Best AC in India in 2025: Keep the heat at bay with top 10 models from LG, Daikin, Panasonic and more

With summer just around the corner, it’s the ideal time to invest in an AC in India. Shopping off-season not only helps you avoid the seasonal rush but also lets you benefit from exclusive discounts and offers. Whether you're looking for energy-efficient models or sleek designs, buying now ensures you get the best value for your money. To help you make the right choice, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 ACs in India. Our guide will help you find the perfect air conditioner that fits your needs, ensuring you stay cool and comfortable all summer long. Stay cool this summer with the top ACs in India.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC offers powerful and efficient cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology and VIRAAT mode. Built with a durable 100% copper condenser and Ocean Black Protection, it ensures long-lasting performance. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it provides energy savings with a 5-star rating and advanced air filtration for a healthier environment.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111 to 150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.20, 744.75 units annually) Cooling Capacity 5000W (Cools up to 55°C) Condenser 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection Noise Level 31 dB (Indoor) Reasons to buy Fast cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 and VIRAAT mode Durable build with 100% copper condenser and anti-corrosion coating Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to basic models Limited smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q19YNZE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s quality, performance, quiet operation, and energy efficiency. However, opinions are mixed on cooling, installation, value for money, and build quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its reliable performance, quiet operation, and energy efficiency. While cooling and installation may vary, it offers good value overall.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 1 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC is a compact and energy-efficient cooling solution, perfect for small rooms. With AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology and VIRAAT mode, it offers faster, adaptive cooling. Built with 100% copper tubes and Ocean Black Protection, it ensures durability and long-lasting performance. The HD filter with antivirus protection keeps your air clean and healthy.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111 to 150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.20, 744.75 units annually) Cooling Capacity 5000W (Cools up to 55°C) Condenser 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection Noise Level 31 dB (Indoor) Reasons to buy Fast cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 and VIRAAT mode Durable build with 100% copper condenser and anti-corrosion coating Reasons to avoid Higher price compared to basic models Limited smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity Click Here to Buy LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q14YNZE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC’s quality, quiet operation, energy efficiency, and size. However, there are mixed reviews on cooling capacity, performance, installation service, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its quiet operation, energy efficiency, and good size. Performance and installation service may vary, but it offers solid value overall.

Loading Suggestions...

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful and efficient cooling solution, ideal for medium-sized rooms. With its advanced inverter compressor, Dew Clean Technology, and PM 2.5 filter, it offers fast, uniform cooling and cleaner air. Built with a copper condenser and DNNS self-heal coating, it ensures durability and low maintenance.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton (up to 110 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.25, 515.84 units annually) Cooling Capacity 3500W (Cools up to 55°C) Condenser 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection Noise Level 21 dB (Indoor) Reasons to buy Efficient and fast cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 and VIRAAT mode Quiet indoor operation with a low noise level of 21 dB Reasons to avoid Not suitable for larger rooms No built-in Wi-Fi or smart connectivity features Click Here to Buy Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKM50U, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the AC’s quality, cooling performance, and energy efficiency. Opinions are mixed on installation, noise level, value for money, and overall performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its reliable cooling, energy efficiency, and solid quality. Installation and noise levels may vary, but it remains a strong value for money.

Loading Suggestions...

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers reliable cooling with adjustable 4-in-1 modes, making it suitable for various needs. It features a durable copper condenser with anti-corrosion protection and an anti-dust filter for cleaner air. With high ambient cooling, it performs efficiently even at 52°C, making it a solid choice for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111 to 150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.2) Cooling Capacity 5.28 kW (Cools up to 54°C) Condenser 100% Copper with DNNS Self-Heal Coating Noise Level 30 dB (Indoor) Reasons to buy Fast and uniform cooling with 3D airflow and turbo mode Low maintenance with copper condenser and self-heal coating Reasons to avoid No built-in Wi-Fi or smart features Indoor unit design is basic compared to premium models Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 183V Vectra CAW, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers consider the AC a good value for money with efficient cooling and appealing design. Opinions vary on cooling performance, installation quality, and noise level.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its great value, efficient cooling, and sleek design. While installation and noise levels may vary, it’s an overall solid choice.

Loading Suggestions...

