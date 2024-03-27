Best 3 star AC models to consider: Top 7 picks for you to consider keeping your home cool and comfortable
Here are the best 3 star AC models to consider in 2024, featuring detailed product details, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table.
As the temperatures rise, it's essential to have a reliable air conditioner to keep your home cool and comfortable. If you're looking for a cost-effective option, 3 star AC models are a great choice. These energy-efficient units provide excellent cooling while keeping your electricity bills in check. In this article, we'll compare the top 3 star AC models available in 2024, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.
1. Voltas 173V Vectra Platina 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC
The Voltas 173V Vectra Platina 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling while consuming less power. With its adjustable mode and elegant design, this AC is a perfect fit for any modern home.
Specifications of Voltas 173V Vectra Platina 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC
- Capacity: 1.4 tons
- Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating
- Inverter Technology: Yes
- Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
- R32 Refrigerant: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Adjustable mode for customized cooling
May be on the pricier side for some buyers
Energy-efficient 3 star rating
Installation may require professional assistance
Durable copper condenser coil
2. Daikin FTL28U 3 Star Fixed Speed Copper Split AC
The Daikin FTL28U 3 Star Fixed Speed Copper Split AC is known for its powerful cooling and durable build. With its copper condenser and efficient filter, this AC ensures clean and crisp air for your home.
Specifications of Daikin FTL28U 3 Star Fixed Speed Copper Split AC
- Capacity: 0.8 tons
- Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating
- Inverter Technology: No
- Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
- PM 2.5 Filter: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful cooling performance
Fixed speed may not be suitable for all users
Durable copper condenser coil
Slightly lower capacity compared to other models
Effective PM 2.5 filter for clean air
Also read: Best ACs: Top 9 recommendations to stay cool and comfortable even on the hottest summer days
3. Voltas 123V Vectra Elegant 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC
The Voltas 123V Vectra Elegant 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC features a sleek and elegant design while delivering efficient cooling. With its adjustable mode and energy-efficient operation, this AC is a smart choice for any home.
Specifications of Voltas 123V Vectra Elegant 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC
- Capacity: 1 ton
- Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating
- Inverter Technology: Yes
- Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
- R32 Refrigerant: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sleek and elegant design
May be more suitable for smaller rooms
Adjustable mode for personalized comfort
Installation may require professional assistance
Energy-efficient operation
4. Daikin MTKL50U 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Power Chill Technology
The Daikin MTKL50U 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to provide fast and efficient cooling with its power chill technology. With its inverter technology and advanced features, this AC ensures a comfortable and cool environment.
Specifications of Daikin MTKL50U 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Power Chill Technology
- Capacity: 1.5 tons
- Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating
- Inverter Technology: Yes
- Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
- Power Chill Technology: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Fast and efficient cooling with power chill technology
May be on the higher end of the price range
Inverter technology for energy savings
Advanced features may not be necessary for all users
Durable copper condenser coil
5. Panasonic CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC
The Panasonic CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC offers versatile cooling options with its convertible feature. With its efficient performance and anti-bacterial filter, this AC ensures a healthy and comfortable environment.
Specifications of Panasonic CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC
- Capacity: 1.5 tons
- Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating
- Inverter Technology: Yes
- Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
- Convertible Mode: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Convertible mode for flexible cooling options
May have a higher initial investment
Energy-efficient operation
Convertible feature may not be necessary for all users
Anti-bacterial filter for clean air
6. Carrier CAI18ER3R34F0 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC
The Carrier CAI18ER3R34F0 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC is designed to provide flexible and efficient cooling. With its inverter technology and convertible mode, this AC offers customizable comfort for any space.
Specifications of Carrier CAI18ER3R34F0 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC
- Capacity: 1.5 tons
- Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating
- Inverter Technology: Yes
- Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
- Convertible Mode: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Flexible and efficient cooling with inverter technology
May require a higher initial investment
Convertible mode for customized comfort
Convertible feature may not be necessary for all users
Durable copper condenser coil
7. LG TS-Q12CNXE 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC with Anti-Virus Protection
The LG TS-Q12CNXE 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC is equipped with advanced features for a healthy and comfortable environment. With its convertible mode and anti-virus protection, this AC ensures clean and crisp air for your home.
