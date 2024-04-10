Best inverter AC: Top 10 efficient, quiet and eco-friendly picks to deal with summer

Opt for a good inverter air conditioner today if you haven't done it already. The dreaded Indian summer is fully upon us and one of the best ways to deal with it in to invest in a good air conditioner. But why an inverter AC, you want to know. Simply put, as compared to a regular AC, an inverter air conditioner is an energy-efficient option, which means that your electricity bill will be much less as compared to a regular AC. Best inverter air conditioners can give you efficient cooling on a budget.

Here's a short explainer - an inverter air conditioner differs from a regular air conditioner primarily in its compressor technology. Inverter ACs utilize variable-speed compressors, adjusting their speed to match the cooling demand, resulting in more energy-efficient operation compared to the fixed-speed compressors used in regular ACs. This allows inverter ACs to maintain a more stable and precise temperature while consuming less power, leading to lower electricity bills and greater comfort.

A cursory glance, either offline or online, will show you a number of options and a whole host of brands. Both can be rather confusing. To help you decide better, we have done a smart selection of inverter ACs, of different capacities and from various brands. Do take a look and opt for one that appeals to you.

1. Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers advanced features for optimal cooling efficiency. With a durable copper condenser and 80-month warranty, it ensures long-lasting performance. Its Smart Ready capability enables seamless integration with smart devices for enhanced control. The Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling feature provides flexibility in cooling modes. Multi sensors enhance precision in temperature control, while dust filters maintain air quality. Blue fins protect against corrosion for extended durability. With its comprehensive features and reliable performance, the Blue Star IC315YNU in White stands as a top choice for cooling needs.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity : 1.3 Ton

: 1.3 Ton Energy Efficiency Rating : 3 Star

: 3 Star Compressor Type : Inverter

: Inverter Condenser Material : Copper

: Copper Cooling Modes: Convertible 5 in 1

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long warranty period of 80 months ensures peace of mind. May be relatively expensive compared to non-inverter models. Smart Ready feature allows for integration with smart devices for convenient control. Installation and servicing might require professional assistance, adding to initial costs.



2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC



The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers cutting-edge technology for superior cooling performance. Its dual inverter compressor ensures energy-efficient operation while maintaining precise temperature control. The AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling feature provides flexibility in cooling modes to suit various needs. With a 4-way swing for uniform cooling, it ensures comfort in every corner of the room. The HD filter with anti-virus protection enhances air quality, promoting a healthier environment. With its advanced features and sleek design, the LG TS-Q19YNZE in White is a top choice for cooling needs.



Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC: Capacity : 1.5 Ton

: 1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency Rating : 5 Star

: 5 Star Compressor Type : Dual Inverter

: Dual Inverter Cooling Modes : AI Convertible 6-in-1

: AI Convertible 6-in-1 Air Filtration: HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection



Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient operation with the dual inverter compressor. Initial cost may be higher compared to non-inverter models. AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling offers flexibility in cooling modes for various preferences. Installation and servicing might require professional assistance, adding to overall expenses.

3. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers advanced features for efficient cooling. With its 5-in-1 convertible mode, it adapts to various cooling needs. The use of 100% copper ensures durability and efficient heat transfer. Equipped with an anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter, this air conditioner ensures clean and healthy air indoors. Its sleek design in white with a chrome deco strip adds a touch of elegance to any space. The Lloyd GLS18I5FWBEV model promises reliable performance and superior comfort for users.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC



Capacity : 1.5 Ton

: 1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency Rating : 5 Star

: 5 Star Compressor Type : Inverter

: Inverter Cooling Modes : 5 in 1 Convertible

: 5 in 1 Convertible Filter Type: Anti-Viral + PM 2.5

Reasons to buy Reasons in avoid Energy-efficient operation with a 5-star rating. May have a higher initial cost compared to non-inverter models. Advanced filtration system ensures clean and healthy air indoors. Installation and servicing might require professional assistance, potentially adding to expenses.

4.