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers advanced cooling with 7-in-1 convertible modes and True AI for personalised comfort. It is Matter-enabled for smart home integration and equipped with a PM 0.1 filter for clean air. With a durable copper condenser and ShieldBlu+ coating, it ensures efficient cooling with low maintenance, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111 to 150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.81, 975.26 kWh/year) Cooling Capacity Operates up to 52°C Condenser 100% Copper with Anti-corrosive Coating Noise Level 38–44 dB (Indoor) Reasons to buy Flexible cooling with 4-in-1 adjustable modes Durable and low-maintenance copper condenser Reasons to avoid Higher energy consumption due to 3-star rating No smart connectivity options Click Here to Buy Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX, 2025 Model, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC’s quality, cooling capacity, and value for money. Some face issues with installation and functionality, with mixed opinions on noise and overall quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its reliable cooling, good value, and quality. While installation and noise may vary, it’s a solid choice for effective cooling.

Loading Suggestions...

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC delivers heavy-duty cooling with 5-in-1 convertible technology, adjusting from 40% to 110% capacity for personalised comfort and energy savings. Built with a 100% copper condenser and Blue Fin anti-corrosion coating, it ensures durability and efficient performance even at 52°C. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it offers clean, healthy air with multi-layer filters.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111 to 150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.81, 975.26 kWh/year) Cooling Capacity Operates up to 52°C Condenser 100% Copper with Anti-corrosive Coating Noise Level 38–44 dB (Indoor) Reasons to buy Flexible cooling with 4-in-1 adjustable modes Durable and low-maintenance copper condenser Reasons to avoid Higher energy consumption due to 3-star rating No smart connectivity options Click Here to Buy Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18IINV5R32 WYS, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the AC offers great value with excellent cooling and five cooling modes. Opinions vary on functionality, installation, noise, and energy efficiency.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its strong cooling performance and versatile modes. It provides good value, though there are mixed reviews on installation, noise, and energy efficiency.

Loading Suggestions...

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC delivers heavy-duty cooling with 5-in-1 convertible technology, adjusting from 40% to 110% capacity for personalised comfort and energy savings. Built with a 100% copper condenser and Blue Fin anti-corrosion coating, it ensures durability and efficient performance even at 52°C. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it offers clean, healthy air with multi-layer filters.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111 to 150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.1, 728.37 kWh/year) Cooling Capacity 5.28 kW (Cools up to 52°C) Condenser 100% Copper with Blue Fin Coating Noise Level Silent operation (exact dB not specified) Reasons to buy 5-in-1 convertible modes for flexible and energy-efficient cooling Long 5-year comprehensive warranty covering major components Reasons to avoid No Wi-Fi or smart connectivity features Slightly higher annual energy consumption compared to some competitors Click Here to Buy Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18NINV3R32 WYE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the AC's cooling, energy efficiency, and quiet operation. However, some raise concerns about functionality, installation, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this AC for reliable cooling, energy efficiency, and minimal noise. It delivers good performance but may have installation and value-related concerns.

Loading Suggestions...

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC offers advanced cooling with 5-in-1 convertible modes and AI Pro technology for intelligent temperature control. Its built-in Wi-Fi allows remote control via the Smart App. With a durable 100% copper condenser and anti-corrosive Blue Fin protection, it ensures long-lasting performance. This AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms, offering powerful cooling up to 52°C.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (121 to 180 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.05, 783.33 kWh/year) Cooling Capacity Cools up to 52°C Condenser 100% Copper with Blue Fin Protection Smart Features Wi-Fi enabled with app control Reasons to buy AI Pro for intelligent cooling adjustments Energy management with usage tracking through the app Reasons to avoid Gas charging not included under warranty Slightly higher annual energy consumption than some 5-star models Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, AI Pro, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, 4 Way Swing, 2025 Model, IC518ZNURS, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Blue Star AC for its excellent cooling, Wi-Fi connectivity, and smooth installation process. However, some report missing parts and issues with voice control features.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its efficient cooling, modern features, and value for money. The Wi-Fi connectivity is a standout, but be aware of potential installation charges and missing parts.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC offers efficient and powerful cooling with 5-step convertible modes and digital inverter technology. Built with a 100% copper condenser and Durafin Ultra coating for enhanced durability, it ensures performance even at 58°C. Ideal for small to medium-sized rooms, it provides energy savings with an ISEER of 4.32 and low annual power consumption.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton (80 to 110 sq. ft.) Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 4.32, 626.62 kWh/year) Cooling Capacity Operates up to 58°C Condenser 100% Copper with Durafin Ultra Protection Warranty 5 years comprehensive, 10 years on inverter compressor Reasons to buy 5-step convertible cooling for energy-efficient performance Digital inverter technology for consistent cooling and savings Reasons to avoid Only 3-star energy rating, less efficient than 5-star models Limited suitability for rooms larger than 110 sq. ft. Click Here to Buy Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, 2025 Model, AR50F12D0LH, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the AC to offer good value, energy efficiency, and solid features. However, opinions are mixed on cooling, noise, and the horizontal swing feature.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its energy efficiency and great value. It offers good features, but the horizontal swing and installation may not meet everyone’s preferences.

