Best 5 star split AC in India: Top 9 high-efficiency air conditioners to save energy

When it comes to staying cool during the scorching summer months in India, a high-efficiency 5 star split AC is a must-have. With advanced features and energy-saving capabilities, these ACs provide superior cooling performance while keeping your energy bills low. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 5 star split ACs available in India in 2022, so you can make an informed decision when purchasing a new air conditioner for your home. Cut down on electricity bills with the best 5-star split ACs

1.

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC is equipped with a powerful inverter compressor that provides faster and efficient cooling. The Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to control the AC from anywhere using your smartphone. With its 5 star energy rating, this AC is also highly energy-efficient, saving you money on your electricity bills.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Inverter Compressor

Twin Cool Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling performance Higher initial investment Energy-efficient operation Convenient Wi-Fi control

2.

Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC features a powerful inverter compressor and a built-in air purifier for clean and fresh air. With its 5 star energy rating, this AC is designed to provide efficient cooling while consuming minimal power. The copper condenser coil ensures superior heat exchange for enhanced performance.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Compressor

Copper Condenser Coil

Air Purification Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient and eco-friendly Slightly higher maintenance cost Effective air purification system Durable copper condenser coil

3.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC comes with a dual rotary compressor that delivers powerful cooling while operating quietly. The anti-virus protection filter provides clean and hygienic air, while the 5 star energy rating ensures energy efficiency. With its convertible cooling feature, this AC offers enhanced flexibility in operation.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Dual Inverter Compressor

Anti-Virus Protection Filter

Convertible Cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful and quiet cooling performance Slightly higher initial cost Clean and hygienic air Energy-efficient and flexible operation

4.

LG 1.2 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.2 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling with its dual inverter compressor and anti-virus protection filter. With its 5 star energy rating, this AC ensures energy savings without compromising on performance. The convertible cooling feature allows you to customize the cooling capacity as per your needs.

Specifications of LG 1.2 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.2 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Dual Inverter Compressor

Anti-Virus Protection Filter

Convertible Cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient and powerful cooling Slightly lower cooling capacity Clean and hygienic air Flexible and customizable cooling options

5.

Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC features a powerful inverter compressor and an anti-viral filter for clean and healthy air. With its 5 star energy rating, this AC is designed to provide efficient cooling with minimal power consumption. The convertible cooling feature allows you to adjust the cooling capacity based on your requirements.

Specifications of Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Compressor

Anti-Viral Filter

Convertible Cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient and powerful cooling performance Slightly lower cooling capacity Clean and healthy air Flexible and customizable cooling options

6.

Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC

The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC is equipped with a powerful inverter compressor and advanced air purification technology. With its 5 star energy rating, this AC ensures efficient cooling and energy savings. The Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to control the AC from anywhere using your smartphone.

Specifications of Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Inverter Compressor

Twin Cool Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful and efficient cooling performance Higher initial investment Advanced air purification technology Convenient Wi-Fi control

7.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC features a high-efficiency inverter compressor and an adjustable anti-dust filter for clean and fresh air. With its 5 star energy rating, this AC ensures efficient cooling with minimal power consumption. The advanced cooling technology provides superior performance in varying weather conditions.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Compressor

Adjustable Anti-Dust Filter

Advanced Cooling Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-efficiency cooling performance Slightly higher initial cost Clean and fresh air with adjustable filter Superior performance in varying weather conditions

The Godrej 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to provide powerful and efficient cooling with its high-capacity inverter compressor. The advanced cooling technology ensures enhanced performance in varying weather conditions. With its 5 star energy rating, this AC offers energy-efficient operation and cost savings.

Specifications of Godrej 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 2 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Compressor

High-Capacity Cooling

Advanced Cooling Technology

8.

Godrej 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful and efficient cooling performance Higher initial investment Enhanced performance in varying weather conditions Energy-efficient operation

9.

Daikin 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC features a high-efficiency inverter compressor and a built-in air purifier for clean and fresh air. With its 5 star energy rating, this AC ensures efficient cooling while consuming minimal power. The copper condenser coil ensures superior heat exchange for enhanced performance.

Specifications of Daikin 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.2 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Compressor

Copper Condenser Coil

Air Purification Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-efficiency cooling performance Slightly higher maintenance cost Effective air purification system Durable copper condenser coil

Top 3 features of best 5 star ACs in India

5 star ACs in India Capacity Energy Rating Inverter Compressor Special Filter Wi-Fi Connectivity Convertible Cooling Price Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Yes No Yes Yes Check Price Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Yes Yes No No Check Price LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Yes Yes No Yes Check Price LG 1.2 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC 1.2 Ton 5 Star Yes Yes No Yes Check Price Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 5 Star Yes Yes No Yes Check Price Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 5 Star Yes No Yes Yes Check Price Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Yes Yes No No Check Price Godrej 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 2 Ton 5 Star Yes No No Yes Check Price Daikin 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.2 Ton 5 Star Yes Yes No Yes Check Price

Best value for money 5 star AC in India

Among the top 5 star split ACs listed, the Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC stands out as the best value for money. With its powerful inverter compressor, built-in air purifier, and energy-efficient operation, this AC offers exceptional cooling performance at a competitive price point.

Best overall 5 star AC in India

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC emerges as the best overall product in this category. With its powerful and quiet cooling, anti-virus protection filter, and energy-efficient operation, this AC offers superior features and performance for a comfortable indoor environment.

How to find the perfect 5 star split AC in India?

When choosing the perfect 5 star split AC, consider the capacity, energy rating, special features like inverter compressor and air purifier, as well as the pros and cons of each product. Look for an AC that meets your specific cooling needs and offers enhanced energy efficiency for long-term cost savings.

