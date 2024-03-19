Best deals: ACs under 50000: Top 8 picks that will bring relief in scorching summer days

With the arrival of summer, your quest for the summer appliance to keep your home cool and comfortable must have also begun. And in that quest for the perfect summer appliance, AC would definitely top the list. An AC is one of the most indispensable home appliances that plays a crucial role in providing you relief from the scorching summer days. Check out these 8 best deals on ACs under ₹ 50000 on Amazon (Pexels)

And if you are willing to buy an AC, then Amazon is probably the best place to buy one. Amazon is offering great deals and discounts during its clearance sale on ACs under the price bracket of Rs, 50000. Amazon has a wide array of AC brands like Voltas, Daikin, Blue Star, LG, and many more and then choosing the one for your home amidst these top brands is a task in itself.

To help you pick the best deal, we have curated a list of top 8 ACs under ₹50,000 to help you beat the summer heat. The list comprises both the varieties: window AC and Split AC to help you pick the best as per your requirements. So, you can have a look at these best ACs and make your choice right away.

1.Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC brings efficient cooling to your space with its powerful performance and energy-saving features. Designed to fit most standard windows, this AC unit is perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, or offices. With its 3-star energy rating, it ensures economical operation without compromising on cooling effectiveness. The sturdy construction and reliable performance make it a dependable choice for combating the summer heat.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

3 Star Type: Window AC

Window AC Cooling Technology: Fixed Speed

Fixed Speed Suitable For: Medium to Large Rooms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling performance Limited features compared to inverter ACs Energy-saving operation Window installation may not be suitable for all spaces Sturdy construction Fixed speed may not offer optimal comfort in all conditions

2.LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC offers efficient cooling performance with advanced features. Its dual inverter technology ensures faster cooling while consuming less energy, making it an eco-friendly choice. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can conveniently control and monitor the AC from anywhere using your smartphone. The AC's smart diagnosis feature allows for easy troubleshooting, ensuring hassle-free operation. Its sleek design and quiet operation make it a perfect fit for any room, providing comfort without disruption.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency: 3 Star Rating

3 Star Rating Inverter Technology: Dual Inverter

Dual Inverter Connectivity: Wi-Fi Enabled

Wi-Fi Enabled Cooling Speed: Fast Cooling

Fast Cooling Noise Level: Low

Low Installation Type: Window

Window Smart Features: Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis Warranty: Manufacturer's Warranty Included

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient dual inverter technology Window AC installation may require extra effort Convenient Wi-Fi connectivity Limited flexibility in installation locations Smart diagnosis for easy troubleshooting Initial cost may be higher than non-smart models Sleek design and quiet operation

3. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC

Experience unparalleled comfort with the Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC. Engineered with innovative Wind-Free technology, this AC delivers cooling without the discomfort of direct airflow, ensuring a gentle breeze-like feel. With a 3-star energy efficiency rating, it optimizes power consumption without compromising on performance. The inverter compressor technology maintains desired room temperatures efficiently, while the advanced filtration system ensures clean and fresh air circulation. Enjoy a peaceful environment with minimal noise levels, thanks to its quiet operation. Sleek design, user-friendly features, and smart controls make it a perfect addition to any modern home or office space.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

3 Star Cooling Technology: Wind-Free Technology

Wind-Free Technology Compressor Type: Inverter

Inverter Noise Levels: Low

Low Filter Type: Advanced filtration system

Advanced filtration system Control: Smart controls

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling with Wind-Free Technology Higher initial cost Energy-saving inverter technology Installation may require professional assistance Sleek design and convenient operation Limited availability in certain regions

4.Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac

Stay cool and comfortable with the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC. Designed for simplicity and reliability, this AC unit efficiently cools your space while keeping energy consumption in check. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers a balance between performance and savings. The fixed-speed compressor ensures consistent cooling, making it ideal for everyday use. Its compact design and easy installation make it a convenient choice for homes and offices alike. Experience hassle-free operation and enjoy uninterrupted comfort throughout the day with the Lloyd Window AC.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

3 Star Cooling Technology: Fixed Speed

Fixed Speed Compressor Type: Fixed-Speed Compressor

Fixed-Speed Compressor Installation: Window AC

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling performance Fixed-speed compressor may not suit all needs Energy-efficient operation Limited features compared to variable-speed ACs Sleek design for any decor Requires window installation Trusted brand with reliable performance May not be suitable for very large rooms

5.LG 1 Ton 5 Star Ai Dual Inverter Split Ac

LG 1 Ton 5 Star Ai Dual Inverter Split Ac

Elevate your cooling experience with the LG 1 Ton 5 Star Ai Dual Inverter Split AC. Powered by advanced AI technology, this AC intelligently adjusts its performance according to your usage patterns, maximizing energy efficiency without compromising on comfort. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures significant savings on electricity bills. The dual inverter compressor maintains precise temperature control, providing fast and uniform cooling throughout the room. Enjoy clean and fresh air with its multi-stage filtration system that removes dust, allergens, and odours. Sleek design, smart features, and whisper-quiet operation make it an ideal choice for modern living spaces.

