Best ACs under 50000: Top 7 high-tech cooling solutions for maximum comfort and savings in 2024

Are you on the lookout for a cooling companion that keeps your comfort high and your expenses low? Well, look no further, because you've landed in the right spot. At a time where soaring temperatures can quickly turn your home into a sauna, finding an air conditioner (AC) that delivers both comfort and savings is essential. Fortunately, in 2024, advancements in technology have made high-tech ACs more accessible and affordable than ever before. Beat the heat economically with the best ACs under ₹ 50000!(Pexels)

Gone are the days of clunky, energy-guzzling units. Today's modern air conditioners are sleek, efficient, and packed with innovative features designed to enhance your comfort while keeping costs down. From intelligent sensors that adjust cooling settings based on room temperature to inverter technology that reduces energy consumption without compromising performance, these ACs are a game-changer for budget-conscious buyers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In this guide, we'll introduce you to the top 7 high-tech solutions for maximum comfort and savings, all priced under ₹50,000. Whether you're battling the summer heatwave or simply aiming to create a more comfortable living space year-round, these ACs are here to make your life easier. So, sit back, relax, and let us help you explore the world of affordable luxury in air conditioning, ensuring you bring home the best one. Now, stay comfortable all summer long.

1.

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)

Looking for a top-notch air conditioner that's efficient and stylish? Meet the Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC. Engineered with British precision, equipped with a copper condenser and PM 2.5 filter, it guarantees effective cooling and purified air. The 2022 model, dubbed FTL28U, features a sleek white design, lending sophistication to any room. Revel in the cool comfort and breathe easy, assured that you're inhaling fresh air, all thanks to Daikin's unwavering dedication to quality and innovation. Whether battling the heat or enhancing your living space, this AC promises to deliver both cooling relief and aesthetic charm.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC:

Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser: Copper

Filter: PM 2.5

Model: FTL28U

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling with durable copper condenser Limited capacity suitable for small rooms only PM 2.5 filter ensures clean and healthy air Fixed speed may not offer flexibility in cooling preferences Sleek design adds aesthetic appeal to your space

2. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Experience intelligent cooling with the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC. Designed for contemporary living, it features a copper condenser, 7 in 1 convertible with True AI Mode, and PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter for superior cooling and air quality. The 2024 model, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, stands as a beacon of sophistication in its sleek white design, complementing any contemporary space with elegance. Panasonic's commitment to cutting-edge technology shines through, promising an unparalleled cooling experience that transcends mere comfort. As you bask in the cool breeze of this intelligent AC, you'll find yourself immersed in a haven of comfort and purity.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser: Copper

Convertible Modes: 7 in 1 with True AI Mode

Air Purification Filter: PM 0.1

Model: CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Intelligent cooling with True AI Mode Limited availability of True AI Mode in other models Advanced air purification for cleaner air Higher initial investment compared to non-Wi-Fi models Efficient copper condenser for long-lasting performance Requires stable Wi-Fi connection for remote operation

Also Read: Best 5 star split AC in India: Top 9 models for superior cooling, power savings, and efficiency

3. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Experience the epitome of cooling sophistication with the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. Meticulously designed to enhance your living space, this AC unit is a masterpiece of engineering. Boasting a copper condenser, 5 in 1 convertible mode, and Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, it ensures not only optimal cooling but also pristine air quality. The 2023 model, GLS18I3FWAGC, stands out in striking white with a chrome deco strip, adding a touch of elegance to any room it graces. Prepare to immerse yourself in ultimate comfort and style as Lloyd's cutting-edge technology takes centre stage, transforming your home into a haven of coolness and purity. With every breath, feel the refreshing breeze and revel in the tranquillity that permeates your surroundings.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser: Copper

Convertible Modes: 5 in 1

Air Filters: Antiviral + PM 2.5

Model: GLS18I3FWAGC

Colour: White with Chrome Deco Strip

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced air purification for cleaner air May be higher priced compared to non-inverter models Versatile convertible modes for customised cooling Limited availability of convertible modes in other brands Elegant design with chrome deco strip

4. Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Are you in search of a cooling solution that not only keeps your home comfortable but also ensures cleaner, fresher air? Then meet the Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC! Engineered to upgrade your indoor experience, this AC features a 7-stage air filtration system, effectively removing impurities for a healthier environment. Crafted with 100 percent copper, it guarantees durability and energy efficiency. With its convertible 4-in-1 functionality, you can adapt to changing weather conditions seamlessly. Equipped with a PM 2.5 filter, it enhances air quality, while its sleek white design adds a touch of sophistication to any room. However, it's essential to consider potential upfront costs and professional installation requirements.

