation Check, Stabilizer Free Operation, Hidden LED Display, 5 in 1 Convertible, Cools Even @ 52˚C

Refrigerant: R32

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency (5-star rating) Higher initial cost Anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter for clean air Suitable only for small to medium rooms Durable with golden fin evaporator Installation can be complex

3. Lloyd Stylus 1.0 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd Stylus 1.0 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (GLS12V3FOGSY) combines innovation with functionality. With its changeable AC panel and elegant white/grey facia, it seamlessly blends into any home or office decor. This AC features a variable speed compressor for energy efficiency and automatic adjustment based on room temperature. Its 6-in-1 convertible mode and anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter ensure optimal cooling and air quality. With built-in Wi-Fi and the Havells Sync App, you can control it remotely. The golden fin evaporator and 100% copper coils guarantee durability and efficient cooling.

Specifications of Lloyd Stylus 1.0 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC:

Brand: Lloyd

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 3.52 Kilowatts

Special Features: Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, Smart 4 Way Swing, Turbo Cool, 100% Copper, Anti Corrosion Coating, Changeable Facia, 6 in 1 Convertible, In-built WiFi, Low Gas Detection, Clean Filter Indication, Premium Remote Handset, Installation Check, Stabilizer Free Operation, Hidden LED Display

Refrigerant: R32

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Changeable AC panel for customisable aesthetics May require professional installation Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control Higher initial cost 6-in-1 convertible mode for versatile cooling Suitable only for small to medium-sized rooms

4. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC

Powered by an inverter compressor, this AC intelligently adjusts power consumption based on room temperature and heat load, ensuring optimal cooling while minimising energy usage. Its standout feature is the 5 in 1 Convertible capability, allowing users to choose from five cooling modes via the remote control, adapting to different tonnages for varying cooling needs ranging from 30% to 110% capacity. With a 5 Star Energy Rating and an impressive Annual Energy Consumption of 533.89 kWh, this AC promises exceptional energy efficiency.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC:

Brand: Lloyd

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 3.5 Kilowatts

Special Features: Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, 5 in 1 Convertible, In-built WiFi, Smart 4 Way Swing, Turbo Cool, 100% Copper, Low Gas Detection, Clean Filter Indication, Installation Check, Stabilizer Free Operation, Hidden LED Display

Refrigerant: R32

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating May be expensive for some budgets Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control Installation may require professional help 5-in-1 convertible mode for versatile cooling Suitable only for small to medium-sized rooms

Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split Air Conditioner With PM 2.5 Air Filter & Anti Viral Dust Filter Smart 4-way Swing (Copper, 2023 model - GLS12C3XWADS, White)

This AC unit combines essential features with efficient performance to create a comfortable indoor environment, whether at home or in the office. Featuring a Smart 4-way Swing system, this AC ensures uniform cooling distribution throughout the room, reaching every corner for an optimal cooling experience. Equipped with PM 2.5 Air Filter and Anti Viral Dust Filter, it effectively traps airborne contaminants such as dust, pollen, bacteria, and viruses, providing you with fresh and clean air for healthier living.

Specifications of Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split Air Conditioner:

Brand: Lloyd

Capacity: 1 Ton

Special Features: Smart 4-way Swing, Dust Filter, Cools even at 48°C, Air Purification Filter, Anti-bacterial Filter

Energy Star: 3 Star

Compressor Type: Non-Inverter Compressor

PM2.5 Air Filter: Traps airborne contaminants for fresh and clean air

Rapid Cooling: Cools down to 18°C in 45 seconds

Golden Eva Coils: Protects the AC from environmental factors and improves heat efficiency

Clean Air Filter: Ensures fresher and healthier air quality

Multi Fold Evaporator: Enhances cooling efficiency and compact size

Auto Restart: Automatically restarts after a power outage

Self Diagnosis Function: Detects errors and displays them for easy troubleshooting

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling with smart 4-way swing Non-inverter compressor may lead to higher energy consumption compared to inverter models PM2.5 air filter and anti-viral dust filter for clean air Fixed speed compressor may produce more noise compared to inverter compressors Rapid cooling capability for quick comfort Golden Eva coils enhance durability

6. Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split Air Conditioner

The Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split Air Conditioner (Model GLS12C3XWBEP), an efficient cooling solution designed to provide comfort and convenience for your home or office. With its smart features and elegant design, this AC unit ensures a pleasant indoor environment even during the hottest days. One of its standout features is its ability to cool even at high ambient temperatures of up to 48 degree C, ensuring comfort even in extreme conditions. The Smart 4-way Swing system disperses cool air uniformly throughout the room, maintaining a consistent and comfortable temperature.

