Best 3 star AC models to consider: Top 7 picks for you to consider keeping your home cool and comfortable

As the temperatures rise, it's essential to have a reliable air conditioner to keep your home cool and comfortable. If you're looking for a cost-effective option, 3 star AC models are a great choice. These energy-efficient units provide excellent cooling while keeping your electricity bills in check. In this article, we'll compare the top 3 star AC models available in 2024, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Top 3 star AC in India

1. Voltas 173V Vectra Platina 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

B0BRJ7N92P

The Voltas 173V Vectra Platina 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling while consuming less power. With its adjustable mode and elegant design, this AC is a perfect fit for any modern home.

Specifications of Voltas 173V Vectra Platina 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.4 tons

1.4 tons Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating

3 star rating Inverter Technology: Yes

Yes Copper Condenser Coil: Yes

Yes R32 Refrigerant: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adjustable mode for customized cooling May be on the pricier side for some buyers Energy-efficient 3 star rating Installation may require professional assistance Durable copper condenser coil

2. Daikin FTL28U 3 Star Fixed Speed Copper Split AC

B09R4SF5SP

The Daikin FTL28U 3 Star Fixed Speed Copper Split AC is known for its powerful cooling and durable build. With its copper condenser and efficient filter, this AC ensures clean and crisp air for your home.

Specifications of Daikin FTL28U 3 Star Fixed Speed Copper Split AC

Capacity: 0.8 tons

0.8 tons Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating

3 star rating Inverter Technology: No

No Copper Condenser Coil: Yes

Yes PM 2.5 Filter: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling performance Fixed speed may not be suitable for all users Durable copper condenser coil Slightly lower capacity compared to other models Effective PM 2.5 filter for clean air

Also read: Best ACs: Top 9 recommendations to stay cool and comfortable even on the hottest summer days

3. Voltas 123V Vectra Elegant 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC

B0BQR2491B

The Voltas 123V Vectra Elegant 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC features a sleek and elegant design while delivering efficient cooling. With its adjustable mode and energy-efficient operation, this AC is a smart choice for any home.

Specifications of Voltas 123V Vectra Elegant 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1 ton

1 ton Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating

3 star rating Inverter Technology: Yes

Yes Copper Condenser Coil: Yes

Yes R32 Refrigerant: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and elegant design May be more suitable for smaller rooms Adjustable mode for personalized comfort Installation may require professional assistance Energy-efficient operation

4. Daikin MTKL50U 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Power Chill Technology

B0BK1KS6ZD

The Daikin MTKL50U 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to provide fast and efficient cooling with its power chill technology. With its inverter technology and advanced features, this AC ensures a comfortable and cool environment.

Specifications of Daikin MTKL50U 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Power Chill Technology

Capacity: 1.5 tons

1.5 tons Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating

3 star rating Inverter Technology: Yes

Yes Copper Condenser Coil: Yes

Yes Power Chill Technology: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast and efficient cooling with power chill technology May be on the higher end of the price range Inverter technology for energy savings Advanced features may not be necessary for all users Durable copper condenser coil

5. Panasonic CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC

B0CSCRBZ43

The Panasonic CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC offers versatile cooling options with its convertible feature. With its efficient performance and anti-bacterial filter, this AC ensures a healthy and comfortable environment.

Specifications of Panasonic CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 tons

1.5 tons Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating

3 star rating Inverter Technology: Yes

Yes Copper Condenser Coil: Yes

Yes Convertible Mode: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible mode for flexible cooling options May have a higher initial investment Energy-efficient operation Convertible feature may not be necessary for all users Anti-bacterial filter for clean air

6. Carrier CAI18ER3R34F0 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC

B0CSG412HD

The Carrier CAI18ER3R34F0 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC is designed to provide flexible and efficient cooling. With its inverter technology and convertible mode, this AC offers customizable comfort for any space.

Specifications of Carrier CAI18ER3R34F0 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating

Inverter Technology: Yes

Copper Condenser Coil: Yes

Convertible Mode: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Flexible and efficient cooling with inverter technology May require a higher initial investment Convertible mode for customized comfort Convertible feature may not be necessary for all users Durable copper condenser coil

7. LG TS-Q12CNXE 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC with Anti-Virus Protection

B0CQPD1VJ5

The LG TS-Q12CNXE 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC is equipped with advanced features for a healthy and comfortable environment. With its convertible mode and anti-virus protection, this AC ensures clean and crisp air for your home.

