Best 1 ton ACs in India: Top 10 options for complete and efficient cooling of your home

Mar 28, 2024 05:34 PM IST

Discover the top 10 1 ton ACs available in India, that are efficient in providing your space ample cooling to beat the heat.

When it comes to choosing the right 1 ton AC for your home or office, it's essential to consider factors such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and special features. In this comprehensive guide, we've curated a list of the 10 best 1 ton ACs available in India, along with detailed product information, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a compact air conditioner or the best 1 ton AC within a specific price range, this guide has you covered.

1. Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers efficient cooling and comes with a convertible mode for energy savings. With a 3-star energy rating, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. The AC also features a self-diagnosis function for easy maintenance.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC

  • 3-star energy rating
  • Convertible mode for energy savings
  • Self-diagnosis function
  • Copper condenser coil
  • Eco-friendly refrigerant
  • Sleep mode for enhanced comfort

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient

May not be suitable for larger rooms

Convertibility for savings

Self-diagnosis for maintenance

2. Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is equipped with a flexi-cool mode for optimal cooling and energy savings. It features a PM 2.5 filter for improved indoor air quality and comes with a dehumidifier function for added comfort.

Specifications of Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Inverter technology for energy efficiency
  • Flexi-cool mode for optimal cooling
  • PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality
  • Dehumidifier function for added comfort
  • Stabilizer-free operation
  • Sleep mode for undisturbed rest

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Inverter technology for energy savings

May require additional stabilizer for voltage fluctuations

Improved air quality with PM 2.5 filter

Dehumidifier function for added comfort

3. Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with a built-in dehumidifier and a 3-star energy rating. It features a copper condenser coil for enhanced durability and comes with a high-density filter for improved air quality.

Specifications of 3. Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

  • 3-star energy rating
  • Inverter technology for energy efficiency
  • Dehumidifier function for added comfort
  • Copper condenser coil for enhanced durability
  • High-density filter for improved air quality
  • Auto clean function for easy maintenance

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient

May require professional installation for optimal performance

Built-in dehumidifier for added comfort

Enhanced air quality with high-density filter

4. Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers adjustable cooling and features a copper condenser coil for efficient heat transfer. With an elegant design and a 3-star energy rating, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC

  • 3-star energy rating
  • Adjustable cooling for personalized comfort
  • Copper condenser coil for efficient heat transfer
  • Elegant design for modern interiors
  • Self-diagnosis function for easy maintenance
  • Auto restart feature for uninterrupted operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Adjustable cooling for personalized comfort

May produce some noise at higher fan speeds

Efficient heat transfer with copper condenser coil

Elegant design for modern interiors

5. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers heavy-duty cooling with an anti-virus protection filter and a 3-star energy rating. It features a copper condenser coil for efficient heat transfer and comes with a sleep mode for enhanced comfort.

Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

  • 3-star energy rating
  • Inverter technology for energy efficiency
  • Anti-virus protection filter for improved air quality
  • Copper condenser coil for efficient heat transfer
  • Heavy-duty cooling for hot summers
  • Sleep mode for enhanced comfort

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Heavy-duty cooling for hot summers

May require professional installation for optimal performance

Improved air quality with anti-virus protection filter

Energy-efficient with inverter technology

6. Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with a power chill operation and a 3-star energy rating. It features a copper condenser coil for efficient heat transfer and comes with a Coanda airflow mode for uniform cooling.

Specifications of Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

  • 3-star energy rating
  • Inverter technology for energy efficiency
  • Power chill operation for instant cooling
  • Copper condenser coil for efficient heat transfer
  • Coanda airflow mode for uniform cooling
  • Stabilizer-free operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Power chill operation for instant cooling

May not be suitable for larger rooms

Uniform cooling with Coanda airflow mode

Energy-efficient with inverter technology

7. Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC comes with a twin cool inverter for efficient cooling and a 3-star energy rating. It features a PM 2.5 filter for improved indoor air quality and comes with a dual purification system for added comfort.

Specifications of Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC

  • 3-star energy rating
  • Twin cool inverter for efficient cooling
  • PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality
  • Dual purification system for added comfort
  • Stabilizer-free operation
  • Sleep mode for undisturbed rest

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Efficient cooling with twin cool inverter

May require additional stabilizer for voltage fluctuations

Improved air quality with PM 2.5 filter

Added comfort with dual purification system

8. Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC

The Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers efficient cooling and comes with a convertible mode for energy savings. With a 3-star energy rating, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. The AC also features a self-diagnosis function for easy maintenance.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC

  • 3-star energy rating
  • Convertible mode for energy savings
  • Self-diagnosis function
  • Copper condenser coil
  • Eco-friendly refrigerant
  • Sleep mode for enhanced comfort

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient

May not be suitable for larger rooms

Convertibility for savings

Self-diagnosis for maintenance

9. LG 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The LG 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with a dual inverter compressor and a 3-star energy rating. It features an anti-corrosive gold fin condenser for enhanced durability and comes with a Himalaya cool technology for instant cooling.

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

  • 3-star energy rating
  • Dual inverter compressor for efficient cooling
  • Anti-corrosive gold fin condenser for enhanced durability
  • Himalaya cool technology for instant cooling
  • Stabilizer-free operation
  • Auto clean function for easy maintenance

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Efficient cooling with dual inverter compressor

May require professional installation for optimal performance

Enhanced durability with anti-corrosive gold fin condenser

Instant cooling with Himalaya cool technology

1 ton AC Top Features Comparison:

Product NameEnergy EfficiencyCooling Technology
Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC3-star energy ratingConvertible mode for energy savings
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACInverter technology for energy efficiencyFlexi-cool mode for optimal cooling
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3-star energy ratingDehumidifier function for added comfort
Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC3-star energy ratingAdjustable cooling for personalized comfort
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3-star energy ratingAnti-virus protection filter for improved air quality
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3-star energy ratingPower chill operation for instant cooling
Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC3-star energy ratingTwin cool inverter for efficient cooling
Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC3-star energy ratingConvertible mode for energy savings
LG 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3-star energy ratingDual inverter compressor for efficient cooling

Best value for money:

The Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers the best value for money with its flexi-cool mode for optimal cooling and a PM 2.5 filter for improved indoor air quality. It is a cost-effective and efficient choice for small to medium-sized rooms.

Best overall product:

The Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC stands out as the best overall product in this category. With a cooling capacity of 1 ton, it effectively cools small to medium-sized rooms, ensuring a pleasant atmosphere even during scorching summers. Its 3-star energy efficiency rating not only minimizes electricity consumption but also contributes to cost savings in the long run.

How to find the perfect 1 ton AC:

When choosing the perfect 1 ton AC from the options listed, consider factors such as energy efficiency, cooling technology, and special features. Look for a product that offers the best balance of efficient cooling, enhanced air quality, and energy savings to meet your specific needs.