Specifications of LG TS-Q12CNXE 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC with Anti-Virus Protection
- Capacity: 1 ton
- Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating
- Inverter Technology: Yes
- Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
- Convertible Mode: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Convertible mode for flexible cooling options
May be on the pricier side for some buyers
Energy-efficient operation
Convertible feature may not be necessary for all users
Anti-virus protection for clean air
Also read: Tackle Indian summer smartly with best ACs for 2024: Top 10 picks
8. Samsung AR18CYNZABE 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Convertible Mode and Anti-Bacteria Filter
The Samsung AR18CYNZABE 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its advanced features. With its inverter technology and convertible mode, this AC provides customizable comfort while ensuring clean and healthy air.
Specifications of Samsung AR18CYNZABE 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Convertible Mode and Anti-Bacteria Filter
- Capacity: 1.5 tons
- Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating
- Inverter Technology: Yes
- Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
- Convertible Mode: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient cooling with inverter technology
May be on the higher end of the price range
Convertible mode for personalized comfort
Advanced features may not be necessary for all users
Anti-bacteria filter for clean air
9. LG TS-Q18JNXE3 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC with Anti-Virus Protection
The LG TS-Q18JNXE3 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC is designed to provide clean and comfortable air for your home. With its convertible mode and anti-virus protection, this AC ensures a healthy and refreshing environment.
Specifications of LG TS-Q18JNXE3 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC with Anti-Virus Protection
- Capacity: 1.5 tons
- Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating
- Inverter Technology: Yes
- Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
- Convertible Mode: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Convertible mode for flexible cooling options
May be on the pricier side for some buyers
Energy-efficient operation
Convertible feature may not be necessary for all users
Anti-virus protection for clean air
10. Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGC 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Convertible Mode and Anti-Viral Filter
The Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGC 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient and customizable cooling. With its inverter technology, convertible mode, and anti-viral filter, this AC provides a healthy and comfortable environment for your home.
Specifications of Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGC 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Convertible Mode and Anti-Viral Filter
- Capacity: 1.5 tons
- Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating
- Inverter Technology: Yes
- Copper Condenser Coil: Yes
- Convertible Mode: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient cooling with inverter technology
May be on the higher end of the price range
Convertible mode for personalized comfort
Advanced features may not be necessary for all users
Anti-viral filter for clean air
3 star AC Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Capacity
|Energy Efficiency
|Inverter Technology
|Copper Condenser Coil
|Convertible Mode
|Voltas 173V Vectra Platina
|1.4 tons
|3 star rating
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Daikin FTL28U
|0.8 tons
|3 star rating
|No
|Yes
|No
|Voltas 123V Vectra Elegant
|1 ton
|3 star rating
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Daikin MTKL50U
|1.5 tons
|3 star rating
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Panasonic CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT
|1.5 tons
|3 star rating
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Carrier CAI18ER3R34F0
|1.5 tons
|3 star rating
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|LG TS-Q12CNXE
|1 ton
|3 star rating
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Samsung AR18CYNZABE
|1.5 tons
|3 star rating
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|LG TS-Q18JNXE3
|1.5 tons
|3 star rating
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGC
|1.5 tons
|3 star rating
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Best value for money:
Among the featured 3 star AC models, the Daikin FTL28U stands out as the best value for money. With its efficient cooling, durable build, and relatively lower capacity, this AC offers a cost-effective solution for smaller spaces.
Best overall product:
For the best features in the category, the Voltas 173V Vectra Platina 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC takes the lead. Engineered to perfection, this AC offers a perfect balance of powerful cooling and energy efficiency. Equipped with an adjustable inverter compressor, it intelligently adjusts its speed to maintain the desired temperature, ensuring optimal comfort while conserving energy.
How to find the perfect 3 star AC:
When choosing the perfect 3 star AC, consider the capacity, energy efficiency, and additional features such as inverter technology, convertible mode, and air purification. Assess your cooling needs, space requirements, and budget to make an informed decision.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.