Loading Suggestions...

The Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Triple Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling with its 7-in-1 convertible mode and supersonic cooling, achieving comfort even at 60°C. It features Frost Self-Clean technology for easy maintenance and a 100% copper condenser for durability. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it combines performance and energy savings with a 5-star rating and ISEER of 5.05.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton (111 to 150 sq. ft.), 4850 Watts Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.05, 744 kWh/year) Cooling Supersonic cooling in 10 seconds, 900 CFM airflow Condenser 100% Copper with Hyper PCB for protection Warranty 5 years comprehensive, 12 years on compressor Reasons to buy Rapid cooling within 10 seconds, even at 60°C Frost Self-Clean for easy maintenance and hygiene Reasons to avoid Mandatory paid maintenance services twice a year Promotional warranty requires post-installation registration Click Here to Buy Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Triple Inverter Split AC (4850 W, Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, 4-Way Swing, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C, 20 Mtr. Air Throw - HSU18K-PYSS5BN-INV, 2024 Model - White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC's cooling, energy efficiency, and performance. However, there are mixed views on noise level and overall quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this AC for its strong cooling and energy savings. It’s reliable, though some buyers report concerns with noise and installation.

Factors to consider when buying a AC in India

Capacity: Choose based on room size (1 ton for up to 120 sq. ft., 1.5 tons for 120-200 sq. ft.).

Energy Efficiency: Opt for a 5-star rating for better energy savings.

Cooling Technology: Consider inverter technology for quieter operation and energy efficiency.

Air Quality Features: Look for filters like PM2.5, anti-bacterial, or anti-dust.

Noise Level: Lower noise levels for peaceful operation.

Installation & Maintenance: Ensure professional installation and easy servicing options.

Brand & Warranty: Choose trusted brands with reliable warranties (5-10 years on the compressor).

Cost: Balance features and budget.

How do I choose the right AC size for my room?

Choose an AC based on room size. A 1-ton AC is suitable for rooms up to 120 sq. ft., while 1.5 tons work for spaces up to 200 sq. ft. Choosing the right size ensures efficient cooling and avoids excessive energy consumption.

What is the importance of inverter technology in ACs?

Inverter technology helps regulate compressor speed based on room temperature, offering quieter operation and energy savings. It also provides more consistent cooling, making it ideal for longer usage periods and reducing power consumption compared to non-inverter models.

Top 3 features of best AC in India

Best AC in India Capacity Energy Rating Key Features LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible) 1 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter, Faster Cooling, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Clean, Cooling at 46°C Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star 4-in-1 Convertible Mode, Anti-dust Filter Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Enabled, PM 0.1 Filter, 7-in-1 Convertible Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star 5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-dust Filter Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi, AI Pro, 5-in-1 Convertible, 4-Way Swing Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3 Star 5 Step Convertible, Digital Inverter, Fast Cooling Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Triple Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star 7-in-1 Convertible, Cools at 60°C, Frost Self Clean Toshiba 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Active Energy Saving, Smart Cooling Mode Mitsubishi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star High Ambient Cooling, Self Clean Technology

Similar articles for you

Best AC brand in India: Top 10 cooling powerhouses for ultimate comfort and energy savings

Best 1.5 ton AC in 2025 on your mind for the upcoming summer? Here are our top recommendations for you

Don’t let summer heat trouble you with these best split ACs in 2025 from top brands such as Daikin, LG and more

Best AC brand: Explore top 10 options for unmatched comfort and performance you can trust

Best ACs in India: Top 10 options for high performance, durability and ultimate cooling

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.