Specifications of LG TS-Q12CNXE 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC with Anti-Virus Protection

Capacity: 1 ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating

Inverter Technology: Yes

Copper Condenser Coil: Yes

Convertible Mode: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible mode for flexible cooling options May be on the pricier side for some buyers Energy-efficient operation Convertible feature may not be necessary for all users Anti-virus protection for clean air

Also read: Tackle Indian summer smartly with best ACs for 2024: Top 10 picks

8. Samsung AR18CYNZABE 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Convertible Mode and Anti-Bacteria Filter

B0BRQD9Y92

The Samsung AR18CYNZABE 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its advanced features. With its inverter technology and convertible mode, this AC provides customizable comfort while ensuring clean and healthy air.

Specifications of Samsung AR18CYNZABE 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Convertible Mode and Anti-Bacteria Filter

Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating

Inverter Technology: Yes

Copper Condenser Coil: Yes

Convertible Mode: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with inverter technology May be on the higher end of the price range Convertible mode for personalized comfort Advanced features may not be necessary for all users Anti-bacteria filter for clean air

9. LG TS-Q18JNXE3 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC with Anti-Virus Protection

B0CSDKZTP7

The LG TS-Q18JNXE3 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC is designed to provide clean and comfortable air for your home. With its convertible mode and anti-virus protection, this AC ensures a healthy and refreshing environment.

Specifications of LG TS-Q18JNXE3 3 Star Convertible Inverter Split AC with Anti-Virus Protection

Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating

Inverter Technology: Yes

Copper Condenser Coil: Yes

Convertible Mode: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible mode for flexible cooling options May be on the pricier side for some buyers Energy-efficient operation Convertible feature may not be necessary for all users Anti-virus protection for clean air

10. Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGC 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Convertible Mode and Anti-Viral Filter

B0CCY3HLCV

The Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGC 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient and customizable cooling. With its inverter technology, convertible mode, and anti-viral filter, this AC provides a healthy and comfortable environment for your home.

Specifications of Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGC 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Convertible Mode and Anti-Viral Filter

Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Efficiency: 3 star rating

Inverter Technology: Yes

Copper Condenser Coil: Yes

Convertible Mode: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with inverter technology May be on the higher end of the price range Convertible mode for personalized comfort Advanced features may not be necessary for all users Anti-viral filter for clean air

3 star AC Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Capacity Energy Efficiency Inverter Technology Copper Condenser Coil Convertible Mode Voltas 173V Vectra Platina 1.4 tons 3 star rating Yes Yes No Daikin FTL28U 0.8 tons 3 star rating No Yes No Voltas 123V Vectra Elegant 1 ton 3 star rating Yes Yes No Daikin MTKL50U 1.5 tons 3 star rating Yes Yes No Panasonic CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT 1.5 tons 3 star rating Yes Yes Yes Carrier CAI18ER3R34F0 1.5 tons 3 star rating Yes Yes Yes LG TS-Q12CNXE 1 ton 3 star rating Yes Yes Yes Samsung AR18CYNZABE 1.5 tons 3 star rating Yes Yes Yes LG TS-Q18JNXE3 1.5 tons 3 star rating Yes Yes Yes Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGC 1.5 tons 3 star rating Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money:

Among the featured 3 star AC models, the Daikin FTL28U stands out as the best value for money. With its efficient cooling, durable build, and relatively lower capacity, this AC offers a cost-effective solution for smaller spaces.

Best overall product:

For the best features in the category, the Voltas 173V Vectra Platina 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC takes the lead. Engineered to perfection, this AC offers a perfect balance of powerful cooling and energy efficiency. Equipped with an adjustable inverter compressor, it intelligently adjusts its speed to maintain the desired temperature, ensuring optimal comfort while conserving energy.

How to find the perfect 3 star AC:

When choosing the perfect 3 star AC, consider the capacity, energy efficiency, and additional features such as inverter technology, convertible mode, and air purification. Assess your cooling needs, space requirements, and budget to make an informed decision.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.