Specifications of Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Brand: Cruise

Model: CWCVBK-VQ1W173

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Air Filtration: 7-Stage

Material: 100 percent Copper

Functionality: Convertible 4-in-1

Filter: PM 2.5

Colour: White

Year: 2024

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Purified air with 7-stage filtration system Potential higher upfront cost Durable and energy-efficient 100% copper build Professional installation may be required Adapt to changing weather with convertible 4-in-1 Regular maintenance for optimal performance Enhance air quality with PM 2.5 filter May not be suitable for very large rooms or spaces

Also Read: Best inverter AC: Top 10 picks for efficient cooling, energy savings, and performance excellence

5.

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, Hidden Display, CS/CU-SU18ZKYTK, 2024 Model, White)

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a cooling marvel designed to upgrade your indoor comfort. This AC boasts an array of standout features that ensure optimal comfort and convenience. Experience unparalleled durability and efficient cooling performance with its copper condenser. Enjoy the flexibility of the 7 in 1 convertible functionality, allowing you to adapt the cooling settings to suit your preferences and needs seamlessly. Breathe easier with the PM 0.1 air purification filter, which effectively removes airborne particles, ensuring cleaner and fresher air in your living space. The hidden display adds a touch of elegance to its design while offering a seamless user experience.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Brand: Panasonic

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Condenser: Copper

Functionality: 7 in 1 Convertible

Filter: PM 0.1 Air Purification

Display: Hidden

Model: CS/CU-SU18ZKYTK

Colour: White

Year: 2024

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Copper condenser for durable and efficient cooling. Initial cost may be higher compared to non-inverter models. 7 in 1 convertible functionality for versatile cooling. Professional installation may be required. PM 0.1 air purification filter for cleaner indoor air. Regular maintenance needed for optimal performance. Hidden display for a sleek and modern look. May not be suitable for very large rooms or spaces. Stylish white design complements any decor.

6. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

Are you ready to transform your cooling experience with innovation and style? Introducing the Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC! This marvel of engineering redefines comfort with its versatile features and sleek design. With the 5-in-1 convertible cooling functionality, adapt the AC's capacity to match your needs and save energy effortlessly. Crafted with a durable copper condenser, it promises efficient cooling performance for years to come. Embrace the future of cooling with I-Sense Technology, intelligently adjusting settings for optimum comfort. The 2023 model in pristine white adds a touch of sophistication to your living space. Enhance your indoor comfort and style with the Godrej Inverter Split AC, where innovation meets elegance in every breeze.

Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC:

Brand: Godrej

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Functionality: 5-In-1 Convertible

Condenser: Copper

Technology: I-Sense

Model: AC 1T EI 12TINV3R32-GWA

Colour: White

Year: 2023

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile 5-in-1 convertible cooling. Potential higher upfront cost. Durable copper condenser. Professional installation may be required. Intelligent I-Sense Technology. Regular maintenance for optimal performance. Sleek white design. May not be suitable for very large spaces.

Also Read: Best air conditioner for small room 2024: Top 8 ACs from brands like Daikin, LG and more to keep your space chilled

7.

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 5S INV CNV S4I2AD0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter 2024 Model, White)

Meet the Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC, a beacon of cooling excellence designed to enhance your indoor comfort. This AC boasts an impressive array of features that ensure optimal cooling efficiency and convenience. With its innovative Magicool technology, it experiences rapid cooling even in the hottest of summers. Crafted with a copper condenser, it guarantees durability and efficient cooling performance for years to come. The convertible 4-in-1 cooling mode offers versatility, allowing you to adapt the AC's settings to suit your needs seamlessly. Breathe cleaner air with the HD filter, which effectively removes dust particles and allergens from your indoor environment.