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White)

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with innovative features. With a copper condenser and PM 2.5 filter, it ensures durability and clean air indoors. Its triple display provides clear information on settings and temperature. Featuring Dew Clean Technology, it prevents moisture build-up and maintains a fresh environment. The Coanda airflow feature ensures uniform cooling throughout the room. The 2023 model MTKL50U in White from Daikin promises reliable performance and advanced comfort features for users.



Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity : 1.5 Ton

: 1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency Rating : 3 Star

: 3 Star Compressor Type : Inverter

: Inverter Filter Type : PM 2.5

: PM 2.5 Special Features: Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with inverter technology. May have a lower energy efficiency rating compared to higher-star-rated models Advanced features like PM 2.5 filter and Coanda airflow ensure clean and uniform cooling. Initial cost might be higher compared to non-inverter models.

5.

Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, MTKM50U, White)

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers top-notch cooling efficiency with advanced features. Equipped with a copper condenser and PM 2.5 filter, it ensures durability and clean air circulation. The 5-star energy rating signifies exceptional energy efficiency, contributing to lower electricity bills. With the 2023 model MTKM50U in White, Daikin delivers reliable performance and enhanced comfort for users. Its superior cooling capabilities, coupled with innovative technology, make it an ideal choice for those seeking both efficiency and quality in their air conditioning solution.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity : 1.5 Ton

: 1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency Rating : 5 Star

: 5 Star Compressor Type : Inverter

: Inverter Filter Type : PM 2.5

: PM 2.5 Model: MTKM50U

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient operation with a 5-star rating. Initial cost may be higher compared to lower-star-rated models. PM 2.5 filter ensures clean and healthy air indoors. Installation and servicing might require professional assistance, potentially adding to expenses.

6.

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER Exi, CAI18ES5R34F0,White)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers advanced features for efficient cooling. With its AI Flexicool technology, it adapts to varying cooling needs, ensuring optimal comfort. The convertible 6-in-1 cooling mode provides flexibility and energy savings. Equipped with dual filtration comprising HD and PM 2.5 filters, it ensures clean and healthy indoor air. The auto cleanser feature enhances durability and maintains cleanliness. With the 2024 model ESTER Exi in White, Carrier delivers reliable performance and innovative technology for enhanced comfort and convenience.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Capacity : 1.5 Ton

: 1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency Rating : 5 Star

: 5 Star Compressor Type : Inverter

: Inverter Cooling Modes : Convertible 6-in-1

: Convertible 6-in-1 Filter Type: Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient operation with a 5-star rating. Initial cost may be higher compared to non-inverter models. Convertible 6-in-1 cooling mode offers flexibility and energy savings. Installation and servicing might require professional assistance, potentially adding to expenses.

7. LG 1 Ton 4 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1 Ton 4 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC combines innovative features for efficient cooling. With its AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling technology, it adapts to varying cooling needs, ensuring energy savings. Equipped with a copper condenser, it offers durability and efficient cooling performance. The HD filter with anti-virus protection ensures clean and healthy indoor air. With the 2023 model RS-Q13JNYE in White, LG delivers reliable performance and advanced features for enhanced comfort and convenience. Its superior cooling capabilities and sleek design make it an ideal choice for smaller spaces.



Specifications of LG 1 Ton 4 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

Capacity : 1 Ton

: 1 Ton Energy Efficiency Rating : 4 Star

: 4 Star Compressor Type : DUAL Inverter

: DUAL Inverter Cooling Modes : AI Convertible 6-in-1

: AI Convertible 6-in-1 Filter Type: HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient operation with a 4-star rating. May have a smaller capacity suitable for smaller spaces. AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling mode offers flexibility and energy savings. Initial cost may be higher compared to non-inverter models.

8. Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with advanced features. With its 5-in-1 convertible mode, it adapts to varying cooling needs. The use of 100% copper ensures durability and efficient heat transfer. Equipped with an anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter, it ensures clean and healthy air indoors. Its sleek design in white with a graphic design adds a touch of elegance to any space. The Lloyd GLS15I5FWGEV model promises reliable performance and superior comfort for users.