Specifications of Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split Air Conditioner:

Brand: Lloyd

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 1 Ton

Special Features: Smart 4-way Swing, Dust Filter, Cools even at 48°C

Compressor Type: Non-Inverter Compressor

Evaporator & Condenser Coils: Blue Fins, Multi Fold Evaporator

Copper Tubes: 100% Inner Grooved

Refrigerant: R32

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling with smart 4-way swing Fixed speed compressor may consume more energy compared to inverter models PM2.5 air filter for cleaner air Limited warranty coverage (1 year on product) Rapid cooling capability for quick comfort Non-inverter compressor may produce more noise Blue fins evaporator enhances cooling performance

Here's a table summarizing the three best features of each Lloyd 1 Ton AC:

Model Cooling Power Energy Rating Special Feature Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3.55 kW 3 Star 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 3.5 kW 5 Star Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 5 in 1 Convertible Lloyd Stylus 1.0 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC 3.52 kW 3 Star Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, Changeable Facia Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC 3.5 kW 5 Star Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, 5 in 1 Convertible Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split Air Conditioner 1 Ton 3 Star Smart 4-way Swing, Dust Filter, Cools even at 48°C Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split Air Conditioner 1 Ton 3 Star Smart 4-way Swing, Dust Filter, Cools even at 48°C

Best value for money Lloyd 1 Ton AC

Lloyd Stylus 1.0 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC

Lloyd Stylus 1.0 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC stands out as the best value for money due to its combination of features like Wi-Fi connectivity, changeable facia, and efficient cooling. These features, along with its competitive pricing, make it an attractive option for those seeking advanced functionality without breaking the bank.

Best overall Lloyd 1 Ton AC

Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC emerges as the best overall product due to its versatile 5 in 1 Convertible function, anti-corrosion coating for durability, and effective anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters. These features, combined with its efficient cooling and energy-saving performance, make it a top choice for customers looking for a reliable and feature-rich AC.

How to find the best Lloyd 1 ton AC

To find the Lloyd 1 ton AC that suits your needs, consider factors like cooling power, energy rating, special features (such as convertible modes, air purification filters, and smart connectivity), and budget. You can explore Lloyd's official website, visit authorised retailers, or check online marketplaces like Amazon for a wide selection of Lloyd 1 ton AC models. Additionally, reading customer reviews and comparing specifications can help you make an informed decision based on your requirements and preferences.

FAQs on the Lloyd 1 ton AC

What is the difference between inverter and non-inverter ACs, and which one should I choose for a Lloyd 1 Ton AC?

Inverter ACs use variable speed compressors that adjust their speed according to the cooling needs, resulting in energy efficiency and quieter operation. Non-inverter ACs have fixed-speed compressors and operate at full capacity until the desired temperature is reached, consuming more energy. For a Lloyd 1 Ton AC, if energy efficiency and lower operating costs are a priority, choose an inverter model. Otherwise, a non-inverter model may suffice.

What is the significance of star ratings in Lloyd 1 Ton ACs?

Star ratings indicate the energy efficiency of an AC, with a higher number of stars indicating higher efficiency. Lloyd 1 Ton ACs are available in various star ratings such as 3-star and 5-star. A higher star rating translates to lower electricity bills over the long term, making it a cost-effective choice despite potentially higher initial costs.

Do Lloyd 1 Ton ACs come with air purification features?

Yes, many Lloyd 1 Ton AC models are equipped with advanced air purification features like Anti-Viral Filters, PM 2.5 Filters, and Anti-bacterial Filters. These filters help trap airborne contaminants, ensuring cleaner and healthier indoor air quality.

Can Lloyd 1 Ton ACs be controlled remotely?

Certain Lloyd 1 Ton AC models come with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and smartphone apps, allowing users to control the AC remotely. This feature offers convenience by enabling users to adjust settings, monitor performance, and even schedule operations from anywhere using their smartphones.

Are Lloyd 1 Ton ACs suitable for small or medium-sized rooms?

Yes, Lloyd 1 Ton ACs are generally suitable for small to medium-sized rooms, typically ranging from 100 to 120 square feet in size. However, it's essential to consider factors like room insulation, ceiling height, and ambient temperature to ensure optimal cooling performance.