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 5 Star Ai Dual Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1 Ton

1 Ton Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

5 Star Cooling Technology: Dual Inverter

Dual Inverter Compressor Type: Dual Inverter Compressor

Dual Inverter Compressor Features: AI Technology, Multi-stage Filtration

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Reliable cooling performance Fixed speed compressor may consume more energy Compact design suitable for various rooms Window installation may not be suitable for all User-friendly controls Limited features compared to some other models

6.Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC offers efficient cooling performance in a compact and easy-to-install design. With its fixed speed compressor, it provides consistent cooling for small to medium-sized rooms. The 3-star energy rating ensures energy efficiency, helping you save on electricity bills. Featuring user-friendly controls and durable construction, it's a reliable choice for cooling your space during hot summer days.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC:

Capacity: 1 Ton

1 Ton Energy Rating: 3 Star

3 Star Technology: Fixed Speed Compressor

Fixed Speed Compressor Airflow Direction Control: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling for small to medium rooms Fixed speed compressor may consume more energy Easy installation and compact design Limited features compared to some other models User-friendly controls Window installation may not be suitable for all

7.Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star (5-in-1 Convertible Cooling)

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star (5-in-1 Convertible Cooling)

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC with 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling offers versatile and efficient cooling solutions for your space. With its innovative convertible mode, it adapts to various cooling needs, maximizing comfort while minimizing energy consumption. The 5-star energy rating ensures excellent energy efficiency, reducing electricity costs. Its sleek design, advanced features, and reliable performance make it an ideal choice for any modern home or office environment.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star (5-in-1 Convertible Cooling):

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

1.5 Ton Energy Rating: 5 Star

5 Star Technology: 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling

5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Airflow Direction Control: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile 5-in-1 convertible cooling mode Higher initial cost Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Advanced features may not be needed for all users Sleek design and reliable performance Limited availability in certain regions

8.Voltas 0.8 Ton 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC

Voltas 0.8 Ton 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 0.8 Ton 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling for small spaces while providing flexibility and energy savings. With its adjustable inverter technology, it adjusts cooling capacity according to room requirements, ensuring optimal comfort without wasting energy. The 3-star energy rating signifies good energy efficiency, helping you save on electricity bills. Its compact design, quiet operation, and reliable performance make it an excellent choice for cooling smaller rooms.

Specifications of Voltas 0.8 Ton 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 0.8 Ton

0.8 Ton Energy Rating: 3 Star

3 Star Technology: Adjustable Inverter

Adjustable Inverter Airflow Direction Control: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Adjustable inverter technology for energy savings May not be suitable for larger rooms Compact design ideal for small spaces Limited cooling capacity for larger areas Quiet operation for undisturbed comfort Higher initial cost

Top three features table

Product Name Capacity Energy Ratings Installation type Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window LG 1 Ton 5 Star Ai Dual Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 5 Star Split Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 1 Ton 3 Star Window Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Convertible Cooling AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Voltas 0.8 Ton 3 Star Adjustable Inverter AC 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split

Best value for money

Among these options, the best value for money would likely be the LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC. It offers a good balance of energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and additional features like Wi-Fi connectivity, all at a competitive price.

Best overall product

The Voltas 1.5 ton AC stands as a reliable and efficient cooling solution in the realm of air conditioning technology. It is the best overall product in the line-up. With its optimal cooling capacity of 1.5 tons, it is adept at providing swift relief from sweltering temperatures, making it a popular choice for both residential and commercial spaces. Equipped with advanced features such as high-efficiency rotary compressors and eco-friendly refrigerants, Voltas AC units deliver powerful cooling while minimizing energy consumption and environmental impact.

How to find the best AC under ₹ 50000

To find the best AC under 50000, consider several factors such as capacity, energy ratings, cooling technology, noise levels, and additional features like inverter technology or smart connectivity. Look for reputable brands known for quality and reliability. Reading user reviews and expert opinions can also provide valuable insights into the performance and durability of different models. Additionally, comparing prices and warranty terms can help ensure you get the best value for your money.