Specifications of Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC:

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Model: Magic cool 15T 5S INV CNV S4I2AD0

Condenser: Copper

Cooling Mode: Convertible 4-in-1

Filter: HD Filter

Colour: White

Year: 2024

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Rapid cooling with Magicool technology. Higher initial cost compared to lower star-rated models. Durable copper condenser for efficient cooling performance. Professional installation may be required. Versatile convertible 4-in-1 cooling mode. Regular maintenance needed for optimal performance. Cleaner air with HD filter, removing dust and allergens. May not be suitable for very large rooms or spaces.

Also Read: Best AC brands in India: Explore ACs from top 7 air conditioner brands like Lloyd, Samsung, Blue Star, and more

Top 3 features of the best ACs under ₹ 50000:

Best ACs under ₹ 50000 Capacity Energy Rating Convertible Modes Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC 0.8 Ton 3 Star Not convertible Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart, 1 convertible mode Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter, 4 convertible modes Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter, 4 convertible modes Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter, 4 convertible modes Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Magicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Magicool Inverter, Not convertible

Best value for money AC under ₹ 50000:

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Among the options presented, the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC emerges as the epitome of value for money. With its blend of efficiency and versatility, this AC offers a perfect balance without breaking the bank. Its 3-star energy rating ensures decent energy savings, while the 1.5-ton capacity caters to most room sizes. What truly sets it apart is its four convertible modes, allowing you to customise cooling according to your needs, making it adaptable to varying climatic conditions. With Lloyd's trusted reliability and performance, investing in this AC promises to be a wise choice for long-term comfort and affordability.

Best overall AC under ₹ 50000:

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

Out of all the choices, the Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is like the superstar for getting the best bang for your buck under ₹50,000. Even though it's small, it's mighty in cooling power, perfect for smaller rooms or when you need just a bit of cooling. It's like a smart saver because it doesn't use too much energy but still keeps you cool. Plus, it's super reliable with its fixed-speed technology, meaning you can count on it to keep you cool when things heat up outside. With Daikin's reputation for making tough and smart cooling systems, this AC is a top choice for keeping cool without spending too much.

How to find the best ACs under ₹ 50000?

Finding the best AC under ₹50,000 involves a few simple steps:

Research: Browse online reviews and comparisons to identify top-rated AC models within your budget.

Features: Determine your preferences such as capacity, energy rating, and additional features like inverter technology or air purification.

Comparison: Compare specifications, energy efficiency ratings, and customer reviews across different brands to find the most suitable option.

Budget: Set a budget and look for ACs that offer the best value for money without compromising on quality or performance.

Purchase: Once you've narrowed down your options, make your purchase from a reputable retailer or online platform.

FAQs on the best ACs under ₹50,000:

Q: Are there energy-efficient AC options under ₹50,000?

A: Yes, many AC models under ₹50,000 come with energy-efficient features such as inverter technology and high star ratings, ensuring cost-effective cooling while minimising electricity consumption.

Q: Can I find ACs with advanced features like Wi-Fi connectivity within this budget?

A: While Wi-Fi-enabled ACs may be available at higher price points, you can still find models under ₹50,000 with advanced features like timer settings, sleep modes, and remote control operation for added convenience.

Q: What capacity AC should I choose for a medium-sized room within this budget?

A: For a medium-sized room, a 1 to 1.5-ton capacity AC should suffice. Many options under ₹50,000 offer these capacities, providing efficient cooling without exceeding your budget.

Q: Do budget-friendly ACs come with warranty coverage?

A: Yes, most ACs under ₹50,000 come with manufacturer warranties, typically covering components like the compressor and other parts for a certain period, ensuring peace of mind regarding product quality and reliability.

Q: How can I ensure I'm getting the best value for money within this price range?

A: Prioritise features that align with your cooling needs and preferences, such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and additional functionalities. Compare specifications, read customer reviews, and consider after-sales service to make an informed decision and maximise value within your budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.