Specifications of Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity : 1.2 Ton

: 1.2 Ton Energy Efficiency Rating : 5 Star

: 5 Star Compressor Type : Inverter

: Inverter Cooling Modes : 5 in 1 Convertible

: 5 in 1 Convertible Filter Type: Anti-Viral + PM 2.5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient operation with a 5-star rating. May have a smaller capacity suitable for smaller spaces. Advanced filtration system ensures clean and healthy air indoors. Initial cost may be higher compared to non-inverter models.

9. Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers cutting-edge features for superior cooling. Its Wi-Fi connectivity enables remote control and monitoring for added convenience. With a copper condenser and 7-in-1 convertible mode, it adapts to varying cooling needs efficiently. The True AI Mode ensures optimal performance based on usage patterns. Featuring 4-way swing and PM 0.1 air purification filter, it ensures uniform cooling and clean indoor air. With the 2024 model CS/CU-NU12ZKY5W in White, Panasonic delivers reliability and innovation for enhanced comfort and convenience.

Specifications of Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Capacity : 1 Ton

: 1 Ton Energy Efficiency Rating : 5 Star

: 5 Star Compressor Type : Wi-Fi Inverter Smart

: Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Cooling Modes : 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode

: 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode Filter Type: PM 0.1 Air Purification

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wi-Fi connectivity allows remote control and monitoring. Initial cost may be higher due to advanced features. 7-in-1 convertible mode with True AI Mode ensures efficient and personalized cooling. Installation and setup may require professional assistance, adding to expenses.



10. Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with advanced air filtration features. With 100% copper construction, it ensures durability and efficient heat transfer. The Convertible 4-in-1 mode provides flexibility in cooling options. Equipped with a PM 2.5 filter and 7-stage air filtration, it ensures clean and healthy indoor air quality. The 2024 model CWCVBK-VQ1W173 in White promises reliable performance and enhanced comfort for users, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both efficiency and air purification in their air conditioning solution.



Specifications of Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity : 1.5 Ton

: 1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency Rating : 3 Star

: 3 Star Compressor Type : Inverter

: Inverter Cooling Modes : Convertible 4-in-1

: Convertible 4-in-1 Air Filtration: 7-Stage with PM 2.5 Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with inverter technology. May have a lower energy efficiency rating compared to higher-star-rated models. Advanced air filtration system ensures clean and healthy indoor air quality. Initial cost may be higher compared to non-inverter models.





3 best features of inverter ACs for you

Product name Special Feature Cooling Power Capacity Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling High 1.3 Ton LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling High 1.5 Ton Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5 in 1 Convertible High 1.5 Ton Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Coanda Airflow High 1.5 Ton Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling High 1.5 Ton Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC PM 2.5 Filter High 1.5 Ton LG 1 Ton 4 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Medium 1 Ton Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Medium 1.2 Ton Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode Medium 1 Ton Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Convertible 4-in-1 Medium 1.5 Ton

Best value for money inverter AC

The best value for money product among the listed options appears to be the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS18I5FWBEV). With its versatile 5-in-1 convertible mode, efficient copper build, and advanced anti-viral and PM 2.5 filtration, it offers excellent cooling performance and air quality maintenance. Additionally, its 5-star energy rating ensures energy savings over time, making it a cost-effective choice for long-term use, providing a balance between quality features and affordability.

Best overall inverter AC

The Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (IC315YNU) stands out as the best overall product due to its comprehensive features and reliability. Its 80-month warranty provides long-term peace of mind. The copper build ensures efficient heat transfer and durability. With Smart Ready technology, it offers convenience through remote control. The convertible 5-in-1 cooling mode adapts to various needs, while multi sensors enhance performance. Equipped with dust filters and blue fins, air conditioner maintains clean indoor air and ensures longevity. The 2023 model in White embodies Blue Star's commitment to quality and innovation.

How to buy best inverter AC in India?

To purchase the best inverter AC in India, consider several factors. Firstly, evaluate the cooling capacity suitable for your room size. Look for energy efficiency ratings like the BEE star rating to ensure lower power consumption. Consider additional features such as inverter technology, which provides efficient cooling and energy savings. Look for special features like air purification filters, smart connectivity options, and noise levels. Research brands known for reliability and after-sales service. Finally, read customer reviews and compare prices to make an informed decision based on your budget and requirements.

